Today's Racing News: Mullins set for another British raid at Carlisle?

It might be a quiet day of racing with just the three meetings, but it's very competitive action. There are some interesting angles at Carlisle and Wolverhampton. The latter is where we head for our feature race, and the former sees Irish trainer Emmet Mullins heading across the Irish Sea for another raid on Britain.

Money Talk

Money Talk continues to highlight the Betfair Sportsbook big-money moves to keep you in the loop. This section highlights market moves between 1:00 am and 9:00 am.

15:35 Plumpton - Minela Hub 2/1 into 6/4

17:30 Wolverhampton - Buy Me Back 10/1 into 15/2

19:30 Wolverhampton - Mustang Kodi 10/1 into 8/1

The morning market drifters !

Which horse is the Betfair Sportsbook market suggesting to Lay?

14:25 Plumpton - Le Brennan 5/4 OUT 15/8

Mark your card

The Betfair Sportsbook is paying extra places today!

In the opening contest at Carlisle the 13:00 Handicap Hurdle, jockey Archie Bellamy is one for two 50% when riding for trainer Jamie Snowden, and Snowden has a (two for five) 40% record over hurdles at Carlisle. Today they partner with Present Value 7.06/1.

In the 13:35 at Carlisle, trainer Emmet Mullins has his first runner at Carlisle with Rightplacerightime 1.910/11 and partners with Alan Cawley, who has a 42% strike rate when riding for the trainer.

In the 16:30 at Carlisle, former Nicky Henderson trained Lecale's Article 9.08/1 is to make his chase debut for new connections and trainer Ann Duffield and could prove a different proposition over fences.

Trainer Chris Gordon and jockey Tom Cannon have a 36% strike rate when partnering in the last 21 days. Today they have Baddesley 3.55/2 in the 13:50 at Plumpton.

Trainer Anthony Honeyball has a 20% strike rate over fences at Plumpton. He saddles Lilith 4.57/2 in the 14:25, who will look to go one better than his last three runs.

Jockey Jason Hart has a 50% strike rate when riding for Michael Herrington at Wolverhampton. Today they partner with Street Poet 6.05/1 in the 20:30.

Horses for courses

This section highlights horses that have won twice or more at today's tracks and could be in with a chance today.

14:45 Carlisle - Halcon Days - Has won here four times (80%)

15:00 Plumpton - Ramore Will - Has won here four times (44%)

17:30 Wolverhampton - Mutabaahy - Has won here seven times (28%)

Weighted to go well

"Weighted to go well" highlights horses running that are more than 10lbs below their last winning handicap mark.

15:35 Plumpton - Le Coeur Net - Has won off 119 runs off 107

15:55 Carlisle - Old Jewry - Has won off 97 runs off 84

17:30 Wolverhampton - Mutabaahy - Has won off 76 runs off 62

Form Watch

This section highlights a trainer, owner or jockey who is in excellent current form and their runners or rides for the day.

Owner John and Tony Jarvis have had a 60% strike rate in the last 14 days. The run International Law 5.04/1 in the 17:00 at Wolverhampton.

Furthest traveller

Today's furthest traveller is trainer Emmet Mullins who makes the 295-mile journey to Carlisle for his runner Rightplacerighttime in the 13:35.

Race of the day

We're not spoilt for choice today, but Wolverhampton's 18:00 is the scene for our feature race. Nine runners head to post for this five-furlong contest, which could be a race to follow.

No. 5 (5) Dusky Prince (Ire) SBK 16/5 EXC 4.8 Trainer: Archie Watson

Jockey: Hollie Doyle

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: 70

Dusky Prince was unfortunate not to get his head in front at Newcastle last time out when badly hampered in the closing stages when coming with a strong finishing effort. He has threatened off this handicap mark the last twice, and he looks like a winner in waiting.

Today's track could prove too sharp for him, but there's a strong pace on paper in this contest, and the race could fall into his lap late on.

He is likeable, and Hollie Doyle seemingly gets the best out of him.

No. 1 (6) Dora Penny SBK 9/1 EXC 11.5 Trainer: David Evans

Jockey: George Downing

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 9lbs

OR: 77

Dora Penny was firmly on the up last season on turf, and she did score at this venue over six furlongs last August and did get her head in front over this trip on debut at Leicester.

Still, she might find this all happening too quickly for her on this return to action and maybe one to keep on side when stepping back up in trip with this under her belt.

The strong pace on offer will suit her, and it would be no surprise to see her give a good account.

No. 2 (7) Lovely Mana (Ire) SBK 8/1 EXC 10 Trainer: George Boughey

Jockey: Callum Shepherd

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 8lbs

OR: 76

Lovely Mana starts her life out for a new yard after failing to progress from a promising two-year-old season when going off the boil last term. That could do her a world of good, and dropping back to the minimum trip looks like a positive move on the back of a 122 daybreak.

She scored here in impressive style as a two-year-old and ran with extreme credit last term over six furlongs. She's fascinating off of this mark of 76, which is clearly well within reach.

Big race verdict

Lovely Mana and Dora Penny may be best watched with a view to backing next time, but Dusky Prince looks the here and now horse who has been knocking on the door of late, and it would be no surprise to see this one fly open for him.

Final Word

It's a very quiet start to the week, but there's good action to look forward to this weekend.

On Saturday, Kelso holds their excellent meeting Morebattle Hurdle day, where the feature handicap on the card is worth £100,000. There's also a Grade 2 Novices Hurdle won last year by My Drogo, and Newbury has plenty of action for punters to get their teeth into. Doncaster joins in with their ultra-competitive Grimthrope Chase, and Saturday racing entries will be out this afternoon.

It does just feel like we are now in the waiting room for the Cheltenham Festival. I know, I know. Months of relentless work has sidelined me for the week on the tipping front as I have hit a wall! Time to refresh, take the dog for copious amounts of walks, hit the gym - yes, the dreaded gym, watch some films and just relax.

Until tomorrow, be lucky!

Follow Daryl Carter on Twitter @DarylCarter7