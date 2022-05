Money Talk

Mark your card

In the 13:10 at Wolverhampton, Pink Jazz 9.517/2 runs for trainer John Butler for the first time. Butler has a 49% ROI with horses switching to his yard on their first outing.

In the 14:20 at Wolverhampton today, Joseph Parr saddles Galileo Glass 6.511/2, who has been gelded since last seen in action and his sire Galileo Gold has a 25% strike rate with first time gelded runners.

In the 16:55 at Chelmsford, trainer Henry Spiller has a 22% strike rate with last time out winners. Today he has Dark Design 4.03/1 bidding to record back to back successes.

In the 18:35 at Chelsmford, jockey Ray Dawson takes the ride on Greatgadian 2.68/5, and he has a 28% strike rate when riding in races with a max field size of five.

Int he 17:40 at Sandown, trainer George Boughey saddles She's A Rocket 5.59/2. The trainer has a 17% strike rate with first time out runners.

Horses for courses

This section highlights the best bets from horses that have won twice or more at today's tracks.

16:55 Chelmsford - Dark Design - Has won here twice (100%)

17:00 Wolverhampton - Daheer - Has won here five times (50%)

20:10 Chelmsford - You're Cool - Has won here five times (24%)

Weighted to go well

"Weighted to go well" highlights horses running that are more than 10lbs below their last winning handicap mark.

14:40 Market Rasen - Ask Paddington - Has won off 129 runs off 117

13:35 Market Rasen - Casamari Abbey - Has won off 89 runs off 78

17:30 Chelmsford - Dewey Road - Has won off 74 runs off 63

Furthest traveller

Today's furthest traveller is trainer Nigel Hawke who has made the 257-mile journey to Market Rasen with his only runner of the day Diligent 3.7511/4 14:40.

Race of the day

We head to Sandown for our feature race action, the 19:15 Heron Stakes, which looks a cracker and sees the return of Reach For The Moon as his yard looks to score in this race for the fourth consecutive year.

No. 6 (3) Reach For The Moon SBK 9/4 EXC 3.8 Trainer: John & Thady Gosden

Jockey: Frankie Dettori

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: -

John Gosden has been clear to the press that Reach For The Moon is only around 85% fit and will benefit from the run. Still, he is miles clear on official ratings, and his two-year-old form is absolutely rock solid.

There's a lot to like about his chances if ignoring his trainer's comments, and the fact that he was a very easy Group 3 winner at this track makes him even more appealing.

He could prove to be up there with the very best three-year-olds this term, so he should be winning this. Still, if you're looking to oppose him, the trainer has given you every reason to take him on today, and he did improve throughout the year last term, suggesting he may need the outing.

No. 4 (1) My Prospero (Ire) SBK 7/4 EXC 3.15 Trainer: William Haggas

Jockey: Tom Marquand

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: -

My Prospero will look to match his half-sister My Astra, who bolted up at Ayr yesterday, and this family of My Oberon are really starting to turn heads.

He was well-positioned at Newbury to get off the mark, but that race has a good look to it, and he left the impression there was plenty more to come after powering to the front before idling.

He has all the credentials to make up into a very smart prospect, and he could give the favourite most to think about.

No. 1 (4) Akhu Najla SBK 2/1 EXC 3.05 Trainer: Roger Varian

Jockey: David Egan

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: -

Akhu Najla bolted up at Yarmouth, seemingly taking a big step forward from his promising debut at Leicester and readily confirmed the form with his adversary from that race. He was well-positioned to be impressive in that race, but it's hard to suggest he was flattered at all and looks a very nice prospect with the yard confirming this was the target immediately after that race.

He is another that could mix it at the top level this season.

Big race verdict

This is tricky and not a race I would personally get involved with, especially with the doubts lingering over Reach For The Moon's fitness and the unexposed nature of the two mentioned above. Encourageable, Harrow and Oneforthegutter also have claims in what looks like a cracking race to watch. If pushed, I would take a chance with the My Prospero, but I would have to be hard pushed!

Reader's Questions

Should bookmakers only be allowed to advertise events and odds if they're prepared to take bets from everyone? -- Mick (@BettingSeagull) May 18, 2022

Thanks for your question @BettingSeagull

Bookmakers have the right to refuse any customer, and they can't take bets from everyone. It's not a sustainable model, and they have to protect themselves to a degree.

Still, it bugs me that a particular firm sticks up phantom prices 48 hours before the race that is unobtainable for more than £5 and will then advertise itself as the greatest betting firm since the dark ages.

My stance is that if you offer 33/1 about a horse, be prepared to lay 33/1 about that horse. If you're not prepared to lay 33/1 about that horse, then don't price it at 33/1.

Unfortunately, it's not that plain and simple.

Asraabb to enhance Varian's 36% Wolves strike rate

Trainer Roger Varian has been more hit than miss at Wolverhampton this season with five winners from 14 runners, and three of those have been three-year-olds. Today he sends another potentially useful three-year-old prospect in Asraabb 3.55/2 in the 14:50.

No. 1 (4) Asraabb (Ire) SBK 15/8 EXC 3.65 Trainer: Roger Varian

Jockey: Jack Mitchell

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: -

She was a big eye-catcher at Lingfield, staying on powerfully from the rear of the field in a steadily run affair, and with that form rated around the 80 mark in my book, she should have enough improvement to take care of standard setter Tango Tonight

Final Word - misunderstood

The unbearable noise of jealousy and bitterness bounced from post to post in the Twittersphere yesterday after the shocking scenes at Kempton, which saw a 33/1 into 11/4 gamble landed on I Doubt That.

There was outrage among those who had failed to back the horse. There was outrage among those who felt they had missed out. There was outrage among those who had a bet on something else in the race. Outrage was everywhere!

Here's the bottom line about gambles. Those that moan about them and kick up a fuss are the ones that weren't on! Fact.

For some, if you're on a gamble, you feel clever to get one over on the bookie, and if you're not, you feel cheated, and then there are the majority of who applaud the gamble whether they were involved or not - they're the normal people.

Those sitting there and calling racing "bent" because they can't work out why this horse won are the lowest form of racing fans or, as some jokingly call themselves, "punters".

Speaking to those people here, I know you wouldn't have taken the time to find out why the horse could have won, so here you go, I have done it for you.

Even the quickest of glances at the pedigree would tell you that his dam was an AW winner and his half brother had improved for the switch to the artificial surface getting off the mark for the first time at Kempton.

Then there's the switch in a trainer, and a new yard can spark a horse's interest. Then there's the step-up in trip for the first time and the first time tongue-tie, as well as this being his handicap debut in Britain (also second start in a handicap). It was also only his fifth start on the flat, and you can be pretty sure a horse going off at 40/1, 150/1 and 200/1 in Maiden races in Ireland was always looking for a handicap mark.

Stop being so bitter just because you missed out on this gamble. Racing is not bent. It's often misunderstood. And it's not racing's fault if you don't understand!

Until tomorrow, be lucky.

