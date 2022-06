Money Talk

Money Talk continues to highlight the Betfair Sportsbook big-money moves to keep you in the loop. This section highlights market moves between 1:00 am and 9:00 am.

Mark your card

The Curragh kick off their Irsh Derby meeting today at 17:00, and the feature race on the card is the Curragh Cup at 18:43, where five of the eight runners come from the O'Brien family.

Between Aidan and Joseph, they have won eight of the last ten runnings, with Aidan coming out on top, scoring in this contest six times. Don't dismiss three-year-olds. They have won five in the last ten years and get 16lbs weight for age.

At Doncaster in the 14:45, trainer Owen Burrows saddles Bayraq 5.04/1, and he has an excellent 24% strike rate when saddling handicap debutants.

In the 14:55 at Yarmouth, trainer Sir Mark Prescott has a 34% strike rate with three-year-olds at this venue, and today he sends Captain Howse 3.55/2.

At Chester in the 19:25, trainer Harry Eustace and jockey Hayley Turner partner up on Makingmedoit 5.59/2 and together have a 66% strike rate in the last 21 days.

Newcastle's three-day Northumberland Plate meeting continues today. The notable non-runner is My Astra in the 19:10 Fillies Group 3. Sir Michael Stoute has scored with two of his three entries in this contest. He saddles Potapova 3.7511/4 - one of two rides for Richard Kingscote today.

In the 19:45 at Newcastle, trainer Andrew Balding has a 27% strike rate at this venue in the last five years and is profitable to back £33 to a £1 level stake. His runner Tack 5.04/1 is interesting.

At Newmarket today 17:50, Albion Princess 2.915/8 is a notable handicap debutant for Roger Charlton, who has booked William Buick. Backing all of Charlton's three-year-old handicappers would have seen a 21% strike rate.

In the 18:25 at Newmarket, 2.5 million Euro filly Pure Dignity 3.55/2 is set to make her debut. She is a half sister to Arc winner Sottsass!

Older horses have won seven of the last ten of the 20:45 at Newmarket. Turntable 7.06/1 has July course form figures of 2 and 1, including the Rowley Mile, they read 212141, and the four came on heavy ground.

Horses for courses

This section highlights the best bets from horses that have won twice or more at today's tracks.

18:00 Newcastle - Glorious Rio - Has won here three times (38%)

18:35 Newcastle - Venturous - Has won here five times (56%)

20:45 Newmarket - Turntable - Has won here three times (50%)

Weighted to go well

"Weighted to go well" highlights horses running that are more than 10lbs below their last winning handicap mark.

13:00 Doncaster - Idoapologise - Has won off 77 runs off 63

18:50 Chester - Gabrial The Wire - Has won off 92 runs off 80

20:20 Newcastle - Seas Of Elzaam - Has won off 69 runs off 59

Furthest traveller

Today's furthest traveller is trainer Ralph Beckett who has made the 309-mile journey to Newcastle with two runners. He saddles Moon De Vega 8.07/1 at 19:10 and Delorean 5.04/1 at 19:45. Beckett has a 27% strike rate at Newcastle.

Race of the day

Today's feature race is Newcastle's 18:35, a six-furlong sprint handicap worthy of a Saturday card! A max field of 14 head to post in this competitive affair where a case can be made for plenty. There's not lots of pace in this contest which may be worth noting, but there still should be a strong enough clip for those hold-up horses.

No. 12 (14) Stone Of Destiny SBK 5/1 EXC 8 Trainer: Andrew Balding

Jockey: P. J. McDonald

Age: 7

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: 90

Stone Of Destiny will hope they go hard enough up front for his usual late burst. He may be worth forgiving his last two runs, given they have both come at easy tracks at Epsom and Goodwood, and he needs a stiff test over this five-furlong trip. Connections apply the blinkers for the first time today, and he has fallen ten pounds in the handicap since the turn of the year.

He has not been here in some time, but his record reads 321, and he wasn't beaten far in two starts. A revival could be coming.

No. 13 (13) Saluti (Ire) SBK 13/2 EXC 10.5 Trainer: Paul Midgley

Jockey: Paul Mulrennan

Age: 8

Weight: 9st 0lbs

OR: 88

Saluti caught the eye with a good finishing effort at Doncaster on his latest start to take a step back in the right direction. He has a good record here at Newcastle, with form figures reading 113 on his last three visits. He has been well supported into favourite overnight, and he is not without a chance, although this is a step back up in grade.

