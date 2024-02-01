</iframe</noscript> <div class="layout" style="background-color:#FBFBFB"> <div class="layout__mobile_advert"> </div> <header class="layout__header"> <nav id="services_navigation"> <ul class="services_nav"> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com">Betting.Betfair </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Podcasts </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair Sportsbook </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/">Exchange How-to </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/">Betfair Exchange </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/">Safer Gambling </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="/betting-explained/">Betting Explained </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item" style="margin-left: auto;"><a href="https://register.betfair.com/account/registration&prod=90?returnURL=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fitv-races%2Fsaturday-racing-tips-14-1-good-luck-charm-the-best-of-tony-calvins-five-bets-010224-166.html&rfr=977219">Join</a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"><a href="https://identitysso.betfair.com/view/login?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fitv-races%2Fsaturday-racing-tips-14-1-good-luck-charm-the-best-of-tony-calvins-five-bets-010224-166.html">Log in</a></li> <li class="services_nav__item services_nav__item--toggle"><a class="full_nav_link" href="#full_navigation"><span>Menu</span></a></li> </ul> </nav> <div class="header"> <a class="header__logo" href="https://betting.betfair.com/"> <p style="position: static; top: 0; left: 0; margin: 0;"><img src="https://betting.betfair.com/images/bettingbetfairlogoblack.png" alt="Betting.Betfair" width="200" height="24"></p> <p>Betting.Betfair</p> </a> <div class="header__nav"> <nav class="main_navigation"> <ul class="menu"> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/">Football</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Football</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/wolves-v-man-utd-premier-league-betting-tips-best-bets-back-9-2-bet-builder-at-molineux-300124-1063.html">Wolves v Man Utd: Back hosts not to lose and eyes on 9/2 Bet Builder</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/west-ham-v-bournemouth-tips-and-predictions-count-on-17-2-kudus-300124-719.html">West Ham v Bournemouth: Count on 17/2 Kudus</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/bet-builder-tips-back-thursdays-premier-league-11-1-multiple-from-the-betfair-traders-310124-1093.html">Bet Builder Tips: Back Thursday's Premier League 11/1 multiple from the Betfair Traders</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Football</h4> <ul> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/90-minute-payout/">90 Minute Payout</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/">English Premier League</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/">UEFA Champions League</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/fa-cup/">English FA Cup</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/championship/">EFL Championship</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/english-football-league/">EFL League One & League Two</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/spanish-football/">Spanish LaLiga</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/italian-football/">Italian Serie A</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/german-football/">German Bundesliga</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/french-football/">French Ligue 1</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/euro-2024/">Euro 2024</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/dimitar-berbatov/">Dimitar Berbatov</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item menu__item--active"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/">Horse Racing</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Horse Racing</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daryl-carter-tips/todays-racing-tips-8-1-high-wind-can-spring-a-surprise-at-leopardstown-010224-1081.html">Daryl Carter's Tips: 8/1 High Wind can spring a surprise at Leopardstown</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/rachael-blackmore/rachael-blackmore-dublin-racing-festival-day-1-rides-preview-010224-1227.html">Rachael Blackmore: We're very happy with Tara and Tiara ahead of Dublin Racing Festival</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/itv-races/saturday-racing-tips-14-1-good-luck-charm-the-best-of-tony-calvins-five-bets-010224-166.html">Saturday Racing Tips: 14/1 Good Look Charm is the best of Tony Calvin's five bets</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Horse Racing</h4> <ul> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/serial-winners/">Serial Winners</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/cheltenham/">Cheltenham Tips</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/itv-races/">ITV Races - Tony Calvin</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daryl-carter-tips/">Daryl Carter Tips</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/paul-nicholls/">Paul Nicholls</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/rachael-blackmore/">Rachael Blackmore</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/kevin-blake-1/">Kevin Blake</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/">Horse Racing Tips</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/bets-of-the-day/">Bets of the Day</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/daily-racing-multiple/">Daily Racing Multiple</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/ante-post/">Ante-Post</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/">Golf</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Golf</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/the-punters-in-play-blog-tips-read-steves-latest-in-running-thoughts-on-this-weeks-golf-here-22-010224-167.html">The Punter's In-Play Blog: Windy weather could provide an edge in Bahrain</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/golf-tips-our-experts-best-bets-for-pebble-beach-and-bahrain-championship-300124-204.html">Golf Tips: Our experts' best bets for Pebble Beach and Bahrain Championship</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/bahrain-championship-first-round-leader-tips-picks-from-50-1-to-80-1-300124-719.html">Bahrain Championship First-Round Leader Tips: Picks from 50/1 to 80/1</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Golf</h4> <ul> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/">The Punter</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/ryder-cup/">Ryder Cup</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/">Golf Bets</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/european-tour/">DP World Tour</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/pga-tour/">PGA Tour</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-form-guide/">Golf Form Guide</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-masters/">US Masters</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-open/">The Open</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-open/">US Open</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-pga-championship/">US PGA Championship</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/">Cricket</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Cricket</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/australia-cricket/australia-v-west-indies-first-odi-tips-hope-and-zampa-primed-for-g-force-010224-194.html">Australia v West Indies First ODI Tips: Hope and Zampa primed for G force</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/india-cricket/india-v-england-second-test-player-tips-ashwin-root-and-pope-to-star-310124-194.html">India v England Second Test Player Tips: Ashwin, Root and Pope to star</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/india-cricket/india-v-england-second-test-tips-runs-first-up-should-shorten-draw-310124-194.html">India v England Second Test Tips: Runs first up should shorten draw</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Cricket</h4> <ul> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-tips/">Cricket Tips</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-world-cup/">Cricket World Cup</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/england-cricket/">England</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/australia-cricket/">Australia</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/india-cricket/">India</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/new-zealand-cricket/">New Zealand</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/south-africa-cricket/">South Africa</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/pakistan-cricket/">Pakistan</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/sri-lanka-cricket/">Sri Lanka</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/indian-premier-league---ipl/">Indian Premier League</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/big-bash/">Big Bash</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/">Tennis</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Tennis</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/australian-open-betting/australian-open-mens-final-tips-our-outright-pick-sinner-favoured-to-win-270124-1305.html">Australian Open Men's Final Tips: Outright pick Sinner favoured to win</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/australian-open-betting/australian-open-mens-final-tips-and-betting-preview-back-medvedevs-experience-81-to-win-through-in-f-270124-186.html">Australian Open Men's Final: Back Medvedev's experience @ 8/1 to win through in five setter</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/australian-open-betting/australian-open-womens-final-tips-defending-champion-to-win-again-260124-1305.html">Australian Open Women's Final Tips: Defending champion to win again</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Tennis</h4> <ul> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/australian-open-betting/">Australian Open</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/french-open-betting/">French Open</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/wimbledon/">Wimbledon</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/us-open/">US Open</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/events/">Events</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/atp-tour-finals-betting/">ATP Tour Finals</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/">Politics</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Politics</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/us-politics/2024-us-election-odds-three-outsiders-to-back-at-big-odds-instead-of-michelle-obama-310124-171.html">US Election: Three outsiders to back at big odds instead of Michelle Obama</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/next-general-election-odds-can-sunak-survive-tory-rebellion-250124-171.html">Next General Election Betting: The grim schedule awaiting Rishi Sunak</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/us-politics/us-election-odds-second-trump-presidency-50-percent-chance-after-he-wins-new-hampshire-primary-240124-204.html">US Election: Second Trump presidency 50% chance after he wins New Hampshire</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Politics</h4> <ul> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/us-politics/">US Politics</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/brexit/">Brexit</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/">UK Politics</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/general-election/">General Election</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/general-politics-betting/">General Politics Betting</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/french-politics/">French Politics</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/">UK Other Sport</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/">Rugby</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Rugby</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-union/six-nations-betting/six-nations-betting-tips-france-to-topple-champions-ireland-in-heavyweight-opener-290124-624.html">Six Nations Betting Tips: France to topple champions Ireland in heavyweight opener</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-union/six-nations-betting/six-nations-betting-tips-and-predictions-tournament-preview-back-france-to-rebound-from-world-cup-blow-240124-624.html">Six Nations Tips: Back France to rebound from World Cup blow with title</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-world-cup/saturday-rugby-world-cup-final-predictions-new-zealand-v-south-africa-south-africa-and-new-zealand-to-serve-up-classic-final-231023-624.html">Rugby World Cup Quick Hits: South Africa and New Zealand to serve up classic final</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Rugby</h4> <ul> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-world-cup/">Rugby World Cup</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/us-sports/nfl/">NFL</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured NFL</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/us-sports/nfl/who-will-win-the-super-bowl-san-francisco-49ers-3-4-to-beat-kansas-city-chiefs-310124-204.html">Super Bowl Betting: San Francisco 49ers 3/4 to beat Kansas City Chiefs</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/us-sports/nfl/nfl-playoffs-championship-games-betting-tips-afc-and-nfc-title-game-picks-previews-and-best-bets-in--260124-1063.html">NFL Championship Games Tips: Back Chiefs & Niners to book Super Bowl spots</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/us-sports/nfl/who-will-win-the-super-bowl-ravens-and-49ers-favourites-to-win-conference-championships-230124-204.html">Super Bowl Betting: Ravens and 49ers favourites to win Conference Championships</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More NFL</h4> <ul> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/us-sports/nfl/super-bowl/">Super Bowl Tips</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> </ul> </nav> <nav class="main_navigation main_navigation--search"> <a class="main_navigation__search_toggle" href="#search_form">Search</a> </nav> </div> </div> <nav id="features_navigation"> <ul class="features_navigation"> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/serial-winners/">Serial Winners </a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/itv-races/">Tony Calvin Tips</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/paul-nicholls/">Paul Nicholls Previews</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/kevin-blake-1/">Kevin Blake Tips</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daryl-carter-tips/">Daryl Carter Tips</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/racing-only-bettor/">Racing...Only Bettor</a> </li> </ul> </nav> </header> <div class="takeover_adverts"> <div class="takeover_adverts__main"> </div> <div class="takeover_adverts__left"> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> <div class="ft_async_tag"> <img data-ftsrc="data:image/png,ft" style="display: none" onerror=" (function(img) { window.ftClick = ""; window.ftExpTrack_5414732 = ""; window.ftX = ""; window.ftY = ""; window.ftZ = ""; window.ftOBA = 1; window.ftContent = ""; window.ftCustom = ""; window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack = ""; window.ftRandom = Math.random()*1000000; window.ftClick_5414732 = ftClick; if(typeof(ft_referrer)=="undefined"){window.ft_referrer=(function(){var r="";if(window==top){r=window.location.href;}else{try{r=window.parent.location.href;}catch(e){}r=(r)?r:document.referrer;}while(encodeURIComponent(r).length>1000){r=r.substring(0,r.length-1);}return r;}());} var ftDomain = (window==top)?"":(function(){var d=document.referrer,m=(d)?d.match("(?::q/q/)+([qw-]+(q.