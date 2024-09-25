Newmarket Cambridgeshire Meeting: Katie Midwinter's best bets for Friday include 5/1 tip

Katie Midwinter has two selections on Friday from Newmarket

Mistral to Star in the Group 3 contest

Task Force can reverse form with fellow Juddmonte-owned rival

Following a fourth-placed effort in the Group One Yorkshire Oaks when last seen, Mistral Star makes plenty of appeal for Hughie Morrison in this drop in grade.

A Listed winner at the July Course on her penultimate start, the daughter of Frankel put three-and-a-half-lengths between herself and her nearest rival Shining Jewel on that occasion, winning comfortably. She had previously finished third to Queen Of The Pride in the Lester Piggott Fillies' Stakes at Haydock when sent off at odds of 12/113.00, taking time to settle in the early parts of the race and struggling for a clear run in the closing stages.

She has proven on numerous occasions that she is able to compete in Group company, putting her among the leading contenders in this Group Three contest. Under William Buick, she can pose a dangerous threat to favourite Time Lock, with only 2lbs to find on official ratings.

With plenty of rainfall forecast ahead of Friday's card, the ground could become testing, but that shouldn't inconvenience this four-year-old filly who has previously placed in a Listed Saint-Cloud contest in softer conditions.

A sounder surface would likely be preferred, however, but Mistral Star should have enough class to be competitive regardless of the ground description, and she could prove worthy of support at odds of 4/15.00.

Recommended Bet Back Mistral Star in the 14:25 Newmarket SBK 4/1

In the Group Two Joel Stakes, Task Force is an attractive prospect at generous odds for Ralph Beckett. The son of Frankel is yet to record a success since winning the Ripon Champion Two Years Old Trophy last season, but he has had excuses this term and the slight ease in conditions could suit.

A respectable seventh in the 2000 Guineas on his first start of the season preceded a seventh-placed finish in the Jersey Stakes, before he placed third to the reopposing Lead Artist, also owned by Juddmonte, in a Goodwood Group Three.

He was short of room when stuck on the rail at a crucial stage on that occasion, and was only able to get going when the eventual winner had built up a lead that proved impossible to peg back. Task Force was only beaten by a length-and-a-quarter, however, and could well have given the winner plenty to think about had he been able to find a clear passage sooner.

When last seen finishing fourth in the Group Three Strensall Stakes at York, the three-year-old was slowly away and again became tight for room as the race developed. He is capable of better and, if he is able to avoid any traffic problems here, he can bounce back to form under Ryan Moore.

The well-bred colt who is out of a dual Group One winning mare at the track, Special Duty, has enough talent to reverse form with Lead Artist for an in-form yard and jockey. At a price of 5/16.00, he represents plenty of value in this field.