Money Talk

Money Talk continues to highlight the Betfair Sportsbook big-money moves to keep you in the loop. This section highlights market moves between 1:00 am and 9:00 am.

Mark your card

The Betfair Sportsbook is paying extra places today!

In the 14:45 at Newcastle, Saeed bin Suroor saddles the highly promising Shining Blue 1.84/5, who has a Group 2 Lennox Entry at Goodwood and makes his handicap debut off an opening mark of just 94.

Benoit De La Sayette set for a scorcher?

In the 13:10 at Nottingham, trainer Kevin Phillippart De Foy teams up with jockey Benoit De La Sayette, and together, they have a 32% strike rate this term. They partner with Tuddenham Mill 2.111/10.

Benoit De La Sayette could be in for a sparkling day with rides on board five favourites at Nottingham: 13:10 Tuddenham Mill, 13:45 Aphelios,

14:55 Counsel, 15:30 Adjudicator and 16:05 Stone Circle.

The five-fold pays 37/1 - consider doubles and trebles?

In the 18:15 at Leicester, trainer William Haggas saddles handicap debutant I Am The Sea 2.111/10. He has a 22% strike rate with handicap debutants. He also has a 24% strike rate with three-year-old runners at Leicester.

In the 19:30 at Hamilton, trainer James Tate has made the 361-mile journey for just the one runner with three-year-old Wait To Excel 2.68/5 and has a 50% strike rate (5-10) at this venue. He has a 44% strike rate with three-year-olds.

Trainer Rae Guest struck with a 25/1 handicap debut winner on Tuesday, and today saddles Days Like This 10.519/2, who makes her handicap debut in the 19:45 at Leicester. The trainer has a 20% strike rate with such horses.

Horses for courses

This section highlights the best bets from horses that have won twice or more at today's tracks.

16:05 Nottingham - Zapper Cass - Has won here twice (25%)

19:45 Leicester - Katies Kitten - Has won here three times (43%)

21:00 Hamilton - Rose Bandit - Has won here twice (15%)

Weighted to go well

"Weighted to go well" highlights horses running that are more than 10lbs below their last winning handicap mark.

16:05 Nottingham - Stone Circle - Has won off 80 runs off 60

18:45 Leicester - Blackheath - Has won off 87 runs off 68

Furthest traveller

Today's furthest traveller is trainer Richard Hughes who has made the 371-mile journey to Hamilton for one runner in the 18:00 Tynwald 4.57/2. Unless I am mistaken, this is his first runner at this venue.

Race of the day

Today's feature race comes from Newcastle, the 14:45 Class 2 Handicap, where a potential star is on show.

No. 3 (5) Shining Blue (Ire) SBK 8/11 EXC 1.85 Trainer: Saeed bin Suroor

Jockey: Daniel Tudhope

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 0lbs

OR: 94

Shining Blue looked right out of the top draw when scoring at Leicester on debut in no more than a hack canter, and although that contest has yet to produce a winner, the second and third both went very close in good races next time.

He scored at Ripon despite not looking entirely comfortable with the track and pulled extremely hard for most of the contest. That marked him down as a smart prospect, and it's easy to see why connections have their eyes set on bigger prizes this season. An opening mark of 94 should prove no trouble for him, and he will need to underperform to get beaten here.

No. 4 (1) Baldomero (Ire) SBK 11/2 EXC 7.4 Trainer: Michael Appleby

Jockey: Silvestre De Sousa

Age: 4

Weight: 8st 9lbs

OR: 89

Baldomero switched back to the AW and could be the one to pick up the pieces should the favourite fail to deliver. He sits on a very workable handicap mark on the balance of his form and did bump into the subsequent Royal Hunt Cup winner Dark Shift at Nottingham last time.

We are yet to see the best of him, and he looks the one highly likely to chase home the odds-on jolly.

Big race verdict

Shining Blue could be another Godolphin top-notcher and faces mainly exposed handicappers here, arriving on a steep upward curve and with a Group 2 Lennox entry at Goodwood in his back pocket, he could be a good thing. He is tough to oppose and providing he settles better than he did at Ripon it's hard to see him beaten.

Course form is always a plus at Newcastle, but Hartswood has been out of sorts. Although a switch back to the AW is a positive, he will need a career-best.

Timeform NAP, NB and each-way play at Nottingham

Timeform's Tony McFadden highlights a NAP, Next Best and Each-Way selection at Nottingham on Thursday.

Calvin out to claim early cash in Northumberland Plate

Tony Calvin takes an early look at betting for this Saturday's Northumberland Plate and makes the case for backing an Alan King runner that's set to be a big player...

Final Word

Great British Racing's latest video can only be described as PC sees former footballer Jermaine Jenas front up their latest campaign, "Everyone's Turf", which aims to attract new people to the sport of horse racing.

According to reports, £1.6m is set to be spent on attracting people to horse racing, yet most of the budget looks to have been used on a cheesy advert promoting everything but the horses with a false sense of reality.

Racing is for everyone, yet no one over 30 appears in this, no one with a disability appears in this. You hardly even see a horse, let alone the connection that binds people to racing for a lifetime/generations. "Everyone" is not represented here. https://t.co/v3cUWz80u8 -- #GoRacingGreen Official (Debbie Matthews) (@novicefilly) June 22, 2022

Those attending are not returning because of price points. A survey rather than the injection of £1.6m will tell you that 80% of the racegoers already think the food, drink and admission are already far too high.

This video was more about diversity and inclusion rather than a general shot at trying to attract everyone from any walk of life to the sport. Racing is for everybody and always has been regardless of colour, race or background.

Still, by spending all your resources targetting one group, you alienate others and therefore fall away from your slogan that reads "everyone's turf". Not one person in this video was over the age of 35 or with a disability.

Top-class racing and warm weather attract people to a racecourse. They don't go for the food or to pay over the odds at £8 a pint - why would they when they can sit in the local pub at a fraction of the cost and watch on TV? So advertising it here is just strange.

Common sense must see that the mid-week fixtures are where the racecourses need to bulk their audience and where the Great British Racing's resources must be spent.

It must be remembered that the OAPs are the target demographic from Monday to Friday, not 18-24 year-olds who feature in this video who will be at work or college. The weekend fixtures are flourishing, so this was a complete waste of time and money.

Until tomorrow, be lucky.

Follow Daryl Carter on Twitter @DarylCarter7