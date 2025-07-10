Friday Racing Cheat Sheet: Best bets for Newmarket July Meeting Day 2

Friday Racing Cheat Sheet for Newmarket July Festival Day 2

Get our tipsters' best bets and ambassador insight

Tips from Sam Turner, Timeform and more experts

Friday horse racing tips and insight - Newmarket

Andrew Balding has the 'Hot Trainer' flag with his string in excellent form and he can win the opening handicap on day two of Newmarket's July Festival with the unexposed Urban Glimpse.

The winner of a novice at Kempton from three runs last season, Urban Glimpse has finished a good second in handicaps at Sandown and York this term and both those contests have thrown up a number of winners giving the form a strong look.

After shaping very well behind Sing Us A Song on his reappearance, Urban Glimpse then went down by half a length to Dante's Lad at York last time under much firmer conditions after leading briefly in the final furlong. The useful winner followed up at Windsor while two of the beaten horses have also since won next time out. Heading the Timeform weight-adjusted ratings, Urban Glimpse looks sure to make a bold bid to go one better.

Recommended Bet Back Urban Glimpse in the 13:50 at Newmarket SBK 5/2

York provides an excellent supporting card to Newmarket on ITV and their day opens in typical fashion with a competitive 7f handicap in which Saeed bin Suroor's improving filly Dubai Treasure looks sure to be popular.

This daughter of Exceed And Excel has won her last two starts (around 12 months apart) at Wolverhampton and Lingfield on the all-weather and will be a big threat to all if transferring that improvement back to turf. However, the waters get much deeper here and she's up against some grizzled handicappers for one with limited experience in this sort of contest.

The one that makes most appeal against her is Iain Jardine's Mr King, who has dropped to a tempting mark having not had the rub of the green on several occasions so far this season.

He's yet to win a race for his current yard having joined from Ger Lyons last season but has now dropped 2lb below the mark he was successful from on his final start for that stable. Mr King's most recent start when down the filed at Carlisle saw him trapped wide away from where the action developed, while previously he'd paid the price for making a big move into contention at this track in May.

The selection is almost certainly in better heart than his recent form figures suggest and looks worth chancing each-way.

Recommended Bet Back Mr King in the 14:10 York SBK 12/1

2 (4) Nighteyes (Ire) J: Daniel Tudhope

Daniel Tudhope T: David O'Meara

David O'Meara F: 11310-834 SBK 5/1

EXC 5.2

With the Sportsbook offering four places on this race, Nighteyes makes plenty of appeal having recorded a near career best at Royal Ascot last time.

The lowest rated in the Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes field, the Night Of Thunder filly belied her rating and her 100/1101.00 starting price to snatch fourth, four lengths behind marquee Group 1 sprinters Lazzat and Satono Reve.

The two international speedsters were in a league of this own that day, but Nighteyes proved her fine third in a Haydock Listed event back in May behind Frost Of Dawn was no fluke and her 'Royal' fourth took her stats with Danny Tudhope aboard to 72113134 with the seventh place recorded on her racecourse debut when an easy-to-back 14/1 chance.

The one slight drawback to her chance is her habit of starting slowly and her last five stall exits, according to the RaceIQ metric which measures the time participants take in reaching 20mph, read 13th of 13 runners when winning at Naas, 7th of 11 also at Naas, 6th of 8 when having excuses at Newmarket, 11th of 11 at Haydock and 9th of the 14 runners at Ascot.

As we know, York is a track where it can be difficult to come from way off the pace, so a propensity to start sluggishly will compromise Nighteyes, however there is speed in close proximity courtesy of Celandine, while Electric Storm is two stalls away in six.

Hopefully, she can hang on to the coattails of the front runners and finish with the same effect as she did at Ascot. The improved form of the O'Meara operation is another positive.

Recommended Bet Back Nighteyes, Each-Way, in 14:45 York SBK 5/1

In receipt of 9lbs, the chance of fast ground and the potential to switch to front-running tactics, or at least more forward than Ascot, January on her juvenile form in the Fillies' Mile has to be the answer. I wouldn't be surprised to see her stronger in the market from the current 9/4.

Crimson Advocate's stunning Royal Ascot win backed up her effort at Goodwood previously, and with the ground in the heatwave likely to bake, she has form on firm at Gulfstream and will have her conditions.

A fast run 1m are plusses but, whether she can produce the same last-to-first tactics in a small field, we'll see.

Running Lion, if making the running, might nick a place on her best form, but she finished stone last in this 12 months ago so can be passed. Elmalka has been weighed down with her Classic win like a Victorian diving suit, as she probably was lucky, but she's rated 111 and is 4lb shy of the top two at 115 and is more consistent than flashy.

Recommended Bet Back January in the 15:35 at Newmarket SBK 9/4

Juddmonte three-year-old Brave Mission brings an unexposed profile to this seven-furlong handicap, and he looks capable of gaining a second career win for Ralph Beckett on his first start against older horses.

The son of Frankel showed a good turn of foot to win a novice at Kempton on his final two-year-old start and, having looked to have done well over the winter, he showed plenty of improvement when a length second to Power Fizz on his handicap debut at Ascot in May.

While Brave Mission couldn't quite repeat that form in the Britannia Stakes back there the following month, he made his effort more towards the centre of the track than the principals who raced nearer the stand rail and he wasn't discredited in mid-division behind Arabian Story. Back down in trip in this less competitive contest and topping the Timeform weight-adjusted ratings, Brave Mission is well worth siding with to resume his progress.