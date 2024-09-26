Horse Racing Tips: Newmarket Cambridgeshire Day Two Cheat Sheet

Newmarket Cambridgeshire Day Two Racing Cheat Sheet

Tips from Mark Milligan, Katie Midwinter and more

Ryan Moore on his Newmarket rides on Friday

Mark Milligan says: "This German-bred filly was trained by Charlie Johnston prior to switching yards and she showed useful form when winning an Ayr handicap last season.

"However, she's improved since then and has proved more than capable of holding her own at this level and above since joining her new yard.

"Sirona has been placed three times this season, including when second in a similar race to this in France last time, form that was franked by the winner going on to run well in a Group 3 contest on her subsequent outing.

"The selection also ran a cracker when fifth to arguably the best three-year-old filly around, Porta Fortuna, over on the July course in the Group 1 Falmouth Stakes in the summer.

"That form sets a good level for these to aim at and the booking of Ryan Moore is another positive, while Sirona won't mind any further rain that falls over at HQ."

Recommended Bet Back Sirona in the 13:50 Newmarket SBK 10/3

Katie Midwinter says: "Following a fourth-placed effort in the Group One Yorkshire Oaks when last seen, Mistral Star makes plenty of appeal for Hughie Morrison in this drop in grade.

"A Listed winner at the July Course on her penultimate start, the daughter of Frankel put three-and-a-half-lengths between herself and her nearest rival Shining Jewel on that occasion, winning comfortably. She had previously finished third to Queen Of The Pride in the Lester Piggott Fillies' Stakes at Haydock when sent off at odds of 12/113.00, taking time to settle in the early parts of the race and struggling for a clear run in the closing stages.

"She has proven on numerous occasions that she is able to compete in Group company, putting her among the leading contenders in this Group Three contest. Under William Buick, she can pose a dangerous threat to favourite Time Lock, with only 2lbs to find on official ratings."

Recommended Bet Back Mistral Star in the 14:25 Newmarket SBK 4/1

Ryan Moore says: "Ecstatic progressed nicely from her debut at Leopardstown to win a 7.5F Maiden on her second start at Tipperary, keeping on well to comfortably land the race in the final stages.

"She was then disappointing at Doncaster when last seen in the Group 2 May Hill Stakes, stumbling when coming out of the stalls, but hopefully she can learn from that.

"She went on to finish fifth behind some talented fillies in Desert Flower and stablemate January and she is probably the form horse in the race although it does look an open contest.

"Bubbling ran a nice race at Leopardstown during the Irish Champions Festival, just being bumped when coming out the stalls but stayed on well only finishing a length back in third behind Chantez who looks a nice horse.

"It is an open race with Formal also in their who I rode to victory last time out at Leicester but both Aidan's fillies' look to have their chances."

Andrew Asquith says: "Only six runners are set to go to post for this year's renewal of the Joel Stakes, but it looks a competitive affair, and you can make a case for each runner.

"The ground has been changed to soft all over at Newmarket and there is the threat of further showers, and that will very much play into the favour of the Karl Burke-trained Ice Max.

"He was a horse I had on my radar for handicaps early in the season and I actually backed him for his intended return at Musselburgh when that meeting was abandoned.

"I didn't think he would progress to the level he has, but he duly proved himself a very well-treated horse when landing back-to-back handicaps in heavy and good to soft ground at Bath and Musselburgh in April and he wasn't suited by a steady gallop on his next two starts at Sandown and Chantilly.

"However, there was plenty to like about his most recent success in the Celebration Mile at Goodwood last month, again taking a keen hold but settling better than he had previously and he relished the return to soft ground, moving into contention nicely and finding plenty to assert near the finish.

"He beat the reopposing Poker Face, who had the run of the race, by a length on that occasion and, even though he meets that rival on worse terms now, I'm still of the opinion that he can uphold that form given he is less exposed and particularly on the forecast ground.

"Lead Artist currently heads the betting, but I'd be unsure about his chances on the ground, which will be the softest he's encountered, and I'm a little surprised Ice Max isn't a point or two shorter in the betting."