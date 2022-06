Money Talk

Money Talk continues to highlight the Betfair Sportsbook big-money moves to keep you in the loop. This section highlights market moves between 1:00 am and 9:00 am.

Mark your card

In the 13:15 at Hamilton today, trainer George Boughey has only sent one two-year-old runner to this venue, and it won. He is also three for three here, 100%. Today he partners with William Buick on his two-year-old runner Lumacho 7.513/2.

In the 13:45 at Hamilton, trainer Keith Dalgleish has a 29% strike rate when applying a visor to his runners, and he will be hoping that can do the trick with Heights Of Aran 10.09/1. He has two runners in the race, the other, the progressive Timbuckone 6.05/1.

In the 14:00 at Brighton, the well-handicapped Kratos 6.05/1 represents trainer Roger Varian who has had a 33% strike rate here in the last five years.

Trainer Rae Guest has a 20% strike rate with handicap debutants and today saddles Days Like This 6.05/1 in the 16:10 at Brighton.

Trainer William Haggas has a 34% strike rate with runners at Chepstow and today sends Dresden Green 2.26/5 in the 17:25.

Horses for courses

This section highlights the best bets from horses that have won twice or more at today's tracks.

16:45 Brighton - Porterinthejungle - Has won here three times (43%)

16:55 Chepstow - Sir Plato - Has won here five times (38%)

18:00 Chepstow - Tawaafoq - Has won here four times (33%)

Weighted to go well

"Weighted to go well" highlights horses running that are more than 10lbs below their last winning handicap mark.

16:25 Hamilton - Mokaman - Has won off 64 runs off 52

18:00 Chepstow - Epeius - Has won off 64 runs off 46

Furthest traveller

Today's furthest traveller is trainer Saeed bin Suroor with his runner Ghaly 2.77/4 in the 14:45 at Hamilton. He has made the 361-mile journey to Hamilton for this his only runner of the day, and he has a 50% strike rate in the last five years, sending just four runners scoring with two.

Race of the day

Today's race of the day is Hamilton's 14:45, and it is hard to ignore today's furthest traveller Saeed bin Suroor as he looks to enhance his excellent strike rate here with the long absence Ghaly.

No. 5 (1) Ghaly SBK 6/4 EXC 2.96 Trainer: Saeed bin Suroor

Jockey: Kevin Stott

Age: 6

Weight: 9st 11lbs

OR: 89

Ghaly makes his return to the track after 662 days off the track, but overnight market support from 5/2 into 13/8 and the fact that this is the trainer's only runner of the day could be a hint in itself.

From a handicapping perspective, he looks fairly treated, and he left the impression when last seen in 2020 that there was more to come. This race obviously revolves around his well-being.

No. 4 (3) Hortzadar SBK 10/1 EXC 13.5 Trainer: David O'Meara

Jockey: Daniel Tudhope

Age: 7

Weight: 10st 1lbs

OR: 93

Hortzadar needs forgiving a couple of below-par runs, but he may have excuses after finding no run in the Royal Hunt Cup and being dealt a wide draw in stall 12 at Epsom when forced wide for much of the contest. This is more his bag, and he is drawn well to get some cover for a late challenge from a prominent position. He still figures on a handy mark, and he is a course winner (DSQ) and proved in April he still retains plenty of ability when scoring at Ripon.

He looks a good value alternative to the favourite.

No. 8 (10) Austrian Theory (Ire) SBK 16/1 EXC 19 Trainer: Charlie & Mark Johnston

Jockey: Joe Fanning

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 6lbs

OR: 94

Austrian Theory represents a trainer that has form figures of 112 in this contest in the last three years - but it must be remembered that all three of his runners in this contest had previously contested the Britannia Stakes. He is not of that quality and needs to bounce back, but the handicapper is relenting slightly. It could be argued that his four runs in five weeks took their toll, and this 37-day break may have done him good. Still, it's clutching at straws to make a strong case for him. Although this would have likely been the target, with Goodwood around the corner, it's hard to know where you really stand with the trainer's runners.

Big race verdict

All the signs point to Ghaly being fit and well to run a big race, but a 600-plus day absence is not easy to overcome, and he was beaten on the back of a 300-day absence previously. It may pay to take a chance on something that offers each-way value in the hope the favourite, Ghaly, falters, and that could be Horzadar, who is better than he has shown the last twice, and any rain will enhance his chances.

Sandown's Coral-Eclipse is the star attraction on Saturday, and currently, 11 stand their ground, including Champion two-year-old and Irish 2,000 Guineas winner Native Trail. Jean-Claude Rouget stumped up the supplementary cost of £50,000 for his Qatar Prix du Jockey Club winner Vadeni who will look to follow in the footsteps of three-year-olds St Mark's Basilica, Roaring Lion, Hawkbill and Golden Horn, who have all won this contest in the last ten years.

Final Word

Westover's demolition job in the Irish Derby made for excellent viewing, and I was strong of the opinion that connections had made the right choice by getting the Irish expertise of Colin Keane in the saddle. Still, with that venture now taken care of and the prospect of another clash with Desert Crown in the King George, it will be interesting to see what Ralph Beckett does. Would it be correct to give the ride back to Rob Hornby and allow him another crack at a big one? Will Colin Keane keep the ride given the excellent tune he got out of the horse at the Curragh?

Is it just the circle of life that once these top horses make the grade in Group 1 company, their regular riders who perhaps aren't pushing top-class themselves are shelved for those with more experience?

Given Beckett's reasonings for wanting Keane on board at the Curragh were very valid, I would suspect Rob Hornby will get the call up to hop back in, but with Frankie Dettori hovering around, Hornby probably has more competition than he would like. It's tough for these riders to break into the game's top level, and Hornby probably deserves his chance.

Until tomorrow, be lucky.



