Today's Racing News: Two for Tuesday with Don and Doctor to pay the way

There were plenty of winners in yesterday's column. Brief Ambition scored for the race of the day section, while the mark you card segment pulled out five winners across the cards. Streak Lightning was a 28/1 winner for the weighted to go well section - one of only two horses across the entire day that was ten pounds below their last winning mark - and, of course, Bless Him, duly obliged at Newcastle.

Apologies for the shameless boasting. Let's hope for more of the same today. We also take a strong view in the Final Word segment!

Money Talk

Money Talk continues to highlight the Betfair Sportsbook big-money moves to keep you in the loop. This section highlights market moves between 1:00 am and 9:00 am.

Mark your card

The Betfair Sportsbook is paying extra places today!

In the opening 13:00 at Fontwell, Gary Moore has a 27% strike rate over hurdles at this venue this season, and he saddles French recruit Transatlantic 3.02/1. Still, at a bigger price, it's worth looking at Galway Mahler 10.09/1, who Jamie Moore rides. He showed up well in a better race than this at Newbury on hurdle debut and is open to vast improvement.

At Fontwell in the 15:15, jockey Luca Morgan is profitable to back when riding for Ben Pauling to £33 for a £1 level stake this season, and they partner with Whatsupwithyou 3.55/2.

Trainer Olly Murphy has a 38% strike rate in bumpers, and today he sends Rambo T 1.910/11 to Fontwell in the 16:25.

At Uttoxeter in the 14:30, trainer Sam Thomas and jockey Sam Twiston-Davies have a 26% strike rate this season and the pair combined with Prince Des Fichaux 4.03/1.

In the 16:10 at Uttoxeter, Dan Skelton and Harry Skelton partner with River Legend 3.55/2 - there only ride together today. Dan Skelton has a 26% strike rate over hurdles, and Harry has a 30% strike rate over hurdles.

Today, jockey William Buick returns from Meydan and heads to Wolverhampton for one ride for Charlie Appleby on Stormy Ocean 2.47/5 at 20:00.

Horses for courses

This section highlights the best bets from horses that have won twice or more at today's tracks.

15:50 Fontwell - Twenty Twenty - Has won here three times (25%)

19:30 Wolverhampton - Carey Street - Has won here twice (14%)

Weighted to go well

"Weighted to go well" highlights horses running that are more than 10lbs below their last winning handicap mark.

15:50 Fontwell - Invincible Cave - Has won off 92 runs off 73

16:10 Uttoxeter - Apple Rock - Has won off 117 runs off 109

18:00 Wolverhampton - Chookie Dunedin - Has won off 80 runs off 70

Furthest traveller

Today's furthest traveller is trainer Keith Dalgleish, who made the 272-mile journey to Wolverhampton for two runners. He saddles Chookie Dunedin 3.7511/4 at 18:00 and Beltane 13.012/1 at 20:00.

Race of the day

We head to Uttoxeter today for their 15:35 Mares Handicap Hurdle in what looks like a competitive heat on paper, but it could pay to side with the improving JP McManus horse for Neil Mulholland.

No. 2 Sainte Doctor (Fr) SBK 4/1 EXC 5.3 Trainer: Neil Mulholland

Jockey: Richie McLernon

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 12lbs

OR: 110

Saint Doctor has race conditions to make a big impact here and arrives on the back of improved performances the last twice. Her latest run at Fakenham saw her tapped for toe by a runaway leader, and this more conventional track should see her in a better light. She is firmly on the upgrade and has some solid form in defeat which makes her of significant interest today in this contest.

No. 3 Royal Practitioner SBK 12/1 EXC 14.5 Trainer: Fergal O'Brien

Jockey: Paddy Brennan

Age: 9

Weight: 11st 10lbs

OR: 108

Royal Practitioner could pose the biggest threat for those that like one at an each-way price. She is a nine-year-old, but she has only had five starts, and although this drop back in distance is not ideal, she did run a blinder here on her second start when she chased home an improver.

A return to this venue could see her put in an improved showing.

No. 5 Dicey Rielly (Ire) SBK 13/2 EXC 11.5 Trainer: Peter Bowen

Jockey: Sean Bowen

Age: 5

Weight: 11st 6lbs

OR: 104

Dicey Rielly was disappointing at Wincanton last time, but she has caught the eye on a couple of occasions, and the fitting of the first time tongue-tie today could see an improved finishing effort, which would make her a player in this field.

