Today's Racing News: Punters shun Audarya as she drifts in Group 1 Nassau Stakes

It's Thursday and there is something for everyone today. Racing from Goodwood and Galway continues while Stratford, Nottingham, Epsom and Newcastle keep punters entertained elswhere.

Money Talk

Money Talk continues to highlight the Betfair Sportsbook big-money moves to keep you in the loop. This section will now highlight market moves between 1:00 am and 9:00 am.

15:35 Goodwood - Joan Of Arc 2/1 into 15/8

16:20 Nottingham - Tawaaareq 7/2 into 11/4

18:35 Epsom - Prince Rock 18/1 into 9/1

The market says no!

Which horses at the head of the market are on the drift on the Betfair Sportsbook this morning?

13:50 Goodwood - Aerion Power 4/1 OUT 6/1

15:35 Goodwood - Audarya 15/8 OUT 9/4

Mark your card - Thursday

The Betfair Sportsbook are paying extra places on nine races today!

The 15:35 Qatar Nassau Stakes is the Group 1 feature race at Goodwood today.

A race in which three-year-old's have an excellent record scoring in seven of the last ten renewals. Class-act and five-year-old Audarya 1.84/5 currently heads the market.

Willie Mullins has a fantastic record on this day at the Galway Festival, having won five of the eight races on the card, and today he will be looking for a fourth straight win in the 19:15 Guinness Novice Hurdle.

The day's feature race is the highly competitive 18:15 Guinness Galway Hurdle Handicap, which looks a belter! A race Willie Mullins has won three times in the last five years.

Making racing better?

The brand new £1.8 million Racing League will commence today at Newcastle, kicking off the weekly racing event with a six-race card meeting in which every race is worth £25,770 to the winner.

Check out my tipping column for Betfair, in which I hope to unearth some profit over the next few weeks.

At Epsom, four-year-old's have a great record against their elders in the 18:00 and 18:35, and while the focus is usually on Mark Johnston runners at Goodwood - he travels 253 miles with Royal Patronage in the 19:05.

Timeform looking to take all at Galway

Timeform head to Galway and offer up their three best bests.

Highland the hot ticket for Johnston on day three

It's a hot and wide open Goodwood Nursery Handicap at 16:10, but it may pay to take a chance on the well-handicapped Highland Premiere for Mark Johnston, who looks a favourable price.

No. 7 (5) Highland Premiere SBK 13/2 EXC 8 Trainer: Mark Johnston

Jockey: Ben Curtis

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: 81

Highland Premiere has taken a step forward with each of his four starts and he left the impression there was more to come when making a mockery of his opening handicap mark of 76 at Catterick last time.

A 6lbs rise on that evidence shouldn't be enough to stop him going in again, given he easily negotiated a penalty to score in eye-catching style, and the runner-up went close at Thirsk next time behind a useful 97 rated horse whose form lines tie in with a few of these.

Mark Johnston has a good record in this race, and Highland Premier appeals as the type to continue improving a good deal yet and remains one to keep on side, especially at this venue.

Race of the day

Audarya is undoubtedly the class act in the Qatar Nassau Stakes field at Goodwood in the 15:35, and even her seasonal return run is levels of form above her rivals today, but do you ever get suspicious of a price that's too good to be true?

No. 1 (6) Audarya (Fr) SBK 5/2 EXC 3.9 Trainer: James Fanshawe

Jockey: William Buick

Age: 5

Weight: 9st 7lbs

OR: 117

Her price is suspiciously generous given what she has achieved in comparison to her rivals, with myself making her more of an even-money chance.

Audarya is a class act and she is a top-class mare, and her third in the Prix de l'Opera Longines at Longchamp last term is the best piece of form on offer.

However, her price looks too good to be true so I will watch rather than kick myself after the fact.

No. 4 (4) Joan Of Arc (Ire) SBK 15/8 EXC 3.15 Trainer: Aidan O'Brien, Ireland

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Age: 3

Weight: 8st 12lbs

OR: 111

Joan Of Arc has looked a progressive horse in three starts this term, and there is a good chance that there is more to come from the well-bred filly.

Her form lacks the depth of some of her rivals and it's hard to make a real solid case for her at this level other than the stable she represents.

No. 6 (3) Zeyaadah (Ire) SBK 17/2 EXC 9.6 Trainer: Roger Varian

Jockey: Jim Crowley

Age: 3

Weight: 8st 12lbs

OR: 106

The same can be said for Zeyaadah, but she left the impression at Newcastle last time that she had plenty more to offer yet when comfortably ahead of some fellow progressive horses (including Technique) despite the head winning margin.

She will enjoy the ground and certainly has more to offer and would be my pick of the three-year-old's who could cause this upset, I am sure is ripe to happen. The more I look the more I like, and I am happy to advise rolling the dice here at double figure odds of 11.010/1 or bigger.

Want Moore? of course you do

Ryan Moore gives his thoughts on his four rides at Goodwood today.

Final Word

We are getting stuck into the Racing League tonight, so check out any advised bets on the betting.betfair website from myself.

It's been a good week so far with some top-class racing action, and the weather looks as though it's playing ball as we roll into the weekend.

I am interested as we all are to see how this new Racing League works out over the coming weeks as there have already been some knickers in a twist, and those vultures are sure to be waiting in the wings, should it all go Pete Tong - I do love a good fall-out row.

Until tomorrow, be lucky.

