Today's Racing News: Who will be crowned King in Kempton Christmas cracker?

Wow, 11 meetings today as the action comes thick and fast for punters with a race every two minutes in some stages throughout the day. Once that ball starts rolling at 11:45 at Sedgefield, there is barely time to take a breath, and by Kempton's opening race at 12:45, 16 races would have passed within that hour!

This is a punters dream, but the organisation is paramount today.

Feature races from each meeting in time order

Down Royal may be playing third fiddle in Ireland today, but their 12:48 Connolly's Red Mills Irish EBF Auction Maiden Hurdle has attracted useful bumper horse O'Toole who makes his hurdle debut.

Sedgefield may not host top-class racing this afternoon, but a competitive 14:00 Try Casino At vickers.bet Handicap Hurdle will keep punters on their toes.

Wetherby's 14:10 Grade 3 William Hill Rowland Meyrick Handicap Chase features plenty of old favourites in a typically competitive contest.

Market Rasen host the 14:15 Chris Liesack Lincolnshire National Handicap Chase, a gruelling test over 3m3f for staying chase fans.

Fontwell is another of the smaller meetings today, but their 14:17 Sky Sports Racing Sky 415 Handicap Hurdle has attracted a high-class field.

Leopardstown's feature is the 14:20 Grade 1 Racing Post Arkle.

Huntingdon is not to be forgotten, with their feature race, the 14:22 Racing TV Novices' Handicap Chase.

Wincanton has an extremely competitive Pertemps Network Handicap Hurdle at 14:38, with runners looking to qualify for the final in March.

Limerick hosts Grade 1 action in the 14:40 BoyleSports Faugheen Novice Chase. Plenty of Cheltenham Festival hopes will come together in a race dominated by Willie Mullins and Gordon Elliot in the last ten years.

Kempton holds the Grade 1 King George at 15:05 where a handful of runners will attempt to boost their claims of winning the Cheltenham Gold Cup in March in a fascinating and highly competitive renewal.

Wolverhampton's 16:10 Betway Handicap looks the pick of the action on the all-weather.

Money Talk 48hrs

Due to the markets being formed early, today's money talk will highlight the Betfair Sportsbook big-money moves between 12:00 Xmas eve to 7:30 am Boxing Day.

13:20 Kempton - Your Darling 14/1 into 10/1

13:35 Wetherby - High Moon 14/1 into 8/1

13:47 Huntingdon - Wrong Way Harry 10/1 into 7/1

14:15 Market Rasen - Eclair Mag 10/1 into 13/2

15:13 Wincanton - Iron Mike 10/1 into 4/1

15:25 Market Rasen - Keeper Chris 16/1 into 11/1

15:40 Kempton - Hydroplayne 20/1 into 12/1

The market says LAY!

Which horse is the Betfair Sportsbook market suggesting to Lay?

14:22 Huntingdon - Galileo Silver 4/6

Galileo Silver remains firm at the top of the market on the Betfair Sportsbook, but with support coming for three of his market rivals, he looks sure to go off a bigger than his current odds-on price tag.

Mark your card - Every race at Kempton

The Betfair Sportsbook is paying extra places today!

12:45 Play Ladbrokes 5-A-Side On Football Novices' Hurdle

Nicky Henderson has a fantastic record in this event scoring five times in the last ten years, and he saddles Broomfield Burg 1.84/5 who is easily the most progressive horse in the field if not a little quirky.

Kerry Lee has a 50% strike rate (one for two) over hurdles here at Kempton, and she will look to take on the Nicky Henderson hot-pot with Black Poppy 10.09/1.

13:20 Get Your Ladbrokes £1 Free Bet Today Novices' Limited Handicap Chase

Six-year-olds have won seven of the last ten runnings of this contest, and the shortest price of any winner has been 7/2.

Trainer Nicky Henderson has won this race twice but has also had his fair share of defeats, and he saddles Bothwell Bridge 3.55/2, who looked as though he was crying out for a step up in trip when flat out for much of the race at Sandown when making a winning chase start.

Nico de Boinville has chosen Bothwell Bridge over stablemate Mister Coffey 5.04/1 who looked a potential improver at Newbury, and he steps up in trip for the first time over fences.

Danny Kirwin 4.03/1 could prove well ahead of the handicapper now chasing on the evidence of his debut run at Cheltenham. He made more mistakes than the current politicians with their covid guidance but will be better suited going right-handed and looks one to keep firmly on side.

Mister Coffey and Danny Kirwin coupled could be the answer to this tricky handicap.

13:55 Ladbrokes Kauto Star Novices' Chase

The clash of the titans as Bravemansgame 1.84/5 and Ahoy Senor 2.01/1 go head to head in a race that will be as good as any Xmas gateau dessert.

This race has seen many upsets, with just three favourites scoring in the last ten years.

