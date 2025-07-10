Tomorrow's Racing Tips: Sam Turner's trio of best bets for Friday at York and Chepstow

Knavesmire paved with Streets Of Gold

Tudhope can ride Nighteyes rivals to sleep

Savannah can leave supporters all Smiles



1 (2) Streets Of Gold (Ire) J: T. Kiely-Marshall

T. Kiely-Marshall T: Julie Camacho

Julie Camacho F: 9603960-4 SBK 13/2

EXC 6.4

Bought from Tattersalls for just £27,000, Streets Of Gold has incredibly won 10 times his purchase price courtesy of some brilliant training and placing by former handler Eve Johnson Houghton.

Switched in the off season to Julie Camacho following a fallow period stretching back to October 2022, the son of Havana Gold made a bright start for his new trainer at Newcastle last month, taking fourth in a well-contested handicap on Plate day in the hands of promising apprentice Tom Kiely-Marshall.

The five-year-old returns to a track where he is unbeaten in two starts and, providing that recent outing following a lengthy absence hasn't left his mark, he ought to run well from a low draw, especially with confirmed pace setter Physique alongside him.

His yard are also in rude health with the last 15 days producing six winners from just 25 runners, a statistic which increases confidence.

Recommended Bet Back Streets Of Gold, Each-Way, in 14:10 York SBK 7/1

2 (4) Nighteyes (Ire) J: Daniel Tudhope

Daniel Tudhope T: David O'Meara

David O'Meara F: 11310-834 SBK 5/1

EXC 6.4

With the Sportsbook offering four places on this race, Nighteyes makes plenty of appeal having recorded a near career best at Royal Ascot last time.

The lowest rated in the Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes field, the Night Of Thunder filly belied her rating and her 100/1101.00 starting price to snatch fourth, four lengths behind marquee Group 1 sprinters Lazzat and Satono Reve.

The two international speedsters were in a league of this own that day, but Nighteyes proved her fine third in a Haydock Listed event back in May behind Frost Of Dawn was no fluke and her 'Royal' fourth took her stats with Danny Tudhope aboard to 72113134 with the seventh place recorded on her racecourse debut when an easy-to-back 14/1 chance.

The one slight drawback to her chance is her habit of starting slowly and her last five stall exits, according to the RaceIQ metric which measures the time participants take in reaching 20mph, read 13th of 13 runners when winning at Naas, 7th of 11 also at Naas, 6th of 8 when having excuses at Newmarket, 11th of 11 at Haydock and 9th of the 14 runners at Ascot.

As we know, York is a track where it can be difficult to come from way off the pace, so a propensity to start sluggishly will compromise Nighteyes, however there is speed in close proximity courtesy of Celandine, while Electric Storm is two stalls away in six.

Hopefully, she can hang on to the coattails of the front runners and finish with the same effect as she did at Ascot. The improved form of the O'Meara operation is another positive.

Recommended Bet Back Nighteyes, Each-Way, in 14:45 York SBK 5/1

2 (2) Savannah Smiles (Ire) J: Callum Hutchinson

Callum Hutchinson T: Grace Harris

Grace Harris F: 8-8233421 EXC 1.11

A minor Chepstow handicap on the eve of 'Super Saturday' may not be the first port of call for most backers, but hopefully Savannah Smiles can send us into the weekend with a winner.

The daughter of Unfortunately gained some reward over course and distance last time for a series of consistent efforts, winning by a snug margin under Elizabeth Gale.

Regular accomplice Callum Hutchinson regains the ride here and, after 22 previous starts aboard the mare, should have a good idea of the best way to ride her.

The selection goes well when she is returned to the track quickly - her record when backing up between seven and nine days reads three wins from nine starts and her stats at today's course distance are 3321 so she ought to be in the thick of things again for a yard finding some form of late.

Recommended Bet Back Savannah Smiles to Win 20:10 Chepstow SBK SP

