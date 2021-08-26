Today's Racing News: One way cash traffic as punters get stuck in at Lingfield

Welcome to Thursday guys, today's meetings to stack some cash come from Lingfield, Ffos Las, Carlisle, Chelmsford, Tipperary and Sedgefield.

Money Talk

Money Talk continues to highlight the Betfair Sportsbook big-money moves to keep you in the loop. This section will now highlight market moves between 1:00 am and 9:00 am.

16:45 Sedgefield - Sweet Dime 12/1 into 8/1

17:05 Chelmsford - Rocksbury 6/1 into 7/2

18:10 Lingfield - Dinoo 11/4 into 9/4 (opening show 5/1)

19:10 Lingfield - Oslo 7/1 into 9/2

It's one-way action at Lingfield in the 18:10 William Hill Double Your Odds Racing League R27 as punters are still ploughing into Roger Varian's Dinoo this morning.

An opening show of 5/1 was too good to pass up for punters who have now forced his price into 9/4 on the Sportsbook - and it doesn't look as though it will stop there with a projected Betfair Exchange SP of 2.915/8.

The market says no!

Which horses at the head of the market are on the drift on the Betfair Sportsbook this morning?

17:32 Carlisle - Wots The Wifi Code 15/8 OUT 9/4

19:10 Lingfield - Glentaneous 7/2 OUT 9/2

Mark your card - Thursday

The Betfair Sportsbook is paying extra places today!

National Hunt trainer Nigel Twiston-Davies has a runner on the flat at Ffos Las today in the 14:30 Weatherbys Bloodstock Pro Novice Stakes with Leroy Brown 51.050/1.

The trainer has sent ten runners to the course in the last five years and has won with three.

However, he may have bumped into the returning and potentially very smart Legend Of Dubai 2.01/1 for trainer Roger Varian so maybe the bet without market?

Trainer Saeed bin Suroor will have his first runner at Ffos Las today since 2019 with Royal Partnership 3.55/2, who should take plenty of stopping in the 15:40 Weatherbys Stallion Book Handicap.

At Chelmsford in the 14:55 tote.co.uk Live Streaming Every UK Race Classified Stakes, jockey Oisin Murphy will have his first ride on the all-weather for Mark Johnston on Wadacre Gogo 10.09/1. He also rides Tassarouk at 15:30.

Last time out winner Tilworth Rose 5.59/2 in the 17:05 Example Live Here 25th September Handicap at Chelmsford will be ridden by Tom Marquand, and he is looking for his first win for trainer J R Jenkins (zero for 27).

At Sedgefield in the 17:50 Download The vickers.bet App Handicap Hurdle, serial placer and favourite Jessica Rabbit 5.04/1 was once described by the trainer as the worst horse he has in the yard - could be a good chance for Countister 6.511/2 to bounce back.

Horses for courses

This section highlights horses that have won twice or more at today's tracks and could be in with a chance today.

14:10 Carlisle - Detective - Has won three times (50%)

16:00 Chelmsford - Murhib - Has won twice (33%)

16:25 Carlisle - Sharrabang - Has won twice (33%)

17:00 Carlisle - Noble Crusade - Has won twice (100%)

Weighted to go well

"Weighted to go well" highlights horses running that are more than 10lbs below their last winning handicap mark.

17:05 Chelmsford - Precious Plum - Has won off 69 runs off 49

Form Watch

This section highlights a trainer, owner or jockey who is in excellent current form and their runners or riders for the day.

Trainer David Evans is operating at a 25% strike rate in the last 14 days. Today he has one runner at Carlisle in the 14:20 Watch Racing TV Now EBF Novice Stakes - Breeze Easy 10.09/1

Furthest traveller

Trainer William Haggas travels 272 miles from his base to Carlisle today with Maraakiz in the 17:00 Join Racing TV Now Handicap.

Race of the day

The 17:00 Join Racing TV Now Handicap at Carlisle this afternoon looks like a very tricky race for punters, and there are not many you could back with maximum faith. However, the market may have overlooked a class dropped.

No. 3 (6) Maraakiz (Ire) SBK 11/4 EXC 4 Trainer: William Haggas

Jockey: Cieren Fallon

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 7lbs

OR: 79

William Haggas doesn't make the long journey for no reason, and on that basis alone, the unexposed Maraakiz deserves plenty of respect.

He has failed to progress in two starts in handicaps, but his latest effort on soft ground is probably best forgiven for all you would have liked to have seen a bit more of an impact from him.

The step up to 1m1f today and a return to a sounder surface could see him improve, but he needs to in order to defy this mark of 79, and it's hard to find reasons to be confident in his chances.

No. 1 (5) Noble Crusade (Usa) SBK 5/2 EXC 4 Trainer: Keith Dalgleish

Jockey: Callum Rodriguez

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 9lbs

OR: 81

Noble Crusade is two for two here at Carlisle, and he holds some the strongest form lines coming into today's contest, including when holding Broomy Law on his last visit here.

It's best to forgive his Musselburgh run as he was given far too much to do from the rear of the field in an apprentice handicap, but he is a solid option, rather than progressive, but one who is likely to run his race.

No. 2 (2) Forest Falcon (Ire) SBK 4/1 EXC 5 Trainer: Mark Johnston

Jockey: Joe Fanning

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 9lbs

OR: 81

The fly in the ointment could be Forest Falcon, who was not seen to best effect at Windsor on heavy ground and could prove a different proposition returned to a quicker surface.

He was far from disgraced at Goodwood on his penultimate start in a very hot Class 2 Handicap, and it may be the case that he needed his two runs at Redcar and Yarmouth off the back of a gelding operation prior.

His early-season and two-year-old form are levels above the opposition today, and he has fallen 8lbs in the handicap in three runs to a career-low mark, allowing him to sneak into this 0-80.

It's worth taking a flyer that the Falcon can land at 6.05/1 or bigger.

Timeform offer up three of their best across the pond

The Timeform team are off on their travels to Ireland today and offer up their three best bets.

Compensation awaits for Racing League Tips followers

The Racing League is back tonight at Lingfield and I have three bets on the card.

Final Word

Nice to see Primo's Comet land yesterday for this column and hopefully further joy today with the Falcon.

There are so many issues in racing being discussed at the moment it would take a whole column to write the in's and out's of it all, but one thing many agree on is that the programme needs a revamp.

In my opinion, in short, if those that sit at the top of the tree do not try and make racing more accessible to racegoers by holding a higher percentage of evening meetings compared to the hours of 12:00-17:00, then they need a strong talking to.

The simple fact is, you can't attract new fans when those potential new fans can't attend.

It's not rocket science, and you don't see a Premier League match played at 1 pm on a Tuesday; why? Because the fans can't make it.

