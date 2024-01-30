Back Collingham @ 40/141.00 each-way, four places, in 14:50 with Betfair Sportsbook at Musselburgh on Saturday
Back Certainly Red @ 14/115.00 each-way, four places, in 15:45 at Sandown with Betfair Sportsbook on Saturday
STAKED: 56
RETURN: 108.7
P/L: +52.7
PROFIT AND LOSS (April 16-Oct 31; 2023 Flat season)
STAKED: 202
RETURNS: 168.9
P AND L: -33.1
Exchange bets settled at Betfair SP for fairness
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.