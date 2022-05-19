</iframe</noscript> <div class="layout" style="background-color:#FBFBFB"> <div class="layout__mobile_advert"> </div> <header class="layout__header"> <nav id="services_navigation"> <ul class="services_nav"> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com">Betting.Betfair </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Podcasts </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair Sportsbook </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/">Exchange How-to </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/">Betfair Exchange </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/">Safer Gambling </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item" style="margin-left: auto;"><a href="https://register.betfair.com/account/registration?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&returnURL=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fdaily-racing-news%2Ftodays-racing-news-reach-for-the-moon-set-for-sensational-sandown-clash-190522-1081.html">Join</a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"><a href="https://identitysso.betfair.com/view/login?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fdaily-racing-news%2Ftodays-racing-news-reach-for-the-moon-set-for-sensational-sandown-clash-190522-1081.html">Log in</a></li> <li class="services_nav__item services_nav__item--toggle"><a class="full_nav_link" href="#full_navigation"><span>Menu</span></a></li> </ul> </nav> <div class="header"> <a class="header__logo" href="https://betting.betfair.com/"> <p style="position: static; top: 0; left: 0; margin: 0;"><img src="https://betting.betfair.com/images/bettingbetfairlogoblack.png" alt="Betting.Betfair" width="200" height="24"></p> <p>Betting.Betfair</p> </a> <div class="header__nav"> <nav class="main_navigation"> <ul class="menu"> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/">Football</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Football</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/thursday-football-tips-betfair-cheat-sheet-best-bets-for-premier-league-and-more-1-180522-204.html">Thursday Football Cheat Sheet: Best bets for Premier League and more</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/premier-league-why-villa-can-give-92-liverpool-the-title-180522-722.html">Premier League: Why Villa can give 9/2 Liverpool the title</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/premier-league-title-betting-man-city-heavy-odds-on-after-liverpool-keep-race-alive-180522-204.html">Premier League Title: Man City heavy odds-on after Liverpool keep race alive</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Football</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/">Football Tips</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/">Premier League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/championship/">Championship</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/">Champions League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/fa-cup/">FA Cup</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/spanish-football/">Spanish Football</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/italian-football/">Italian Football</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/german-football/">German Football</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/french-football/">French Football</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/europa-league/">Europa League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/world-cup-2022/">World Cup 2022</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item menu__item--active"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/">Horse Racing</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Horse Racing</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/horse-racing-tips-rhys-williams-has-a-pair-of-selections-on-thursday-190522-1066.html">Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams eyes up a De Bromhead winner at Tipperary</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/vanessa-ryle-two-jockeys-bursting-on-the-scene-as-well-as-fillies-worth-noting-190522-1152.html">Vanessa Ryle: Two jockeys bursting on the scene and fillies worth noting</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-news/todays-racing-news-reach-for-the-moon-set-for-sensational-sandown-clash-190522-1081.html">Today's Racing News: Reach For The Moon set for sensational Sandown clash</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Horse Racing</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/">Horse Racing Tips</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-news/">Daily Racing News</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/itv-races/">ITV Races - Tony Calvin</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/kevin-blake-1/">Kevin Blake</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/royal-ascot/">Royal Ascot</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/paul-nicholls/">Paul Nicholls</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/bryony-frost/">Bryony Frost</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/bets-of-the-day/">Bets of the Day</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/daily-racing-multiple/">Daily Racing Multiple</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/ante-post/">Ante-Post</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/">Cricket</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Cricket</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/indian-premier-league---ipl/rajasthan-royals-v-chennai-super-kings-ipl-tips-gaikwad-peaking-at-end-of-season-180522-206.html">Rajasthan Royals v Chennai Super Kings IPL Tips: Gaikwad peaking at end of season</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/indian-premier-league---ipl/kolkata-knight-riders-v-lucknow-super-giants-tips-back-qdk-to-lead-lucknow-170522-646.html">Kolkata Knight Riders v Lucknow Super Giants: Back QDK to lead Lucknow response</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/indian-premier-league---ipl/match-previews/mumbai-indians-v-sunrisers-hyderabad-ipl-tips-mumbai-to-salvage-more-pride-against-struggling-opponents-160522-171.html">Mumbai Indians v Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL Tips: Mumbai to salvage pride</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Cricket</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-tips/">Cricket Tips</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/indian-premier-league---ipl/">Indian Premier League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/pakistan-super-league/">Pakistan Super League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/big-bash/">Big Bash</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/england-cricket/">England</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/australia-cricket/">Australia</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/india-cricket/">India</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/new-zealand-cricket/">New Zealand</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/south-africa-cricket/">South Africa</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/pakistan-cricket/">Pakistan</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/sri-lanka-cricket/">Sri Lanka</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/multiples/">Multiples Tips</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/">Tennis</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Tennis</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/french-open-betting/french-open-betting-tips-2022-womens-singles-form-guide-paris-170522-779.html">French Open 2022: Form guide for this year's women's singles</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/tennis-tips/geneva-open-tips-conditions-right-for-opella-to-strike-190522-169.html">Geneva Open Tips: Conditions right for Opelka to strike </a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/french-open-betting/french-open-2022-womens-pre-draw-tips-and-preview-who-can-beat-swiatek-180522-778.html">French Open 2022 Women's Pre-Draw Preview: Who can beat Swiatek?</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Tennis</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/australian-open-betting/">Australian Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/french-open-betting/">French Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/wimbledon/">Wimbledon</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/us-open/">US Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/events/">Events</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/atp-tour-finals-betting/">ATP Tour Finals</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/davis-cup-betting/">Davis Cup</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/">Golf</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Golf</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-pga-championship/uspga-championship-2022-tips-our-experts-best-bets-for-southern-hills-170522-204.html">USPGA Championship 2022 Tips: Our experts' best bets for Southern Hills</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-pga-championship/uspga-championship-betting-stats-will-another-outsider-follow-534-1-mickelson-180522-204.html">USPGA Championship Betting Stats: Will another outsider follow 534/1 Mickelson?</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-pga-championship/us-pga-championship-2022-special-bets-tips-preview-180522-167.html">The 2022 US PGA Championship: Steve Rawlings' pick of the specials</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Golf</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/">The Punter</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/">Golf Bets</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/european-tour/">DP World Tour</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/pga-tour/">PGA Tour</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-form-guide/">Golf Form Guide</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-masters/">US Masters</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-open/">The Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-open/">US Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-pga-championship/">US PGA Championship</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/ryder-cup/">Ryder Cup</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/">Politics</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Politics</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/uk-by-elections-betting-odds-suggest-tories-will-lose-in-wakefield-and-in-tiverton-and-honiton-190522-204.html">UK By-Elections Betting: Odds suggest Tories will lose in Wakefield and in Tiverton and Honiton</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/politics-live-the-latest-odds-moves-tips-and-analysis-on-betfairs-politics-markets-110122-171.html">Politics Live: Australian election betting tightens in final stretch</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/uk-local-elections-betting-how-bad-will-this-be-for-boris-johnson-040522-171.html">UK Local Elections Betting: How bad will this be for Boris Johnson?