Today's Racing News: Money for Murphy at Lingfield as all six rides see support

Good morning all! It may be Monday but there's plenty of racing action to get stuck into today. The Galway Festival begins, Newton Abbot, Ayr, Lingfield offer full cards during the day, before Windsor and Wolverhampton close proceedings this evening.

Money Talk

Money Talk continues to highlight the Betfair Sportsbook big-money moves to keep you in the loop. This section will now highlight market moves between 1:00 am and 9:00 am.

14:15 Ayr - Jordan Electrics - 5/1 into 7/2

15:30 Lingfield - Zaammit 3/1 into 9/4.

16:05 Lingfield - Ghazzaaly 3/1 into 9/4

Mark your card - A seven day shindig at Galway

Irelands' excellent Galway Festival kicks off today for seven days of top-class flat and jumps action.

The opening contest at 16:10 Claregalwayhotel.ie Irish EBF has proven favourable to back trainer Dermot Weld, who has won the contest six times in the last ten years and saddles Duke De Sessa.

On the same card, the 18:15 Connacht Hotel looks like a competitive feature race for day one. A claiming jockey has won each of the last ten renewals.

Windsor hosts a seven-race card meeting this evening, and trainer Richard Hannon looks one to keep on side with the number of winners he has had at this particular meeting.

Two of the five course winners today are represented by his runners.

In the opening contest, 17:25 British EBF Maiden Stakes - So Smart is Tom Dascombe's sole runner at the Royal venue, which could prove significant.

How do you like those odds? 240/1!

Oisin Murphy has a book of six rides at Lingfield to William Buick's five as he will attempt to push clear at the top of the jockey leaderboard.

None of Oisin's rides is priced bigger than 11/4 with the Sportsbook at the time of writing, and his cumulative odds are just, 241/1.

Money has trickled in this morning behind all four of the favourites he rides as well as the other two in Ghazzaaly 3/1 into 9/4 and Zaammit 3/1 into 9/4.

Timeform leap on over to Lingfield

The Timeform team head to Lingfield to offer out their three best bets of the day.

Race of the day

15:55 Ayr 1m2f Ayrshire Cancer Support Handicap is a small but competitive field with four going to post.

No. 1 (1) Baryshnikov SBK 6/4 EXC 2.66 Trainer: David Barron

Jockey: Connor Beasley

Age: 5

Weight: 9st 7lbs

OR: 88

Baryshnikov has done very little wrong this term since his reappearance run at Doncaster, and he took small steps forward with each start.

He won with a good bit in hand at Ripon last time, and on the balance of his form, a four pounds rise may not be enough to stop him here.

Likable, progressive and a course winner, he has obvious claims at the top of the market and providing he gets a true pace to aim at, he will prove hard to beat.

No. 2 (4) Tricorn (Ire) SBK 3/1 EXC 4.1 Trainer: Iain Jardine

Jockey: Andrew Mullen

Age: 7

Weight: 9st 5lbs

OR: 86

Tricorn has been somewhat a revelation for trainer Iain Jardine this season, with an unbeaten run of four coming to a halt last time at Carlise.

He is still well treated from his younger days, and it would be no surprise should he bounce back to form here where his record is two for two.

How much more there is to come is the question now at the age of seven, and a few could have untapped potential.

No. 4 (3) King Zain (Ire) SBK 3/1 EXC 4.5 Trainer: Mark Johnston

Jockey: Joe Fanning

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: 92

On the whole, King Zain has been disappointing this term, but that's likely after being given a lofty handicap mark after a good two-year-old season. That leaves him with very few avenues to explore in terms of handicaps, so it's no surprise connections look to this long trip.

He didn't shape as though he was crying out for another attempt at this trip at Epsom last time, however, and one continues to scratch his head.

Goodwood is set to be glorious from Tuesday

Goodwood will kick off their five-day festival from tomorrow, and after heavy rain on Sunday, we are now due drying conditions throughout the week.

There will be plenty of punting pointers to help every day from this column. If you want to check out the early markets from Tuesday's racing, you can find them here.

Final Word

I'm not going to lie, I have been in a state of - am I ever going to get through this after catching covid at Wembley last week.

The worst time of my life, and that's not me being a drama queen either.

It's taken plenty of strength to write today's column, so hopefully, we can profit from it as I fear I am not out of the woods just yet.

Loads have happened since I have been away, and I have a mountain to moan about over the next few days in this section but on the bright side Goodwood looks a belter so I am excited to be getting stuck back in.

Until tomorrow, be lucky.

