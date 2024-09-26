Friday ITV Racing Tips: Mark Milligan is backing three at Newmarket

Sirona can take the opener

Juddmonte filly to follow up last season's success

Lead Artist fancied in Group 2 contest

Friday's Newmarket ITV races don't have the biggest fields, so finding value isn't the easiest, but there are some interesting contests nonetheless and the opening 1m fillies' listed race looks a good opportunity for Sirona to get her head in front for the first time since joining the David Menuisier stable.

This German-bred filly was trained by Charlie Johnston prior to switching yards and she showed useful form when winning an Ayr handicap last season.

However, she's improved since then and has proved more than capable of holding her own at this level and above since joining her new yard.

Sirona has been placed three times this season, including when second in a similar race to this in France last time, form that was franked by the winner going on to run well in a Group 3 contest on her subsequent outing.

The selection also ran a cracker when fifth to arguably the best three-year-old filly around, Porta Fortuna, over on the July course in the Group 1 Falmouth Stakes in the summer.

That form sets a good level for these to aim at and the booking of Ryan Moore is another positive, while Sirona won't mind any further rain that falls over at HQ.

Recommended Bet Back Sirona in the 13:50 Newmarket SBK 10/3

Harry Charlton's Time Lock won the 1m 4f Group 3 Dubai Stakes last year and I'm hopeful she can repeat the dose this time around.

A beautifully-bred Juddmonte daughter of Frankel, this well-made filly was doubling up when winning this race last season, having taken a French listed contest on her previous start.

However, it hasn't all been plain sailing in 2024 as she's only made it to the track three times, posting her best effort when second over this C&D on her seasonal reappearance.

She was readily outpointed in the Coronation Cup at Epsom, though did run much better last time when third to Giavellotto in the Princess Of Wales's Stakes over on the July course.

That was 78 days ago, so she'll head into this contest fresher than most, and the addition of a tongue tie may well help her get back to the sort of form she was showing last season, while getting to race against her own sex once more will be a help, too.

Betfair ambassador Ryan Moore again takes the mount and I'm hoping he can land a quickfire double to start off our day on a positive note.

Recommended Bet Back Time Lock in the 14:25 Newmarket SBK 5/2

The 1m Group 2 Joel Stakes is a relative quick turnaround for Lead Artist, who ran with plenty of credit to finish second to 7f specialist Kinross in the Park Stakes at Doncaster just under a fortnight ago.

Regular readers will know we were with him that day, but in hindsight he just appeared to be a little outspeeded dropping back in trip against one who is high-class over that particular distance.

John & Thady Gosden's son of Dubawi retains plenty of potential and it can only help that's he's back up at 1m for this assignment, with both of his wins having come at this trip.

I'm keeping plenty of faith in Lead Artist and believe he could go on to be a standard-bearer for his powerful stable next season, while this race looks a good stepping-stone as he looks to bridge the gap to top company.

A win here could put him squarely in the mix for something even better and, if he was mine, I'd have a keen eye on the Breeder's Cup Mile, with conditions out in Del Mar sure to be right up his street.