Tomorrow's Racing Tips: Sam Turner's trio of best bets for July Cup day

8 (8) Run Boy Run J: George Wood

George Wood T: Richard Spencer

Richard Spencer F: 413-22429 SBK 15/2

EXC 10.5

More Thunder has morphed into one of the ante-post punts of the season for this contest following his unfortunate defeat in the Wokingham Stakes.

Sectionalistas will note and highlight that the closing data posted by the William Haggas-trained colt was on a par with the first two across the line in the Grade 1 sprint on the same card, figures which endorse the view he is a Pattern performer in waiting.

However, the market has certainly factored his undoubted quality into the price and, although I'd happily have him as a winner in my book, I couldn't make him the primary pick at the odds on offer.

Those looking for a bigger price may consider Run Boy Run who boasts form figures at this venue of 2211 and invariably goes well for George Wood.

The four-year-old emerged with credit from the Buckingham Palace Stakes as he comfortably led home his side of the track, but was undone by those draw high who filled the first seven places.

Needless to say, stall two totally compromised the chances of victory for the son of Rajasinghe that day but he is better berthed here and he wasn't actually beaten that far by the favourite when they met on the Rowley Mile earlier this season.

Run Boy Run is no good thing, but he could be a decent vehicle for each-way doubles and place only players given his record at the track.

Recommended Bet Back Run Boy Run, Each-Way 4 Places, in 14:50 Newmarket SBK 15/2

11 (10) See That Storm (Ire) J: Callum Rodriguez

Callum Rodriguez T: Edward Bethell

Edward Bethell F: 23111-122 SBK 9/2

EXC 7.2

The presence of Activist casts something of a shadow across this race given he is well in and could be a Group performer masquerading as a handicapper.

His yard have clearly targeted this event for much of the season and the son of Dubawi has even had a look at the Knavesmire over an inadequate mile last time when he was workmanlike rather than exhilarating in landing the odds.

Of course, Activist could easily find copious amounts of improvement now that he tackles a longer trip for the first time and you could make a case for him being even shorter in the market than he is here.

However, Sea That Storm was probably beaten by a Pattern class performer himself last time in Burrito and, at a bigger price and with five places on offer, narrowly gains the nod.

The selection's consistency is one of his greatest attributes and he was arguably a shade unfortunate not to win the Zetland Gold Cup when losing out by a nose on his penultimate start.

He has a great record with Callum Rodriguez and this set up should be ideal for him to deliver another big performance.

Recommended Bet Back Sea That Strom, Each-Way 5 Places, in 15:10 York SBK 5/1

8 (11) Believing (Ire) J: Billy Loughnane

Billy Loughnane T: George Boughey

George Boughey F: 413223-10 SBK 17/2

EXC 10.5

Isolated in stall one, Believing was never likely to get competitive in the King Charles III Stakes at Royal Ascot and she could be some value to bounce back from a more favourable berth here.

Six furlongs on fast ground look the optimum conditions for the daughter of Mehmas and, as we witnessed in Dubai on World Cup night, granted that set up then she is a highly talented speedster.

That victory in the Group 1 Al Quoz Sprint was further evidence that Believing belongs at the top table and she has a fair bit of pace around her with the likes of Spy Chief and the keen going Inisherin in close proximity to drag her into this contest in the hands of Billy Loughnane.

Another point worth making is the form of George Boughey's team which were rather subdued both pre and during Ascot, whereas they are now operating at a much healthier strike rate.

Recommended Bet Back Believing, Each-Way 4 Places, in 16:35 Newmarket SBK 9/1

