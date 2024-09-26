Ryan Moore Friday Newmarket Rides: Ecstatic the form horse in Group 2 Rockfel Stakes

Ryan Moore has six rides at Newmarket on Friday

Ecstatic the form horse in Rockfel Stakes

Time Lock looking to land back to back Dubai Stakes

Task Force a contender if he gets back to Middle Park form

13:50 Newmarket - Sirona

I haven't ridden Sirona since the York Ebor meeting in 2023, and she is a very up and down filly with her form, but she has been contesting some good group events.

She was a nice send at Longchamp last time out in Listed company when only going down by a head on good to soft ground, so any rain that falls ahead of Friday will help her again.

The filly has to give weight to the majority of the field and there are a few in here that are rated higher than her so she will have to give a good showing to go close.

14:25 Newmarket - Time Lock

Time Lock was a winner of this race last year but has not run since the July meeting when third in the Group 2 Princess Of Wales's Stakes.

She looks to have conditions in her favour for this event again off the back of a break and the Harry Charlton yard are in good form. I am hopeful of a good run.

Place Of Safety for John & Thady Gosden looks the obvious threat being a potential improver now stepping into Group company, but she has the experience over a few in here that can hopefully tell.

15:00 Newmarket - Ecstatic

Ecstatic progressed nicely from her debut at Leopardstown to win a 7.5F Maiden on her second start at Tipperary, keeping on well to comfortably land the race in the final stages.

She was then disappointing at Doncaster when last seen in the Group 2 May Hill Stakes, stumbling when coming out of the stalls, but hopefully she can learn from that.

She went on to finish fifth behind some talented fillies in Desert Flower and stablemate January and she is probably the form horse in the race although it does look an open contest.

Bubbling ran a nice race at Leopardstown during the Irish Champions Festival, just being bumped when coming out the stalls but stayed on well only finishing a length back in third behind Chantez who looks a nice horse.

It is an open race with Formal also in their who I rode to victory last time out at Leicester but both Aidan's fillies' look to have their chances.

15:35 Newmarket - Task Force

This is my first time riding Task Force for Ralph Beckett, and he has been contesting some decent contests this term.

As a two-year-old he won on both his first two starts and then finished a good second to Vandeek in the Group 1 Middle Park Stakes so Newmarket should not give him any problems.

He drops back in trip to a mile from his fourth at York last time in the Group 3 Strensall Stakes, with his run before that over this trip at Goodwood in the Group 3 Bonhams Thoroughbred Stakes being arguably his best run this season.

This looks an open contest again but getting back to his Middle Park form makes him a contender.

16:10 Newmarket - Archivist

Archivist is still a maiden having run twice this season. He was second last time out when I was on him at Leicester and he stayed on nicely at the finish, still being green throughout.

He felt like a horse that was going to improve for that run and tackles 7f again.

He could be vulnerable to a star coming through the ranks in this race with the likes of Music Of Time for Charlie Appleby and Sea Force for William Haggas making their debuts and holding nice pedigree's.

Seaplane is another in here for Paul & Oliver Cole who has shown some nice form on his first two starts.

17:20 Newmarket - More Thunder

I have not ridden More Thunder yet, but he has been withdrawn on his last two starts at Ascot at Newbury both on soft ground, so he will not want any rain.

He was a nice winner at Nottingham on his second start beating French Mistress by a neck and then tried to harbour a penalty at Newmarket on the July course when only a length back in third over the same trip.

He made his handicap debut when last seen off a mark of 87 when second to Grey Cuban who has since franked the form at Doncaster off a 7lb higher mark.

More Thunder races off the same mark again today dropping down a furlong in trip.

