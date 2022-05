Money Talk

Money Talk continues to highlight the Betfair Sportsbook big-money moves to keep you in the loop. This section highlights market moves between 1:00 am and 9:00 am.

Mark your card

The Betfair Sportsbook is paying extra places today!

There's plenty of rain this morning at Haydock, so check your bets before placing. In the 13:10, Hot Team 8.07/1 makes his first start for his new yard and has form figures of 1310 when tackling soft ground in the last two years, and none of his rivals have winning form on a soft surface.

In the 14:10 at Haydock, trainer Kevin Philipart De Foy has a 20% strike rate with racecourse debutants. Today he saddles In The Trenches 19.018/1.

At Carlisle in the 17:15, Gethiptothetrip 101.0100/1 makes his debut, and his Sire Tasleet has a 50% strike rate with offspring making their racecourse debut for an A/E of 3.10.

Royal Ascot Chesham clues?

Yarmouth's 13:30 could prove to be a very informative contest. Frankie Dettori makes the trip to ride John Gosden's Alzahir 2.111/10, a half brother, to the once useful Suedois and holds a 2023 Derby entry. Gosden saddled Reach For The Moon in this contest last year before finishing second in the Chesham at Royal Ascot.

Charlie Appleby will look to win the race for the third consecutive year with a two-pronged attack. He saddles well-bred newcomers One Nation 2.68/5 and Naval Power 5.59/2, and his 2021 winner New Science ran in the Chesham next time out.

One from the tracker

In the 14:00 at Yarmouth, Highland Frolic 2.68/5, a 320,000gns purchase and half brother to Palace Pier, went straight into my tracker after his eye-catching debut performance at Haydock. He should improve a good chunk for that effort. He faces no easy task in this competitive and informative Maiden, but natural progression will see him go close.

At Ripon in the 14:50, trainer Geoffrey Harker quickly turns out Scottish Summit 4.03/1 after he scored in excellent style to claim his first all-weather win, and the trainer has a (2-9) 22% strike rate when turning horses out within three days.

In the 17:40 at Sandown, trainer Gary Moore has booked Ryan Moore for the ride on The Whipmaster 5.04/1. The pair had a 25% strike rate in 2021 and have started the season well with a 50% strike rate,

Four-year-olds have won the last three renewals of the 18:50 Henry II Stakes, and only one lines up tonight John leeper 6.05/1.

In the 20:35 at Sandown, George Boughey has a 32% strike rate with last time out winners and today saddles Sip And Smile 4.03/1. He also boasts a 21% strike rate when booking Ryan Moore.

Horses for courses

This section highlights the best bets from horses that have won twice or more at today's tracks.

15:10 Haydock - Celsius - Has won here three times (75%)

19:25 Sandown - Mostahdaf - Has won here three times (100%)

19:35 Carlisle - Detective - Has won here four times (44%)

Weighted to go well

"Weighted to go well" highlights horses running that are more than 10lbs below their last winning handicap mark.

16:05 Yarmouth - Anglo Saxson - Has won off 70 runs off 50

16:25 Ripon - Lost My Sock - Has won off 75 runs off 62

Furthest traveller

Today's furthest traveller is trainer Jim Goldie who has made the 414-mile journey from his base to Sandown with his runner Euchen Glen 12.011/1 in the 18:50.

Race of the day

We head to Sandown, where it's Brigadier Gerard night, and the feature contest goes at 19:25. It looks very hot! An excellent renewal and a tough one for punters to work out. The market has written off all bar the top three in the betting, so let's have a closer look.

No. 2 (6) Mostahdaf (Ire) SBK 9/10 EXC 2.1 Trainer: John & Thady Gosden

Jockey: Jim Crowley

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 5lbs

OR: -

Mostahdaf boasts a six for seven career record, with his only defeat coming in the St James Palace Stakes at the Royal meeting last year when denied a clear run up the rail when making his challenge. He was travelling best of all in that contest which is excellent form, and he is three for three at this track.