</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Politics</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/us-politics/">US Politics</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/brexit/">Brexit</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/">UK Politics</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/general-election/">General Election </a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/general-politics-betting/">General Politics Betting</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/french-politics/">French Politics</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/specials/">Specials</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Specials</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/specials/eurovision-song-contest/eurovision-song-contest-2022-tips-back-poland-for-a-top-4-finish-220422-1130.html">Eurovision Song Contest 2022 Tips: Back Sweden for the win</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/specials/eurovision-song-contest/eurovision-semi-final-2-tips-oppose-cyprus-to-qualify-210422-1130.html">Eurovision Semi-Final 2 Tips: Get against Cyprus in qualification betting</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/specials/eurovision-song-contest/eurovision-song-contest-2022-tips-back-greece-to-win-semi-final-one-200422-1130.html">Eurovision Semi-Final 1 Tips: Back Greece for the win</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Specials</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/specials/spoty/">Sports Personality of the Year</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/specials/eurovision-song-contest/">Eurovision Song Contest</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/specials/oscars/">Oscars</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/specials/strictly-come-dancing/">Strictly Come Dancing</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/specials/im-a-celebrity/">I'm a Celebrity</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/">Rugby</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Rugby</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-union/six-nations-cheat-sheet-best-bets-for-wales-v-france-england-v-ireland-and-italy-v-scotland-010322-624.html">Six Nations Cheat Sheet: Best bets for Wales v France, England v Ireland and Italy v Scotland</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-union/six-nations-betting-france-odds-on-for-grand-slam-but-wales-and-england-await-030322-204.html">Six Nations Betting: France odds-on for Grand Slam but Wales and England await</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-union/six-nations-betting/six-nations-cheat-sheet-best-bets-for-england-v-wales-scotland-v-france-and-ireland-v-italy-180222-624.html">Six Nations Cheat Sheet: Best bets for England v Wales, Scotland v France and Ireland v Italy</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Rugby</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-world-cup/">Rugby World Cup</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-union/six-nations-betting/">Six Nations</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-league/super-league/">Super League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/aviva-premiership/">Aviva Premiership</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/european-champions-cup/">European Champions Cup</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-league/">Rugby League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-union/">Rugby Union</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/formula-one/">Formula 1</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/">Other Sports</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Other Sports</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/formula-one/spanish-grand-prix-betting-tips-ferrari-response-expected-in-barcelona-190522-616.html">Spanish Grand Prix: Ferrari response expected in Barcelona</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/darts/premier-league-darts-tips-price-to-pick-up-points-180522-1133.html">Premier League Darts Tips: Price to pick up points</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/other/giro-ditalia-stage-12-tips-old-timers-for-rapid-descent-180522-186.html">Giro d'Italia Stage 12 Tips: Old timers for rapid descent</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Other Sports</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/athletics/">Athletics</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/gaa-1/">GAA</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/boxing/">Boxing</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/darts/">Darts</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/esports/">eSports</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/ufc/">UFC</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> </ul> </nav> </div> </div> <nav id="features_navigation"> <ul class="features_navigation"> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/itv-races/">Tony Calvin Tips</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/bets-of-the-day/rhys-williams/">Rhys Williams Tips</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/">Horse Racing Tips </a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/daily-racing-multiple/">Daily Racing Multiple</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-news/">Today's Racing News</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/results/">Racing Results & Replays</a> </li> </ul> </nav> </header> <div class="takeover_adverts"> <div class="takeover_adverts__main"> </div> <div class="takeover_adverts__left"> </div> <div class="takeover_adverts__right"> </div> </div> <main class="layout__main layout__main--padding"> <div class="features_nav_carousel"> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/itv-races/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Copy of 1280x720_TONY_CALVIN.178x100.png');"> <div><h4>Tony Calvin Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/bets-of-the-day/rhys-williams/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Rhys.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Rhys Williams Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/images/Cheltenham-field-at-start-1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Horse Racing Tips </h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/daily-racing-multiple/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Cheltenham two horse finish Strong Glance winning 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Daily Racing Multiple</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-news/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Racing Betfair ad.220x147.jpg');"> <div><h4>Today's Racing News</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/results/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Cheltenham-winner-crosses-line-1280.220x124.gif');"> <div><h4>Racing Results & Replays</h4></div> </a> </div> </div> <header class="entry_header"> <h1 class="entry_header__title">Today's Racing News: Reach For The Moon set for sensational Sandown clash</h1> <ul class="entry_header__meta"> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/authors/daryl-carter/">Daryl Carter</a></li> <li><time datetime="2022-05-19">19 May 2022</time></li> <li>4:00 min read</li> </ul> <script type="application/ld+json"> { "@context": "http://schema.org", "@type": "Article", "headline": "Today's Racing News: Reach For The Moon set for sensational Sandown clash", "name": "Today's Racing News: Reach For The Moon set for sensational Sandown clash", "description": "Today's racing comes from Market Rasen, Wolverhampton, Lingfield, Chelmsford, Tipperary and Sandown. Here with all your daily racing info, as always, is Dary...", "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-news/todays-racing-news-reach-for-the-moon-set-for-sensational-sandown-clash-190522-1081.html", "mainEntityOfPage": "https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-news/todays-racing-news-reach-for-the-moon-set-for-sensational-sandown-clash-190522-1081.html", "datePublished": "2022-05-19T09:15:00+01:00", "dateModified": "2022-05-19T09:25:00+01:00", "thumbnailURL": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/Sandown Inspiral 1280 x 853.320x213.png", "articleBody": "Today's racing comes from Market Rasen, Wolverhampton, Lingfield, Chelmsford, Tipperary and Sandown. Here with all your daily racing info, as always, is Daryl Carter... Money Talk Money Talk continues to highlight the Betfair Sportsbook big-money moves to keep you in the loop. This section highlights market moves between 1:00 am and 9:00 am. Mark your card The Betfair Sportsbook is paying extra places today! In the 13:10 at Wolverhampton, Pink Jazz [9.5] runs for trainer John Butler for the first time. Butler has a 49% ROI with horses switching to his yard on their first outing. In the 14:20 at Wolverhampton today, Joseph Parr saddles Galileo Glass [6.5], who has been gelded since last seen in action and his sire Galileo Gold has a 25% strike rate with first time gelded runners. In the 16:55 at Chelmsford, trainer Henry Spiller has a 22% strike rate with last time out winners. Today he has Dark Design [4.0] bidding to record back to back successes. In the 18:35 at Chelsmford, jockey Ray Dawson takes the ride on Greatgadian [2.6], and he has a 28% strike rate when riding in races with a max field size of five. Int he 17:40 at Sandown, trainer George Boughey saddles She's A Rocket [5.5]. The trainer has a 17% strike rate with first time out runners. Horses for courses This section highlights the best bets from horses that have won twice or more at today's tracks. 