[qw-]+)+)(q/)?".replace(/q/g,decodeURIComponent("%"+"5C"))):"",h=(m&&m[1])?m[1]:"";return (h&&h!=location.host)?"&ft_ifb=1&ft_domain="+encodeURIComponent(h):"";}()); var ftV_5414732={pID:"5414732",width:"120",height:"600",params:{ftx:window.ftX,fty:window.ftY,ftadz:window.ftZ,ftscw:window.ftContent,ft_custom:window.ftCustom,ft_id:window.ftID||"",ft_idEnabled:window.ftIDEnabled||"",ftOBA:window.ftOBA,ft_domain:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_domain=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_ifb:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_ifb=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_agentEnv:window.mraid||window.ormma?"1":"0",ft_referrer:encodeURIComponent(window.ft_referrer),gdpr:"${GDPR}",gdpr_consent:"${GDPR_CONSENT_78}",us_privacy:"${US_PRIVACY}",cachebuster:window.ftRandom},winVars:{ftClick_5414732:window.ftClick_5414732,ftExpTrack_5414732:window.ftExpTrack_5414732,ft120x600_OOBclickTrack:window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack},DTimeout:1E3,GTimeout:1E3}, ftPProc=function(d){var c=this;d=JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(d));var f=[],l=function(a,b){b="undefined"===typeof b||isNaN(b)?1:parseInt(b,10);a=a||"";for(var e=0<=b?b:0;e--;)a=encodeURIComponent(a);return a},h=function(a){a=a.constructor==Array?a:[];for(var b=0;b<a.length;b++){var e=a[b].t&&"w"==a[b].t?"winVars":"params",c=d[e][a[b].p],g=l(a[b].n||"",a[b].e),h=l(a[b].v||"",a[b].e);g=(g?g+":":"")+h;""!==g&&(c="undefined"===typeof c||""===c||"o"===a[b].m?"":c+";",d[e][a[b].p]=c+g)}a=!0;for(b=0;b<f.length;b++)if(!f[b].deployed){a=!1;break}a&&k()},k=function(){k=function(){};deployTag()};c.getVars=function(a){return JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(a?"string"===typeof a&&"undefined"!==typeof d[a]?d[a]:{}:d))};c.getSrcString=function(){var a=c.getVars("params"),b=[],e;for(e in a)a.hasOwnProperty(e)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[e]&&""!==a[e]&&b.push(e+"="+a[e]);return b.join("&")};c.deployWinVars=function(){var a=c.getVars("winVars"),b;for(b in a)a.hasOwnProperty(b)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[b]&&(window[b]=a[b])};c.addPProc=function(a){a.deployed=!1;f.push(a)};c.init=function(){d.v=5;var a=[];0===f.length?k():(f.forEach(function(b){a.push(b.id);b.timeout=parseInt(isNaN(b.timeout)?d.DTimeout:b.timeout,10);b.timer=setTimeout(function(){var a={};clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))},b.timeout||d.DTimeout);b.deploy(c.getVars(),function(a){clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))})}),window["ftPPIDs_"+d.pID]=d.v+";"+a.join(","))}},ft5414732PP = new ftPProc(ftV_5414732); var deployTag = function(){deployTag = function(){};clearTimeout(gTimer);ft5414732PP.deployWinVars(); var ftTag = document.createElement("script"); ftTag.id = "ft_servedby_5414732"; ftTag.src = "https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126952;5414732;201;jsappend;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopHorseracingBrandBettingBetfair120x600RacingStaticLEFT/?"+ft5414732PP.getSrcString(); ftTag.name = "ftscript_120x600"; img.parentNode.insertBefore(ftTag, img.nextSibling); },gTimer = setTimeout(function(){clearTimeout(gTimer);deployTag();},ftV_5414732.GTimeout);ft5414732PP.init(); })(this); "> </div> </div> </div> <div class="takeover_adverts__right"> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> <div class="ft_async_tag"> <img data-ftsrc="data:image/png,ft" style="display: none" onerror=" (function(img) { window.ftClick = ""; window.ftExpTrack_5414736 = ""; window.ftX = ""; window.ftY = ""; window.ftZ = ""; window.ftOBA = 1; window.ftContent = ""; window.ftCustom = ""; window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack = ""; window.ftRandom = Math.random()*1000000; window.ftClick_5414736 = ftClick; if(typeof(ft_referrer)=="undefined"){window.ft_referrer=(function(){var r="";if(window==top){r=window.location.href;}else{try{r=window.parent.location.href;}catch(e){}r=(r)?r:document.referrer;}while(encodeURIComponent(r).length>1000){r=r.substring(0,r.length-1);}return r;}());} var ftDomain = (window==top)?"":(function(){var d=document.referrer,m=(d)?d.match("(?::q/q/)+([qw-]+(q.[qw-]+)+)(q/)?".replace(/q/g,decodeURIComponent("%"+"5C"))):"",h=(m&&m[1])?m[1]:"";return (h&&h!=location.host)?"&ft_ifb=1&ft_domain="+encodeURIComponent(h):"";}()); var ftV_5414736={pID:"5414736",width:"120",height:"600",params:{ftx:window.ftX,fty:window.ftY,ftadz:window.ftZ,ftscw:window.ftContent,ft_custom:window.ftCustom,ft_id:window.ftID||"",ft_idEnabled:window.ftIDEnabled||"",ftOBA:window.ftOBA,ft_domain:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_domain=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_ifb:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_ifb=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_agentEnv:window.mraid||window.ormma?"1":"0",ft_referrer:encodeURIComponent(window.ft_referrer),gdpr:"${GDPR}",gdpr_consent:"${GDPR_CONSENT_78}",us_privacy:"${US_PRIVACY}",cachebuster:window.ftRandom},winVars:{ftClick_5414736:window.ftClick_5414736,ftExpTrack_5414736:window.ftExpTrack_5414736,ft120x600_OOBclickTrack:window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack},DTimeout:1E3,GTimeout:1E3}, ftPProc=function(d){var c=this;d=JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(d));var f=[],l=function(a,b){b="undefined"===typeof b||isNaN(b)?1:parseInt(b,10);a=a||"";for(var e=0<=b?b:0;e--;)a=encodeURIComponent(a);return a},h=function(a){a=a.constructor==Array?a:[];for(var b=0;b<a.length;b++){var e=a[b].t&&"w"==a[b].t?"winVars":"params",c=d[e][a[b].p],g=l(a[b].n||"",a[b].e),h=l(a[b].v||"",a[b].e);g=(g?g+":":"")+h;""!==g&&(c="undefined"===typeof c||""===c||"o"===a[b].m?"":c+";",d[e][a[b].p]=c+g)}a=!0;for(b=0;b<f.length;b++)if(!f[b].deployed){a=!1;break}a&&k()},k=function(){k=function(){};deployTag()};c.getVars=function(a){return JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(a?"string"===typeof a&&"undefined"!==typeof d[a]?d[a]:{}:d))};c.getSrcString=function(){var a=c.getVars("params"),b=[],e;for(e in a)a.hasOwnProperty(e)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[e]&&""!==a[e]&&b.push(e+"="+a[e]);return b.join("&")};c.deployWinVars=function(){var a=c.getVars("winVars"),b;for(b in a)a.hasOwnProperty(b)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[b]&&(window[b]=a[b])};c.addPProc=function(a){a.deployed=!1;f.push(a)};c.init=function(){d.v=5;var a=[];0===f.length?k():(f.forEach(function(b){a.push(b.id);b.timeout=parseInt(isNaN(b.timeout)?d.DTimeout:b.timeout,10);b.timer=setTimeout(function(){var a={};clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))},b.timeout||d.DTimeout);b.deploy(c.getVars(),function(a){clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))})}),window["ftPPIDs_"+d.pID]=d.v+";"+a.join(","))}},ft5414736PP = new ftPProc(ftV_5414736); var deployTag = function(){deployTag = function(){};clearTimeout(gTimer);ft5414736PP.deployWinVars(); var ftTag = document.createElement("script"); ftTag.id = "ft_servedby_5414736"; ftTag.src = "https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126952;5414736;201;jsappend;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopHorseracingBrandBettingBetfair120x600RacingStaticRIGHT/?"+ft5414736PP.getSrcString(); ftTag.name = "ftscript_120x600"; img.parentNode.insertBefore(ftTag, img.nextSibling); },gTimer = setTimeout(function(){clearTimeout(gTimer);deployTag();},ftV_5414736.GTimeout);ft5414736PP.init(); })(this); "> </div> </div> </div> </div> <main class="layout__main layout__main--padding"> <div class="features_nav_carousel"> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/serial-winners/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Horse Racing Cup.220x124.png');"> <div><h4>Serial Winners </h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/itv-races/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/11ec7fa407a9515730d6da819c349f0138d7eeec.220x124.png');"> <div><h4>Tony Calvin Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/paul-nicholls/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Paul Nicholls w horse yellow background 2023-24_1280x720.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Paul Nicholls Previews</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/kevin-blake-1/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Kevin Blake BB .220x124.png');"> <div><h4>Kevin Blake Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daryl-carter-tips/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/DC2.220x131.png');"> <div><h4>Daryl Carter Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/racing-only-bettor/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/RacingOnlyBettor_yellow_thumb_16x9 copy.220x124.png');"> <div><h4>Racing...Only Bettor</h4></div> </a> </div> </div> <header class="entry_header"> <h1 class="entry_header__title">Saturday Racing Tips: 14/1 Good Look Charm is the best of Tony Calvin's five bets</h1> <ul class="entry_header__meta"> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/authors/tony-calvin/">Tony Calvin</a></li> <li><time datetime="2024-02-01">01 February 2024</time></li> <li>4:00 min read</li> </ul> <script type="application/ld+json"> { "@context": "http://schema.org", "@type": "NewsArticle", "headline": "Saturday Racing Tips: 14/1 Good Look Charm is the best of Tony Calvin's five bets", "name": "Saturday Racing Tips: 14/1 Good Look Charm is the best of Tony Calvin's five bets", "description": "It's a five bet Saturday for Tony Calvin as he makes the case for backing horses in England, Scotland and Ireland...", "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/itv-races/saturday-racing-tips-14-1-good-luck-charm-the-best-of-tony-calvins-five-bets-010224-166.html", "mainEntityOfPage": "https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/itv-races/saturday-racing-tips-14-1-good-luck-charm-the-best-of-tony-calvins-five-bets-010224-166.html", "datePublished": "2024-02-01T15:10:00+00:00", "dateModified": "2024-02-01T17:43:00+00:00", "articleBody": "It's a five bet Saturday for Tony Calvin as he makes the case for backing horses in England, Scotland and Ireland... [14/1] Good Look Charm is in form of her life [5/1] and [16/1] bets in the Edinburgh National Watch Coaching Carter Episode 2 With 10 ITV races to go at on Saturday, and other big pots on RTE at the Dublin Racing Festival, I am going to be brief (er) on the contests on which I don't have a strong betting opinion, as otherwise it will take an age to read this. It will actually still take a few minutes - you have to make a full case, after all - but I'll be as succinct as possible when and where the situation allows. No jokes at the back please. The going at Sandown, Musselburgh and Leopardstown Here is the going at the three ITV tracks. It is pretty much set to be dry everywhere from now on (though Leopardstown may have 2mm or so in the next 48 hours). It is soft, good to soft, on the Sandown hurdles track and good to soft, good in places, on the chase circuit. It is good to soft, soft in places, at Musselburgh; and at Leopardstown it is soft over hurdles, and yielding to soft over fences. I'll crack on in chronological order, starting in the south east of England. Sandown 13:25 - No bet Earlier in the week, I nearly had a swing at 25s on Mumford's Magic in the 2m4f handicap hurdle at 13:25, and he is still that price with the Sportsbook with five fewer runners to contend with. He didn't stay 3m1f at Huntingdon last time and he is fairly handicapped on his earlier neck second off levels over 2m4f at Hexham, though that was a slow-motion race on heavy ground. The winner is now rated 121 after following up at Kelso, and Mumford's Magic can race off 110 here. I can just about let him go untipped here though, as this is a day where you have to guard against having too many bets. He is the punt in the race if you want a tickle, though. Sandown 14:00 - No bet It was disappointing to see the 1m7f99yd handicap chase at 14:00 cut up from 12 to just five at the overnight stage, and surely that leaves the door open to Saint Segal gaining a belated victory. As big as 4s when I looked at the race on Tuesday, he is now just [2/1] and that isn't surprising given the reduced field. He left the distinct impression that a bolder ride would have seen him beat First Flow off this mark at Lingfield last time, having previously been set to beat Boothill when falling at the last at Ascot (he hit 1.5 in running and was raised 3lb). I don't play and tip at his kind of price though, for all I'd probably only offer half-a-point less if you wanted to back him with me. The [10/1] outsider Red Rookie is the overpriced one as the step down to 2m on decent ground will suit, as will the pace set-up (plenty of it in here), and he is down to a mark of just 134. But he obviously has an issue with his wind, and the first-time cheekpieces are an unknown. Besides, the presence of Saint Segal means this is a no-bet race for me, as