However, they both look like top-class horses, and it will be interesting to see how the former copes with this 3m trip for the first time. Ahoy Senor's trainer Lucinda Russell has travelled a long way to confirm Aintree hurdle form with the Paul Nicholls horse.

14:30 Ladbrokes Christmas Hurdle

A Grade 1 in name only really as the race highlights Britain's lack of top-class 2m hurdling prospects. Epatante 1.84/5 will attempt to put last years disappointing effort behind her and regain her Christmas Hurdle crown that she earned in 2019.

Trainer Nicky Henderson will be looking for a seventh win in ten years with his 2020 Champion Hurdler.

Tritonic 5.59/2 has the most scope to improve given he is only a four-year-old, but he will receive no weight allowance on this quick turnaround from his Ascot win just eight days ago.

Can Clan do it all over again?

15:20 Ladbrokes King George VI Chase

The King George will see Clan Des Obeaux 4.03/1 attempt to win the race for the third time in four years.

Henry De Bromhead will look to keep up his fine record of two for four 50% with chasers at Kempton with 2021 Gold Cup winner Minella Indo 4.03/1.

An interesting stat for Asterion Forlonge 6.511/2 and Tornado Flyer 21.020/1 backers. Trainer Willie Mullins is zero for seven over fences here at Kempton.

Both Clan Des Obeaux 4.03/1 and Minella Indo 4.03/1 (first time) wear cheek-pieces, but no horse other than Silvinaco Conti (second time) has won in cheek-pieces in the last 20 years.

15:40 Ladbrokes We Play Together Handicap Hurdle

Four-year-olds have won six of the last eight runnings. There are two that qualify today - Heross Du Seuil 5.04/1 and Albert Van Ornum 67.066/1.

It looks like a highly competitive and wide-open contest, and favourite An Tailliur 5.04/1 won his last six completed starts.

Kempton front runners

Kempton's speed track can favour those ridden prominantly, so below I have highlighted likely front runners for the day.

12:45 - Paso Doble and Corrigeen Rock

13:20 - Danny Kirwin and Killer Kane

13:55 - Ahoy Senor

14:30 - Not So Sleepy

15:05 - Frodon and Asterion Forlonge

15:40 - Commanche Red

Anywhere else

Trainer Dan Skelton has a 31% strike rate over hurdles at Wetherby and today sends three runners. Stable jockey Harry Skelton also makes the trip to Wetherby.

Trainer Nicky Henderson has a 42% strike rate over fences at Huntingdon and sent one runner today. He enters Rapid Flight 6.05/1 in the 14:22 Racing TV Novices' Handicap Chase.

Horses for courses - Kempton

This section highlights all horses that have won at Kempton for today's racing.

12:45 - Paso Doble has won here once [33%)

13:20 - Danny Kirwin - Has won here once (50%)

13:55 - Tea Clipper - Has won here once (100%)

14:30 - Epatante - Has won here twice (67%)

14:30 - Tritonic - Has won here once (100%)

15:05 - Frodon - Has won here twice (100%)

15:05 - Clan Des Obeaux - Has won here twice (50%)

15:05 - Mister Fisher - Has won here twice (100%)

15:40 - Commanche Red - Has won here twice (40%)

15:40 - Earlofthecotswolds - Has won here once (100%)

15:40 - Hydroplane - Has won here once (100%)

15:40 - Ecco - Has won here once (20%)

15:40 - Heross Du Seuil - Has won here once (100%)

Weighted to go well

"Weighted to go well" highlights horses running that are more than 10lbs below their last winning handicap mark.

11:55 Market Rasen - The Ravens Return - Has won off 113 runs off 100

14:03 Wincanton - Just A Sting - Has won off 134 runs off 118

14:52 Fontwell - Ivinoble - Has won off 118 runs off 86

Form Watch

This section highlights a trainer, owner or jockey who is in excellent current form and their runners or rides for the day.

Trainer Willie Mullins is operating at a staggering 48% strike rate and he has a powerful team out over Xmas at multiple venues, and looks worth keeping on side as always.

Furthest traveller at each meeting

Kempton - Lucinda Russell - two runners - 421 miles

Wetherby - Jackie Stephen - Lock Down Luke 13:35 - 280 miles

Leopardstown - Eoin McCarthy - Ballinoe Biden 13:45 - 160 miles

Limerick - Anthony McCann - Ages Of Man 12:25 - 158 miles

Sedgefield - Evan Williams - four runners - 280 miles

Market Rasen - Lucinda Russell - Three runners - 275 miles

Fontwell - John Flint - The Wire Flyer 15:27 - 165 miles

Huntingdon - Peter Bowen - two runners - 241 miles

Down Royal - E Boldger - Stand Up And Fight 15:03 - 214 miles

Wincanton - Barry Leavy - Generator City 14:03 - 159 miles

Wolverhampton - Keith Dalgleish - two runners - 272 miles

Race of the day

This race is a Christmas cracker, and although the 15:05 Grade 1 King George rarely disappoints with its turnout in terms of quality, today's contest has levelled up compared to recent years.