16:55 Chelmsford - Dark Design - Has won here twice (100%)17:00 Wolverhampton - Daheer - Has won here five times (50%)20:10 Chelmsford - You're Cool - Has won here five times (24%) Weighted to go well "Weighted to go well" highlights horses running that are more than 10lbs below their last winning handicap mark. 14:40 Market Rasen - Ask Paddington - Has won off 129 runs off 11713:35 Market Rasen - Casamari Abbey - Has won off 89 runs off 7817:30 Chelmsford - Dewey Road - Has won off 74 runs off 63 Furthest traveller Today's furthest traveller is trainer Nigel Hawke who has made the 257-mile journey to Market Rasen with his only runner of the day Diligent [3.75] 14:40. Race of the day We head to Sandown for our feature race action, the 19:15 Heron Stakes, which looks a cracker and sees the return of Reach For The Moon as his yard looks to score in this race for the fourth consecutive year. [raceEntry:https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/racecards/19-may-2022/sandown-park/45/4/#reach-for-the-moon] John Gosden has been clear to the press that Reach For The Moon is only around 85% fit and will benefit from the run. Still, he is miles clear on official ratings, and his two-year-old form is absolutely rock solid. There's a lot to like about his chances if ignoring his trainer's comments, and the fact that he was a very easy Group 3 winner at this track makes him even more appealing. He could prove to be up there with the very best three-year-olds this term, so he should be winning this. Still, if you're looking to oppose him, the trainer has given you every reason to take him on today, and he did improve throughout the year last term, suggesting he may need the outing. [raceEntry:https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/racecards/19-may-2022/sandown-park/45/4/#my-prospero-ire] My Prospero will look to match his half-sister My Astra, who bolted up at Ayr yesterday, and this family of My Oberon are really starting to turn heads. He was well-positioned at Newbury to get off the mark, but that race has a good look to it, and he left the impression there was plenty more to come after powering to the front before idling. He has all the credentials to make up into a very smart prospect, and he could give the favourite most to think about. [raceEntry:https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/racecards/19-may-2022/sandown-park/45/4/#akhu-najla] Akhu Najla bolted up at Yarmouth, seemingly taking a big step forward from his promising debut at Leicester and readily confirmed the form with his adversary from that race. He was well-positioned to be impressive in that race, but it's hard to suggest he was flattered at all and looks a very nice prospect with the yard confirming this was the target immediately after that race. He is another that could mix it at the top level this season. Big race verdict This is tricky and not a race I would personally get involved with, especially with the doubts lingering over Reach For The Moon's fitness and the unexposed nature of the two mentioned above. Encourageable, Harrow and Oneforthegutter also have claims in what looks like a cracking race to watch. If pushed, I would take a chance with the My Prospero, but I would have to be hard pushed! Reader's Questions Should bookmakers only be allowed to advertise events and odds if they're prepared to take bets from everyone? -- Mick (@BettingSeagull) May 18, 2022 Thanks for your question @BettingSeagull Bookmakers have the right to refuse any customer, and they can't take bets from everyone. It's not a sustainable model, and they have to protect themselves to a degree. Still, it bugs me that a particular firm sticks up phantom prices 48 hours before the race that is unobtainable for more than £5 and will then advertise itself as the greatest betting firm since the dark ages. My stance is that if you offer 33/1 about a horse, be prepared to lay 33/1 about that horse. If you're not prepared to lay 33/1 about that horse, then don't price it at 33/1. Unfortunately, it's not that plain and simple. Asraabb to enhance Varian's 36% Wolves strike rate Trainer Roger Varian has been more hit than miss at Wolverhampton this season with five winners from 14 runners, and three of those have been three-year-olds. Today he sends another potentially useful three-year-old prospect in Asraabb [3.5] in the 14:50. [raceEntry:https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/racecards/19-may-2022/wolverhampton/58/4/#asraabb-ire] She was a big eye-catcher at Lingfield, staying on powerfully from the rear of the field in a steadily run affair, and with that form rated around the 80 mark in my book, she should have enough improvement to take care of standard setter Tango Tonight Final Word - misunderstood The unbearable noise of jealousy and bitterness bounced from post to post in the Twittersphere yesterday after the shocking scenes at Kempton, which saw a 33/1 into 11/4 gamble landed on I Doubt That. There was outrage among those who had failed to back the horse. There was outrage among those who felt they had missed out. There was outrage among those who had a bet on something else in the race. Outrage was everywhere! Here's the bottom line about gambles. Those that moan about them and kick up a fuss are the ones that weren't on! Fact. For some, if you're on a gamble, you feel clever to get one over on the bookie, and if you're not, you feel cheated, and then there are the majority of who applaud the gamble whether they were involved or not - they're the normal people. Those sitting there and calling racing "bent" because they can't work out why this horse won are the lowest form of racing fans or, as some jokingly call themselves, "punters". Speaking to those people here, I know you wouldn't have taken the time to find out why the horse could have won, so here you go, I have done it for you. Even the quickest of glances at the pedigree would tell you that his dam was an AW winner and his half brother had improved for the switch to the artificial surface getting off the mark for the first time at Kempton. Then there's the switch in a trainer, and a new yard can spark a horse's interest. Then there's the step-up in trip for the first time and the first time tongue-tie, as well as this being his handicap debut in Britain (also second start in a handicap). It was also only his fifth start on the flat, and you can be pretty sure a horse going off at 40/1, 150/1 and 200/1 in Maiden races in Ireland was always looking for a handicap mark. Stop being so bitter just because you missed out on this gamble. Racing is not bent. It's often misunderstood. And it's not racing's fault if you don't understand! Until tomorrow, be lucky. Follow Daryl Carter on Twitter @DarylCarter7", "image": { "@type": "ImageObject", "url": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/Sandown%20Inspiral%201280%20x%20853.png", "height": 853, "width": 1280 }, "publisher": { "@type": "Organization", "name": "Betting.Betfair", "logo": { "@type": "ImageObject", "url": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/_v2/img/betfairlogoblack.png" }, "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/" }, "author": "Daryl Carter" } </script> </header> <div class="two_column_layout"> <main class="entry_main"> <div class="entry_img"> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/Sandown Inspiral 1280 x 853.728x485.png" srcset="//betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/Sandown Inspiral 1280 x 853.450x300.png 450w, //betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/Sandown Inspiral 1280 x 853.600x400.png 600w, //betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/Sandown Inspiral 1280 x 853.728x485.png 728w" alt=""> <figcaption class="entry_img__caption">Sandown's Heron Stakes looks the race of the day.</figcaption> </div> <div class="entry_actions"> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="https://promotions.betfair.com/prs/exchange-acq-uk-bau-money-back20-newvi-generic?rfr=2573">Join</a> </div> <div> <a class="button btn--market" data-market_full="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=31463348&raceTime=1652984100000&dayToSearch=20220519&marketId=924.308586968" data-contextual_info='{"blog_name":"Horse Racing UK","category_label":"Daily Racing News","market_id":"https:\/\/www.betfair.com\/sport\/horse-racing\/meeting?eventId=31463348&raceTime=1652984100000&dayToSearch=20220519&marketId=924.308586968","entry_title":"Today\u0027s Racing News: Reach For The Moon set for sensational Sandown clash"}' href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=31463348&raceTime=1652984100000&dayToSearch=20220519&marketId=924.308586968">View market</a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--twitter"> <a href="https://twitter.com/intent/tweet/?text=Today%27s%20Racing%20News%3A%20Reach%20For%20The%20Moon%20set%20for%20sensational%20Sandown%20clash&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fdaily-racing-news%2Ftodays-racing-news-reach-for-the-moon-set-for-sensational-sandown-clash-190522-1081.html" target="_blank" title="Twitter"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--facebook"> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fdaily-racing-news%2Ftodays-racing-news-reach-for-the-moon-set-for-sensational-sandown-clash-190522-1081.html" target="_blank" title="Facebook"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--reddit"> <a href="https://www.reddit.com/submit/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fdaily-racing-news%2Ftodays-racing-news-reach-for-the-moon-set-for-sensational-sandown-clash-190522-1081.html" target="_blank" title="Reddit"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--reddit">Reddit</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--whatsapp"> <a href="https://api.whatsapp.com/send?text=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fdaily-racing-news%2Ftodays-racing-news-reach-for-the-moon-set-for-sensational-sandown-clash-190522-1081.html" target="_blank" title="WhatsApp"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--whatsapp">WhatsApp</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--telegram"> <a href="https://t.me/share/url?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fdaily-racing-news%2Ftodays-racing-news-reach-for-the-moon-set-for-sensational-sandown-clash-190522-1081.html&text=Today%27s%20Racing%20News%3A%20Reach%20For%20The%20Moon%20set%20for%20sensational%20Sandown%20clash" target="_blank" title="Telegram"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--telegram">Telegram</span></a> </div> </div> <div class="entry_body has-odds"> <p class="entry_body__intro">Today's racing comes from Market Rasen, Wolverhampton, Lingfield, Chelmsford, Tipperary and Sandown. Here with all your daily racing info, as always, is Daryl Carter...</p> <div class="entry_body__quote"> <blockquote>"Roger Varian has been more hit than miss at Wolverhampton this season with five winners from 14 runners, and three of those have been three-year-olds. Today he sends another potentially useful three-year-old prospect in Asraabb <b class="inline_odds" title="5/2"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">3.5</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">5/2</span></b>."</blockquote> </div> <div class="entry_body__content"> <div class="editor"> <h2>Money Talk<h2></h2><p>Money Talk continues to highlight the Betfair Sportsbook big-money moves to keep you in the loop. This section highlights market moves between 1:00 am and 9:00 am.