I do think he will take a fair bit of whacking. Sandown 14:35 - No bet We lost Corbetts Cross and Trelawne at the overnight stage in the 100k Grade 1 Scilly Isles at 14:35, and I definitely don't have a punting angle into this contest. This promises to be a very well-run race, which could suit the [11/2] poke Colonel Harry. He is probably the overpriced one in here, but the ground on the chase track could be too lively for him against what appear to be pacier sorts. A collapsing pace late on would make him a big player, though. Sandown 15:10 - Antepost Bet Wonderwall I went with Wonderwall at 33s win-only, ante-post, on Monday for the 2m7f+ handicap hurdle at 15:10 and he is now into just 14s with the Sportsbook. I am not inclined to go in again at the current price, but he is likely to trade at 20s and bigger on the exchange on the day I'd have thought, which could make him of interest again. I put him up for the Lanzarote at a big price last time (he was a fair late drifter out to a Betfair SP of 30.32) and I didn't get to find out whether that was a good move or not as he was brought down by a faller four out. It was clearly too far from home to know if he would have played a hand in the finish, but he was going perfectly well at the time and obviously I still think he is a well-handicapped horse over hurdles off 128 given his back-form and some of his Flat ability in the summer of 2023. Initially, I wasn't too sure he wants the stamina test that 2m7f89yd around here provides, and I still am not, to be truthful. Sandown's hurdles track is regularly brutal. Indeed the course warn on the BHA site that the ground is likely to ride dead after the recent dry spell. Ominous perhaps. However, he saw 2m5f out very well when beating City Chief at Doncaster under James Bowen as a novice back in 2022, and I expect a similarly patient ride here. He was having his first run for Peter Bowen in the Lanzarote last time, and it is interesting that the trainer saddled Lord Napier to finish third in that Kempton handicap before he won this race for him by nine lengths on his following start. As regards that stamina doubt, the drying ground has to be a plus (for all that warning on the BHA site), as is the fact that the trainer's son (James Bowen) gets on him again. Is there is a bet elsewhere though? Yes, very much so. Read on. Sandown 15:10 - Back Good Look Charm [raceEntry url="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/racecards/03-february-2024/sandown-park/45/5/#good-look-charm-fr"] The weights went up 4lb at the overnight stage, which was especially good news for Good Look Charm, as she was that much out of the weights at the five-day stage, and Tanganyika, who was 2lb wrong. I thought we would get a full field of 18 here, but only 15 rock up. Ed Keeper has an obvious chance, and Dubrovnik Harry is well-handicapped off 124 but is becoming unreliable. I kept on coming back to Good Look Charm. I know she is 16s in a few places (so do what you have to do) but the Sportsbook's [14/1] is very fair. Back her there or [15.0] or bigger on Exchange. The latter is the maybe way to go, for all there are four places on offer with the Sportsbook. Back Good Look Charm @ [14/1] Bet now Basically, the mare is in the form of her life and I wouldn't be in a mad rush to lay her at 10s myself. A winner on her reappearance at Wincanton, she then finished third over an extended 2m4f at Cheltenham in a race that is working out well (the winner and fifth won next time, and the second and fourth haven't been seen since) and then she looked ready for a step back up in trip when fourth in the Lanzarote last time. I know her 3m2f second on heavy ground last season was nothing flash but the way she rallied over 2m5f at Kempton last time, after getting badly outpaced turning in, suggests this 2m7f+ trip will suit. She is my bet of the day at the current prices. Sandown 15:45 - Back Certainly Red [raceEntry url="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/racecards/03-february-2024/sandown-park/45/6/#certainly-red"] On Tuesday, I went with Certainly Red at [14/1] each-way, four places, for the 3m handicap chase at [15:45] and that is looking very good from a price-perspective, as only 10 of the 22 confirmed on Thursday morning. The downside with him is that he comes here on the back of an underwhelming run at Newbury last time but he was in fair form prior to that, and, as a result of the latest below-par effort, he can race off a mark of 135 now on a track on which he has a pretty good record. He won easily off this mark at Wincanton last February, and he has posted some of his better efforts at this course. He had the speed to win over 2m4f here last January and he was racing from a mark of 142 when a fair seventh in the Bet365 Gold Cup here in April. He has form on testing ground but the dry forecast is a plus, as is the fact that there are five forward-goers in here to bring his stamina over further into play. However, his current Sportsbook price of just [9/2] makes him unbackable there - they are ducking him completely and I'd want nearer the 8s that he is currently on offer at in six places on the Odds checker grid - so I won't go in again on the fixed-odds line. However, he'd be a fresh bet if he is 6s or bigger on the exchange for me, though. In fact, I am going to suggest you back him there at [7.0] or bigger. That should be easily attainable. I'll settle at Betfair SP. Back Certainly Red @ [7.0] on Betfair Exchange Bet now Musselburgh 13:40 - No bet Up at Musselburgh, we are down from 12 to six for the novices' handicap chase at 13:40, with ante-post favourite Giovinco a surprising no-show. Monmiral had three options this weekend and connections have decided to come here in the race named after his former stablemate Frodon, so it is perhaps fitting that Bryony Frost gets the ride. He is the most likely winner at [5/2] but he is hardly rock-solid, even down in grade. I have no opinion here, so let's move on. Musselburgh 14:15 - Back Peaches and Cream [raceEntry url="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/racecards/03-february-2024/musselburgh/15/2/#peaches-and-cream-ire"] I agree with the Sportsbook in their odds-compilers making Peaches And Cream their [5/1] favourite in the 3m7f+ Edinburgh National at 14:15. Of the eight Irish horses running in UK ITV races on Saturday, his mark over here is the closest to his Irish level. He is only 1lb higher than his Irish mark and he shaped very well behind his stablemate (and the winner) Malina Girl over 3m3f+ at Cheltenham in November, even though his absence since then does maybe hint at an issue. However, maybe they have just played the patient game in targeting this 52k-pot-to-the-winner. This is a horse with an 11-length win over 3m7f on his dance card, and he is only 7lb higher here. He is a bet at [5/1] with the Sportsbook or [6.0] or bigger on the exchange - there is some [6/1] out there in the wider fixed-odds market - but I can't resist a win-only saver on Christopher Wood too. Back Peaches and Cream @ [5/1] Bet now Musselburgh 14:15 - Back Christopher Wood [raceEntry url="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/racecards/03-february-2024/musselburgh/15/2/#christopher-wood-ire"] His previous handlers will probably be amazed he is running over 3m7f76yd here and indeed Venetia Williams has only run him once beyond 2m5f, but in Queen V we trust and the horse certainly shaped okay over 2m5f at Carlisle on his reappearance. He is clearly a win-only bet with the huge stamina doubt but the horse has course form figures of 112, he runs off his lowest-ever National Hunt mark of 129, and the expected drying ground will suit. Have a very small bet on him at [16/1] with the Sportsbook, or [17.0] or bigger on the exchange. Musselburgh 14:50 - Antepost bet Collingham At the five-day stage, there were 22 in the Scottish County Handicap Hurdle at 14:50, for a maximum field on the day of 15, and we have got 13. On Tuesday, I took a flier with Collingham each-way, four places, at [40/1] and I am obviously very happy enough with the position, without feeling over-confident. He is now generally a [16/1] chance in the marketplace, and [14/1] with the Sportsbook. Admittedly, he has gone backwards since a fair reappearance here in November - in severe reverse in fact with a very poor run at Doncaster, while his slightly better effort at this course last time under a 7lb claimer (though he was getting 10lb on the day) also left a fair bit to be desired - but the upside is that he has dropped to a mark of just 119. That is 2lb lower than when beating Parisencore by 1 ½ lengths in this very race last season - he is now 5lb better off with the admittedly in-form runner-up - and hopefully he has been sweetened up for a repeat bid after a mediocre run here on soft ground on New Year's Day. It is due to be dry at the track now, and that will be in his favour, for all he has soft ground form here. His best form has come at this track off higher marks on good to soft or better ground, but I won't press up now. Any 25s or bigger on the Exchange on the day (entirely possible) would be a fair, if speculative, play. Sextant is obviously the one that could blow the handicap apart off 121 on his debut for Lucinda Russell, as he was rated 108 on the Flat when with Sir Michael Stoute. He may not have raced since September 2021 but no way would I offer him at the general 20s in the marketplace. I'd also fight shy of laying Zanndabad, fancied for the Boodles last season before not getting in (though he ran very badly on the face of it last time, his Sportsbook quote of 10s could easily be too punchy). Leopardstown 13:20 - Back Jetara [raceEntry url="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/racecards/03-february-2024/leopardstown/214/1/#jetara-ire"] We have two races on ITV from the Dublin Racing Festival, though none of the three Grade 1s that open the card. We only had five horses to play with at the four-day stage in the Irish Gold Cup at 15:35 and fortunately only Coko Beach has come out on Thursday. I don't see how anyone could have a real beef with the prices in what looks a straight match. I know Fastorslow has beaten Galopin Des Champs in their last two meetings, but the latter is an entirely different beast judged on his victories in the Gold Cup and Savills. It is [4/9] plays [11/4]. Initially, I didn't have a strong betting opinion in the three other Grade 1s that open the card (live on RTE), though the juvenile hurdle at 13:50 looks a cracker. Obviously, the absence of Gaelic Warrior in the Irish Arkle at 14:25 takes a fair bit of shine off that race; that would have been the set-to of the day, seeing him lock horns with Marine Nationale. I was surprised to see Jetara - with Betfair ambassador Rachael Blackmore on board - open as big as [9/2] in a few places for the 2m6f78yd Grade 1 novices' hurdle at 13:20 though, as her win over 2m4f here last time is probably the strongest form on offer going into the race. And on the clock, too. She gets the 7lb sex allowance, as well. So the more I looked, the more I thought the Sportsbook's [4/1], or [5.0] or bigger on the Exchange, was worth taking for the mare to see off the charges of Willie Mullins and Gordon Elliott in the meeting-opener. Back Jetara @ [5/1] Bet now We have a much healthier field, numbers-wise, in the 3m104yd handicap hurdle at 15:00 but, unfortunately, the Sportsbook aren't overly-eager to lay Fine Margin early doors by going [5/1] in a 24-runner handicap. Mind you, the 7s and the 6s in the marketplace have been taken on Thursday and his price seems to be heading one way. In fact, any [11/2] has just been taken, too. I doubt if Mullins has ever had a bigger drifter for him on debut (from a stable I had barely heard of as well), as he drifted from 14s to 22s on the show (and out to a Betfair SP of [28.0]) before running a screamer to finish second in what looked a very strong Haydock handicap. He is rated 3lb higher in the UK. But I can just about let a 5s poke pass me by in such big field races, for all he wouldn't be a horse I'd want to lay either. If I see any fresh bets in the next 24 hours (I will see how Fine Margin goes in the exchange market one the liquidity arrives, though I suspect he could end up being silly-short, so maybe the 5s is generous) I will update them on this column, and flag any such additions on my X/Twitter feed on tony_calvin. Good luck. Now Read Rachael Blackmore: We're very happy with Tara and Tiara ahead of Dublin Racing Festival", "image":[ "https://betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/TonyCalvinNEW4.728x410.png", "https://betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/TonyCalvinNEW4.547x410.png", "https://betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/TonyCalvinNEW4.410x410.png" ], "publisher": { "@type": "Organization", "name": "Betting.Betfair", "logo": { "@type": "ImageObject", "url": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/assets/img/betfairlogoblack.ea48b4e0.png" }, "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/" }, "author": { "@type": "Person", "name": "Tony Calvin", "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/authors/tony_calvin" } } </script> </header> <div class="two_column_layout"> <main class="entry_main"> <div class="entry_img"> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/TonyCalvinNEW4.728x410.png" srcset="//betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/TonyCalvinNEW4.450x253.png 450w, //betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/TonyCalvinNEW4.600x338.png 600w, //betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/TonyCalvinNEW4.728x410.png 728w" alt="Betfair horse racing tipster Tony Calvin"> <figcaption class="entry_img__caption">TC is backing five on Saturday</figcaption> </div> <div class="entry_actions"> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=ACQZBGC01B10G30A&prod=90&rfr=977219">Join</a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--twitter"> <a href="https://twitter.com/intent/tweet/?text=Saturday%20Racing%20Tips%3A%2014%2F1%20Good%20Look%20Charm%20is%20the%20best%20of%20Tony%20Calvin%27s%20five%20bets&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fitv-races%2Fsaturday-racing-tips-14-1-good-luck-charm-the-best-of-tony-calvins-five-bets-010224-166.html" target="_blank" title="Twitter"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--facebook"> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fitv-races%2Fsaturday-racing-tips-14-1-good-luck-charm-the-best-of-tony-calvins-five-bets-010224-166.html" target="_blank" title="Facebook"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--reddit"> <a href="https://www.reddit.com/submit/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fitv-races%2Fsaturday-racing-tips-14-1-good-luck-charm-the-best-of-tony-calvins-five-bets-010224-166.html" target="_blank" title="Reddit"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--reddit">Reddit</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--whatsapp"> <a href="https://api.whatsapp.com/send?text=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fitv-races%2Fsaturday-racing-tips-14-1-good-luck-charm-the-best-of-tony-calvins-five-bets-010224-166.html" target="_blank" title="WhatsApp"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--whatsapp">WhatsApp</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--telegram"> <a href="https://t.me/share/url?