I've added an extra column this week due to the impending Dublin Racing Festival on Saturday and Sunday, and I feel it is a must to add two of these three horses to our ante-post list before they run.

We will pick up and review the week/weekend's action on Monday/Tuesday with a full round-up, but it's wise to make a move or two.

This week's potential market shortener must be Fact To File - 10/111.00 on the Betfair Sportsbook - who will hopefully take the Turner's Chase route, and he could be far shorter after the weekend if scoring on Sunday and an even shorter price on race day with the potential this has to cut up.

The race has little depth, with half of the ante-post field unlikely to run.

Facile Vega has enough to prove and looks like he will stay at 2m, and Corbetts Cross is far too slow. Grey Dawning's absence from the Scilly Isles at Sandown this week suggests Brown Advisory is the plan (and the correct one).

At the same time, Hermes Allen (runs in the Scilly Isles) will likely head for Aintree, with the yard seemingly favouring course specialist Ginnys Destiny, who isn't a genuine Grade 1 horse in my mind. Then you are out to the recently injured Iroko, who is not guaranteed to make it, and Nick Rockett, who is undoubtedly not good enough.

The favourite Gaelic Warrior has been floorless this season but is yet to go left-handed. His tendency to jump right does temper enthusiasm for Cheltenham. He is not a given to be successful at the festival on his third attempt either way, and should the selection and the Rich Ricci runner clash on Sunday - this race could have a seriously different look to it come Monday morning.

Fact To File missed a Novice Hurdle season for chasing, and there's a good chance the horse this powerful yard holds in high regard is a future Gold Cup horse.

Fact To File is completely unexposed after only five career starts and two over obstacles. It would be folly to think there wasn't more to come from him, and he looks just the type to peak at Cheltenham in March.

Fact To File has yet to beat anything of note over fences, and his stiffest test awaits on Sunday. However, the potential is there, and the confidence in the camp around his ability is hard to ignore.

Add in the fact that he clocked an excellent comparative time with Galopin Des Champs at Leopardstown in December under minimal pressure, and he has all the foundations to build into a spectacular horse.

He is miles overpriced in this market should this be his final destination. The slight concern is that Willie Mullins had compared him to Florida Pearl, who also went straight from bumpers over fences in 1998 and into the Brown Advisory on the back of Sunday's race.

The Dublin Racing Festival having no 3m chase option leaves a muddling picture, but should Gaelic Warrior (more straightforward to get away with at Leopardstown) show to be less effective left-handed (as he did as a Novice Hurdler), then Mullins will have little option to send what will surely be the new Turners favourite to this race in five weeks.

The typical Mullins route these days is to go to the Turners from this Ladbrokes Novice Chase at the DRF as he did with Galopin Des Champs, Faugheen and Outlander in the last 10 years. That may also be the case for Fact To File, given his lack of experience, and he may not want to overphase him with a slog at 3m in March.

He looks like the correct bet on the Betfair Sportsbook at 10/111.00 compared to his 4/15.00 NRNB price elsewhere, so I want to take a chance.

Fastorslow - 33/134.00 on the Betfair Sportsbook - is another worth taking a speculative punt with. He is currently on target for the Gold Cup.

Still, a meeting with March favourite Galopin Des Champs in the Irish Gold Cup at that one's favoured Leopardstown on Saturday at the Dublin Racing Festival could quickly leave Martin Brassil with a re-think if the favourite reproduces the form and devastating performances he has done in four of his last five starts at the Dublin venue.

There's only one other race that Fastorslow has been entered for - the Ryanair. While there's little doubt that the Gold Cup is the favoured option, it's still possible that connections get a reality check at the DRF.

After all, Fastorslow did beat Galopin Des Champs at Punchestown and took advantage - as his trainer freely admitted - of two horses that had a hard race in the Gold Cup four weeks earlier. At the same time, his other defeat of Galopin Des Champs came over 2m3f on seasonal return in the John Durkan.

The John Durkan form has already proven to be pie in the sky, with Appreciate It (2nd) wacked some 41 lengths in the Savills Chase by Galopin Des Champs, while the market for the Irish Gold Cup suggests Fastorslow has an uphill task.

Suppose a reality check is incoming for Fastorslow. In that case, connections may look at the much softer option of the Ryanair as a winnable Cheltenham Festival race and return for a crack at the Gold Cup as a nine-year-old the following season.

Fastorslow is currently 3/14.00 NRNB with other firms and 33/134.00 with the Betfair Sportsbook ante-post, which looks a little off to me.

That price looks worth chancing now, given what could happen in the Irish Gold Cup on Saturday.

While admittedly, both selections this week are a bit of a swing, it's at this time of year when plans can drastically change, and some "out of the box thinking" can prove profitable.

A step into handicaps for the first time for this column, and the horse I want to be with in the Kim Muir Amateur riders handicap is Good Time Jonny - 12/113.00 top-price on the Betfair Sportsbook.

The nine-year-old bolted up in the Pertemps last season off a rating of 142, coming from last to first to win with stacks in hand before staying on at the finish in an Aintree handicap four weeks later off 147.

Since then, he has had two quiet runs over fences at Fairyhouse (2m5f) and Naas (2m), both trips far too short for this stamina lover, and he has caught the eye on both occasions under tender handling.

The Irish handicapper gave him an opening rating at Naas last time of 135 - seven pounds lower than his winning rating in the Pertemps Final - and has dropped him a further two pounds since finishing down the field there.

He will likely run on Sunday at the Dublin Racing Festival over 2m5f, and no doubt, he will be attempting to get a couple more pounds off his back from the handicapper. If connections are successful, he will be sitting on an Irish rating of 130 (ish), and with the British tax, an educated guess would be in the region of 137 - still five pounds lower than his Pertemps Final victory.

The move up to 3m2f for the Kim Muir will undoubtedly see him in a better light than at any other time this season, and, interestingly, Amateur jockey Derek O'Connor took the ride on this one at Naas last time out.

The Kim Muir Handicap is restricted to horses below a rating of 146, and the selection will no doubt be the talk of the town in the coming weeks should his connections go on a fishing expedition for a rating in Britain. If that looks like the expected mid-130s - he will surely be half his current odds.