No. 7 (5) Count D'orsay (Ire) SBK 17/2 EXC 11 Trainer: Tim Easterby

Jockey: David Allan

Age: 6

Weight: 9st 7lbs

OR: 95

Count D'orsay will need things to drop right, and he has been frustrating to back, but he is lower in the weights than his close-up seventh in this contest 12 months ago, and it was another eye-catching effort at Chester behind Copper Knight last time.

It's hard to have confidence in him, but he is highly likely to pick up a race similar to this sooner or later.

Big race verdict

Stone Of Destiny gets the vote in a trappy contest in the hope that this stiffer track sees him to better effect than the last twice, and the headgear sparks a revival off of a reduced handicap mark. He clearly likes this venue, but this is competitive, so things will need to fall right for him. Count D'orsay gives punters the fear of missing out every time he runs, while Illusionist and Premier Power are two to consider in a hot contest.

Carter's Saturday selections

At the Curragh, the Irish Derby takes centre stage at 15:45, but the market has it bang on with Westover and the filly Tuesday both short-prices to go close, and I am happy to swerve that race in search for value elsewhere on the card.

In the 15:05 at the Curragh, the Betfair Sportsbook is offering 2.757/4 about Blackbeard, which I thought was more than fair in a below-par renewal of the Railway Stakes on the back of a fast-finishing effort in the Coventry Stakes at Royal Ascot. He gets on the list.

Second is Boosala in the 16:38 at Newcastle, for who we await the odds, but he hasn't been seen to best effect the last twice. First in a slowly run affair in Listed company at Newbury before being held up at Chester, a track that didn't suit him. This stiff seven should prove right up his street, and he can land this before going up in class.

The 15:30 Northumberland Plate is a minefield for punters, but there has to be a big pot in Alright Sunshine 15.014/1, who was a big eye-catcher in this contest last year when denied a clear run into the home straight. He can be a hostage to fortune, as he showed with a similarly described performance at Ascot last time. A cover bet is Solent Gateway 21.020/1, who was better than the bare result at Epsom last time and has looked as though this trip would suit on multiple occasions.

Roundhay Park has a plum Chester draw

At Chester in the 18:50, it's worth taking a punt on seven-year-old Roundhay Park 10.09/1, who steps back up in distance to seven furlongs for the first time in two starts after lacking the pace at Doncaster the last twice over six.

No. 2 (1) Roundhay Park SBK 15/2 EXC 9.6 Trainer: Nigel Tinkler

Jockey: Cieren Fallon

Age: 7

Weight: 10st 2lbs

OR: 80

He returns to Chester, where his form figures read 712. His latest effort, which came on seasonal return, can be easily forgiven when better than the bare result after a denied passage for much of the race when travelling strongly from stall 12.

He has been granted the plum draw in stall one today, and the cheek-pieces were re-applied at Doncaster last time. He scored second time after fitting in 2020 and second time in them after a break in 2021. His sole victory in five starts over this trip has come at this venue in a race that has worked out well (beat Fifon who is since a winner at this course).

Cieran Fallon takes over in the saddle from Faye McManoman, which is a positive, and thanks to the two-pound recent drop from the handicapper, he squeezes into a 0-80 for the first time since an unlucky second here in 2020.

Final Word

It was revealed yesterday that Frankie Dettori had lost the rides on the John Gosden horses at Newmarket on Saturday. This comes just a week after John Gosden's open criticism of Frankie Dettori on his ride of Stradivarius at Royal Ascot.

I thought the comment from Dettori's racing manager Peter Burrell was interesting, Burrell said:

"Frankie rang up the Gosden office this morning to discuss riding plans for the weekend, as he usually does, but didn't get a call back. We're in the dark as much as anyone else, which is a strange position to be in."

Has this been a long time coming? Surely the Gosden yard wouldn't be throwing out the baby with the bathwater, so to speak, over one measly poor ride. Fortune did not favour Frankie Dettori at Royal Ascot last week, but his reluctance to ride out a finish can prove costly when totting up prize money and there must be underlined frustrations between the pair for this to blow up the way it has done this week.

Tony Calvin mentioned on the Weighed In Podcast recently that Frankie Dettori has been noticeably quiet this term, with just 87 rides at the recording time since the turn of the year. Looking deeper, 72 of those came for John Gosden, resulting in 16 winners for a 22% strike rate - not bad considering the grief I have been giving him.

There must be more to the story because, according to the stats, Dettori is riding as well as he ever has despite the overall numbers decreasing. Perhaps the fiery Italian has overstepped the mark with the boss off the track - but that would be no more than speculation.

Betfair is now offering odds in the Special tab for John and Thady Gosden's next retained rider

Until tomorrow, be lucky.