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fitv-races%2Fsaturday-racing-tips-14-1-good-luck-charm-the-best-of-tony-calvins-five-bets-010224-166.html&text=Saturday%20Racing%20Tips%3A%2014%2F1%20Good%20Look%20Charm%20is%20the%20best%20of%20Tony%20Calvin%27s%20five%20bets" target="_blank" title="Telegram"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--telegram">Telegram</span></a> </div> </div> <div class="entry_body has-odds"> <div class="entry_body__intro"><p>It's a five bet Saturday for Tony Calvin as he makes the case for backing horses in England, Scotland and Ireland...</p></div> <div class="entry_body__content"> <div class="editor"> <ul> <li> <h3><b class="inline_odds" title="15.00"><span class="inline_odds__main">14/1</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">15.00</span></b> Good Look Charm is in form of her life</h3> </li> <li> <h3><b class="inline_odds" title="6.00"><span class="inline_odds__main">5/1</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">6.00</span></b> and <b class="inline_odds" title="17.00"><span class="inline_odds__main">16/1</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">17.00</span></b> bets in the Edinburgh National</h3> </li> <li> <h3><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0nSEjmYaVD0&t=517s">Watch Coaching Carter Episode 2</a></h3> </li> <hr><p>With 10 ITV races to go at on Saturday, and other big pots on RTE at the Dublin Racing Festival, I am going to be brief (er) on the contests on which I don't have a strong betting opinion, as otherwise it will take an age to read this.</p><p>It will actually still take a few minutes - you have to make a full case, after all - but I'll be as succinct as possible when and where the situation allows.</p><p>No jokes at the back please.</p><h2>The going at Sandown, Musselburgh and Leopardstown</h2><p></p><p>Here is the going at the three ITV tracks. It is pretty much set to be dry everywhere from now on (though Leopardstown may have 2mm or so in the next 48 hours).</p><p>It is soft, good to soft, on the Sandown hurdles track and good to soft, good in places, on the chase circuit. It is good to soft, soft in places, at Musselburgh; and at Leopardstown it is soft over hurdles, and yielding to soft over fences.</p><p>I'll crack on in chronological order, starting in the south east of England.</p><h2><a href="https://www.betfair.com/betting/horse-racing/sandown-3rd-feb/r-7%7C32985938.1325">Sandown 13:25 - No bet</a></h2><p></p><p>Earlier in the week, I nearly had a swing at 25s on Mumford's Magic in the <a href="https://www.betfair.com/betting/horse-racing/sandown-3rd-feb/r-7%7C32985938.1325"><strong>2m4f handicap hurdle at 13:25</strong></a>, and he is still that price with the Sportsbook with five fewer runners to contend with.</p><p>He didn't stay 3m1f at Huntingdon last time and he is fairly handicapped on his earlier neck second off levels over 2m4f at Hexham, though that was a slow-motion race on heavy ground.</p><p>The winner is now rated 121 after following up at Kelso, and Mumford's Magic can race off 110 here. I can just about let him go untipped here though, as this is a day where you have to guard against having too many bets.</p><p>He is the punt in the race if you want a tickle, though.</p><h2><a href="https://www.betfair.com/betting/horse-racing/sandown-3rd-feb/r-7%7C32985938.1400">Sandown 14:00 - No bet</a></h2><p></p><p>It was disappointing to see the <a href="https://www.betfair.com/betting/horse-racing/sandown-3rd-feb/r-7%7C32985938.1400"><strong>1m7f99yd handicap chase at 14:00</strong></a> cut up from 12 to just five at the overnight stage, and surely that leaves the door open to Saint Segal gaining a belated victory.</p><p>As big as 4s when I looked at the race on Tuesday, he is now just <b class="inline_odds" title="3.00"><span class="inline_odds__main">2/1</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">3.00</span></b> and that isn't surprising given the reduced field.</p><p>He left the distinct impression that a bolder ride would have seen him beat First Flow off this mark at Lingfield last time, having previously been set to beat Boothill when falling at the last at Ascot (he hit 1.5 in running and was raised 3lb).</p><p>I don't play and tip at his kind of price though, for all I'd probably only offer half-a-point less if you wanted to back him with me.</p><p>The <b class="inline_odds" title="11.00"><span class="inline_odds__main">10/1</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">11.00</span></b> outsider Red Rookie is the overpriced one as the step down to 2m on decent ground will suit, as will the pace set-up (plenty of it in here), and he is down to a mark of just 134.</p><p>But he obviously has an issue with his wind, and the first-time cheekpieces are an unknown. Besides, the presence of Saint Segal means this is a no-bet race for me, as I do think he will take a fair bit of whacking.</p><h2><a href="https://www.betfair.com/betting/horse-racing/sandown-3rd-feb/r-7%7C32985938.1435">Sandown 14:35 - No bet</a></h2><p></p><p>We lost Corbetts Cross and Trelawne at the overnight stage in the <a href="https://www.betfair.com/betting/horse-racing/sandown-3rd-feb/r-7%7C32985938.1435"><strong>100k Grade 1 Scilly Isles at 14:35</strong></a>, and I definitely don't have a punting angle into this contest.</p><p>This promises to be a very well-run race, which could suit the <b class="inline_odds" title="6.50"><span class="inline_odds__main">11/2</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">6.50</span></b> poke Colonel Harry. He is probably the overpriced one in here, but the ground on the chase track could be too lively for him against what appear to be pacier sorts. A collapsing pace late on would make him a big player, though.</p><h2><a href="https://www.betfair.com/betting/horse-racing/sandown-3rd-feb/r-7%7C32985938.1510">Sandown 15:10 - Antepost Bet Wonderwall</a></h2><p></p><p>I went with <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/itv-races/tony-calvin-antepost-tips-back-33-1-wonderwall-at-sandown-on-saturday-300124-166.html">Wonderwall at 33s win-only, ante-post</a>, on Monday for the <a href="https://www.betfair.com/betting/horse-racing/sandown-3rd-feb/r-7%7C32985938.1510"><strong>2m7f+ handicap hurdle at 15:10</strong></a> and he is now into just 14s with the Sportsbook.</p><p>I am not inclined to go in again at the current price, but he is likely to trade at 20s and bigger on the exchange on the day I'd have thought, which could make him of interest again.</p><p>I put him up for the Lanzarote at a big price last time (he was a fair late drifter out to a Betfair SP of 30.32) and I didn't get to find out whether that was a good move or not as he was brought down by a faller four out.</p><p>It was clearly too far from home to know if he would have played a hand in the finish, but he was going perfectly well at the time and obviously I still think he is a well-handicapped horse over hurdles off 128 given his back-form and some of his Flat ability in the summer of 2023.</p><p>Initially, I wasn't too sure he wants the stamina test that 2m7f89yd around here provides, and I still am not, to be truthful. Sandown's hurdles track is regularly brutal. Indeed the course warn on the BHA site that the ground is likely to ride dead after the recent dry spell.</p><p>Ominous perhaps.</p><p>However, he saw 2m5f out very well when beating City Chief at Doncaster under James Bowen as a novice back in 2022, and I expect a similarly patient ride here.</p><p>He was having his first run for Peter Bowen in the Lanzarote last time, and it is interesting that the trainer saddled Lord Napier to finish third in that Kempton handicap before he won this race for him by nine lengths on his following start.</p><p>As regards that stamina doubt, the drying ground has to be a plus (for all that warning on the BHA site), as is the fact that the trainer's son (James Bowen) gets on him again.</p><p>Is there is a bet elsewhere though?</p><p>Yes, very much so. Read on.</p><h2><a href="https://www.betfair.com/betting/horse-racing/sandown-3rd-feb/r-7%7C32985938.1510">Sandown 15:10 - Back Good Look Charm</a></h2><p></p><p> <article class="race_entry" id="good-look-charm-fr"> <div class="horse"> <a href="/horse-racing/racecards/03-february-2024/sandown-park/45/5/#good-look-charm-fr" class="horse__number"> <span>No. <strong>15 </strong></span> </a> <h3 class="horse__name"> <a href="/horse-racing/horse/good-look-charm-fr/000000538416/">Good Look Charm (Fr)</a> </h3> <figure class="horse__silks"> <img src="https://images.timeform.com/silks/opt/00870215.png" alt="The Isle of Blue and White silks" width="52px" height="42px" loading="lazy"> </figure> </div> <div class="market_odds"> </div> <ul class="horse_extended"> <li class="horse_extended__trainer"><em>Trainer:</em> <a href="/horse-racing/trainer/anthony-honeyball/000000033072/">Anthony Honeyball</a></li> <li class="horse_extended__jockey"><em>Jockey:</em> <a href="/horse-racing/jockey/ben-godfrey/000000017338/">Ben Godfrey</a></li> <li class="horse_extended__age"><em>Age:</em> 8</li> <li class="horse_extended__weight"><em>Weight:</em> 10st 2lbs</li> <li class="horse_extended__isp"><em>OR:</em> 117</li> </ul> </article> </p><p>The weights went up 4lb at the overnight stage, which was especially good news for Good Look Charm, as she was that much out of the weights at the five-day stage, and Tanganyika, who was 2lb wrong.</p><p>I thought we would get a full field of 18 here, but only 15 rock up.</p><p>Ed Keeper has an obvious chance, and Dubrovnik Harry is well-handicapped off 124 but is becoming unreliable.</p><p>I kept on coming back to <strong>Good Look Charm</strong>. I know she is 16s in a few places (so do what you have to do) but <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/racecards/03-february-2024/sandown-park/45/5/#good-look-charm-fr"><strong>the Sportsbook's <b class="inline_odds" title="15.00"><span class="inline_odds__main">14/1</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">15.00</span></b> is very fair</strong></a>. Back her there or <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/horse-racing/market/1.224285461?nodeId=32985938"><b class="inline_odds" title="14/1"><span class="inline_odds__main">15.0</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">14/1</span></b> or bigger on Exchange</a>. The latter is the maybe way to go, for all there are four places on offer with the Sportsbook.</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Good Look Charm @ <b class="inline_odds" title="15.00"><span class="inline_odds__main">14/1</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">15.00</span></b></p> <a target="_blank" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/racecards/03-february-2024/sandown-park/45/5/#good-look-charm-fr" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">Bet now</a></div><p>Basically, the mare is in the form of her life and I wouldn't be in a mad rush to lay her at 10s myself.</p><p>A winner on her reappearance at Wincanton, she then finished third over an extended 2m4f at Cheltenham in a race that is working out well (the winner and fifth won next time, and the second and fourth haven't been seen since) and then she looked ready for a step back up in trip when fourth in the Lanzarote last time.</p><p>I know her 3m2f second on heavy ground last season was nothing flash but the way she rallied over 2m5f at Kempton last time, after getting badly outpaced turning in, suggests this 2m7f+ trip will suit.</p><p>She is <strong>my bet of the day</strong> at the current prices.</p><h2><a href="https://www.betfair.com/betting/horse-racing/sandown-3rd-feb/r-7%7C32985938.1545">Sandown 15:45 - Back Certainly Red</a></h2><p></p><p> <article class="race_entry" id="certainly-red"> <div class="horse"> <a href="/horse-racing/racecards/03-february-2024/sandown-park/45/6/#certainly-red" class="horse__number"> <span>No. <strong>4 </strong></span> </a> <h3 class="horse__name"> <a href="/horse-racing/horse/certainly-red/000000500726/">Certainly Red</a> </h3> <figure class="horse__silks"> <img src="https://images.timeform.com/silks/opt/00069548C.png" alt="The Venetian Lad Partnership silks" width="52px" height="42px" loading="lazy"> </figure> </div> <div class="market_odds"> </div> <ul class="horse_extended"> <li class="horse_extended__trainer"><em>Trainer:</em> <a href="/horse-racing/trainer/lydia-richards/000000004686/">Lydia Richards</a></li> <li class="horse_extended__jockey"><em>Jockey:</em> <a href="/horse-racing/jockey/marc-goldstein/000000009929/">Marc Goldstein</a></li> <li class="horse_extended__age"><em>Age:</em> 10</li> <li class="horse_extended__weight"><em>Weight:</em> 11st 10lbs</li> <li class="horse_extended__isp"><em>OR:</em> 135</li> </ul> </article> </p><p>On Tuesday, I went with <strong>Certainly Red</strong> at <b class="inline_odds" title="15.00"><span class="inline_odds__main">14/1</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">15.00</span></b> each-way, four places, for the <a href="https://www.betfair.com/betting/horse-racing/sandown-3rd-feb/r-7%7C32985938.1545"><strong>3m handicap chase at [15:45]</strong></a> and that is looking very good from a price-perspective, as only 10 of the 22 confirmed on Thursday morning.</p><p>The downside with him is that he comes here on the back of an underwhelming run at Newbury last time but he was in fair form prior to that, and, as a result of the latest below-par effort, he can race off a mark of 135 now on a track on which he has a pretty good record.</p><p>He won easily off this mark at Wincanton last February, and he has posted some of his better efforts at this course.