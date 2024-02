Monmiral's price at Musselburgh too good to pass up

No. 4 Onethreefivenotout (Ire) Trainer: Paul Nicholls

Jockey: Harry Cobden

Age: 8

Weight: 11st 8lbs

OR: 118

Onethreefivenotout - 9/25.50 on the Betfair Sportsbook - should relish this move up in distance and slower surface, and this relentless galloper is improving run by run.

The Paul Nicholls representative shaped very encouragingly at Wincanton on his penultimate start when making Lump Sum work to the line, having been out-speeded at a crucial stage in the home straight. However, he showed a willing attitude and changed his legs before the line, suggesting he was ready to quicken again.

The winner made Jeriko Du Reponet work hard at Doncaster next time in a Grade 2 and is rated 130, and the pair pulled 15 lengths clear of the remainder at Wincanton.

His latest run at Kempton was a sharp enough test on a quick surface, and rival Court In The Act only narrowly held him. The winner had been a dominant bumper winner and found only Grade 2 Doncaster third, Fiercely Proud, too good at Hereford.

Today's move up in distance is undoubtedly a source of improvement for the son of Milan, and his breeding on both sides suggests a stiffer test of stamina will see him to best effect.

He gets the vote under Harry Cobden at 4/15.00 or bigger off a lenient-looking opening rating of 118, with his form easily suggesting a mark in the mid-120s would have been reasonable.

13:25 Sandown

No. 1 Monmiral (Fr) Trainer: Paul Nicholls

Jockey: Bryony Frost

Age: 7

Weight: 11st 10lbs

OR: 142

Monmiral - 5/23.50 on the Betfair Sportsbook - comes with risks attached, but he is a class above this opposition, and its interesting connections aim him at the race named after their star Frodon.

He went very well for a long time at Cheltenham when as short as 4/15.00 for the December Gold Cup, only to find his effort peter out at the finish. That run may have been needed, having been off the track for 245 days, and now on his second start after wind surgery and down into a Class 3, he is impossible to oppose should Bryony Frost adopt front-running tactics.

Having bumped into Jonbon, The Real Whacker and Gerri Colombe in three Novice Chases, this is a drop into much calmer waters, and he should be able to dominate this bunch.

In the hope that he comes on for his last run, he is a confident selection at 5/23.50 and represents good value as I make him more of a 11/82.38 chance.

13:40 Musselburgh

No. 3 Highwind (Fr) Trainer: W. P. Mullins, Ireland

Jockey: Rachael Blackmore

Age: 4

Weight: 11st 0lbs

OR: -

Highwind - 8/19.00 on the Betfair Sportsbook - took the eye out when winning on hurdling/Irish debut at Punchestown on his first start after a gelding operation and 283 days off the track.

He jumped poorly in the main, particularly the final flight, but it's a testament to his engine size that he could win as well as he did.

He was very useful on the flat in France and left Christopher Head with an unexposed profile to join Willie Mullins. The bare form of his two-length win at Punchestown needs improving, but he would have won by a distance had he not blundered the final flight under no more than hand and heels.

That effort has gone under the radar, and he makes an appeal in a wide-open race.

Storm Heart looked the part at Punchestown in December, but it was a strikingly slow run race that saw a sprint finish. He showed a good turn of foot from the third last but was being outpaced during the race, which is a cause for concern. His price is far too short in my mind.

Majborough is an unknown quantity, but the rest are beatable, and that leaves the each-way door open for Highwind who looks like an exciting prospect. Back him at 6/17.00 or bigger.

13:50 Leopardstown

No. 4 Peaches And Cream (Ire) Trainer: Gavin Patrick Cromwell, Ireland

Jockey: B. W. Harvey

Age: 9

Weight: 11st 7lbs

OR: 132

Peaches And Cream - 5/16.00 on the Betfair Sportsbook - looks like a good bet in a weak 0-150 (only three horses rated above 130), and the move back to stamina-sapping distances is right up his street.

He was better than the bare result at Cheltenham last time, cruising into the race before being outpaced coming down the hill and then found the second last fence coming at him too quickly as he was picking up. He got out of rhythm after that point but caught the eye.

The move back to a right-handed track is a positive one, given he can jump out to the right (highlighted at Uttoxeter last July), and this is not a deep race, with many having something to prove.

He was an excellent winner at Punchestown last April in a far stronger race than this over today's distance and is sure to see out this trip, unlike many.

The return to drying ground is another positive in his favour - all of his victories have come on good (one on good to soft) - and given the support for Malina Girl at Cheltenham, you would have thought this had been the target for him.

He makes appeal at 4/15.00 or bigger.

14:15 Musselburgh

No. 8 Ballygeary (Ire) Trainer: Donald McCain

Jockey: Brian Hughes

Age: 7

Weight: 10st 9lbs

OR: 120

Ballygeary - 10/111.00 on the Betfair Sportsbook - couldn't get the job done for us here last time, but the presence of Brian Hughes, who has a record of 112 on him, has lured me back in.

He finished with a good flurry behind a well-handicapped winner here last time, but his rider couldn't get him organised in time, and he took a wide path for much of the race, having been poorly positioned at the off.

In the hope that he is ridden more aggressively today, he gets another chance just one pound higher in the handicap. Many of these have something to prove. The drop to 2m is against favourite Benson, who is respected, while many others make little appeal.

Ballygeary's best trip may be at two and a half miles in the future, but he will surely be in the thick of things again. Four places are on offer, but I've decided he is a win-only bet.

14:50 Musselburgh

No. 7 Saint Davy (Fr) Trainer: Jonjo O'Neill

Jockey: Jonjo O'Neill Jr.

Age: 7

Weight: 11st 1lbs

OR: 130

Saint Davy - 7/18.00 on the Betfair Sportsbook - has plenty of upside here, and he is selected to continue his progression on his second outing in a handicap off could prove a very lenient mark come the end of the season.

The seven-year-old made a promising reappearance last month when winning at Ludlow, having been well backed on handicap debut off of a rating of 124, and he was well worth more than the six pounds rise for that effort, having made a bad blunder at the final flight.

He came there cruising under hand heels but had to be shaken up to fend off Emitom. It only took two shakes of the reigns to see him cosily back on top. That form ties in with many and now race-fit and granted a stiffer test of stamina, he could prove well ahead of the assessor.

Ed Keeper is an obvious danger, and he should have won for us last time when trading at 1.21/5 but is saddled with another eight pounds thanks to his jockey error on the final flight and is well found in the market.

Dubrovnik Harry is another I can make a case for, along with Hermino AA and Ambitious Fellow, so it's not a race to go mad in, but Saint Davy will certainly end the season far higher rated than his current 130. Any 7/18.00 or bigger is acceptable.

15:10 Sandown

No. 7 Path D'oroux (Fr) Trainer: Gavin Patrick Cromwell, Ireland

Jockey: Sean Flanagan

Age: 7

Weight: 11st 1lbs

OR: 136

Cheltenham Festival Focus followers will know that Path D'Oroux - 7/24.50 on the Betfair Sportsbook - has been catching the eye in a handful of starts this season, and today could be the day that sees him to best effect.

He has been ridden with handicaps in mind, and he almost certainly would have won if staying on his feet here on Boxing Day when trapping along, and his tender handling at Fairyhouse last time suggests there has been a plan brewing.

Confidence was expressed by his trainer last week regarding this festival, and he is on a very workable mark on the balance of his entire profile, so he finally gets the vote to get back in the winner's enclosure.

Back him at 7/24.50 or bigger.

16:10 Leopardstown

