Watch Coaching Carter Serial Winners Fund Special

In our exclusive video Daryl Carter heads to Oaksey House

Award-winning Betfair tipster Daryl Carter visits Oaksey House, the home of the IJF, in this special second episode of Coaching Carter.

Daryl experiences what life is like for jockeys away from the glitz and glamour of riding winners, and meets resident Wayne Burton to discuss his extraordinary story. Daryl also talks to the staff and explores the amazing work they do at Oaksey House.

On a lighter note, our man is put through his paces in the gym and experiences parts of the rehabilitation process that riders must endure before they return to the saddle after injury.

Betfair Ambassador, Rachael Blackmore, commented: "This is a very generous initiative from Betfair and one that I am excited to be a part of over the season. The work of IIJ and IJF is vital in providing support services for jockeys past and present. It's great to have Betfair supporting not only me, but two organisations that are so important to us as jockeys.

Charlotte Booth, Chief Commercial Officer for Betfair commented today: ''It's great to see how the money raised by the 'Serial Winners Fund' will contribute to the amazing work the IJF are doing at their Lambourn Centre. The support provided by the dedicated team is incredible, and with each winner Rachael rides the fund will continue to grow. It's exciting for us to be part of something that is helping deliver such essential services to jockeys.''

Lisa Hancock, the Injured Jockeys Fund CEO continued: "We are very grateful to Betfair for this generous initiative, which is helping provide vital funds to help support injured jockeys and those in need. We would like to thank them for providing insight into the work of the Fund and some of the wide range of services which it provides".

How the Serial Winners Fund is helping the IJF and IIJ

Episode two of Coaching Carter highlights the great work the Injured Jockeys Fund and Irish Injured Jockeys - the two charities set to benefit from the Serial Winners Fund.

Starting on Betfair Chase day, Betfair put £100k into the Fund and has added a further £5,000 every time Betfair ambassador Rachael Blackmore rides a winner. At the time of writing, Rachael has ridden 11 and the fund stands at £155k.

We will continue to pay into the fund all the way to Grand National day at Aintree.

