Money Talk

Money Talk continues to highlight the Betfair Sportsbook big-money moves to keep you in the loop. This section highlights market moves between 1:00 am and 9:00 am.

Mark your card

The Betfair Sportsbook is paying extra places today!

Galway continues their festival starting at 17:10, and Willie Mullins will be looking for a fifth win in the last seven years with Tax For Max 2.89/5. Mullins has a 20% strike rate at Galway over jumps in the last five years.

In the 14:35 at Beverley, Trainer Mark Johnston has a 27% strike rate with two-year-olds and saddles Benacre 1.910/11.

In the 14:10 at Yarmouth, trainer George Boughey and jockey Daniel Muscutt team up with Zebra Star 10.09/1, and the pair have an excellent 26% strike rate.

In the 14:45 at Yarmouth, jockey Hayley Turner has her only ride of the day on Iconique 15.014/1 for trainer Charlie Fellowes and backing the pair blind would have yielded a £36 profit for a £1 level stake.

At Goodwood in the opening 13:50, trainer David Menuisier has a 28% strike rate with his older horses at this venue and saddles Soto Sizzler 13.012/1. Caradoc 8.07/1 will bid to go one better than when second in this race last year.

In the 14:25 Vintage Stakes at Goodwood, Royal Ascot Chesham winner Holloway Boy 3.02/1 lines up after becoming the first debutante to win the race since 1996. Ironically the 1996 scorer was beaten the next time out.

In the 15:00 Lennox Stakes, Sacred 2.915/8 will bid to enhance trainer William Haggas' 22% strike rate at Goodwood, and she has a 100% two-for-two record at this distance. She looks like one of the day's best bets.

Jockey Ryan Moore is two for two when riding Richard Hughes' three-year-olds, and today they partner up with Kimngrace 5.59/2 in the 17:55 at Goodwood.

Horses for courses

This section highlights the best bets from horses that have won twice or more at today's tracks.

15:00 Goodwood - Sir Dancealot - Has won here twice (67%)

15:35 Goodwood - Stradivarius - Has won here three times (100%)

16:10 Goodwood - Lord Ridderford - Has won here twice (67%)

Weighted to go well

"Weighted to go well" highlights horses running that are more than 10lbs below their last winning handicap mark.

14:00 Beverley - Zihaam - Has won off 73 runs off 60

14:45 Yarmouth - Amazing Red - Has won off 88 runs off 76

16:20 Beverley - Latin Five - Has won off 73 runs off 60

Furthest traveller

Today's furthest traveller is trainer Neil Mulholland who has made the 414-mile journey to Perth for just one runner today - Rookie Trainer 6.05/1 at 20:00. Mulholland has a 21% strike rate here.

Race of the day

The feature race of the day is Goodwood's 15:35 Goodwood Cup, where two previous winners of the race renew rivalry, and there's a new kid on the block trying to stamp his mark.

No. 6 (7) Stradivarius (Ire) SBK 4/1 EXC 5 Trainer: John & Thady Gosden

Jockey: Andrea Atzeni

Age: 8

Weight: 9st 11lbs

OR: 118

Stradivarius is now partnered with Andrea Atzeni as Frankie Dettori has been given the backseat by his owner after two questionable rides. It's clear the four-time winner of this race is not quite the force of old, but he has still run to a useful level in defeat, and this is the first return to Goodwood since scoring in 2020 after missing the race last year due to the ground.

There's still a big performance in the old boy, so it's hard to write him off completely on what could be his swan song.

No. 4 (8) Kyprios (Ire) SBK 7/4 EXC 3.25 Trainer: Aidan O'Brien, Ireland

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 11lbs

OR: 119

Kyprios is fast on the upgrade and scored in good style at Royal Ascot, putting the travelling question mark to bed once and for all. However, that form is questionable with Stradivarius not getting a clear cut at things, and it's slightly concerning the proximity of some exposed types with five lengths covering the first five home.

He is open to improvement but needs another step forward today.

No. 8 (4) Trueshan (Fr) SBK 15/8 EXC 3.2 Trainer: Alan King

Jockey: Hollie Doyle

Age: 6

Weight: 9st 11lbs

OR: 124

Trueshan put in a remarkable performance to land the Northumberland Plate at Newcastle on his latest outing, and he has seen defeat just once since tackling trips of two miles plus. He sets the standard having had Stradivarius behind twice, and he scored in this race last term.

The quicker conditions today are a slight unknown given he usually requires ease in the ground but should he line up he will be a big player here.

Big race verdict

This is an excellent renewal, and Coltrane should not be written off as well as Away He Goes and Enemy, but this can go to Trueshan, who continues to defy logic and may not be as ground dependent as it seems. He offers excellent value, is the form setter and is the one they all have to beat.

The best of Blake this Goodwood

Glorious Goodwood kicks off on Tuesday and Kevin Blake has picked out his five best bets for the week...

Sacred set to scorch the turf in Lennox Stakes

One of the day's best bets comes from Sacred in the 15:00 Lennox Stakes. William Haggas' improving four-year-old ran a blinder in the Platinum Jubilee over six furlongs at the Royal meeting doing best of those from off the pace and shaped as though a step back up in distance would see the best of her.

No. 7 (9) Sacred SBK 9/4 EXC 3.65 Trainer: William Haggas

Jockey: Tom Marquand

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: 113

Seven furlongs is certainly her trip and stepping back up today will see her continue her progression. Her two starts over this distance have yielded victories, and the form of those two races looks extremely strong. She coasted to victory in the Hungerford Stakes at Newbury and comfortably saw off subsequent Group 1 winner Saffron Beach in the Nell Gwyn at Newmarket last term.

She remains unexposed, and that is a rarity at this level. Her two blowout performances came in first-time cheek-pieces and then over 1m, for which she failed to stay, so they are both easily forgiven, and she has an upwardly mobile profile.

There's little doubt in my mind that she could potentially be a Group 1 performer over this seven-furlong trip, and if that's the case, she should take a world of beating if stepping forward for her reappearance and granted luck in running.

I advise backing Sacred at BSP with a small drift expected from her current 2.8815/8 odds with market support likley for Kinross and one or two others. A price of 3.259/4 or bigger is acceptable on the Betfair Sportsbook.

Final Word

The curtain could drop today on the career of one of the most iconic staying thoroughbred racehorses of a generation should Stradivarius be beaten today in the Goodwood Cup - a race he has won a staggering four times.

His owner Bjorn Nielsen said, "I'm just taking it one race at a time, and we'll see how it goes. If he gets properly beaten, we'd probably call it quits, but he's not shown any signs of that, and there's a chance he'll run again, for sure. He has an entry in the Lonsdale at York, so we are keeping our options open."

Stradivarius takes to the turf for his 35th career race today. He has scored 20 times and won 18 group races - more than any other European horse - culminating in over £2m in prize money.

An unbelievable achievement from a remarkable racehorse, and it will be a real shame should he not run his race today.

I can't wait to see him attempt to regain his crown at Goodwood, but in reality, it's heart over head.

Until tomorrow, be lucky.



Follow Daryl Carter on Twitter @DarylCarter7