She is unexposed after just two starts over hurdles, and it would be no surprise to see a better showing now tackling handicaps.

Big race verdict

There are a lot of ifs and buts with many of these runners today, but that's not the case with Saint Doctor, who arrives here looking like a winner in waiting, and she may meet many of these rivals at the right time to capitalise. She gets a good vote of confidence.

Timeform looking to cause a storm at Uttoxeter today

Timeform's Andrew Asquith highlights a NAP, Next Best and Each-Way selection at Uttoxeter on Tuesday.

Second time lucky with The Cathal Don at Fontwell

In the 14:40 at Fontwell, I am going in again on The Cathal Don 4.57/2, who was offered up as a selection at big odds at Stratford on this column last time but in all honesty, that 2m6f trip was asking a bit of him.

No. 2 The Cathal Don (Ire) SBK 9/1 EXC 15.5 Trainer: Seamus Mullins

Jockey: Ben Jones

Age: 6

Weight: 12st 0lbs

OR: 116

He was a clear non-stayer at Stratford (as he was in his point to point) but showed up well for a long way with an improved performance in the reapplied tongue-tie and today's drop back to 2m accompanied by good ground looks like his optimum conditions.

This is just the second time he will have tackled this trip since arriving in Britain (other in a hot Novice Chase at 50/1 off 132) and the first with the tongue-tie that saw him score twice in Ireland.

The handicapper has been very kind and has dropped him 21lbs in four runs over this side of the water, and he now tackles a class 4 against two rivals that are turned out within three and four days of their latest run.

Connections reach for the blinkers, which can help him with his jumping, and he should be a real player at this level on the balance of his form over this trip.

He has it to do to beat the odds-on favourite here, but I am hoping that one may not be at his best with this quick turnaround.

Final Word - I'm sick of the pretenders

As a full-time punter myself, there is nothing that winds me up more than people - particularly those in privileged racing positions -who have no experience of betting relentlessly every day, talking with their chest pumped like they know how this game works and offering awful advice to people. I'm sick of it!

Yesterday I probably read the most pointless, useless, and frankly embarrassing article in the trade paper. "The Part-Time Punter's Guide To Making It Pay" If you haven't seen it, don't bother. The fact that it's behind a paywall is baffling when the target demographic probably doesn't need to pay the trade paper's monthly cost, but that's another issue.

The beating of the chest starts in the first line when the writer proclaims he would be a "good prime minister" "standing for free beer" - the first mistake all pretenders make as they try to act as though they are "one of us" when it couldn't be further from the truth, and that's the case here as the "part-time punter" continues...

He then proclaims that he couldn't be a full-time punter, even though he has had no experience attempting to and has only read recently published blogs, but that doesn't stop him from telling you what it is like to be one.

The new low hit is when the "part-time punters" number one rule for "making a few quid" comes into play, and here it is. Brace yourself.

"Never, under any circumstances, keep a record of all your bets. Documentary evidence of your turnover will make you soil yourself, and you'll feel the need to actively hide the details from your other half rather than remaining blithely unaware."

Christ.

I am still shocked reading this now. This is irresponsible gambling advice at its finest, and it's being advised by someone who has no clue how to make a "few quid" in this game, and our trade paper pushes it at a time when it's paramount that the betting industry is seen to be responsible.

He ends with the rule "no.6, Bet Responsibly," which I can only believe his editor added as a final rule to cover the first - I suspect this was a five rule piece because it's completely contradictory to his "golden rule".

This is surely a rushed, boredom piece from someone who does no more than sink a few beers on a Saturday and gets the odd winner, but his apparent false ego from hiding his bets from his other half and his privileged position mean he feels he not only knows more than you but can throw rules at you.

Unless they eat, drink, sleep, go through the rollercoaster of emotions and frustrations that usually start at 5am and don't end until 8pm, betting in racing, please don't take any advice from these nonsensical embarrassing articles.

Please bet responsibly whether it's part-time or just for fun.

Until tomorrow, be lucky.

Follow Daryl Carter on Twitter @DarylCarter7