</p><p><img alt="Copy of Betfair Market Movers Social Template 1200x628 (13).png" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/2d7bdab92fc4475ee12d8bde694a9eea94dac206.600x314.png" width="1200" height="628" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></p><p></p><h2>Mark your card</h2><h2></h2><p>The <strong>Betfair Sportsbook is paying extra places</strong> today!</p><p><img alt="Betfair Wolverhampton.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/b33980da3a297d7b6d68b1331664dc293a3fb853.600x338.jpg" width="1280" height="720" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></p><p>In the <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=31463356&raceTime=1652962200000&dayToSearch=20220519&marketId=924.308588064">13:10 at Wolverhampton</a>, <strong>Pink Jazz</strong> <b class="inline_odds" title="17/2"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">9.5</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">17/2</span></b> runs for trainer John Butler for the first time. Butler has a <strong>49% ROI with horses switching to his yard</strong> on their first outing.</p><p>In the <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=31463356&raceTime=1652966400000&dayToSearch=20220519&marketId=924.308563781">14:20 at Wolverhampton</a> today, Joseph Parr saddles <strong>Galileo Glass</strong> <b class="inline_odds" title="11/2"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">6.5</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">11/2</span></b>, who has been <strong>gelded</strong> since last seen in action and his sire Galileo Gold has a <strong>25% strike rate with first time gelded runners</strong>.</p><p>In the <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=31463342&dayToSearch=20220519">16:55 at Chelmsford</a>, trainer <strong>Henry Spiller has a 22% strike rate with last time out winners</strong>. Today he has <strong>Dark Design</strong> <b class="inline_odds" title="3/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">4.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">3/1</span></b> bidding to record back to back successes.</p><p>In the <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=31463342&raceTime=1652981700000&dayToSearch=20220519&marketId=924.308586528">18:35 at Chelsmford</a>, jockey <strong>Ray Dawson</strong> takes the ride on <strong>Greatgadian</strong> <b class="inline_odds" title="8/5"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.6</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">8/5</span></b>, and he has a <strong>28% strike rate when riding in races with a max field size of five</strong>.</p><p>Int he <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=31463348&dayToSearch=20220519">17:40 at Sandown</a>, trainer<strong> George Boughey</strong> saddles <strong>She's A Rocket </strong><b class="inline_odds" title="9/2"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">5.5</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">9/2</span></b>. The trainer has a <strong>17% strike rate with first time out runners</strong>.</p><p></p><p><img alt="Copy of 600x330_Racing_STAT OF THE DAY (14).png" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/d705683926ff91101bdd487c98e416aa4024ee80.600x330.png" width="600" height="330" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></p><h2>Horses for courses</h2><h2></h2><p>This section highlights the best bets from horses that have won twice or more at today's tracks.</p><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=31463342&dayToSearch=20220519">16:55 Chelmsford </a>- Dark Design - Has won here twice (100%)<br><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=31463356&raceTime=1652976000000&dayToSearch=20220519&marketId=924.308588120">17:00 Wolverhampton</a> - Daheer - Has won here five times (50%)<br><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=31463342&raceTime=1652987400000&dayToSearch=20220519&marketId=924.308586557">20:10 Chelmsford</a> - You're Cool - Has won here five times (24%)</p><h2>Weighted to go well</h2><h2></h2><p>"Weighted to go well" highlights horses running that are more than 10lbs below their last winning handicap mark.</p><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=31463355&raceTime=1652967600000&dayToSearch=20220519&marketId=924.308563709">14:40 Market Rasen</a> - Ask Paddington - Has won off 129 runs off 117<br><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=31463355&raceTime=1652963700000&dayToSearch=20220519&marketId=924.308722257">13:35 Market Rasen</a> - Casamari Abbey - Has won off 89 runs off 78<br><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=31463342&raceTime=1652977800000&dayToSearch=20220519&marketId=924.308586431">17:30 Chelmsford</a> - Dewey Road - Has won off 74 runs off 63</p><h2>Furthest traveller</h2><h2></h2><p>Today's furthest traveller is trainer <strong>Nigel Hawke</strong> who has made the <strong>257-mile</strong> journey to <strong>Market Rasen</strong> with his only runner of the day <strong>Diligent</strong> <b class="inline_odds" title="11/4"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">3.75</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">11/4</span></b> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=31463355&raceTime=1652967600000&dayToSearch=20220519&marketId=924.308563709">14:40</a>.</p><h2>Race of the day</h2><h2></h2><p>We head to <strong>Sandown </strong>for our feature race action, the <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=31463348&raceTime=1652984100000&dayToSearch=20220519&marketId=924.308586968">19:15 Heron Stakes</a>, which looks a cracker and sees the return of Reach For The Moon as his yard looks to score in this race for the fourth consecutive year.</p><p> <article class="race_entry" id="reach-for-the-moon"> <div class="horse"> <a href="/horse-racing/racecards/19-may-2022/sandown-park/45/4/#reach-for-the-moon" class="horse__number"> <span>No. <strong>6 (3)</strong></span> </a> <h3 class="horse__name"> <a href="/horse-racing/horse/reach-for-the-moon/000000548950/">Reach For The Moon</a> </h3> <figure class="horse__silks"> <img src="https://images.timeform.com/silks/opt/00000299.png" alt="The Queen silks" width="52px" height="42px" loading="lazy"> </figure> </div> <div class="market_odds"> <div class="market_odds__sbk"> <abbr title="Sportsbook">SBK</abbr><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing?eventId=31463348&bssId=194564&action=addAffiliateSelection&bsmId=924.308586968&modules=betslip&raceTime=1652984100000">9/4</a> </div> <div class="market_odds__exc"> <abbr title="Exchange">EXC</abbr><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/horse-racing/market/1.199277433">3.8</a> </div> </div> <ul class="horse_extended"> <li class="horse_extended__trainer"><em>Trainer:</em> <a href="/horse-racing/trainer/john-thady-gosden/000000056678/">John & Thady Gosden</a></li> <li class="horse_extended__jockey"><em>Jockey:</em> <a href="/horse-racing/jockey/frankie-dettori/000000000058/">Frankie Dettori</a></li> <li class="horse_extended__age"><em>Age:</em> 3</li> <li class="horse_extended__weight"><em>Weight:</em> 9st 2lbs</li> <li class="horse_extended__isp"><em>OR:</em> -</li> </ul> </article> </p><p>John Gosden has been clear to the press that <strong>Reach For The Moon</strong> is only around 85% fit and will benefit from the run. Still, he is miles clear on official ratings, and his two-year-old form is absolutely rock solid.</p><p>There's a lot to like about his chances if ignoring his trainer's comments, and the fact that he was a very easy Group 3 winner at this track makes him even more appealing.</p><p>He could prove to be up there with the very best three-year-olds this term, so he should be winning this. Still, if you're looking to oppose him, the trainer has given you every reason to take him on today, and he did improve throughout the year last term, suggesting he may need the outing.</p><p> <article class="race_entry" id="my-prospero-ire"> <div class="horse"> <a href="/horse-racing/racecards/19-may-2022/sandown-park/45/4/#my-prospero-ire" class="horse__number"> <span>No. <strong>4 (1)</strong></span> </a> <h3 class="horse__name"> <a href="/horse-racing/horse/my-prospero-ire/000000556574/">My Prospero (Ire)</a> </h3> <figure class="horse__silks"> <img src="https://images.timeform.com/silks/opt/00845628.png" alt="Sunderland Holding Inc. silks" width="52px" height="42px" loading="lazy"> </figure> </div> <div class="market_odds"> <div class="market_odds__sbk"> <abbr title="Sportsbook">SBK</abbr><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing?eventId=31463348&bssId=41377418&action=addAffiliateSelection&bsmId=924.308586968&modules=betslip&raceTime=1652984100000">7/4</a> </div> <div class="market_odds__exc"> <abbr title="Exchange">EXC</abbr><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/horse-racing/market/1.199277433">3.15</a> </div> </div> <ul class="horse_extended"> <li class="horse_extended__trainer"><em>Trainer:</em> <a href="/horse-racing/trainer/william-haggas/000000000137/">William Haggas</a></li> <li class="horse_extended__jockey"><em>Jockey:</em> <a href="/horse-racing/jockey/tom-marquand/000000015895/">Tom Marquand</a></li> <li class="horse_extended__age"><em>Age:</em> 3</li> <li class="horse_extended__weight"><em>Weight:</em> 9st 2lbs</li> <li class="horse_extended__isp"><em>OR:</em> -</li> </ul> </article> </p><p><strong>My Prospero</strong> will look to match his half-sister My Astra, who bolted up at Ayr yesterday, and this family of My Oberon are really starting to turn heads.</p><p>He was well-positioned at Newbury to get off the mark, but that race has a good look to it, and he left the impression there was plenty more to come after powering to the front before idling.</p><p>He has all the credentials to make up into a very smart prospect, and he could give the favourite most to think about.</p><p> <article class="race_entry" id="akhu-najla"> <div class="horse"> <a href="/horse-racing/racecards/19-may-2022/sandown-park/45/4/#akhu-najla" class="horse__number"> <span>No. <strong>1 (4)</strong></span> </a> <h3 class="horse__name"> <a href="/horse-racing/horse/akhu-najla/000000556016/">Akhu Najla</a> </h3> <figure class="horse__silks"> <img src="https://images.timeform.com/silks/opt/00863556.png" alt="KHK Racing Ltd silks" width="52px" height="42px" loading="lazy"> </figure> </div> <div class="market_odds"> <div class="market_odds__sbk"> <abbr title="Sportsbook">SBK</abbr><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing?eventId=31463348&bssId=41279349&action=addAffiliateSelection&bsmId=924.308586968&modules=betslip&raceTime=1652984100000">2/1</a> </div> <div class="market_odds__exc"> <abbr title="Exchange">EXC</abbr><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/horse-racing/market/1.199277433">3.05</a> </div> </div> <ul class="horse_extended"> <li class="horse_extended__trainer"><em>Trainer:</em> <a href="/horse-racing/trainer/roger-varian/000000047704/">Roger Varian</a></li> <li class="horse_extended__jockey"><em>Jockey:</em> <a href="/horse-racing/jockey/david-egan/000000016901/">David Egan</a></li> <li class="horse_extended__age"><em>Age:</em> 3</li> <li class="horse_extended__weight"><em>Weight:</em> 9st 2lbs</li> <li class="horse_extended__isp"><em>OR:</em> -</li> </ul> </article> </p><p><strong>Akhu Najla</strong> bolted up at Yarmouth, seemingly taking a big step forward from his promising debut at Leicester and readily confirmed the form with his adversary from that race. He was well-positioned to be impressive in that race, but it's hard to suggest he was flattered at all and looks a very nice prospect with the yard confirming this was the target immediately after that race.