No. 6 Minella Indo (Ire) SBK 4/1 EXC 5.1 Trainer: Henry de Bromhead, Ireland

Jockey: Rachael Blackmore

Age: 8

Weight: 11st 10lbs

OR: -

Cheltenham 2021 Gold Cup winner Minella Indo was beaten on seasonal return by five lengths at Down Royal by Frodon. Still, he is expected to turn that form around race fit and has notoriously needed his seasonal reappearance.

He is undoubtedly the top staying chaser in training, and his Gold Cup form has worked out remarkably well. He is not a slow horse, so this Kempton track on that front shouldn't bother backers, although his right-handed record of one for five may be more slightly concerning.

He wears first-time cheek-pieces, which is a strange move at a sharp track like Kempton, given his mind should be occupied by the fast nature of the track.

He is a class act, and although these might not be his ideal conditions, he warrants plenty of respect for a powerful yard - I am just not a fan of the cheek-pieces.

No. 3 Clan Des Obeaux (Fr) SBK 10/3 EXC 4.9 Trainer: Paul Nicholls

Jockey: Harry Cobden

Age: 9

Weight: 11st 10lbs

OR: -

Clan Des Obeaux was twice the winner of this race before a disappointing run in the contest last season. He also wears cheek-pieces and is now two for two in the headgear. He clearly likes it here at Kempton and shouldn't be underestimated on his penultimate Aintree performance when a ready winner by 26 lengths. You can pull apart his Punchestown win, suggesting that the two horses in behind were below par after runs at Cheltenham and Aintree.

However, he is another class act in the field, although coming here fresh off a 242-day break means he will need to buck the trend, and history tells us he improves for an outing, so he has questions to answer.

No. 2 Chantry House (Ire) SBK 4/1 EXC 5.1 Trainer: Nicky Henderson

Jockey: Nico de Boinville

Age: 7

Weight: 11st 10lbs

OR: -

Chantry House is a fast-improving seven-year-old that has won five of his last six starts and has only seen defeat twice in his career. He has had a good prep leading up to this contest with a 37 length win at Sandown over The Big Breakaway and is two for two right-handed.

He is unexposed at 3m after just two starts, for which he has scored in both, and he was brought to be a chaser of this distance, so he has considerable untapped potential.

This is his first acid test outside of Novice company, and he finds himself in a highly competitive contest for his first run in open company. He is well worth his place and could have a big say.

No. 4 Frodon (Fr) SBK 7/1 EXC 8.8 Trainer: Paul Nicholls

Jockey: Bryony Frost

Age: 9

Weight: 11st 10lbs

OR: -

Frodon continues to be underestimated and will undoubtedly give punters a run for their money on the front end of proceedings. It's hard to argue that he is not still on the improve, and he is two for three here over fences, giving him likeable claims.

He does often set slow fractions on the front end, and you do get the feeling that pace pressure could be his undoing, but it's tactics other rivals need to worry about, and he will run his race.

No. 1 Asterion Forlonge (Fr) SBK 5/1 EXC 6.4 Trainer: W. P. Mullins, Ireland

Jockey: B. J. Cooper

Age: 7

Weight: 11st 10lbs

OR: -

Asterion Forlonge unseated his rider a long way out in the John Durkan to suggest he would have won the race, but he was travelling better than most in behind. He likes to be ridden forwardly. Although the fact does not bind him, his stamina will be tested today up to 3m for the first time.

He has been behind Chantry House on both occasions they have met over hurdles and fences, and it's probably the Henderson horse that will be better suited to this distance, so he is hard to recommend, especially with his jumping frailties.

No. 5 Lostintranslation (Ire) SBK 16/1 EXC 23 Trainer: Colin Tizzard

Jockey: Brendan Powell

Age: 9

Weight: 11st 10lbs

OR: -

Lostintranslation bounced back to somewhere near his best when a ready winner at Ascot on seasonal return, but even his peak effort when third in the Gold Cup in 2020 wouldn't be good enough to win this. There are major concerns about this sharp track after his disappointing run in 2019, and although he is talented, more pressing claims lie elsewhere.

No. 8 Saint Calvados (Fr) SBK 22/1 EXC 24 Trainer: Paul Nicholls

Jockey: Gavin Sheehan

Age: 8

Weight: 11st 10lbs

OR: -

Saint Calvados returns after a lengthy absence and on the back of a wind operation and with a first time tongue-tie. He was last seen when comfortably defeated in the Grade 2 Cotswold Chase at Sandown in February but performed with credit in this race last term on his penultimate start.

