Money Talk continues to highlight the Betfair Sportsbook big-money moves to keep you in the loop. This section highlights market moves between 1:00 am and 9:00 am.

Mark your card

In the 14:35 at Carlisle, William Haggas has sent just one two-year-old to this venue since 2014, and it won. Today he sends the potentially useful Alpha Capture 1.910/11, who was an excellent second at Newbury, and this is jockey Tom Marquand's first ever ride at Carlisle.

In the 17:30 at Carlisle, William Haggas runs I Am Sea 4.57/2, who drops into a Class 5 and backing the trainer's runners below Class 3 at Carlisle sees him have a 40% strike rate (6-15).

Jockey David Probert teams up with trainer David Evans in the 14:18 at Ffos Las, and together, they have a 30% strike rate (22% on two-year-olds) and partner with Let's Have A Flyer 5.04/1.

In the 14:53 at Ffos Las, jockey Richard Kingscote and trainer Tom Ward have a 22% strike rate together, and they partner with Typewritten 5.04/1.

Daryl Carter doubles down on dealing at Newcastle

The Racing League is back at Newcastle for its third week, and looking to continue his profitable reign in the competition is Daryl Carter...

Trainer David Simcock has a 20% strike rate with runners in handicaps stepping up in distance on the AW from his last 50 runners. Tiger Crusade 7.513/2 steps back up to 7f today after running over six on his last five starts in the 14:45 at Chelmsford.

Backing jockey Ryan Moore below class 3 sees the jockey with a 29% strike rate. Today he rides King Francis 3.02/1 in the 15:55 at Chelmsford.

Horses for courses

This section highlights the best bets from horses that have won twice or more at today's tracks.

14:45 Chelmsford - Red Mirage - Has won here twice (67%)

16:55 Carlisle - Sharrabang - Has won here twice (25%)

20:15 Newcastle - Thaki - Has won here twice (67%)

Weighted to go well

"Weighted to go well" highlights horses running that are more than 10lbs below their last winning handicap mark.

16:03 Ffos Las - Daphne May - Has won off 76 runs off 65

20:15 Newcastle - Aberama Gold - Has won off 101 runs off 88

Furthest traveller

Today's furthest traveller is trainer Robyn Brisland who has made the 316-mile journey to Newcastle with two runners: Swatch 18:15 and Sergeant Tibbs 20:15.

Brisland has had two winners from ten runners at this venue.

Race of the day

Today's race of the day is Chelmsford's 14:45, where a useful field of ten head to post in a competitive heat.

No. 7 (2) Red Mirage (Ire) SBK 3/1 EXC 4.3 Trainer: Andrew Balding

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 6lbs

OR: 92

Red Mirage heads up the market after an eye-catching display at Chester last time and now gets the services of Ryan Moore. The pair last partnered to score here at Chelmsford back in April.

He clearly sits on a workable mark, and he has recorded two wins from three runs at this venue, so the positives do stand up. This is a deeper race than he has contested, so while he remains a strong candidate, he will need to improve to win.

No. 4 (10) Tiger Crusade (Fr) SBK 6/1 EXC 8.4 Trainer: David Simcock

Jockey: Jamie Spencer

Age: 5

Weight: 9st 10lbs

OR: 96

Tiger Crusade has been running over the wrong trip of six furlongs for his last five outings and now steps back up to 7f, which looks like a positive move by connections.

He caught the eye, finishing strongly in a deeper race than this 32 days ago, and he must be a big player today reunited with Jamie Spencer.

No. 9 (9) Royal Parade (Ire) SBK 7/2 EXC 5.2 Trainer: John & Thady Gosden

Jockey: William Buick

Age: 3

Weight: 8st 13lbs

OR: 90

Royal Parade will prove popular for John and Thady Gosden, who have enlisted William Buick for the ride (0-2), but his opening mark looks stiff on what he has achieved, and he didn't look the strongest stayer at this distance on his penultimate start. He remains unexposed, but this is him thrown in at the deep end.

Big race verdict

A competitive race, but the vote goes to Tiger Crusade, who has more to offer and is now at his optimum trip. He should get a good pace to aim at, and he is a strong finisher over this trip, and he remains well treated on balance.

Timeform offer up three of their best

Timeform's Andrew Asquith highlights a Nap, Next Best and Each-Way selection at Chelmsford on Thursday.

Final Word

It was good to see many people involved with the column yesterday. Simon landed this beauty from the "Mark Your Card" section and the furthest traveller headline, and it's always a boost to see this positive response on Twitter.

Cheers for your hard work as always mate , top tipping, it's always a great column . I have cashed out, but still have a 50p each way 5 fold running pic.twitter.com/iCEQPU1VFa -- simon larcombe (@larcombe_simon) August 24, 2022

The Racing League is back tonight, and I am hoping I have called things right with the NAP, but I have been enjoying the competition, and I think it has been a shining light bursting through the dark clouds hanging around the sport.

One of those clouds is the fixture list that has just been released. Spoiler - there is very little change other than a date move here and there. It's frustrating, and I don't know what is holding them back but it's undoubtedly something because no one can be this blind to the decline in field sizes.

Until tomorrow, be lucky.



