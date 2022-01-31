Today's Racing News: Market moves at Wolverhampton and Hereford in focus on Monday

It's a bit of a crash down to earth today after an excellent weekend of racing at Cheltenham. Still, Kilcruit and Classic Getaway are the stars on show over in Punchestown today, while Hereford offers up a good bet in the opening contest.

Money Talk

Money Talk continues to highlight the Betfair Sportsbook big-money moves to keep you in the loop. This section highlights market moves between 1:00 am and 9:00 am.

15:10 Plumpton - Bard Of Brittany - 15/2 into 11/2

17:30 Wolverhampton - Danni California 14/1 into 9/1

18:00 Wolverhampton - Qaaraat 15/2 into 9/2

The morning market drifters !

Which horse is the Betfair Sportsbook market suggesting to Lay?

18:00 Wolverhampton - Denzil's Laughing 10/11 OUT 5/4

Mark your card

The Betfair Sportsbook is paying extra places today!

At Punchestown, Kilcruit 1.68/13 has been beaten at odds-on the last twice and will hope to put his poor start to life over hurdles behind him in the 13:20 Maiden Hurdle. However, the return to two miles is not guaranteed to suit him, and useful flat performer Bold Approach 13.012/1 could be a bit of value as an each-way angle.

In the 14:50 at Punchestown, expensive purchase Classic Getaway 1.68/13 will look for his first victory over hurdles on just his second start and sets a very useful standard after defeat to stablemate Cash Back last time. He carries some of my money for Ballymore glory at the Cheltenham Festival, for which he is a 21.020/1 chance - hopefully, he can do the business in style today in a first-time hood.

In the 13:40 at Plumpton, trainer Gary Moore will look for his third win in ten years with Dirham Emirati 2.47/5. Gary Moore has the first three favourites at Plumpton with Guguss Collonges 2.01/1 in the 14:10 and Hecouldbetheone 1.68/13 in the 14:40.

The treble pays 7.0 6/1

At Wolverhampton, trainer Keith Dalgleish makes the 272-mile journey for just the one runner with Denzil's Laughing 1.910/11 in the 18:00 Handicap, and it's also jockey Callum Rodriguez's only ride of the day and the pair have a 44% strike rate when partnering.

In the 18:30 at Wolverhampton, Reticent 3.02/1 makes his handicap debut for Andrew Balding, and the trainer has a 24% strike rate with such runners.

In the 16:00 at Hereford, Sam Twiston-Davies has a 40% strike rate when riding for trainer Kerry Lee at this Hereford venue. Today he takes the ride on Hellfire Princess 8.07/1.

Horses for courses

This section highlights horses that have won twice or more at today's tracks and could be in with a chance today.

15:10 Plumpton - Bard Of Brittany - Has won here twice (50%)

17:30 Wolverhampton - Umm Hurair - Has won here three time (75%)

18:00 Wolverhampton - Steel River - Has won here seven times (18%)

Weighted to go well

"Weighted to go well" highlights horses running that are more than 10lbs below their last winning handicap mark.

18:00 Wolverhampton - Steel River - Has won off 76 runs off 63

18:00 Wolverhampton - Zapper Class - Has won off 82 runs off 68

Form Watch

This section highlights a trainer, owner or jockey who is in excellent current form and their runners or rides for the day.

Trainer Colin Tizzard has had six winners from his last 20 runners for a 20% strike rate in the previous 14 days. Today he sends out just one runner, Kauto The King at Hereford in the 14:30.

Furthest traveller

Keith Dalgliesh has been highlighted above in the mark your card section and is today's furthest traveller, but he regularly makes long journeys.

At Plumpton trainer, John Flint is the day's furthest traveller outside of the above making the 192-mile journey with The Wire Flyer 9.08/1 in the 16:10. John Flint has a 17% strike rate at Plumpton and books, Isabel Williams, for just the fourth time (33%).

Race of the day

We head to Hereford for their competitive 14:30 Handicap Chase in which a small field of five head to post. Two previous course winners head the market, and there could be a bit of value with the second of those for Tom George.

No. 4 Oscar Robertson (Ire) SBK 2/1 EXC 3.2 Trainer: Tom George

Jockey: Jonathan Burke

Age: 8

Weight: 11st 7lbs

OR: 124

Oscar Robertson threw in a poor performance at Doncaster last time and needs to bounce back, but he could well do now returned to the scene of his cosy win over today's rival Kauto The King in November 2020.

He is probably best forgiven that effort on soft ground last time, and the return to a sounder surface will see him to best effect. All of his best work has come at Wetherby and on his only visit to this venue, and although he doesn't look the most trustworthy, this is easier than his previous three assignments.