</p><p>He had the speed to win over 2m4f here last January and he was racing from a mark of 142 when a fair seventh in the Bet365 Gold Cup here in April. He has form on testing ground but the dry forecast is a plus, as is the fact that there are five forward-goers in here to bring his stamina over further into play.</p><p>However, his current Sportsbook price of just <b class="inline_odds" title="5.50"><span class="inline_odds__main">9/2</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">5.50</span></b> makes him unbackable there - they are ducking him completely and I'd want nearer the 8s that he is currently on offer at in six places on the Odds checker grid - so I won't go in again on the fixed-odds line.</p><p>However, he'd be a fresh bet if he is 6s or bigger on the exchange for me, though. In fact, I am going to suggest you back him there at <b class="inline_odds" title="6/1"><span class="inline_odds__main">7.0</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">6/1</span></b> or bigger. That should be easily attainable. I'll settle at Betfair SP.</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Certainly Red @ <b class="inline_odds" title="6/1"><span class="inline_odds__main">7.0</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">6/1</span></b> on Betfair Exchange</p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/horse-racing/market/1.224285468?nodeId=32985938" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">Bet now</a></div><h2><a href="https://www.betfair.com/betting/horse-racing/musselburgh-3rd-feb/r-7%7C32985937.1340">Musselburgh 13:40 - No bet</a></h2><p></p><p>Up at Musselburgh, we are down from 12 to six for the <a href="https://www.betfair.com/betting/horse-racing/musselburgh-3rd-feb/r-7%7C32985937.1340"><strong>novices' handicap chase at 13:40</strong></a>, with ante-post favourite Giovinco a surprising no-show.</p><p>Monmiral had three options this weekend and connections have decided to come here in the race named after his former stablemate Frodon, so it is perhaps fitting that Bryony Frost gets the ride. He is the most likely winner at <b class="inline_odds" title="3.50"><span class="inline_odds__main">5/2</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">3.50</span></b> but he is hardly rock-solid, even down in grade.</p><p>I have no opinion here, so let's move on.</p><h2><a href="https://www.betfair.com/betting/horse-racing/musselburgh-3rd-feb/r-7%7C32985937.1415">Musselburgh 14:15 - Back Peaches and Cream</a></h2><p></p><p> <article class="race_entry" id="peaches-and-cream-ire"> <div class="horse"> <a href="/horse-racing/racecards/03-february-2024/musselburgh/15/2/#peaches-and-cream-ire" class="horse__number"> <span>No. <strong>4 </strong></span> </a> <h3 class="horse__name"> <a href="/horse-racing/horse/peaches-and-cream-ire/000000498735/">Peaches And Cream (Ire)</a> </h3> <figure class="horse__silks"> <img src="https://images.timeform.com/silks/opt/00874338.png" alt="Gavin Cromwell Racing Ltd silks" width="52px" height="42px" loading="lazy"> </figure> </div> <div class="market_odds"> </div> <ul class="horse_extended"> <li class="horse_extended__trainer"><em>Trainer:</em> <a href="/horse-racing/trainer/gavin-patrick-cromwell-ireland/000000028571/">Gavin Patrick Cromwell, Ireland</a></li> <li class="horse_extended__jockey"><em>Jockey:</em> <a href="/horse-racing/jockey/b-w-harvey/000000017392/">B. W. Harvey</a></li> <li class="horse_extended__age"><em>Age:</em> 9</li> <li class="horse_extended__weight"><em>Weight:</em> 11st 7lbs</li> <li class="horse_extended__isp"><em>OR:</em> 132</li> </ul> </article> </p><p>I agree with the Sportsbook in their odds-compilers making <a href="https://www.betfair.com/betting/horse-racing/musselburgh-3rd-feb/r-7%7C32985937.1415"><strong>Peaches And Cream their <b class="inline_odds" title="6.00"><span class="inline_odds__main">5/1</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">6.00</span></b></strong></a> favourite in the <a href="https://www.betfair.com/betting/horse-racing/musselburgh-3rd-feb/r-7%7C32985937.1415"><strong>3m7f+ Edinburgh National at 14:15</strong></a>. Of the eight Irish horses running in UK ITV races on Saturday, his mark over here is the closest to his Irish level.</p><p>He is only 1lb higher than his Irish mark and he shaped very well behind his stablemate (and the winner) Malina Girl over 3m3f+ at Cheltenham in November, even though his absence since then does maybe hint at an issue.</p><p>However, maybe they have just played the patient game in targeting this 52k-pot-to-the-winner. This is a horse with an 11-length win over 3m7f on his dance card, and he is only 7lb higher here.</p><p>He is a <a href="https://www.betfair.com/betting/horse-racing/musselburgh-3rd-feb/r-7%7C32985937.1415"><strong>bet at <b class="inline_odds" title="6.00"><span class="inline_odds__main">5/1</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">6.00</span></b> with the Sportsbook</strong></a> or <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/horse-racing/market/1.224285402?nodeId=32985937"><strong><b class="inline_odds" title="5/1"><span class="inline_odds__main">6.0</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">5/1</span></b> or bigger on the exchange</strong></a> - there is some <b class="inline_odds" title="7.00"><span class="inline_odds__main">6/1</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">7.00</span></b> out there in the wider fixed-odds market - but I can't resist a win-only saver on Christopher Wood too.</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Peaches and Cream @ <b class="inline_odds" title="6.00"><span class="inline_odds__main">5/1</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">6.00</span></b></p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/betting/horse-racing/musselburgh-3rd-feb/r-7%7C32985937.1415" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">Bet now</a></div><h2><a href="https://www.betfair.com/betting/horse-racing/musselburgh-3rd-feb/r-7%7C32985937.1415">Musselburgh 14:15 - Back Christopher Wood</a></h2><p></p><p> <article class="race_entry" id="christopher-wood-ire"> <div class="horse"> <a href="/horse-racing/racecards/03-february-2024/musselburgh/15/2/#christopher-wood-ire" class="horse__number"> <span>No. <strong>5 </strong></span> </a> <h3 class="horse__name"> <a href="/horse-racing/horse/christopher-wood-ire/000000461564/">Christopher Wood (Ire)</a> </h3> <figure class="horse__silks"> <img src="https://images.timeform.com/silks/opt/00839816.png" alt="Ms Sharon Kinsella silks" width="52px" height="42px" loading="lazy"> </figure> </div> <div class="market_odds"> </div> <ul class="horse_extended"> <li class="horse_extended__trainer"><em>Trainer:</em> <a href="/horse-racing/trainer/venetia-williams/000000007270/">Venetia Williams</a></li> <li class="horse_extended__jockey"><em>Jockey:</em> <a href="/horse-racing/jockey/danny-mcmenamin/000000017944/">Danny McMenamin</a></li> <li class="horse_extended__age"><em>Age:</em> 9</li> <li class="horse_extended__weight"><em>Weight:</em> 11st 4lbs</li> <li class="horse_extended__isp"><em>OR:</em> 129</li> </ul> </article> </p><p>His previous handlers will probably be amazed he is running over 3m7f76yd here and indeed Venetia Williams has only run him once beyond 2m5f, but in Queen V we trust and the horse certainly shaped okay over 2m5f at Carlisle on his reappearance.</p><p>He is clearly a win-only bet with the huge stamina doubt but the horse has course form figures of 112, he runs off his lowest-ever National Hunt mark of 129, and the expected drying ground will suit.</p><p>Have a <a href="https://www.betfair.com/betting/horse-racing/musselburgh-3rd-feb/r-7%7C32985937.1415"><strong>very small bet on him at <b class="inline_odds" title="17.00"><span class="inline_odds__main">16/1</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">17.00</span></b> with the Sportsbook</strong></a>, or <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/horse-racing/market/1.224285402?nodeId=32985937"><strong><b class="inline_odds" title="16/1"><span class="inline_odds__main">17.0</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">16/1</span></b> or bigger on the exchange</strong></a>.</p><h2><a href="https://www.betfair.com/betting/horse-racing/musselburgh-3rd-feb/r-7%7C32985937.1450">Musselburgh 14:50 - Antepost bet Collingham</a></h2><p></p><p>At the five-day stage, there were 22 in <a href="https://www.betfair.com/betting/horse-racing/musselburgh-3rd-feb/r-7%7C32985937.1450"><strong>the Scottish County Handicap Hurdle at 14:50</strong></a>, for a maximum field on the day of 15, and we have got 13.</p><p>On Tuesday,<a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/itv-races/tony-calvin-antepost-tips-two-more-to-back-on-saturday-at-14-1-and-40-1-300124-166.html"> I took a flier with Collingham each-way, four places, at <b class="inline_odds" title="41.00"><span class="inline_odds__main">40/1</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">41.00</span></b></a> and I am obviously very happy enough with the position, without feeling over-confident. He is now generally a <b class="inline_odds" title="17.00"><span class="inline_odds__main">16/1</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">17.00</span></b> chance in the marketplace, and <a href="https://www.betfair.com/betting/horse-racing/musselburgh-3rd-feb/r-7%7C32985937.1450"><b class="inline_odds" title="15.00"><span class="inline_odds__main">14/1</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">15.00</span></b> with the Sportsbook</a>.</p><p>Admittedly, he has gone backwards since a fair reappearance here in November - in severe reverse in fact with a very poor run at Doncaster, while his slightly better effort at this course last time under a 7lb claimer (though he was getting 10lb on the day) also left a fair bit to be desired - but the upside is that he has dropped to a mark of just 119.</p><p>That is 2lb lower than when beating Parisencore by 1 ½ lengths in this very race last season - he is now 5lb better off with the admittedly in-form runner-up - and hopefully he has been sweetened up for a repeat bid after a mediocre run here on soft ground on New Year's Day.</p><p>It is due to be dry at the track now, and that will be in his favour, for all he has soft ground form here.</p><p>His best form has come at this track off higher marks on good to soft or better ground, but I won't press up now. Any 25s or bigger on the Exchange on the day (entirely possible) would be a fair, if speculative, play.</p><p>Sextant is obviously the one that could blow the handicap apart off 121 on his debut for Lucinda Russell, as he was rated 108 on the Flat when with Sir Michael Stoute. He may not have raced since September 2021 but no way would I offer him at the general 20s in the marketplace.</p><p>I'd also fight shy of laying Zanndabad, fancied for the Boodles last season before not getting in (though he ran very badly on the face of it last time, his Sportsbook quote of 10s could easily be too punchy).</p><h2><a href="https://www.betfair.com/betting/horse-racing/leopardstown-3rd-feb/r-7%7C32986025.1320">Leopardstown 13:20 - Back Jetara</a></h2><p></p><p> <article class="race_entry" id="jetara-ire"> <div class="horse"> <a href="/horse-racing/racecards/03-february-2024/leopardstown/214/1/#jetara-ire" class="horse__number"> <span>No. <strong>6 </strong></span> </a> <h3 class="horse__name"> <a href="/horse-racing/horse/jetara-ire/000000566689/">Jetara (Ire)</a> </h3> <figure class="horse__silks"> <img src="https://images.timeform.com/silks/opt/00057801.png" alt="Mr G. McGrath silks" width="52px" height="42px" loading="lazy"> </figure> </div> <div class="market_odds"> </div> <ul class="horse_extended"> <li class="horse_extended__trainer"><em>Trainer:</em> <a href="/horse-racing/trainer/mrs-j-harrington-ireland/000000037193/">Mrs J. Harrington, Ireland</a></li> <li class="horse_extended__jockey"><em>Jockey:</em> <a href="/horse-racing/jockey/rachael-blackmore/000000013312/">Rachael Blackmore</a></li> <li class="horse_extended__age"><em>Age:</em> 6</li> <li class="horse_extended__weight"><em>Weight:</em> 11st 3lbs</li> <li class="horse_extended__isp"><em>OR:</em> -</li> </ul> </article> </p><p>We have two races on ITV from the Dublin Racing Festival, though none of the three Grade 1s that open the card.</p><p>We only had five horses to play with at the four-day stage in <a href="https://www.betfair.com/betting/horse-racing/leopardstown-3rd-feb/r-7%7C32986025.1535"><strong>the Irish Gold Cup at 15:35</strong></a> and fortunately only Coko Beach has come out on Thursday.</p><p>I don't see how anyone could have a real beef with the prices in what looks a straight match. I know Fastorslow has beaten Galopin Des Champs in their last two meetings, but the latter is an entirely different beast judged on his victories in the Gold Cup and Savills. It is <b class="inline_odds" title="1.44"><span class="inline_odds__main">4/9</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">1.44</span></b> plays <b class="inline_odds" title="3.75"><span class="inline_odds__main">11/4</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">3.75</span></b>.</p><p>Initially, I didn't have a strong betting opinion in the three other Grade 1s that open the card (live on RTE), though <a href="https://www.betfair.com/betting/horse-racing/leopardstown-3rd-feb/r-7%7C32986025.1350"><strong>the juvenile hurdle at 13:50</strong></a> looks a cracker.</p><p>Obviously, the absence of Gaelic Warrior in <a href="https://www.betfair.com/betting/horse-racing/leopardstown-3rd-feb/r-7%7C32986025.1425"><strong>the Irish Arkle at 14:25</strong></a> takes a fair bit of shine off that race; that would have been the set-to of the day, seeing him lock horns with Marine Nationale.</p><p>I was surprised to see Jetara - with <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/rachael-blackmore/rachael-blackmore-dublin-racing-festival-day-1-rides-preview-010224-1227.html">Betfair ambassador Rachael Blackmore</a> on board - open as big as <b class="inline_odds" title="5.50"><span class="inline_odds__main">9/2</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">5.50</span></b> in a few places for the <a href="https://www.betfair.com/betting/horse-racing/leopardstown-3rd-feb/r-7%7C32986025.1320"><strong>2m6f78yd Grade 1 novices' hurdle at 13:20</strong></a> though, as her win over 2m4f here last time is probably the strongest form on offer going into the race. And on the clock, too.