He has all the ingredients to make up into a Group 1 performer, and, interestingly, connections have kept him relatively quiet in terms of the races he has won. Is that perfect placing or being looked after?

On the balance of his form, he does need to take a step forward under a penalty, so he is perhaps short enough in the betting despite having a race fitness edge on his main market rivals. Still, everything is in place for a big run.

No. 4 (4) Bay Bridge SBK 5/2 EXC 3.55 Trainer: Sir Michael Stoute

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: -

Bay Bridge is a typical Sir Michael Stoute improver and has the raw ability to take a strong hand in proceedings here. On the balance of his form, he has a bit to find with the two he splits in the market, and he might just need this run, given his size and scope.

His trainer has won this contest 11 times, but three of his last four all had a run within 54 days. He has two Royal Ascot entries and the Group 1 Coral-Eclipse down the line, so he will need to be going very close to justify those, but the suspicion is that bigger targets lie ahead.

No. 3 (2) Addeybb (Ire) SBK 7/2 EXC 5.4 Trainer: William Haggas

Jockey: Tom Marquand

Age: 8

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: -

William Haggas has issued a warning about Addeybb, suggesting he takes a bit of getting fit. Still, last week he also suggested that they haven't had him better all year - so read into that what you will.

A four-time Group 1 winner (three in Aus), he was an excellent second behind the smart St Mark's Basilica in the Coral-Eclipse here on his penultimate start, and today's contest represents a drop in grade.

He is undoubtedly the form horse in this contest and has operated out of Group 1 company just once since 2019, resulting in a win at Ayr in a Listed contest over today's rival Lord Glitters, giving him seven pounds.

Big race verdict

This is a cracking race. Addeybb, who boasts the strongest form in the race, has a good record fresh, drops in grade and has not been beaten outside of Group 1 company since 2019, gets the vote. Another year older, this may prove an ideal winning opportunity with stiffer tasks ahead this term.

Courage's true odds are odds-on

The day's best bet comes from Ripon in the 14:20 in the form of True Courage 2.47/5, who was a big eye-catcher at Ascot on seasonal return and now takes a drop in grade from a Class 3 0-95 into a Class 4 0-80.

No. 1 (1) True Courage SBK 1/1 EXC 2.04 Trainer: Michael Bell

Jockey: Richard Kingscote

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 9lbs

OR: 80

He travelled strongly at Ascot before fading inside the final furlong and shaped as though he would benefit from the run. He was a rapid improver last term and suggested at Ascot that he was the type to improve again into his four-year-old season.

Today he returns to Ripon, where he scored decisively last term to kick start his excellent season. His three tasks at the back end of the season in the Melrose, Lavazza and Old Rowley Cup were not without promise but easily forgiven. A world away from the race he faces today.

He was an excellent second in the Lavazza Stakes at Ascot last term. The winner is now 11lbs higher; the runner-up is six pounds higher, the fourth is seven pounds higher, and the selection is one pound lower.

It would be highly disappointing should he not take care of today's more exposed rivals.

Final Word

All eyes are on Sandown this evening. The Brigadier Gerard meeting is usually a good crack for a Thursday evening so if you're heading that way, have a good one!

I was impressed by Inver Park's Hamilton win yesterday, and I must admit, I feel a bit stupid for taking him on when there was only one-way traffic in the Betfair Exchange market. He was punted non-stop throughout the day - or so it seemed and made little work of his rivals despite things not going his way. He is one to keep on the right side of.

I also missed out on the "Mark Your Card" Buick double yesterday. That was sat in a bet slip, and I had failed to hit that dreaded confirm bet button, so Wednesday for me had failure written all over it.

Still, excellent racing action today and full of new opportunities. Let's hope True Courage hacks up at Ripon.

Until tomorrow, be lucky.



Follow Daryl Carter on Twitter @DarylCarter7