He is unexposed over 3m and was on an upward curve before his latest blip, and it would be no surprise to see him put in a much-improved display today in this small field.

No. 3 Powerstown Park (Ire) SBK 15/8 EXC 3.05 Trainer: Sam Thomas

Jockey: Lorcan Williams

Age: 9

Weight: 11st 7lbs

OR: 124

Powerstown Park scored decisively on his penultimate start at this venue on his first attempt at three miles and is very similar to Oscar Robertson on the fact that he needs to bounce back. It was a big jump for him to go from a career running over 2m to 3m, but he recorded a career-best effort, and he is likely to get a soft lead again.

Soft ground and 3m3f last time exposed his stamina, but the return to a sounder surface looks a positive to his chances.

He does sit on a career-high handicap mark, and he needs to take another step forward to defy it. He looks like a big player but at short odds, rates a risky proposition.

No. 1 Kauto The King (Fr) SBK 9/2 EXC 5.9 Trainer: Colin Tizzard

Jockey: Brendan Powell

Age: 8

Weight: 11st 12lbs

OR: 129

Kauto The King was readily held by Oscar Robertson previously at this venue, and he needs to prove his stamina for this trip of 3m, for which he has failed to stay on three occasions.

This represents a drop in grade, and a return to a sounder surface will give him a better chance to see out the trip.

However, his rating of 129 only really boosts the claims of Oscar Robertson should that one be on a going day given he is now worse off at the weights for a defeat.

Big race verdict

Oscar Robertson is worth chancing to bounce back at a venue he has gone well at previously, and he looks well-treated on the balance of his form off this mark of 124. It's hard to say that about any of his rivals, and with a good pace to aim at, he could take some stopping. There is compensation in the price at 9/4 with the Betfair Sportsbook having been priced up on the back of his latest flop on soft ground at Doncaster, but the return to Hereford should see him in a better light.

Timeform out to earn a few bob at Plumpton

Timeform's Andrew Asquith highlights a NAP, Next Best and Each-Way selection at Plumpton on Monday.

Cheltenham Festival Focus

Missed this week's Cheltenham Festival Focus? Not to worry, click below to find out those added to Daryl Carter's ante-post list.

Maninsane to get off the mark in handicaps at Hereford

In the opening contest at Hereford, the 13:00 Novices' Handicap Hurdle, it may pay to take a chance with Maninsane 4.57/2, who looks well-handicapped on this drop in grade under useful claiming jockey Theo Gilliard.

No. 1 Maninsane (Ire) SBK 7/2 EXC 5 Trainer: Charlie Longsdon

Jockey: Theo Gillard

Age: 7

Weight: 12st 2lbs

OR: 117

Charlie Longsdon looks to a have picked a good spot for his seven-year-old, who sneaks into this 0-115 - the lowest grade handicap he has contested to date.

He ran a scorcher at Cheltenham on his handicap debut off the front end when doing too much too soon but stuck to the task well to finish eighth in a race that has produced multiple winners, and he did best of those on the pace. He was the travelling kindly and yet to play his hand at Doncaster last time when falling at the final flight behind one that gave the form a boost at Cheltenham at the weekend when finishing a close fourth to Cormier in a hot handicap.

Inclusive of the jockey claim, he is now four and five pounds lower than both of those efforts, and he could get a freebie on the front end here with this sharp track set to suit. His 11 length romp in a Maiden Hurdle at Market Rasen back in October has worked out well, and he looks a favourable price to get off the mark in handicaps today.

Black Poppy is greatly feared, but this sharp track is not certain to suit and the price is all but gone.

Final Word

It's the start of a brand new week and the countdown to the weekend's action at the Dublin Racing Festival begins! The DRF is not just a significant pointer to Cheltenham but an excellent betting festival in its own right with two days of top-class action.

On reflection of the weekend, we saw some excellent performances, none more so than Pied Piper, who looked a remarkable animal - even if the form is pretty worthless - there's not many you see travel around Cheltenham in the manner that he did.

Racing mourned the loss of three horses this weekend, Midnight Shadow the most high-profile of those, a significant loss to racing. It's never easy seeing a horse get injured on course, gut-wrenching and awfully sad, in fact, and thoughts go out to connections.

On to today's hopes, and I would like to see a spectacular performance from Classic Getaway, who I thought shaped nicely behind Cash Back, and he could rock the Ballymore/Albert Bartlett markets today - I've had a stab.

Until tomorrow, be lucky.

Follow Daryl Carter on Twitter @DarylCarter7