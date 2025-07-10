Friday Racing Tips: Key Timeform data including a top-rated Horse In Focus to back at 7/2
Timeform highlight three horses of interest at Newmarket and Ascot at odds ranging from 9/4 to 7/2 on Friday...
-
Urban Glimpse's form looks strong
-
Progressive Crepe Suzette on a good mark
-
Brave Mission to resume progress
13:50, Newmarket - Urban Glimpse to go one better
Urban Glimpse
- J: Oisin Murphy
- T: Andrew Balding
- F: 416-22
Andrew Balding has the 'Hot Trainer' flag with his string in excellent form and he can win the opening handicap on day two of Newmarket's July Festival with the unexposed Urban Glimpse.
The winner of a novice at Kempton from three runs last season, Urban Glimpse has finished a good second in handicaps at Sandown and York this term and both those contests have thrown up a number of winners giving the form a strong look.
After shaping very well behind Sing Us A Song on his reappearance, Urban Glimpse then went down by half a length to Dante's Lad at York last time under much firmer conditions after leading briefly in the final furlong. The useful winner followed up at Windsor while two of the beaten horses have also since won next time out. Heading the Timeform weight-adjusted ratings, Urban Glimpse looks sure to make a bold bid to go one better.
15:45, Ascot - step up in trip to suit Crepe Suzette
Crepe Suzette (Ire)
- J: Tyler Heard
- T: John & Thady Gosden
- F: 62-12
Crepe Suzette looks to have plenty going for her off a very light weight in this fillies' handicap for John & Thady Gosden who have the 'Hot Trainer' flag. She got off the mark in a maiden at Wolverhampton on her reappearance in April which was a good race for the track with a couple of her rivals going on to win next time out.
Crepe Suzette then went very close to following up herself on her handicap debut at Salisbury last month, shaping well and finishing with a flourish to be beaten a head by Patagonia Girl, earning herself the 'Horse In Focus' flag.
Out of the same connections' Nassau Stakes winner Sultanina, Crepe Suzette will be suited by stepping up in trip here and looks on a good mark, fully 4 lb clear on Timeform weight-adjusted ratings and with the prospect of further improvement to come.
16:45, Newmarket - Brave Mission can prove too good for older rivals
Brave Mission
- J: C. T. Keane
- T: Ralph Beckett
- F: 521-20
Juddmonte three-year-old Brave Mission brings an unexposed profile to this seven-furlong handicap, and he looks capable of gaining a second career win for Ralph Beckett on his first start against older horses.
The son of Frankel showed a good turn of foot to win a novice at Kempton on his final two-year-old start and, having looked to have done well over the winter, he showed plenty of improvement when a length second to Power Fizz on his handicap debut at Ascot in May.
While Brave Mission couldn't quite repeat that form in the Britannia Stakes back there the following month, he made his effort more towards the centre of the track than the principals who raced nearer the stand rail and he wasn't discredited in mid-division behind Arabian Story. Back down in trip in this less competitive contest and topping the Timeform weight-adjusted ratings, Brave Mission is well worth siding with to resume his progress.
Now read Sam Turner's Friday tips at York and Chepstow
Recommended bets
GET £50 IN FREE BETS MULTIPLES WHEN YOU SPEND £10 ON THE BETFAIR SPORTSBOOK
New customers only. Bet £10 on the Betfair Sportsbook at odds of min EVS (2.0) and receive £50 in FREE Bet Builders, Accumulators or Multiples to use on any sport. T&Cs apply.
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
Discover the latest articles
Most Read Stories
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Alan Dudman's Big Race Verdict: Juvenile form makes January Falmouth contender
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Alan Dudman's Big Race Verdict: Juvenile form makes January Falmouth contender
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams is taking a two-pronged attack on day one of the July Festival
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Kevin Blake's Big Race Verdict: 11/2 Delacroix can put Derby defeat behind him and land Eclipse
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Royal Ascot 2025: Everything you need to know in our Ultimate Guide