</p><p>He is another that could mix it at the top level this season.</p><h2>Big race verdict</h2><h2></h2><p>This is tricky and not a race I would personally get involved with, especially with the doubts lingering over Reach For The Moon's fitness and the unexposed nature of the two mentioned above. <strong>Encourageable</strong>, <strong>Harrow </strong>and <strong>Oneforthegutter </strong>also have claims in what looks like a cracking race to watch. If pushed, I would take a chance with the <strong>My Prospero</strong>, but I would have to be hard pushed!</p><h2>Reader's Questions</h2><p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p lang="en" dir="ltr">Should bookmakers only be allowed to advertise events and odds if they're prepared to take bets from everyone?</p> -- Mick (@BettingSeagull) <a href="https://twitter.com/BettingSeagull/status/1526932189534879744?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">May 18, 2022</a></blockquote><p> <script async="" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script> </p><p>Thanks for your question @BettingSeagull</p><p>Bookmakers <strong>have the right to refuse any customer</strong>, and they can't take bets from everyone. It's not a sustainable model, and they have to protect themselves to a degree.</p><p>Still, it bugs me that a particular firm sticks up <strong>phantom prices</strong> 48 hours before the race that is unobtainable for more than £5 and will then advertise itself as the greatest betting firm since the dark ages.</p><p>My stance is that <strong>if you offer 33/1 about a horse, be prepared to lay 33/1 about that horse</strong>. If you're not prepared to lay 33/1 about that horse, then don't price it at 33/1.</p><p>Unfortunately, it's not that plain and simple.</p><h2>Asraabb to enhance Varian's 36% Wolves strike rate</h2><p></p><p>Trainer Roger Varian has been more hit than miss at <strong>Wolverhampton </strong>this season with <strong>five winners from 14 runners</strong>, and three of those have been three-year-olds. Today he sends another potentially useful three-year-old prospect in <strong>Asraabb </strong><b class="inline_odds" title="5/2"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">3.5</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">5/2</span></b> in the <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=31463356&raceTime=1652968200000&dayToSearch=20220519&marketId=924.308588085">14:50</a>.</p><p> <article class="race_entry" id="asraabb-ire"> <div class="horse"> <a href="/horse-racing/racecards/19-may-2022/wolverhampton/58/4/#asraabb-ire" class="horse__number"> <span>No. <strong>1 (4)</strong></span> </a> <h3 class="horse__name"> <a href="/horse-racing/horse/asraabb-ire/000000566616/">Asraabb (Ire)</a> </h3> <figure class="horse__silks"> <img src="https://images.timeform.com/silks/opt/00000004.png" alt="Sheikh Ahmed Al Maktoum silks" width="52px" height="42px" loading="lazy"> </figure> </div> <div class="market_odds"> <div class="market_odds__sbk"> <abbr title="Sportsbook">SBK</abbr><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing?eventId=31463356&bssId=44330355&action=addAffiliateSelection&bsmId=924.308588085&modules=betslip&raceTime=1652968200000">15/8</a> </div> <div class="market_odds__exc"> <abbr title="Exchange">EXC</abbr><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/horse-racing/market/1.199277572">3.65</a> </div> </div> <ul class="horse_extended"> <li class="horse_extended__trainer"><em>Trainer:</em> <a href="/horse-racing/trainer/roger-varian/000000047704/">Roger Varian</a></li> <li class="horse_extended__jockey"><em>Jockey:</em> <a href="/horse-racing/jockey/jack-mitchell/000000003321/">Jack Mitchell</a></li> <li class="horse_extended__age"><em>Age:</em> 3</li> <li class="horse_extended__weight"><em>Weight:</em> 9st 2lbs</li> <li class="horse_extended__isp"><em>OR:</em> -</li> </ul> </article> </p><p>She was a <strong>big eye-catcher at Lingfield</strong>, staying on powerfully from the rear of the field in a steadily run affair, and with that form rated around the <strong>80 </strong>mark in my book, she should have enough improvement to take care of standard setter Tango Tonight</p><h2>Final Word - misunderstood</h2><h2><strong></strong></h2><p><strong></strong></p><p>The <strong>unbearable noise of jealousy and bitterness</strong> bounced from post to post in the Twittersphere yesterday after the shocking scenes at Kempton, which saw a 33/1 into 11/4 gamble landed on<strong> I Doubt That.</strong></p><p>There was <strong>outrage </strong>among those who had failed to back the horse. There was <strong>outrage </strong>among those who felt they had missed out. There was <strong>outrage </strong>among those who had a bet on something else in the race. Outrage was everywhere!</p><p>Here's the bottom line about gambles. <strong>Those that moan about them and kick up a fuss are the ones that weren't on! Fact</strong>.</p><p>For some, if you're on a gamble, you feel clever to get one over on the bookie, and if you're not, you feel cheated, and then there are the majority of who applaud the gamble whether they were involved or not - they're the <strong>normal </strong>people.</p><blockquote> <p>Those sitting there and calling racing "<strong>bent</strong>" because they can't work out why this horse won <strong>are the lowest form of racing fans</strong> or, as some jokingly call themselves, "punters".</p> </blockquote><p>Speaking to those people here, I know you wouldn't have taken the time to find out why the horse could have won, so here you go, I have done it for you.</p><p>Even the quickest of glances at the <strong>pedigree </strong>would tell you that his dam was an AW winner and his half brother had improved for the switch to the artificial surface getting off the mark for the first time at <strong>Kempton</strong>.</p><p>Then there's the <strong>switch in a trainer,</strong> and a new yard can spark a horse's interest. Then there's the <strong>step-up in trip</strong> for the first time and the <strong>first time tongue-tie</strong>, as well as this being his <strong>handicap debut in Britain</strong> (also second start in a handicap). It was also only his <strong>fifth </strong>start on the flat, and you can be pretty sure a horse going off at 40/1, 150/1 and 200/1 in Maiden races in Ireland was always looking for a handicap mark.</p><p><strong>Stop being so bitter just because you missed out</strong> on this gamble. Racing is not bent. It's often misunderstood. And it's not racing's fault if you don't understand!</p><p>Until tomorrow, be lucky.</p><p><a href="https://twitter.com/DarylCarter7" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Follow Daryl Carter on Twitter @DarylCarter7</a></p></h2> </div> </div> <section class="betting_copy"> <div class="editor"> <p>Boost your odds on three horses every day on the Betfair Sportsbook. <a href="https://promos.betfair.com/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">T&Cs apply</a>.</p> </div> </section> <div class="recommended_bets betslip_goto auto_banners" data-banner_cta="Join"> <h3>Recommended bets</h3> <div class="editor editor--reversed"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=31463356&raceTime=1652968200000&dayToSearch=20220519&marketId=924.308588085">Back Asraabb in the 14:50 at Wolverhampton @ <b class="inline_odds" title="2/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">3.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">2/1</span></b></a> </div> </div> <div id="betslip" class="entry_body__extras"> </div> <div class="entry_body__widgets"> </div> <div class="entry_actions"> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="https://promotions.betfair.com/prs/exchange-acq-uk-bau-money-back20-newvi-generic?rfr=2573">Join</a> </div> <div> <a class="button btn--market" data-market_full="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=31463348&raceTime=1652984100000&dayToSearch=20220519&marketId=924.308586968" data-contextual_info='{"blog_name":"Horse Racing UK","category_label":"Daily Racing News","market_id":"https:\/\/www.betfair.com\/sport\/horse-racing\/meeting?eventId=31463348&raceTime=1652984100000&dayToSearch=20220519&marketId=924.308586968","entry_title":"Today\u0027s Racing News: Reach For The Moon set for sensational Sandown clash"}' href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=31463348&raceTime=1652984100000&dayToSearch=20220519&marketId=924.308586968">View market</a> </div> </div> <div class="entry_share"> <ul class="button_group"> <li class="button_group__twitter"> <a href="https://twitter.com/intent/tweet/?text=Today%27s%20Racing%20News%3A%20Reach%20For%20The%20Moon%20set%20for%20sensational%20Sandown%20clash&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fdaily-racing-news%2Ftodays-racing-news-reach-for-the-moon-set-for-sensational-sandown-clash-190522-1081.html" target="_blank" title="Twitter"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__facebook"> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fdaily-racing-news%2Ftodays-racing-news-reach-for-the-moon-set-for-sensational-sandown-clash-190522-1081.html" target="_blank" title="Facebook"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__reddit"> <a href="https://www.reddit.com/submit/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fdaily-racing-news%2Ftodays-racing-news-reach-for-the-moon-set-for-sensational-sandown-clash-190522-1081.html" target="_blank" title="Reddit"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--reddit">Reddit</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__whatsapp"> <a href="https://api.whatsapp.com/send?text=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fdaily-racing-news%2Ftodays-racing-news-reach-for-the-moon-set-for-sensational-sandown-clash-190522-1081.html" target="_blank" title="WhatsApp"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--whatsapp">WhatsApp</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__telegram"> <a href="https://t.me/share/url?