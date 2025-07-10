Friday Racing Tips: Key Timeform data including a top-rated Horse In Focus to back at 7/2

Urban Glimpse's form looks strong

Progressive Crepe Suzette on a good mark

Brave Mission to resume progress

Andrew Balding has the 'Hot Trainer' flag with his string in excellent form and he can win the opening handicap on day two of Newmarket's July Festival with the unexposed Urban Glimpse.

The winner of a novice at Kempton from three runs last season, Urban Glimpse has finished a good second in handicaps at Sandown and York this term and both those contests have thrown up a number of winners giving the form a strong look.

After shaping very well behind Sing Us A Song on his reappearance, Urban Glimpse then went down by half a length to Dante's Lad at York last time under much firmer conditions after leading briefly in the final furlong. The useful winner followed up at Windsor while two of the beaten horses have also since won next time out. Heading the Timeform weight-adjusted ratings, Urban Glimpse looks sure to make a bold bid to go one better.

Crepe Suzette looks to have plenty going for her off a very light weight in this fillies' handicap for John & Thady Gosden who have the 'Hot Trainer' flag. She got off the mark in a maiden at Wolverhampton on her reappearance in April which was a good race for the track with a couple of her rivals going on to win next time out.

Crepe Suzette then went very close to following up herself on her handicap debut at Salisbury last month, shaping well and finishing with a flourish to be beaten a head by Patagonia Girl, earning herself the 'Horse In Focus' flag.

Out of the same connections' Nassau Stakes winner Sultanina, Crepe Suzette will be suited by stepping up in trip here and looks on a good mark, fully 4 lb clear on Timeform weight-adjusted ratings and with the prospect of further improvement to come.

Juddmonte three-year-old Brave Mission brings an unexposed profile to this seven-furlong handicap, and he looks capable of gaining a second career win for Ralph Beckett on his first start against older horses.

The son of Frankel showed a good turn of foot to win a novice at Kempton on his final two-year-old start and, having looked to have done well over the winter, he showed plenty of improvement when a length second to Power Fizz on his handicap debut at Ascot in May.

While Brave Mission couldn't quite repeat that form in the Britannia Stakes back there the following month, he made his effort more towards the centre of the track than the principals who raced nearer the stand rail and he wasn't discredited in mid-division behind Arabian Story. Back down in trip in this less competitive contest and topping the Timeform weight-adjusted ratings, Brave Mission is well worth siding with to resume his progress.