</p><p>She gets the 7lb sex allowance, as well.</p><p>So the more I looked, the more I thought<a href="https://www.betfair.com/betting/horse-racing/leopardstown-3rd-feb/r-7%7C32986025.1320"><strong> the Sportsbook's <b class="inline_odds" title="5.00"><span class="inline_odds__main">4/1</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">5.00</span></b></strong></a>, or <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/horse-racing/market/1.224285844?nodeId=32986025"><strong><b class="inline_odds" title="4/1"><span class="inline_odds__main">5.0</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">4/1</span></b> or bigger on the Exchange</strong></a>, was worth taking for the mare to see off the charges of Willie Mullins and Gordon Elliott in the meeting-opener.</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Jetara @ <b class="inline_odds" title="6.00"><span class="inline_odds__main">5/1</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">6.00</span></b></p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/betting/horse-racing/leopardstown-3rd-feb/r-7%7C32986025.1500" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">Bet now</a></div><p>We have a much healthier field, numbers-wise, in the <a href="https://www.betfair.com/betting/horse-racing/leopardstown-3rd-feb/r-7%7C32986025.1500"><strong>3m104yd handicap hurdle at 15:00</strong></a> but, unfortunately, the Sportsbook aren't overly-eager to lay Fine Margin early doors by going <b class="inline_odds" title="6.00"><span class="inline_odds__main">5/1</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">6.00</span></b> in a 24-runner handicap.</p><p>Mind you, the 7s and the 6s in the marketplace have been taken on Thursday and his price seems to be heading one way. In fact, any <b class="inline_odds" title="6.50"><span class="inline_odds__main">11/2</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">6.50</span></b> has just been taken, too.</p><p>I doubt if Mullins has ever had a bigger drifter for him on debut (from a stable I had barely heard of as well), as he drifted from 14s to 22s on the show (and out to a Betfair SP of <b class="inline_odds" title="27/1"><span class="inline_odds__main">28.0</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">27/1</span></b>) before running a screamer to finish second in what looked a very strong Haydock handicap. He is rated 3lb higher in the UK.</p><p>But I can just about let a 5s poke pass me by in such big field races, for all he wouldn't be a horse I'd want to lay either.</p><p>If I see any fresh bets in the next 24 hours (I will see how Fine Margin goes in the exchange market one the liquidity arrives, though I suspect he could end up being silly-short, so maybe the 5s is generous) I will update them on this column, and flag any such additions on my X/Twitter feed on tony_calvin.</p><p>Good luck.</p><hr><h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/rachael-blackmore/rachael-blackmore-dublin-racing-festival-day-1-rides-preview-010224-1227.html">Now Read Rachael Blackmore: We're very happy with Tara and Tiara ahead of Dublin Racing Festival</a></h3></ul> </div> </div> <div class="recommended_bets betslip_goto auto_banners" data-banner_cta="Join"> <h3>Recommended bets</h3> <div class="editor editor--reversed"> <p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/betting/horse-racing/leopardstown-3rd-feb/r-7%7C32986025.1320">Back Jetara at <b class="inline_odds" title="5.00"><span class="inline_odds__main">4/1</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">5.00</span></b> win-only with the Sportsbook, or <b class="inline_odds" title="4/1"><span class="inline_odds__main">5.0</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">4/1</span></b> or bigger on Exchange in 13:20 at Leopardstown</a><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/betting/horse-racing/musselburgh-3rd-feb/r-7%7C32985937.1415">Peaches And Cream at <b class="inline_odds" title="6.00"><span class="inline_odds__main">5/1</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">6.00</span></b> win only with Sportsbook, or <b class="inline_odds" title="5/1"><span class="inline_odds__main">6.0</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">5/1</span></b> or bigger on exchange in 14:15 at Musselburgh</a></p><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/betting/horse-racing/musselburgh-3rd-feb/r-7%7C32985937.1415">Back Christopher Wood at <b class="inline_odds" title="17.00"><span class="inline_odds__main">16/1</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">17.00</span></b> win only with Sportsbook, or <b class="inline_odds" title="16/1"><span class="inline_odds__main">17.0</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">16/1</span></b> or bigger on exchange in 14:15 at Musselburgh</a></p><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/betting/horse-racing/sandown-3rd-feb/r-7%7C32985938.1510">Back Good Look Charm at <b class="inline_odds" title="15.00"><span class="inline_odds__main">14/1</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">15.00</span></b> win only with Sportsbook, or <b class="inline_odds" title="14/1"><span class="inline_odds__main">15.0</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">14/1</span></b> or bigger, in 15:10 at Sandown</a></p><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/betting/horse-racing/sandown-3rd-feb/r-7%7C32985938.1545">Back Certainly Red at <b class="inline_odds" title="6/1"><span class="inline_odds__main">7.0</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">6/1</span></b> or bigger on exchange in 15:45 at Sandown</a></p><p>ANTE-POST RECOMMENDATIONS FROM MONDAY/TUESDAY</p><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/betting/horse-racing/musselburgh-3rd-feb/r-7%7C32985937.1450">Collingham at <b class="inline_odds" title="41.00"><span class="inline_odds__main">40/1</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">41.00</span></b> each way, four places, in 14:50 at Musselburgh with Betfair Sportsbook</a></p><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/betting/horse-racing/sandown-3rd-feb/r-7%7C32985938.1510">Wonderwall at <b class="inline_odds" title="34.00"><span class="inline_odds__main">33/1</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">34.00</span></b> win only in 15:10 at Sandown with Betfair Sportsbook</a></p><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/betting/horse-racing/sandown-3rd-feb/r-7%7C32985938.1545">Certainly Red at <b class="inline_odds" title="15.00"><span class="inline_odds__main">14/1</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">15.00</span></b> each way, four places, in 15:45 at Sandown with Betfair Sportsbook</a></p></p> </div> </div> <section class="betting_copy"> <div class="editor"> <h2>PROFIT AND LOSS (Nov 1 onwards; 2023-24 NH season</h2> <p>STAKED: 56<p>RETURN: 108.7</p><p>P/L: +52.7</p><p>PROFIT AND LOSS (April 16-Oct 31; 2023 Flat season)</p><p>STAKED: 202</p><p>RETURNS: 168.9</p><p>P AND L: -33.1</p><p>Exchange bets settled at Betfair SP for fairness</p></p> </div> </section> <section class="betting_copy"> <div class="editor"> <h2 class="promo-name bf-sportsbook" data-qa="promo-name">EXTRA PLACE RACES</h2> <section class="promo__desc"> <div class="description "> <p>Get extra places on Singles and Multiples on selected races on the Betfair Sportsbook. <a href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=EXTRAPLACERACES"><strong>T&Cs apply</strong>.</a></p> </div> </section> <p></p> </div> </section> <div id="betslip" class="entry_body__extras"> </div> <div class="entry_body__widgets"> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both" data-context="both"> </div> </div> <div class="entry_actions"> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=ACQZBGC01B10G30A&prod=90&rfr=977219">Join</a> </div> </div> <p><em>Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.</em></p> <div class="entry_share"> <ul class="button_group"> <li class="button_group__twitter"> <a href="https://twitter.com/intent/tweet/?text=Saturday%20Racing%20Tips%3A%2014%2F1%20Good%20Look%20Charm%20is%20the%20best%20of%20Tony%20Calvin%27s%20five%20bets&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fitv-races%2Fsaturday-racing-tips-14-1-good-luck-charm-the-best-of-tony-calvins-five-bets-010224-166.html" target="_blank" title="Twitter"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__facebook"> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fitv-races%2Fsaturday-racing-tips-14-1-good-luck-charm-the-best-of-tony-calvins-five-bets-010224-166.html" target="_blank" title="Facebook"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__reddit"> <a href="https://www.reddit.com/submit/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fitv-races%2Fsaturday-racing-tips-14-1-good-luck-charm-the-best-of-tony-calvins-five-bets-010224-166.html" target="_blank" title="Reddit"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--reddit">Reddit</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__whatsapp"> <a href="https://api.whatsapp.com/send?text=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fitv-races%2Fsaturday-racing-tips-14-1-good-luck-charm-the-best-of-tony-calvins-five-bets-010224-166.html" target="_blank" title="WhatsApp"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--whatsapp">WhatsApp</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__telegram"> <a href="https://t.me/share/url?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fitv-races%2Fsaturday-racing-tips-14-1-good-luck-charm-the-best-of-tony-calvins-five-bets-010224-166.html&text=Saturday%20Racing%20Tips%3A%2014%2F1%20Good%20Look%20Charm%20is%20the%20best%20of%20Tony%20Calvin%27s%20five%20bets" target="_blank" title="Telegram"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--telegram">Telegram</span></a> </li> </ul> </div> <h3 class="section_title">Discover the latest articles</h3> <ul class="related_entries"> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/itv-races/tony-calvin-antepost-tips-two-more-to-back-on-saturday-at-14-1-and-40-1-300124-166.html">Tony Calvin Antepost Tips: Two more to back on Saturday at 14/1 and 40/1</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/TonyCalvinNEW4.450x253.png" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/TonyCalvinNEW4.png" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/itv-races/tony-calvin-antepost-tips-back-33-1-wonderwall-at-sandown-on-saturday-300124-166.html">Tony Calvin Antepost Tips: 33/1 Wonderwall is worth a nibble at Sandown on Saturday</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/TonyCalvinNEW2.450x253.png" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/TonyCalvinNEW2.png" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/itv-races/saturday-racing-tips-tony-calvins-four-bets-for-cheltenham-and-doncaster-up-to-33-1-250124-166.html">Saturday Racing Tips: Tony Calvin's four bets for Cheltenham and Doncaster up to 33/1</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/TonyCalvinNEW4.450x253.png" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/TonyCalvinNEW4.png" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> </ul> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both" data-context="both"> <div class="block" style="margin: 0;"> <header class="block__header"><h3>Most read stories</h3></header> <ol class="top_stories_widget"> <li class="top_stories_widget__entry"> <span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/">Horse Racing Tips and Predictions</a></span> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daryl-carter-tips/todays-racing-tips-8-1-high-wind-can-spring-a-surprise-at-leopardstown-010224-1081.html">Daryl Carter's Tips: 8/1 High Wind can spring a surprise at Leopardstown</a></h3> </li> <li class="top_stories_widget__entry"> <span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/">Horse Racing Tips and Predictions</a></span> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/itv-races/saturday-racing-tips-14-1-good-luck-charm-the-best-of-tony-calvins-five-bets-010224-166.html">Saturday Racing Tips: 14/1 Good Look Charm is the best of Tony Calvin's five bets</a></h3> </li> <li class="top_stories_widget__entry"> <span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/">Horse Racing Tips and Predictions</a></span> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/rachael-blackmore/rachael-blackmore-dublin-racing-festival-day-1-rides-preview-010224-1227.html">Rachael Blackmore: We're very happy with Tara and Tiara ahead of Dublin Racing Festival</a></h3> </li> <li class="top_stories_widget__entry"> <span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/">Horse Racing Tips and Predictions</a></span> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-multiple/horse-racing-tips-turner-and-strydom-the-two-in-profit-for-thursday-double-010224-134.html">Horse Racing Tips: Turner and Strydom the two in profit for Thursday double </a></h3> </li> <li class="top_stories_widget__entry"> <span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/">Horse Racing Tips and Predictions</a></span> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/bets-of-the-day/rhys-williams/horse-racing-tips-rhys-williams-fancies-18-1-morse-to-be-the-solution-at-dundalk-310124-1066.html">Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams fancies 18/1 Morse to be the solution at Dundalk</a></h3> </li> <li class="top_stories_widget__entry"> <span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/">Horse Racing Tips and Predictions</a></span> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/paul-nicholls/watch-paul-nicholls-ditcheat-diary-ginnys-destiny-will-go-straight-to-the-turners-290124-9.html">Watch Paul Nicholls' Ditcheat Diary: Ginny's Destiny will go straight to the Turners</a></h3> </li> </ol> </div> </div> <div class="entry_category_link" style="margin-top: 1.5rem;"> <a class="button" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/itv-races/">More ITV Races - Tony Calvin</a> </div> </div> </main> <aside class="entry_sidebar"> <section class="story-extra"> <nav class="block" style="margin-bottom: 1.5rem;"> <header class="block__header"><h4>More Horse Racing</h4></header> <div class="block__body"> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/serial-winners/">Serial Winners</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/">Horse Racing Tips</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-multiple/">Daily Racing Multiple</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item on sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a class="active" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/itv-races/">ITV Races - Tony Calvin</a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daryl-carter-tips/">Daryl Carter Tips</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/racing-league/">Racing League</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/ryan-moore/">Ryan Moore</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/kevin-blake-1/">Kevin Blake</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/-daily-racing-news/">Daily Racing News</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/bets-of-the-day/">Bets of the Day</a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/bets-of-the-day/rhys-williams/">Rhys Williams</a> </li> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/paul-nicholls/">Paul Nicholls</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/rachael-blackmore/">Rachael Blackmore</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/ante-post/">Ante-Post</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/royal-ascot/">Royal Ascot</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/grand-national/">Grand National Tips</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/cheltenham/">Cheltenham Tips</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/betfair-racing-ambassadors/">Betfair Racing Ambassadors</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/big-winners/">Big Winners</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/">Events</a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/betfair-ascot-chase/">Betfair Ascot Chase</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/betfair-imperial-cup/">Betfair Imperial Cup</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/breeders-cup/">Breeders' Cup</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/betfair-hurdle/">Betfair Hurdle</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/dublin-racing-festival-tips/">Dublin Racing Festival Tips</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/betfair-chase-at-haydock/">Betfair Chase at Haydock</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/betfair-fighting-fifth/">Betfair Fighting Fifth</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/betfair-sprint-cup-at-haydock/">Betfair Sprint Cup at Haydock</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/betfair-super-saturday/">Betfair Super Saturday</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/betfair-tingle-creek-at-sandown/">Betfair Tingle Creek at Sandown</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/betfair-weekend-at-ascot/">Betfair Weekend at Ascot</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/cambridgeshire/">Cambridgeshire</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/champions-day/">Champions Day</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/cheltenham-open-meeting/">Cheltenham Open Meeting</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/galway-summer-festival/">Galway Summer Festival</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/glorious-goodwood-betting/">Glorious Goodwood</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/guineas/">Guineas</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/prix-de-larc-de-triomphe/">Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/punchestown-festival/">Punchestown Festival Betting</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/king-george-vi-chase/">King George VI Chase</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/newbury-hennessy-gold-cup/">Newbury Hennessy Gold Cup</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/newmarket-july-festival/">Newmarket July Festival</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/st-leger/">St Leger</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/york-ebor/">York Ebor</a> </li> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/epsom-derby-and-oaks/">Epsom Derby and Oaks</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horse-racing-betting-masterclass/">Horse Racing Betting Masterclass</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/world-racing/">World Racing</a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/world-racing/dubai/">Dubai Racing Tips</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/world-racing/usa/">USA Racing Tips</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/world-racing/france/">French Racing Tips</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/world-racing/australia/">Australian Racing Tips</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/world-racing/ireland/">Irish Racing Tips</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/world-racing/south-africa/">South African Racing Tips</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/world-racing/singapore/">Singapore Racing Tips</a> </li> </ul> </li> </ul> </div> </nav> </section> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both" data-context="both"> <nav class="sidebar_navigation" style="width: 100%; box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0;"> <h4 class="section_title">Racecards & Results</h4> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item"> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle"></span> <a href="/horse-racing/racecards/" class>Racecards</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item"> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle"></span> <a href="/horse-racing/results/" class>Full Results</a> </li> </ul> </nav> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both" data-context="both"> <div class="ft_async_tag"> <img data-ftsrc="data:image/png,ft" style="display: none" onerror=" (function(img) { window.ftClick = ""; window.ftExpTrack_5414737 = ""; window.ftX = ""; window.ftY = ""; window.ftZ = ""; window.ftOBA = 1; window.ftContent = ""; window.ftCustom = ""; window.ft300x250_OOBclickTrack = ""; window.ftRandom = Math.random()*1000000; window.ftClick_5414737 = ftClick; if(typeof(ft_referrer)=="undefined"){window.ft_referrer=(function(){var r="";if(window==top){r=window.location.href;}else{try{r=window.parent.location.href;}catch(e){}r=(r)?r:document.referrer;}while(encodeURIComponent(r).length>1000){r=r.substring(0,r.length-1);}return r;}());} var ftDomain = (window==top)?"":(function(){var d=document.referrer,m=(d)?d.match("(?::q/q/)+([qw-]+(q.[qw-]+)+)(q/)?".replace(/q/g,decodeURIComponent("%"+"5C"))):"",h=(m&&m[1])?m[1]:"";return (h&&h!=location.host)?"&ft_ifb=1&ft_domain="+encodeURIComponent(h):"";}()); var ftV_5414737={pID:"5414737",width:"300",height:"250",params:{ftx:window.ftX,fty:window.ftY,ftadz:window.ftZ,ftscw:window.ftContent,ft_custom:window.ftCustom,ft_id:window.ftID||"",ft_idEnabled:window.ftIDEnabled||"",ftOBA:window.ftOBA,ft_domain:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_domain=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_ifb:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_ifb=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_agentEnv:window.mraid||window.ormma?"1":"0",ft_referrer:encodeURIComponent(window.ft_referrer),gdpr:"${GDPR}",gdpr_consent:"${GDPR_CONSENT_78}",us_privacy:"${US_PRIVACY}",cachebuster:window.ftRandom},winVars:{ftClick_5414737:window.ftClick_5414737,ftExpTrack_5414737:window.ftExpTrack_5414737,ft300x250_OOBclickTrack:window.ft300x250_OOBclickTrack},DTimeout:1E3,GTimeout:1E3}, ftPProc=function(d){var c=this;d=JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(d));var f=[],l=function(a,b){b="undefined"===typeof b||isNaN(b)?1:parseInt(b,10);a=a||"";for(var e=0<=b?b:0;e--;)a=encodeURIComponent(a);return a},h=function(a){a=a.constructor==Array?a:[];for(var b=0;b<a.length;b++){var e=a[b].t&&"w"==a[b].t?"winVars":"params",c=d[e][a[b].p],g=l(a[b].n||"",a[b].e),h=l(a[b].v||"",a[b].e);g=(g?g+":":"")+h;""!==g&&(c="undefined"===typeof c||""===c||"o"===a[b].m?"":c+";",d[e][a[b].p]=c+g)}a=!0;for(b=0;b<f.length;b++)if(!f[b].deployed){a=!1;break}a&&k()},k=function(){k=function(){};deployTag()};c.getVars=function(a){return JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(a?"string"===typeof a&&"undefined"!==typeof d[a]?d[a]:{}:d))};c.getSrcString=function(){var a=c.getVars("params"),b=[],e;for(e in a)a.hasOwnProperty(e)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[e]&&""!==a[e]&&b.push(e+"="+a[e]);return b.join("&")};c.deployWinVars=function(){var a=c.getVars("winVars"),b;for(b in a)a.hasOwnProperty(b)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[b]&&(window[b]=a[b])};c.addPProc=function(a){a.deployed=!1;f.push(a)};c.init=function(){d.v=5;var a=[];0===f.length?k():(f.forEach(function(b){a.push(b.id);b.timeout=parseInt(isNaN(b.timeout)?d.DTimeout:b.timeout,10);b.timer=setTimeout(function(){var a={};clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))},b.timeout||d.DTimeout);b.deploy(c.getVars(),function(a){clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))})}),window["ftPPIDs_"+d.pID]=d.v+";"+a.join(","))}},ft5414737PP = new ftPProc(ftV_5414737); var deployTag = function(){deployTag = function(){};clearTimeout(gTimer);ft5414737PP.deployWinVars(); var ftTag = document.createElement("script"); ftTag.id = "ft_servedby_5414737"; ftTag.src = "https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126952;5414737;201;jsappend;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopHorseracingBrandBettingBetfair300x250RacingStatics/?"+ft5414737PP.getSrcString(); ftTag.name = "ftscript_300x250"; img.parentNode.insertBefore(ftTag, img.nextSibling); },gTimer = setTimeout(function(){clearTimeout(gTimer);deployTag();},ftV_5414737.GTimeout);ft5414737PP.init(); })(this); "> </div> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both" data-context="both"> <div class="widget_advert"> <h3>GET A FREE £/€20 EXCHANGE BET</h3> <ul> <li><strong>Join Now</strong> - Open Account Using Promo Code <strong>VAL225</strong></li> <li><strong>Bet</strong> - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange</li> <li><strong>Earn</strong> - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses</li> </ul> <a class="button grad_yellow" href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=acqfree20joinn3&prod=90">BET & WIN</a></div> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both" data-context="both"> <div class="block"> <header class="block_header"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/bet-calculator/" target="_blank" rel="noopener"> Betfair's Free Bet Calculator</a><br/> </header> </div> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both" data-context="both"> <h3 class="section_title" style="width: 100%; box-sizing: border-box;">Lay betting calculator</h3><div class="laybet_calculator"></div> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both" data-context="both"> <h3 class="section_title" style="width: 100%; box-sizing: border-box;">Odds Converter</h3><div class="odds_converter"></div> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> <div class="block"><header class="block__header"><h3>Services</h3></header><div class="block__body sidebar_navigation_ruled"><ul><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/beginner-guides/" target="_blank">Beginners' Guide to Betfair Exchange</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betfair-announcements/whats-new-on-betfair/betfair-exchange-minimum-stake-were-lowering-it-to-1-020222-6.html" target="_blank">Minimum Exchange stake now £1 - details here</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betfair-announcements/whats-new-on-betfair/opta-definitions-shots-and-shots-on-target-061020-204.html" target="_blank">Shots on Target - Definitions</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/money-back-if-your-horse-doesnt-finish-in-top-three-161121-204.html" target="_blank">Money Back if your horse doesn't place - T&Cs</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betfair-announcements/whats-new-on-betfair/line-markets-on-betfair-everything-you-need-to-know-240821-204.html" target="_blank">Line Markets -Everything you need to know as NFL and NBA are added</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betfair-announcements/whats-new-on-betfair/matchme-making-it-easier-get-your-bet-matched-260121-204.html" target="_blank">MatchMe - Making it easier to get your bet matched</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/each-way-golf-betting-calculator/" target="_blank">Each-Way Betting Calculator</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betfair-announcements/whats-new-on-betfair/my-betfair-rewards-choose-your-bonuses-with-new-feature-140619-6.html" target="_blank">My Betfair Rewards</a></li><li><a href="https://support.betfair.com/app/contact_us/" target="_blank">Betfair Customer Support</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/minimum-bet-guarantee-terms-and-conditions-190618-6.html" target="_blank">Minimum Bet Guarantee - Horse Racing</a></li></ul></div></div> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> <div class="block"><header class="block__header"><h3>Communities</h3></header><div class="block__body block__body--light"><ul class="button_group"><li><a href="https://twitter.com/betfairexchange" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a></li><li><a href="https://www.facebook.com/Betfair" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a></li><li><a href="https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC9XohsLvYWrUqkPUuR3mpTw?view_as=subscriber" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--youtube">YouTube</span></a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/index.xml"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--rss">RSS</span></a></li><li><a href="https://www.instagram.com/betfair" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--instagram">Instagram</span></a></li><li><a href="https://open.spotify.com/show/6Ev5q92RFgvWk49NcObn9c" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--spotify">Spotify</span></a></li><li><a href="https://podcasts.apple.com/ie/podcast/betfair/id1463419538" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--apple_podcasts">Apple Podcasts</span></a></li><li><a href="https://soundcloud.com/betfair-betting-podcast/" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--soundcloud">Soundcloud</span></a></li><li><a href="https://podcasts.google.com/?feed=aHR0cDovL2ZlZWRzLnNvdW5kY2xvdWQuY29tL3VzZXJzL3NvdW5kY2xvdWQ6dXNlcnM6NjIyNDAzOTk0L3NvdW5kcy5yc3M" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--google_podcasts">Google Podcasts</span></a></li></ul></div></div> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both" data-context="both"> <div class="block"> <header class="block__header"><h3>Horse Racing Education</h3></header> <div class="block__body sidebar_navigation_ruled"> <ul> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horse-racing-betting-masterclass/betting-masterclass-volume-8-tony-calvin-on-how-he-makes-racing-profitable-080420-166.html">Tony Calvin's guide to making a profit on Horse Racing</a></li> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horse-racing-betting-masterclass/betting-masterclass-volume-9-kevin-blake-on-the-importance-of-the-skill-of-race-reading-210420-288.html">Kevin Blake on the importance of Race Reading</a></li> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/advanced-guides/in-running-betting-on-horse-racing-071119-6.html">How to bet in-running on Horse Racing</a></li> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betfair-announcements/betting-apps/betfair-trading-how-to-spot-a-steamer-231014-696.html">How to spot a 'steamer' in a race</a></li> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/each-way-betting-calculator.html">What is each-way betting?