He starts out a life for his new yard today but has an excellent record fresh, seeing defeat only once in his entire career at the hands of Min in the Ryanair Chase at the Cheltenham Festival.

He is no forlorn hope, but it would be disappointing should he be good enough here.

No. 9 Tornado Flyer (Ire) SBK 25/1 EXC 30 Trainer: W. P. Mullins, Ireland

Jockey: D. E. Mullins

Age: 8

Weight: 11st 10lbs

OR: -

Tornado Flyer has caught the eye on a few occasions staying on at the finish, but has he been ridden to pick up the prize money or does he genuinely want a step up in distance is the question?

He is certainly not bred for it and could find himself staying on once the bird has flown but is an interesting runner for a powerful yard.

No. 7 Mister Fisher (Ire) SBK 22/1 EXC 30 Trainer: Nicky Henderson

Jockey: Sean Bowen

Age: 7

Weight: 11st 10lbs

OR: -

Mister Fisher has been passed over by stable number one jockey Nico de Boinville but he has the form to get involved if on a going day after going down by a neck to Frodon at Sandown over 2m6f back in April. He looks over-priced given he is likely to improve for this distance at the first time of asking, but it's been widely known that Nicky Henderson runners have not been able to get on the grass at home, and the suspicion is that he might just need this run.

Big race verdict

There are plenty to choose from here, but CHANTRY HOUSE makes the most appeal from an each-way perspective. He has few questions to answer other than will he be good enough? His preparation has gone without a hiccup, and he has little trouble going a good clip according to his time figures. He was always going to be seen to best effect over three miles. His unexposed profile means he will be hard to kick out of the frame, and at 5/1, he rates an each-way bet into nothing.

The King George runners current prices for the Cheltenham Gold Cup

The winner of today's King George will surely shorten considerably in the Cheltenham Gold Cup market, and it may be worth considering taking the price in March before punting today. Here are the current Betfair Sportsbook prices for the Cheltenham Gold Cup.

Clan Des Obeaux = N/A

Minella Indo = 5/1

Chantry House = 12/1

Frodon = 33/1

Asterion Forlonge = 25/1

Lostintranslation = 33/1

Saint Calvados = 66/1

Tornado Flyer = N/A

Mister Fisher = 100/1

Have an Unexpected Party on Boxing Day with Daryl's NAP, NB and each-way chance

NAP - Wetherby 14:45 William Hill Best Odds Guaranteed Handicap Hurdle

No. 2 Unexpected Party (Fr) SBK 5/6 EXC 1.88 Trainer: Dan Skelton

Jockey: Harry Skelton

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 11lbs

OR: 124

Not too many horses power up the Cheltenham Hill the way Dan Skelton's Unexpected Party did when chasing home Gowel Road back in November, and he looks ahead of the handicapper with just a four-pound rise.

Today's contest represents an ease in class from 0-140 into 0-130, and he returns to the scene of his excellent handicap debut win. He has a very lightly raced and upwardly mobile profile, and his latest effort can be significantly upgraded given he came from the rear of the field in a slowly run race.

I expect him to be ridden more aggressively today, and Harry Skelton had several venues to pick from, so it's a positive sign that he is here today.

NB - Market Rasen 13:05 Rand Farm Park Engagement Handicap Chase

No. 1 Tokay Dokey (Ire) SBK 5/4 EXC 2.5 Trainer: Dan Skelton

Jockey: Bridget Andrews

Age: 7

Weight: 11st 8lbs

OR: 120

No Harry Skelton at Market Rasen, but Bridget Andrews can get in on the action, and the yard can have an across the card double with Tokay Dokey.

He has shaped with considerable promise since returning from 984 days off the track in two chase starts, and the handicapper has given him a big chance by leaving him on the same handicap mark as his latest second behind a fellow improver.

The switch to a right-handed track and the return to the scene of his bumper win are both positives, and there is undoubtedly more to come from this powerful-looking chaser. This is a more straightforward assignment than last time, and his main market rival Fabrique En France may prefer a left-handed track after jumping out that way on his latest start.

Each-way Kempton 15:05 King George VI Chase

No. 2 Chantry House (Ire) SBK 4/1 EXC 5.1 Trainer: Nicky Henderson

Jockey: Nico de Boinville

Age: 7

Weight: 11st 10lbs

OR: -

Chantry House has already been given a good mention above, and there looks to be very little reason not to back him to at least fill the placings today. An upwardly mobile unexposed horse that has done little wrong will be tough to kick out of the frame.

Final Word

That's all from me, folks, and I hope you have a great boxing day watching the colossal amount of racing on offer, but most of all, be lucky!

Until tomorrow!

Follow Daryl Carter on Twitter @DarylCarter7