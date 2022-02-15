Today's Racing News: Heavy conditions at Lingfield & Ayr causes non-runner mayhem

It's going to be hard work out there today. With at leastnine non-runners and counting already this morning, its desperate conditions at Lingfield and Ayr as heavy ground plagues the courses with further rain due this afternoon.

Newcastle, of course, has no weather issues and hosts a competitive card on the all-weather and may prove a more reliable option for punters.

It's Tuesday. Let's get cracking!

Money Talk

Money Talk continues to highlight the Betfair Sportsbook big-money moves to keep you in the loop. This section highlights market moves between 1:00 am and 9:00 am.

13:55 Ayr - Charm Offensive 11/2 into 5/1

16:08 Newcastle - Freewheelin 7/2 into 3/1

18:45 Newcastle - Sherdil 10/1 into 4/1

The morning market drifters !

Which horse is the Betfair Sportsbook market suggesting to Lay?

16:40 Newcastle - Resumption 10/11 OUT 11/10

Mark your card

The Betfair Sportsbook is paying extra places today!

In the 13:55 at Ayr, trainer Olly Murphy makes the 301-mile trip for just one runner today with Sporty Jim 8.07/1, who has a Ballymore entry and is partnered by jockey Adrian Heskin, who also makes the long journey for just one ride. Murphy has a 22% strike rate at Ayr.

Trainer Micky Hammond is two for four 50% at Ayr this season and today saddles Knocknamona 4.03/1 in the 14:30 Handicap Chase.

Trainer Nicky Richards has a 23% strike rate over fences at Ayr and saddles Royal Arcade 4.57/2 in the 15:05, with who Sean Quinlan partners and the trainer and jockey combo are +£63.67 to a £1 level stake.

Trainer Sandy Thompson will bid for back to back wins in the 15:40 Handicap Hurdle with Stoney Rover 4.57/2.

In the 13:00 at Lingfield, jockey Ned Fox has a 27% strike rate when riding for Venetia Williams, and today, they partner with Tokyo Live 4.57/2.

In the 14:10 at Lingfield, most have either never run over further than three miles or have been running on good ground. Today's 3m5f trip on heavy ground today will be an extreme test of stamina. Game Line 8.07/1 is a 260-mile traveller for Peter Bowen, and this is his only runner on the card.

At Newcastle in the 16:40 Resumption 1.910/11 will look to continue his progress, but Sir Chauvelin 10.09/1 is three for four 75% over this course and distance and is handicapped to go well.

Trainer Camilla Poulton will have her first runners at Newcastle and has made the 346-mile journey to do so. She runs Aced It 7.513/2 in the 16:40 and Militry Decoration8.515/2 in the 19:45.

Horses for courses

This section highlights horses that have won twice or more at today's tracks and could be in with a chance today.

15:05 Ayr - Ardera Cross - Has won here five times (36%)

16:40 Newcastle - Resumption - Has won here twice (100%)

17:45 Newcastle - Tommy Taylor - Has won here four times (57%)

Weighted to go well

"Weighted to go well" highlights horses running that are more than 10lbs below their last winning handicap mark.

14:30 Ayr - Ard Cross - Has won off 110 runs off 97

15:05 Ayr - Ardera Cross - Has won off 125 runs off 95

18:15 Newcastle - Tathmeen - Has won off 77 runs off 64

Form Watch

This section highlights a trainer, owner or jockey who is in excellent current form and their runners or rides for the day.

Trainer Rebecca Menzies has been operating at a 31% strike rate in the last 14 days. Today she runs Metal Man 4.03/1 in the 16:08 at Newcastle.

Furthest traveller

Today's furthest traveller is trainer Archie Watson who makes the 357-mile journey to Ayr with his sole runner on the card Nifty Getaway 6.05/1 in the bumper at 16:50.

Race of the day

Today we head to Newcastle simply because of the unknown about the weather and conditions at both jumps tracks. We tackle Newcastle's 18:45 Class 5 Handicap, where a field of eight runners goes to post.

No. 2 (8) Dusky Prince (Ire) SBK 6/4 EXC 2.98 Trainer: Archie Watson

Jockey: Hollie Doyle

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 7lbs

OR: 70

Dusky Prince heads the market for trainer Archie Watson, and the retained booking of Hollie Doyle catches the eye almost as much as his strong finishing effort at Lingfield last time in first-time cheek-pieces. He looks fairly treated, having come down the handicap nine pounds since October last term.

He was too free on his penultimate start at this venue, and providing the cheek-pieces work a second time (didn't in blinkers), he should have a leading role to play.

The concern for backers is that he only seems to be over the minimum trip while he learns to settle with a step back up to six furlongs surely on the cards shortly.

He is a worthy favourite.

No. 4 (7) Alaskan Jewel (Ire) SBK 11/4 EXC 4.3 Trainer: Adrian Keatley

Jockey: Lewis Edmunds

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 4lbs

OR: 67

Alaskan Jewel looks to be the main danger to Dusky Prince after an excellent performance at Wolverhampton to overcome adversity and get up on the line to win cosily. It didn't look likely, but the filly only needed hand and heels riding once spying a gap and the fact that she was able to come from almost last to first off a steady gallop marked her down as a potential improver.

In contrast to the favourite, she looks like a speedball, and although she may lack the scope of that one, she is at least over her correct trip and her debut run here last April reads exceptionally well in the contest of this race.

She should get a strong enough pace to aim at today, and she will likely prove better suited by this straight track, and she is only up two pounds. She should have a big say.

No. 1 (6) Build Me Up (Ire) SBK 25/1 EXC 27 Trainer: Adrian Nicholls

Jockey: Connor Murtagh

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 8lbs

OR: 71

Build Me Up's form gives mixed signals about her ability, but her opening handicap mark of 67 was workable, as she showed by scoring at Leicester back in October. Connor Murtagh's three pounds claim negotiates most of that rise, but she will need to take another step forward here on the back of a disappointing run over course and distance last time.

She is a likely pace angle and could hit the frame, but she is passed over for win purposes.

Big race verdict

This looks between the top two in the market with a preference for Alaskan Jewel, who is on the upgrade, has a good piece of course and distance form and represents a bit of value in the race. She should have this run to suit and looks to hold excellent claims if, as expected, she takes another step forward.

Timeform keep it cool and Lingfield

Timeform's Tony McFadden highlights a NAP, Next Best and Each Way selection at Lingfield on Tuesday.

Cheltenham Focus - Keep cool with Sir G and Honeysuckle comparison

No bet for Daryl Carter's Cheltenham Festival Focus this week, but a run down of the weeks action and market movers.

Calvin runs the rule over the weekend's action

The Betfair Ascot Chase is the big one this weekend and Tony Calvin takes an early look at the betting in the hope of finding the antepost value...

Final Word

Wow, what a weekend to look forward to with potentially top-class racing across the board in the last real informative weekend before the Cheltenham Festival.

The declarations on first look get the juices flowing! If the ground is heavy for Saturday's Ascot meeting, there is one thing to keep in mind. History has proven that very few Cheltenham Festival winners come out of that day (when the ground is heavy/soft). Still, there will be clues elsewhere.

We are exactly four weeks away from the most exciting time of the year in National Hunt racing and everything is go, go, go with the prep.

I love this time of year, everything is to play for, and dreams are alive...for now.

Until tomorrow, be lucky.

Follow Daryl Carter on Twitter @DarylCarter7