</a></li> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horse-racing-betting-strategy.html">The basics of Horse Racing betting</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both" data-context="both"> <div class="block"><header class="block__header"> <h3>Timeform Knowledge</h3> </header> <div class="block__body sidebar_navigation_ruled"> <ul> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/timeform-premium/the-timeform-knowledge-ante-post-betting-231215-43.html">Ante-Post Betting Advice</a></li> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/timeform-premium/the-timeform-knowledge-pool-betting-and-the-placepot-161215-43.html">Pool Betting & Placepot Advice</a></li> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/timeform-premium/simon-rowlands/the-timeform-knowledge-each-way-place-betting-021215-43.html">Each Way & Place Betting Advice</a></li> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/timeform-premium/simon-rowlands/the-timeform-knowledge-staking-and-the-kelly-criterion-181115-43.html">Staking and the Kelly Criterion</a></li> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/timeform-premium/simon-rowlands/the-timeform-knowledge-probability-280915-43.html">Horse Racing Probability Advice</a></li> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/timeform-premium/simon-rowlands/the-timeform-knowledge-how-to-read-a-horse-race-230715-43.html">How to read a Horse race</a></li> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/timeform-premium/the-timeform-knowledge-other-uses-of-timeform-ratings-150615-43.html">How to use Timeform Ratings</a></li> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/timeform-premium/simon-rowlands/the-timeform-knowledge-use-of-statistics-051015-43.html">How to use statistics in Horse Racing Betting</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> <h3 class="section_title" style="width: 100%; box-sizing: border-box;">Related Sites</h3><div><a href="https://tinyurl.com/n9kappa" target="_blank"><img src="/images/betfair-related.png" alt="Betfair" width="300" height="100" loading="lazy"></a></div><div><a href="https://www.timeform.com/horse-racing/" target="_blank"><img src="https://betting.betfair.com/images/timeform-related.png" alt="Timeform Horse Racing" width="300" height="100" loading="lazy"></a></div> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both" data-context="both"> <div class="block"><header class="block__header"><h3>Archive</h3></header><div class="block__body sidebar_navigation_ruled"><ul><li><a href="./archive/">View archives</a></li></ul></div></div> </div> </aside> </div> <nav class="breadcrumb__navigation"> <ol> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/">Home</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/">Horse Racing</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/itv-races/">ITV Races - Tony Calvin</a> </li> <li> Saturday Racing Tips: 14/1 Good Look Charm is the best of Tony Calvin's five bets </li> </ol> </nav> <script type="application/ld+json"> { "@context": "http://schema.org", "@type": "BreadcrumbList", "itemListElement": [ { "@type": "ListItem", "position": 1, "item": { "@id": "https://betting.betfair.com/", "name": "Home" } }, { "@type": "ListItem", "position": 2, "item": { "@id": "https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/", "name": "Horse Racing" } }, { "@type": "ListItem", "position": 3, "item": { "@id": "https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/itv-races/", "name": "ITV Races - Tony Calvin" } }, { "@type": "ListItem", "position": 4, "item": { "@id": "https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/itv-races/saturday-racing-tips-14-1-good-luck-charm-the-best-of-tony-calvins-five-bets-010224-166.html", "name": "Saturday Racing Tips: 14/1 Good Look Charm is the best of Tony Calvin's five bets" } } ] } </script> </main> <div class="full_navigation" id="full_navigation"> <div class="full_nav_link full_navigation__toggle"><span></span></div> <nav class="full_navigation__menu full_navigation__menu--primary"> <ul class="menu"> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/">Football</a> </li> <li class="menu__item menu__item--active"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/">Horse Racing</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/">Golf</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/">Cricket</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/">Tennis</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/">Politics</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/">UK Other Sport</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/">Rugby</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/us-sports/nfl/">NFL</a> </li> </ul> </nav> <nav class="full_navigation__menu full_navigation__menu--secondary"> <h3>More from Betfair</h3> <ul class="menu"> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com">Betting.Betfair</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Podcasts</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair Sportsbook</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/">Exchange How-to</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/">Betfair Exchange</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/">Safer Gambling</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="/betting-explained/">Betting Explained</a> </li> </ul> <ul class="menu"> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://register.betfair.com/account/registration&prod=90?returnURL=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fitv-races%2Fsaturday-racing-tips-14-1-good-luck-charm-the-best-of-tony-calvins-five-bets-010224-166.html&rfr=977219">Join</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://identitysso.betfair.com/view/login?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fitv-races%2Fsaturday-racing-tips-14-1-good-luck-charm-the-best-of-tony-calvins-five-bets-010224-166.html">Log in</a> </li> </ul> </nav> <form action="https://betting.betfair.com/search/" method="get" class="full_navigation__search"> <input type="text" aria-label="Search" name="q"> <input type="submit"> </form> </div> <form action="https://betting.betfair.com/search/" method="get" id="search_form" class="search_form"> <div> <label for="search">Search</label> <input type="text" id="search" aria-label="Search" name="q"> <button>Search</button> </div> </form> <footer class="layout__footer"> <div class="footer_top"> <ul class="button_group"><li><a href="https://twitter.com/betfairexchange" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a></li><li><a href="https://www.facebook.com/Betfair" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a></li><li><a href="https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC9XohsLvYWrUqkPUuR3mpTw?view_as=subscriber" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--youtube">YouTube</span></a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/index.xml"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--rss">RSS</span></a></li><li><a href="https://www.instagram.com/betfair" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--instagram">Instagram</span></a></li><li><a href="https://open.spotify.com/show/6Ev5q92RFgvWk49NcObn9c" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--spotify">Spotify</span></a></li><li><a href="https://podcasts.apple.com/ie/podcast/betfair/id1463419538" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--apple_podcasts">Apple Podcasts</span></a></li><li><a href="https://soundcloud.com/betfair-betting-podcast/" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--soundcloud">Soundcloud</span></a></li><li><a href="https://podcasts.google.com/?feed=aHR0cDovL2ZlZWRzLnNvdW5kY2xvdWQuY29tL3VzZXJzL3NvdW5kY2xvdWQ6dXNlcnM6NjIyNDAzOTk0L3NvdW5kcy5yc3M" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--google_podcasts">Google Podcasts</span></a></li></ul> </div> <footer class="footer_mid"> <div class="footer_mid__column"> <div class="footer_mid__text">WE ARE A SECURE OPERATOR | 18+ Gambleaware.co.uk <br><br> BETFAIR ® and the BETFAIR logo are registered trade marks of The Sporting Exchange Limited. ©The Sporting Exchange Limited. All rights reserved. <br><br> For customers in the UK, TSE Malta LP is licensed and regulated by the Gambling Commission, Licence Number: <a href="https://secure.gamblingcommission.gov.uk/PublicRegister/Search/Detail/39561" target="_blank">000-039561-R-319411-005</a>. Correspondence Address: Triq il-Kappillan Mifsud, St. Venera, SVR 1851, MALTA. Betfair International Plc is licensed and regulated by the <a href="https://www.mga.org.mt/" target="_blank">Malta Gaming Authority</a>. Licence Number: MGA/CL3/454/2008 17th March 2015, Triq il-Kappillan Mifsud, St. Venera, SVR 1851, MALTA. Fixed Odds & Multiples bets are placed with PPB Counterparty Services Limited which is licensed and regulated by the <a href="https://www.mga.org.mt/" target="_blank">Malta Gaming Authority</a>. Licence Number: MGA/CL2/294/2006 12 March 2013, and for customers in the UK, licensed and regulated by the Gambling Commission, Licence Number: <a href="https://secure.gamblingcommission.gov.uk/PublicRegister/Search/Detail/39439" target="_blank">000-039439-R-319330-007</a>.</div> </div> <div class="footer_mid__column footer_mid__column--links"> <div class="footer_mid__links"> <h3>More Betfair</h3> <ul> <li><a href="/betting-explained/">Betting Explained</a></li> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betfair-announcements/whats-new-on-betfair/my-betfair-rewards-choose-your-bonuses-with-new-feature-140619-6.html">My Betfair Rewards </a></li> <li><a href="https://tvguide.betfair.com/english-uk/tv/">Live Sport on TV</a></li> <li><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/cashout">Cash Out</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="footer_mid__links"> <h3>More Betfair</h3> <ul> <li><a href="https://tinyurl.com/mmbnsp7">Betfair Corporate</a></li> <li><a href="https://support.betfair.com/app/answers/detail/a_id/5749/">Payment Methods</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="footer_mid__links"> <h3>About</h3> <ul> <li><a href="https://www.betfair.com/aboutUs/Privacy.Policy/">Privacy Policy</a></li> <li><a href="https://www.betfair.com/aboutUs/Cookie.Policy/">Cookie Policy</a></li> <li><a href="https://tinyurl.com/mmbnsp7">About Betfair</a></li> <li><a href="https://support.betfair.com/app/home">Help & Learning</a></li> <li><a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/">Safer Gambling</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="footer_mid__links"> <h3>Pick language</h3> <ul> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/">Global</a></li> <li><a href="https://apuestas.betfair.es">Español</a></li> <li><a href="https://scommesseonline.betfair.it/">Italia</a></li> <li><a href="https://apostas.betfair.com/">Português</a></li> <li><a href="/dk/">Danmark</a></li> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/se/">Sverige</a></li> <li><a href="https://pariuri.betfair.ro" http: pariuri.betfair.com />România</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> </footer> <div class="footer_lower"> <div class="footer_lower__text"> <p>For any queries relating to Betting.Betfair, e-mail <a href="mailto:Copy@betfair.com">Copy@betfair.com</a>. For any other Betfair-related queries, head to <a href="https://support.betfair.com/app/home" target="_blank">customer support</a></p> <p></p> </div> </div> </footer> <nav id="floating_nav"> <ul><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/"><strong>Racing</strong></a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/"><strong>Football</strong></a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/"><strong>Golf</strong></a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/"><strong>Cricket</strong></a></li></ul> </nav> </div> <script type="text/javascript"> /* $(document).ready(function(){ let slidesToKeep = ['.fri']; $('.festival_page_carousel--races').slick('slickFilter', String(slidesToKeep)); });*/ </script> <script> ga_navEvent('services-nav', '.services_nav'); ga_navEvent('sports-nav', '.main_navigation'); ga_navEvent('features-nav-carousel', '.features_nav_carousel'); ga_navEvent('features-nav', '.features_navigation__item'); ga_navEvent('blog-nav', '.sidebar_menu'); ga_navEvent('full-site-nav', '.full_navigation__menu'); ga_navEvent('breadcrumb', '.breadcrumb__navigation'); ga_navEvent('mobile-nav', '#floating_nav'); ga_navEvent('footer-nav', '.footer_mid__links'); ga_navEvent('home-top-stories-carousel', '.top_stories'); ga_navEvent('best-bets', '.card_scroller'); ga_navEvent('home-star-columnist', '.star_columnist'); ga_navEvent('side-text-advert', '#side-sport-text-ad'); ga_navEvent('betslip-promo-banner', '.betslip_promo'); ga_navEvent('entry-body-text-advert', '#betnow-uk-widget'); ga_navEvent('betting-copy', '.betting-copy'); ga_navEvent('recommended-bets', '.recommended_bets'); ga_navEvent('racecard-widget', '.race_entry'); </script> <script defer src="https://static.cloudflareinsights.com/beacon.min.js/v84a3a4012de94ce1a686ba8c167c359c1696973893317" integrity="sha512-euoFGowhlaLqXsPWQ48qSkBSCFs3DPRyiwVu3FjR96cMPx+Fr+gpWRhIafcHwqwCqWS42RZhIudOvEI+Ckf6MA==" data-cf-beacon='{"rayId":"84ec20f93fff828d","b":1,"version":"2024.1.0","token":"d048f65d27954a24aa6b1d7d2ddcb256"}' crossorigin="anonymous"></script> </body> </html>