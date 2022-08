Money Talk

Money Talk continues to highlight the Betfair Sportsbook big-money moves to keep you in the loop. This section highlights market moves between 1:00 am and 9:00 am.

Mark your card

At 13:00 at Catterick, trainer Richard Fahey saddles three runners in the contest. The market favours debutant Princess Luna 11.010/1, but the trainer hasn't had a two-year-old debut winner since 2016 (0-22). Trainer Craig Lidster has his first two-year-old runner at Catterick with Liosa 7.06/1- the colt of The Last Lion - a sire who has a 0-29 record with horses on soft ground, and the first start on good ground should see improvement.

In the 13:30 at Catterick, three-year-olds have won the last three runnings of this contest, and trainer Ed Dunlop has a 24% strike rate with this age group at this track. He saddles Turner Girl 5.04/1.

Catterick's feature contest is the 14:30 Handicap, and Ventura Express 4.57/2 has plenty in his favour after not getting the rub of the green in the Great St Wilfred at Ripon last time. He drops in grade and has a good draw. Jockey Kevin Stott will be looking to break his current season's 0-19 run for trainer Paul Midgely.

Jockey Dane O'Neil heads to Lingfield today for one ride in the 14:10 on Heartbreak Lass 2.68/5 for Henry Candy, who has two runners in the race (one debutant) and a 17% strike rate with three-year-olds at this venue (1-6 with debutants and the winner came in 2013).

George Morland 12.011/1 is interesting in the 15:10 at Lingfield as he returns to British shores for Amy Murphy. His AW form figures read 2201 in Britain, and he raced three times in headgear and on soft ground in France (never run on soft in Britain). He drops into a class 5 and is seven pounds lower than his excellent second when last seen in Britain chasing home Epsom Faithful at Kempton, who is now 12lbs higher.

At Kempton in the 17:30, jockey Daniel Muscutt has a 67% (2-3) strike rate this season for Charlie And Mark Johnston and takes the ride on Dubai Mile 2.68/5.

Jockey William Buick has the potential for a good evening at Kempton today. He rides Island Of Skye 4.57/2 18:00, Sense Of Power 1.910/11 19:00, East End Girl 2.89/5 19:30 and Sea The Casper 2.89/5 20:00.

Horses for courses

This section highlights the best bets from horses that have won twice or more at today's tracks.

13:30 Catterick - Eye Knee - Has won here twice (40%)

15:00 Catterick - Rain Cap - Has won here three times (33%)

15:40 Lingfield - Real Estate - Has won here three times (21%)

Weighted to go well

"Weighted to go well" highlights horses running that are more than 10lbs below their last winning handicap mark.

14:30 Catterick - Embour - Has won off 90 runs off 80

14:50 Musselburgh - Abel Handy - Has won off 84 runs off 55

15:40 Lingfield - Sir Rodneyredblood - Has won off 78 runs off 60

Furthest traveller

Today's furthest traveller is trainer Alice Haynes who has made the 350-mile journey to Musselburgh with her sole runner of the day Harry's Hero 8.07/1 at 13:50.

Haynes has won with her only runner at this venue (1-1 100%).

Race of the day

Today's feature race is Kempton's 20:00, where a quality field of six head to post for the day's best race.

No. 1 (3) Sea The Casper (Ire) SBK 2/1 EXC 3 Trainer: Simon & Ed Crisford

Jockey: William Buick

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 11lbs

OR: 92

Sea The Casper heads the market and was better than the bare result at Ascot when given a waiting ride by Jamie Spencer off a sedate gallop. He left the impression there was plenty more to come after not having the pace to challenge.

That Ascot performance is the strongest piece of form in the race, and he is open to plenty of improvement now upped further in trip on just his second start in a handicap with his earlier form working out so well.

Progeny of Sea The Stars have no issue when switching to the AW (18%), but if we are being picky, we could suggest he has stamina to prove at this new trip, and the AW surface is an unknown. They are unlikely to go a break-neck gallop here, which will give him every chance to see out this distance. Promising type.

No. 3 (6) Wandering Rocks SBK 6/1 EXC 7.8 Trainer: James Fanshawe

Jockey: Daniel Muscutt

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 9lbs

OR: 90

Wandering Rocks made a positive impression when scoring at Doncaster, and he makes his first start in handicaps off what could prove a lenient opening mark. His latest win was a big step forward, but he does wear a hood and can be free, and it was disappointing to see the runner-up beaten next time.

It's early days with him, and he is hard to get a handle on, but this extra furlong is a positive.

No. 5 (2) Bizarre Law SBK 9/2 EXC 5.7 Trainer: Andrew Balding

Jockey: David Probert

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 4lbs

OR: 85

Bizzare Law was a winner here in November over the opposing Asaassi and scored at Goodwood back in June. He arrives on the back of a short break after disappointing at Newmarket 46 days ago, and while he has done little wrong this term he may lack the scope to improve like a few of these well-bred sorts.

Big race verdict

A cracking race for a Wednesday evening, but preference is for Sea The Casper, who I expect to drift in the market but be strong at the finish. He is on an upward curve and easily has the strongest form in today's lineup. William Buick on board is another positive, and he is a horse firmly on the up. Wandering Rocks can follow him home if getting the strong pace he needs

Final Word

I found what Al wrote in his final word piece in this column yesterday interesting when touching on first impressions of a race. They are so underrated but so important. So many times have I looked at a race for less than 30 seconds and been able to find the winner, but that doesn't mean I have always backed it!

When you watch, read and absorb so much information, your subconscious mind tells you there is a reason that horse stands out in a particular race. You may not have it in the front cortex, and sometimes the reasoning or the logic doesn't immediately make sense, and you have to search deeply for it in the form book or the time figures, and even then, it might not be clear.

I have made many mistakes by not trusting my gut in a race. It usually leads to an eye roll or a f*%ck sake as the horse crosses the line, and you miss out. It's even worse when you back something else in the race that makes perfect sense!

Every race you watch, everything you read, whether you think you are working/studying or not, it is being taken in, and it's getting the balance right.

Always trust yourself.

Until tomorrow, be lucky.

Follow Daryl Carter on Twitter @DarylCarter7