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fdaily-racing-news%2Ftodays-racing-news-reach-for-the-moon-set-for-sensational-sandown-clash-190522-1081.html&text=Today%27s%20Racing%20News%3A%20Reach%20For%20The%20Moon%20set%20for%20sensational%20Sandown%20clash" target="_blank" title="Telegram"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--telegram">Telegram</span></a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="fb-comments" data-href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-news/todays-racing-news-reach-for-the-moon-set-for-sensational-sandown-clash-190522-1081.html" data-width="100%" data-numposts="10"></div> <h3 class="section_title">Read past articles</h3> <ul class="related_entries"> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-news/todays-racing-news-varian-to-maintain-100-record-with-angel-power-in-ayr-feature-180522-1081.html">Today's Racing News: Varian to maintain 100% record with Angel Power in Ayr feature</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/Roger Varian 2 1280 .728x410.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/Roger%20Varian%202%201280%20.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-news/todays-racing-news-fantasy-gamble-shouldnt-stop-the-crowning-of-a-king-at-nottingham-170522-1081.html">Today's Racing News: Fantasy gamble shouldn't stop the crowning of a King at Nottingham</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/Nottingham 1280 .728x410.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/Nottingham%201280%20.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-news/todays-racing-news-back-tabdeed-to-show-his-class-at-windsor-160522-1081.html">Today's Racing News: Back Tabdeed to show his class at Windsor</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/d94dc11da6fca571f95a587f7d881f04f85bb0f9.728x410.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/d94dc11da6fca571f95a587f7d881f04f85bb0f9.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> </ul> <div class="entry_category_link"> <a class="button" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-news/">More Daily Racing News</a> </div> </div> </main> <aside class="entry_sidebar"> <section class="story-extra"> <nav class="sidebar_navigation"> <h4 class="section_title">More Horse Racing</h4> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/" class=" "> Horse Racing Tips </a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/tipstars-battle/" class=" "> Tipstars Battle </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/daily-racing-multiple/" class=" "> Daily Racing Multiple </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/itv-races/" class=" "> ITV Races - Tony Calvin </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/racing-league/" class=" "> Racing League </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/us-1-2-3/" class=" "> Timeform US SmartPlays </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/daily-tote/" class=" "> Through The Card </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/irish-1-2-3/" class=" "> Timeform Irish SmartPlays </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/timeform-dubai-smartplays/" class=" "> Timeform Dubai SmartPlays </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/timeform-south-africa-smartplays/" class=" "> Timeform South Africa SmartPlays </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="" class=" "> </a> </li> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/royal-ascot/" class=" "> Royal Ascot </a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/royal-ascot/ante-post-betting/" class=" "> Ante-Post Betting </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/royal-ascot/daily-tipping/" class=" "> Daily Tipping </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/royal-ascot/features/" class=" "> Features </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/royal-ascot/market-movers/" class=" "> Market Movers </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/royal-ascot/results-reviews/" class=" "> Results & Reviews </a> </li> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/ryan-moore/" class=" "> Ryan Moore </a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/ryan-moore/industry-view/" class=" "> Industry View </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/ryan-moore/weekday-rides/" class=" "> Weekday Rides </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/ryan-moore/weekend-rides/" class=" "> Weekend Rides </a> </li> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/kevin-blake-1/" class=" "> Kevin Blake </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item on sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-news/" class="active "> Daily Racing News </a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/bets-of-the-day/" class=" "> Bets of the Day </a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/bets-of-the-day/rhys-williams/" class=" "> Rhys Williams </a> </li> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/epsom-derby-and-oaks/" class=" "> Epsom Derby and Oaks </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/ante-post/" class=" "> Ante-Post </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/paul-nicholls/" class=" "> Paul Nicholls </a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/paul-nicholls/ante-post-plans/" class=" "> Ante-Post Plans </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/paul-nicholls/latest-news/" class=" "> Latest News </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/paul-nicholls/the-industry-view/" class=" "> The Industry View </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/paul-nicholls/the-team/" class=" "> The Team </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/paul-nicholls/weekend-runners/" class=" "> Weekend Runners </a> </li> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/bryony-frost/" class=" "> Bryony Frost </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/cheltenham/" class=" "> Cheltenham Tips </a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/cheltenham/gold-cup-day/" class=" "> Gold Cup Day </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/cheltenham/cheltenham-ladies-day-results-tips-odds/" class=" "> Ladies Day </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/cheltenham/st-patricks-day/" class=" "> St Patrick's Day </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item sidebar_menu__item--has_children sidebar_menu__item--force-show-children"> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children sidebar_menu__toggle--off"></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/cheltenham/cheltenham-races/" class=" "> Cheltenham Races </a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/cheltenham/cheltenham-races/champion-hurdle/" class=" "> Champion Hurdle </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/cheltenham/cheltenham-races/champion-chase/" class=" "> Champion Chase </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/cheltenham/cheltenham-races/world-hurdle/" class=" "> World Hurdle </a> </li> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/cheltenham/cheltenham-ante-post-betting/" class=" "> Ante-Post Betting </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/cheltenham/market-movers/" class=" "> Market Movers </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/cheltenham/cheltenham-results-reviews/" class=" "> Cheltenham Results </a> </li> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/grand-national/" class=" "> Grand National Tips </a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/grand-national/ante-post-betting/" class=" "> Grand National Ante-Post Betting </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/grand-national/daily-tipping/" class=" "> Grand National Daily Tipping </a> </li> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/dublin-racing-festival-tips/" class=" "> Dublin Racing Festival Tips </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/breeders-cup/" class=" "> Breeders' Cup </a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/breeders-cup/breeders-cup-betting/" class=" "> Breeders’ Cup Tipping </a> </li> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/betfair-racing-ambassadors/" class=" "> Betfair Racing Ambassadors </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/racecourse-guides/" class=" "> Racecourse Guides </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horse-racing-betting-masterclass/" class=" "> Horse Racing Betting Masterclass </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/" class=" "> Events </a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/betfair-hurdle/" class=" "> Betfair Hurdle </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/betfair-chase-at-haydock/" class=" "> Betfair Chase at Haydock </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/betfair-fighting-fifth/" class=" "> Betfair Fighting Fifth </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/betfair-sprint-cup-at-haydock/" class=" "> Betfair Sprint Cup at Haydock </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/betfair-super-saturday/" class=" "> Betfair Super Saturday </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/betfair-tingle-creek-at-sandown/" class=" "> Betfair Tingle Creek at Sandown </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/betfair-weekend-at-ascot/" class=" "> Betfair Weekend at Ascot </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/cambridgeshire/" class=" "> Cambridgeshire </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/champions-day/" class=" "> Champions Day </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/cheltenham-open-meeting/" class=" "> Cheltenham Open Meeting </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/galway-summer-festival/" class=" "> Galway Summer Festival </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/glorious-goodwood-betting/" class=" "> Glorious Goodwood </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/guineas/" class=" "> Guineas </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/prix-de-larc-de-triomphe/" class=" "> Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/punchestown-festival/" class=" "> Punchestown Festival Betting </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/king-george-vi-chase/" class=" "> King George VI Chase </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/newbury-hennessy-gold-cup/" class=" "> Newbury Hennessy Gold Cup </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/newmarket-july-festival/" class=" "> Newmarket July Festival </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/st-leger/" class=" "> St Leger </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/york-ebor/" class=" "> York Ebor </a> </li> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/world-racing/" class=" "> World Racing </a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/world-racing/dubai/" class=" "> Dubai Racing Tips </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/world-racing/usa/" class=" "> USA Racing Tips </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/world-racing/france/" class=" "> French Racing Tips </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/world-racing/australia/" class=" "> Australian Racing Tips </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/world-racing/ireland/" class=" "> Irish Racing Tips </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/world-racing/south-africa/" class=" "> South African Racing Tips </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/world-racing/singapore/" class=" "> Singapore Racing Tips </a> </li> </ul> </li> </ul> </nav> </section> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both"> <div class="widget" data-context="both"> <nav class="sidebar_navigation" style="width: 100%; box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0;"> <h4 class="section_title">Racecards & Results</h4> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item"> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle"></span> <a href="/horse-racing/racecards/" class="">Racecards</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item"> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle"></span> <a href="/horse-racing/results/" class="">Full Results</a> </li> </ul> </nav> </div> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both"> <div class="widget" data-context="both"> <div class="ft_async_tag" style="width: 300px; height: 250px;"> <img src="data:image/png,ft" style="display: none" onerror=' (function(img) { window.ftClick = ""; window.ftExpTrack_5414737 = ""; window.ftX = ""; window.ftY = ""; window.ftZ = ""; window.ftOBA = 1; window.ftContent = ""; window.ftCustom = ""; window.ft300x250_OOBclickTrack = ""; window.ftRandom = Math.random()*1000000; window.ftClick_5414737 = ftClick; if(typeof(ft_referrer)=="undefined"){window.ft_referrer=(function(){var r="";if(window==top){r=window.location.href;}else{try{r=window.parent.location.href;}catch(e){}r=(r)?r:document.referrer;}while(encodeURIComponent(r).length>1000){r=r.substring(0,r.length-1);}return r;}());} var ftDomain = (window==top)?"":(function(){var d=document.referrer,h=(d)?d.match("(?::q/q/)+([qw-]+(q.[qw-]+)+)(q/)?".replace(/q/g,decodeURIComponent("%"+"5C")))[1]:"";return (h&&h!=location.host)?"&ft_ifb=1&ft_domain="+encodeURIComponent(h):"";}()); var ftV_5414737={pID:"5414737",width:"300",height:"250",params:{ftx:window.ftX,fty:window.ftY,ftadz:window.ftZ,ftscw:window.ftContent,ft_custom:window.ftCustom,ft_id:window.ftID||"",ft_idEnabled:window.ftIDEnabled||"",ftOBA:window.ftOBA,ft_domain:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_domain=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_ifb:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_ifb=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_agentEnv:window.mraid||window.ormma?"1":"0",ft_referrer:encodeURIComponent(window.ft_referrer),gdpr:"${GDPR}",gdpr_consent:"${GDPR_CONSENT_78}",us_privacy:"${US_PRIVACY}",cachebuster:window.ftRandom},winVars:{ftClick_5414737:window.ftClick_5414737,ftExpTrack_5414737:window.ftExpTrack_5414737,ft300x250_OOBclickTrack:window.ft300x250_OOBclickTrack},DTimeout:1E3,GTimeout:1E3}, ftPProc=function(d){var c=this;d=JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(d));var f=[],l=function(a,b){b="undefined"===typeof b||isNaN(b)?1:parseInt(b,10);a=a||"";for(var e=0<=b?b:0;e--;)a=encodeURIComponent(a);return a},h=function(a){a=a.constructor==Array?a:[];for(var b=0;b<a.length;b++){var e=a[b].t&&"w"==a[b].t?"winVars":"params",c=d[e][a[b].p],g=l(a[b].n||"",a[b].e),h=l(a[b].v||"",a[b].e);g=(g?g+":":"")+h;""!==g&&(c="undefined"===typeof c||""===c||"o"===a[b].m?"":c+";",d[e][a[b].p]=c+g)}a=!0;for(b=0;b<f.length;b++)if(!f[b].deployed){a=!1;break}a&&k()},k=function(){k=function(){};deployTag()};c.getVars=function(a){return JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(a?"string"===typeof a&&"undefined"!==typeof d[a]?d[a]:{}:d))};c.getSrcString=function(){var a=c.getVars("params"),b=[],e;for(e in a)a.hasOwnProperty(e)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[e]&&""!==a[e]&&b.push(e+"="+a[e]);return b.join("&")};c.deployWinVars=function(){var a=c.getVars("winVars"),b;for(b in a)a.hasOwnProperty(b)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[b]&&(window[b]=a[b])};c.addPProc=function(a){a.deployed=!1;f.push(a)};c.init=function(){d.v=5;var a=[];0===f.length?k():(f.forEach(function(b){a.push(b.id);b.timeout=parseInt(isNaN(b.timeout)?d.DTimeout:b.timeout,10);b.timer=setTimeout(function(){var a={};clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))},b.timeout||d.DTimeout);b.deploy(c.getVars(),function(a){clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))})}),window["ftPPIDs_"+d.pID]=d.v+";"+a.join(","))}},ft5414737PP = new ftPProc(ftV_5414737); var deployTag = function(){deployTag = function(){};clearTimeout(gTimer);ft5414737PP.deployWinVars(); var ftTag = document.createElement("script"); ftTag.id = "ft_servedby_5414737"; ftTag.src = "https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126952;5414737;201;jsappend;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopHorseracingBrandBettingBetfair300x250RacingStatics/?"+ft5414737PP.getSrcString(); ftTag.name = "ftscript_300x250"; img.parentNode.insertBefore(ftTag, img.nextSibling); },gTimer = setTimeout(function(){clearTimeout(gTimer);deployTag();},ftV_5414737.GTimeout);ft5414737PP.init(); })(this); '> </div> </div> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both"> <div class="widget" data-context="both"> <h3 class="section_title" style="width: 100%; box-sizing: border-box;">Lay betting calculator</h3><div class="laybet_calculator"></div> </div> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both"> <div class="widget" data-context="both"> <h3 class="section_title" style="width: 100%; box-sizing: border-box;">Odds Converter</h3><div class="odds_converter"></div> </div> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full"> <div class="widget" data-context="full"> <div class="block"><header class="block__header"><h3>Services</h3></header><div class="block__body sidebar_navigation_ruled"><ul><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/beginner-guides/" target="_blank">Beginners' Guide to Betfair Exchange</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betfair-announcements/whats-new-on-betfair/betfair-exchange-minimum-stake-were-lowering-it-to-1-020222-6.html" target="_blank">Minimum Exchange stake now £1 - details here</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betfair-announcements/whats-new-on-betfair/opta-definitions-shots-and-shots-on-target-061020-204.html" target="_blank">Shots on Target - Definitions</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/money-back-if-your-horse-doesnt-finish-in-top-three-161121-204.html" target="_blank">Money Back if your horse doesn't place - T&Cs</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betfair-announcements/whats-new-on-betfair/line-markets-on-betfair-everything-you-need-to-know-240821-204.html" target="_blank">Line Markets -Everything you need to know as NFL and NBA are added</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betfair-announcements/whats-new-on-betfair/matchme-making-it-easier-get-your-bet-matched-260121-204.html" target="_blank">MatchMe - Making it easier to get your bet matched</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/each-way-golf-betting-calculator/" target="_blank">Each-Way Betting Calculator</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betfair-announcements/whats-new-on-betfair/my-betfair-rewards-choose-your-bonuses-with-new-feature-140619-6.html" target="_blank">My Betfair Rewards</a></li><li><a href="https://support.betfair.com/app/contact_us/" target="_blank">Betfair Customer Support</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/minimum-bet-guarantee-terms-and-conditions-190618-6.html" target="_blank">Minimum Bet Guarantee - Horse Racing</a></li></ul></div></div> </div> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full"> <div class="widget" data-context="full"> <div class="block"><header class="block__header"><h3>Communities</h3></header><div class="block__body block__body--light"><ul class="button_group"><li><a href="https://twitter.com/betfairexchange" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a></li><li><a href="https://www.facebook.com/Betfair" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a></li><li><a href="https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC9XohsLvYWrUqkPUuR3mpTw?view_as=subscriber" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--youtube">YouTube</span></a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/index.xml"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--rss">RSS</span></a></li><li><a href="https://www.instagram.com/betfair" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--instagram">Instagram</span></a></li><li><a href="https://open.spotify.com/show/6Ev5q92RFgvWk49NcObn9c" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--spotify">Spotify</span></a></li><li><a href="https://podcasts.apple.com/ie/podcast/betfair/id1463419538" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--apple_podcasts">Apple Podcasts</span></a></li><li><a href="https://soundcloud.com/betfair-betting-podcast/" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--soundcloud">Soundcloud</span></a></li><li><a href="https://podcasts.google.com/?feed=aHR0cDovL2ZlZWRzLnNvdW5kY2xvdWQuY29tL3VzZXJzL3NvdW5kY2xvdWQ6dXNlcnM6NjIyNDAzOTk0L3NvdW5kcy5yc3M" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--google_podcasts">Google Podcasts</span></a></li></ul></div></div> </div> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full"> <div class="widget" data-context="full"> </div> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both"> <div class="widget" data-context="both"> <nav class="sub-nav"> <h3 class="sub-nav__title">Horse Racing Education</h3> <ul class="sub-nav__list"> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horse-racing-betting-masterclass/betting-masterclass-volume-8-tony-calvin-on-how-he-makes-racing-profitable-080420-166.html">Tony Calvin's guide to making a profit on Horse Racing</a></li> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horse-racing-betting-masterclass/betting-masterclass-volume-9-kevin-blake-on-the-importance-of-the-skill-of-race-reading-210420-288.html">Kevin Blake on the importance of Race Reading</a></li> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/advanced-guides/in-running-betting-on-horse-racing-071119-6.html">How to bet in-running on Horse Racing</a></li> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betfair-announcements/betting-apps/betfair-trading-how-to-spot-a-steamer-231014-696.html">How to spot a 'steamer' in a race</a></li> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/each-way-betting-calculator.html">What is each-way betting?