Back Fastorslow to win the Ryanair Chase @ 33/134.00 1pt
Back Fact To File to win the Turners Novice Chase @ 10/111.00 1pt
Back Good Time Jonny to win the Kim Muir @ 12/113.00 1pt
Back Salvator Mundi to win the Triumph Hurdle @ 14/115.00 1pt NOW 25/126.00
Back Sir Gino to win the Triumph Hurdle @ 16/117.00 1pt NOW 11/82.38
Back Irish Point to win the Stayers Hurdle @ 14/115.00 1pt NOW 4/15.00
Back Envoi Allen to win the Ryanair @ 14/115.00 1pt win NOW 4/15.00
Back Jeriko Du Reponet to win the Supreme Novice @ 12/113.00 1pt NOW 8/19.00
Back Better Days Ahead to win the Albert Bartlett @ 33/134.00 1pt NOW 66/167.00
Back Indiana Dream to win the Turners Novice Chase @ 10/111.00 1pt
Back Flooring Porter to win the Brown Advisory Novice Chase @ 14/115.00 1pt NOW 25/126.00
Back Mighty Bandit for the Triumph Hurdle @ 8/19.00 1pt win NOW 20/121.00
Back Mystical Power to win the Ballymore @ 25/126.00 1pt win NOW 8/19.00
Back Corbetts Cross to win the National Hunt Chase @ 20/121.00 1pt NOW 7/18.00
Back Mystical Power to win the Supreme Novice Hurdle @ 14/115.00 1pt NOW 7/24.50
Back Grey Dawning to win the Brown Advisory @ 10/111.00 1pt now 7/18.00
Back Under Control to win the Mares Hurdle @ 50/151.00 1pt now 33/134.00
