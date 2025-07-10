Friday ITV Racing Tips: Mark Milligan with three to back at Newmarket and York

Kurakka to take the opener

King can wear York crown

January to shine in the summer

A cracking handicap opens the second day of Newmarket's July Festival and chances can be given to almost all of the eight runners in the line-up, not least Charlie Appleby's King's Charter, who heads the betting and the weights.

The Godolphin-owned gelding is still unexposed after just three starts and was off the mark in novice company at Doncaster on his return, form that was franked when the runner-up and fifth both won next time out.

However, he's up against several who bring even stronger handicap form into the contest, headed by Ralph Beckett's Kurakka, who's won his last two starts.

The latest of those successes came in smooth style at Haydock and that form looks rock-solid, with four subsequent winners already emerging from the race. The bare timefigure was nothing to write home about, but the performance looks a lot better on the clock when sectional upgrades are factored in.

This won't be an easy task by any stretch, but Kurakka is firmly on the upgrade and looks a handicapper to follow for some time yet.

Recommended Bet Back Kurakka in the 13:50 Newmarket SBK 5/1

York provides an excellent supporting card to Newmarket on ITV and their day opens in typical fashion with a competitive 7f handicap in which Saeed bin Suroor's improving filly Dubai Treasure looks sure to be popular.

This daughter of Exceed And Excel has won her last two starts (around 12 months apart) at Wolverhampton and Lingfield on the all-weather and will be a big threat to all if transferring that improvement back to turf. However, the waters get much deeper here and she's up against some grizzled handicappers for one with limited experience in this sort of contest.

The one that makes most appeal against her is Iain Jardine's Mr King, who has dropped to a tempting mark having not had the rub of the green on several occasions so far this season.

He's yet to win a race for his current yard having joined from Ger Lyons last season but has now dropped 2lb below the mark he was successful from on his final start for that stable. Mr King's most recent start when down the filed at Carlisle saw him trapped wide away from where the action developed, while previously he'd paid the price for making a big move into contention at this track in May.

The selection is almost certainly in better heart than his recent form figures suggest and looks worth chancing each-way.

Recommended Bet Back Mr King in the 14:10 York SBK 12/1

The Group 1 Falmouth Stakes is the highlight of Friday's card at HQ, and it features a fascinating clash of the generations, with Crimson Advocate and Cinderella's Dream heading up the older brigade, while January flies the flag for the three-year-olds.

Crimson Advocate finished first and second in Group 2 company at Royal Ascot last time and there shouldn't be much between them again this time around, with the latter now 3lb better off for a beating of just under two lengths.

However, I'm siding with Aidan O'Brien's January against the pair, who receives a handy 9lb weight-for-age allowance, which can be a big advantage at this time of year.

The winner of a maiden and listed race as a juvenile, she was given a considerate return when eighth in the Irish 1000 Guineas, but showed the benefit of that when finishing third to shock winner Cercene in the Coronation Stakes at Ascot last time. That was January's best effort to date and this well-made filly looks the type to go on improving as she matures throughout the year.

Aidan O'Brien hasn't won this race since taking it two years in a row with Alice Springs and Roly Poly in 2016 and 2017, but I'm hopeful January can set the record straight this time around.