</a></li> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horse-racing-betting-strategy.html">The basics of Horse Racing betting</a></li> </ul> </nav> </div> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both"> <div class="widget" data-context="both"> <nav class="sub-nav"> <h3 class="sub-nav__title">Timeform Knowledge</h3> <ul class="sub-nav__list"> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/timeform-premium/the-timeform-knowledge-ante-post-betting-231215-43.html">Ante-Post Betting Advice</a></li> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/timeform-premium/the-timeform-knowledge-pool-betting-and-the-placepot-161215-43.html">Pool Betting & Placepot Advice</a></li> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/timeform-premium/simon-rowlands/the-timeform-knowledge-each-way-place-betting-021215-43.html">Each Way & Place Betting Advice</a></li> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/timeform-premium/simon-rowlands/the-timeform-knowledge-staking-and-the-kelly-criterion-181115-43.html">Staking and the Kelly Criterion</a></li> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/timeform-premium/simon-rowlands/the-timeform-knowledge-probability-280915-43.html">Horse Racing Probability Advice</a></li> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/timeform-premium/simon-rowlands/the-timeform-knowledge-how-to-read-a-horse-race-230715-43.html">How to read a Horse race</a></li> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/timeform-premium/the-timeform-knowledge-other-uses-of-timeform-ratings-150615-43.html">How to use Timeform Ratings</a></li> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/timeform-premium/simon-rowlands/the-timeform-knowledge-use-of-statistics-051015-43.html">How to use statistics in Horse Racing Betting</a></li> </ul> </nav> </div> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full"> <div class="widget" data-context="full"> <h3 class="section_title" style="width: 100%; box-sizing: border-box;">Related Sites</h3><div><a href="https://tinyurl.com/n9kappa" target="_blank"><img src="/images/betfair-related.png" alt="Betfair" width="300" height="100" loading="lazy"></a></div><div><a href="https://www.timeform.com/horse-racing/" target="_blank"><img src="https://betting.betfair.com/images/timeform-related.png" alt="Timeform Horse Racing" width="300" height="100" loading="lazy"></a></div><div><a href="https://www.infogol.net/" target="_blank"><img src="https://betting.betfair.com/images/infogol-related.png" alt="Infogol" width="300" height="100" loading="lazy"></a></div> </div> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both"> <div class="widget" data-context="both"> <div class="block"><header class="block__header"><h3>Archive</h3></header><div class="block__body sidebar_navigation_ruled"><ul><li><a href="./archive/">View archives</a></li></ul></div></div> </div> </div> </aside> </div> <nav class="breadcrumb__navigation"> <ol> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/">Home</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/">Horse Racing</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-news/">Daily Racing News</a> </li> <li> Today's Racing News: Reach For The Moon set for sensational Sandown clash </li> </ol> </nav> <script type="application/ld+json"> { "@context": "http://schema.org", "@type": "BreadcrumbList", "itemListElement": [ { "@type": "ListItem", "position": 1, "item": { "@id": "https://betting.betfair.com/", "name": "Home" } }, { "@type": "ListItem", "position": 2, "item": { "@id": "https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/", "name": "Horse Racing" } }, { "@type": "ListItem", "position": 3, "item": { "@id": "https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-news/", "name": "Daily Racing News" } }, { "@type": "ListItem", "position": 4, "item": { "@id": "https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-news/todays-racing-news-reach-for-the-moon-set-for-sensational-sandown-clash-190522-1081.html", "name": "Today's Racing News: Reach For The Moon set for sensational Sandown clash" } } ] } </script> </main> <div class="full_navigation" id="full_navigation"> <div class="full_nav_link full_navigation__toggle"><span></span></div> <nav class="full_navigation__menu full_navigation__menu--primary"> <ul class="menu"> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/">Football</a> </li> <li class="menu__item menu__item--active"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/">Horse Racing</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/">Cricket</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/multiples/">Multiples Tips</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/">Tennis</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/">Golf</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/">Politics</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/specials/">Specials</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/">Rugby</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/formula-one/">Formula 1</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/">Other Sports</a> </li> </ul> </nav> <nav class="full_navigation__menu full_navigation__menu--secondary"> <h3>More from Betfair</h3> <ul class="menu"> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com">Betting.Betfair</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Podcasts</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair Sportsbook</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/">Exchange How-to</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/">Betfair Exchange</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/">Safer Gambling</a> </li> </ul> <ul class="menu"> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://register.betfair.com/account/registration?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&returnURL=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fdaily-racing-news%2Ftodays-racing-news-reach-for-the-moon-set-for-sensational-sandown-clash-190522-1081.html">Join</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://identitysso.betfair.com/view/login?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fdaily-racing-news%2Ftodays-racing-news-reach-for-the-moon-set-for-sensational-sandown-clash-190522-1081.html">Log in</a> </li> </ul> </nav> </div> <footer class="layout__footer"> <div class="footer_top"> </div> <footer class="footer_mid"> <div class="footer_mid__column"> <p class="footer_mid__text">WE ARE A SECURE OPERATOR | 18+ Gambleaware.co.uk <br><br> BETFAIR ® and the BETFAIR logo are registered trade marks of The Sporting Exchange Limited. ©The Sporting Exchange Limited. All rights reserved. <br><br> For customers in the UK, TSE Malta LP is licensed and regulated by the Gambling Commission, Licence Number: <a href="https://secure.gamblingcommission.gov.uk/PublicRegister/Search/Detail/39561" target="_blank">000-039561-R-319411-005</a>. Correspondence Address: Triq il-Kappillan Mifsud, St. Venera, SVR 1851, MALTA. Betfair International Plc is licensed and regulated by the <a href="https://www.mga.org.mt/" target="_blank">Malta Gaming Authority</a>. Licence Number: MGA/CL3/454/2008 17th March 2015, Triq il-Kappillan Mifsud, St. Venera, SVR 1851, MALTA. Fixed Odds & Multiples bets are placed with PPB Counterparty Services Limited which is licensed and regulated by the <a href="https://www.mga.org.mt/" target="_blank">Malta Gaming Authority</a>. Licence Number: MGA/CL2/294/2006 12 March 2013, and for customers in the UK, licensed and regulated by the Gambling Commission, Licence Number: <a href="https://secure.gamblingcommission.gov.uk/PublicRegister/Search/Detail/39439" target="_blank">000-039439-R-319330-007</a>.</p> </div> <div class="footer_mid__column footer_mid__column--links"> <div class="footer_mid__links"> <h3>More Betfair</h3> <ul> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betfair-announcements/whats-new-on-betfair/my-betfair-rewards-choose-your-bonuses-with-new-feature-140619-6.html">My Betfair Rewards </a></li> <li><a href="https://tvguide.betfair.com/english-uk/tv/">Live Sport on TV</a></li> <li><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/cashout">Cash Out</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="footer_mid__links"> <h3>More Betfair</h3> <ul> <li><a href="https://tinyurl.com/mmbnsp7">Betfair Corporate</a></li> <li><a href="https://support.betfair.com/app/answers/detail/a_id/5749/">Payment Methods</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="footer_mid__links"> <h3>About</h3> <ul> <li><a href="https://www.betfair.com/aboutUs/Privacy.Policy/">Privacy Policy</a></li> <li><a href="https://www.betfair.com/aboutUs/Cookie.Policy/">Cookie Policy</a></li> <li><a href="https://tinyurl.com/mmbnsp7">About Betfair</a></li> <li><a href="https://support.betfair.com/app/home">Help & Learning</a></li> <li><a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/">Safer Gambling</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="footer_mid__links"> <h3>Pick language</h3> <ul> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/">Global</a></li> <li><a href="https://apuestas.betfair.es">Español</a></li> <li><a href="https://scommesseonline.betfair.it/">Italia</a></li> <li><a href="https://apostas.betfair.com/">Português</a></li> <li><a href="/dk/">Danmark</a></li> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/se/">Sverige</a></li> <li><a href="https://pariuri.betfair.ro" http: pariuri.betfair.com />România</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> </footer> <div class="footer_lower"> <div class="footer_lower__text"> <p>For any queries relating to Betting.Betfair, e-mail <a href="mailto:Copy@betfair.com">Copy@betfair.com</a>. For any other Betfair-related queries, head to <a href="https://support.betfair.com/app/home" target="_blank">customer support</a></p> <p>© Betfair 2007–2022</p> </div> </div> </footer> <nav id="floating_nav"> <ul><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football//"><strong>Latest</strong> Football</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/"><strong>Latest</strong> Horse Racing</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/"><strong>Latest</strong> Golf</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/"><strong>Latest</strong> Cricket</a></li></ul> </nav> </div> <script type="text/javascript"> /* $(document).ready(function(){ let slidesToKeep = ['.fri']; $('.festival_page_carousel--races').slick('slickFilter', String(slidesToKeep)); });*/ </script> <script defer src="https://static.cloudflareinsights.com/beacon.min.js/v652eace1692a40cfa3763df669d7439c1639079717194" integrity="sha512-Gi7xpJR8tSkrpF7aordPZQlW2DLtzUlZcumS8dMQjwDHEnw9I7ZLyiOj/6tZStRBGtGgN6ceN6cMH8z7etPGlw==" data-cf-beacon='{"rayId":"70dd0e8689fc56f2","token":"d048f65d27954a24aa6b1d7d2ddcb256","version":"2021.12.0","si":100}' crossorigin="anonymous"></script> </body> </html>