Today's Racing News: Hathlool can confirm form with Athmad as pair meet again at Newcastle

Chelmsford and Lingfield have been lost to the effects of the storm over the weekend, but Carlisle, Newcastle and Dundalk have all been given the go-ahead.

There's little in terms of quality today, but there are stats and angles worth considering for Monday punters. We head to Newcastle for our race of the day section and offer some Cheltenham punting pointers in the Final Word section.

Grow your Cheltenham Free £30 bet pot - Starts today!

Bet £/€20 on horse racing in a week, to add £/€10 to your Cheltenham free bet pot.

Min £/€20 in Sportsbook or EXC bets per qualifying weeks. Max £/€10 free bet per qualifying week, awarded 14/03. MBR 'Basic' exclusion applies. T&Cs apply

Money Talk

Money Talk continues to highlight the Betfair Sportsbook big-money moves to keep you in the loop. This section highlights market moves between 1:00 am and 9:00 am.

15:45 Dundalk - Bradesco 33/1 into 20/1

17:00 Newcastle - Hathlool 11/4 into 5/2

17:07 Carlisle - Lady Bowes 7/1 into 9/2

The morning market drifters !

Which horse is the Betfair Sportsbook market suggesting to Lay?

16:37 Carlisle - West To The Bridge 10/11 OUT 11/10 - strange!

Mark your card

The Betfair Sportsbook is paying extra places today!

Trainer Donald McCain will look for back to back victories in the 13:50 Pelissier Maiden Hurdle with his rules debutant Gold Emery 3.55/2. This race looks poor on paper, and he may have found a good opening here under Brian Hughes, and McCain has a 35% strike rate at Carlisle this season.

Donald McCain could double up on the first two races on the card as Silver Flyer 1.910/11 will look to become the fifth favourite in the last seven years to win the 14:25 Brown Novices' Hurdle. He should have too much speed for Monbeg Genius.

Trainer Kim Bailey makes the 254-mile journey for just the one runner on the Carlisle card. He saddles Equus Dreamer 4.84/1 in the 16:05, who should be well-suited to the fitting of cheek-pieces and arrives on the back of a wind operation and looks to boost his trainer's 55% strike rate at this venue. Still, Bavington Bob 2.26/5 will prove hard to beat, but he could be one for forecast purposes.

Dan Skelton's best chance of the day comes in the form of West To The Bridge 1.910/11 in the 16:37, who still looks a mile ahead of the handicapper. Skelton has a 33% strike rate over hurdles at Carlisle.

Since 2010 trainer George Boughey has had a strike rate of 23% at Newcastle. Today he saddles Wooders Dream 4.03/1 in the 18:00 and Purple Power 4.03/1 in the 18:30.

At 19:30 at Newcastle, Trainer James Tate has booked Rossa Ryan for his runner, High Velocity 1.68/13, and they have a 38% strike rate when teaming up.

Horses for courses

This section highlights horses that have won twice or more at today's tracks and could be in with a chance today.

15:00 Carlisle - Well Above Par - Has won here twice (40%)

16:05 Carlisle - Up Helly Aa King - Has won here twice (50%)

17:30 Newcastle - Eagles Rock - Has won here twice (29%)

Weighted to go well

"Weighted to go well" highlights horses running that are more than 10lbs below their last winning handicap mark.

15:35 Carlisle - Old Jewry - Has won off 97 runs off 84

17:30 Newcastle - Mabre - Has won off 70 runs off 56

18:30 Newcastle - Katheefa - Has won off 73 runs off 62

18:30 Newcastle - Storm Over - Has won off 73 runs off 56

Form Watch

This section highlights a trainer, owner or jockey who is in excellent current form and their runners or rides for the day.

Jockey Rossa Ryan has been operating at a 22% strike rate in the past 14 days. Today he heads to Newcastle for three rides. Won Love 5.59/2 in the 18:30, Burrows Seeside 2.47/5 in the 19:00 and High Velocity 1.75/7 in the 19:30.

Furthest traveller

Today's furthest traveller is trainer Joseph Tuite with his sole runner on the Newcastle card Won Love 5.59/2 in the 18:30. The trainer has made the 285-mile journey.

Race of the day

We head to Newcastle for their opening 17:00 Handicap, which sees a field of six head to post. This is a competitive heat with plenty of pace in the race, and many of these have already met or have intertwining form lines.

No. 1 (1) Athmad (Ire) SBK 11/4 EXC 4.3 Trainer: Ruth Carr

Jockey: Paul Mulrennan

Age: 6

Weight: 9st 13lbs

OR: 81

Athmad heads the market and looks back in the groove after getting back to winning ways by a neck at Wolverhampton last time. That was a good performance, and up just one pound today, he ought to be making his presence felt at the death.

He scored here on his penultimate visit to this venue last August, so the track poses no issues, and he is on a workable handicap mark on the balance of his form. He is none too reliable, though, and does need to reverse Wolverhampton form with Hathlool, but is a good horse on his day.

No. 2 (3) Hathlool (Ire) SBK 85/40 EXC 3.3 Trainer: Michael Appleby

Jockey: Jason Watson

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 7lbs

OR: 75

Hathlool is less exposed than most of these today, and there is plenty of mileage in his handicap mark. He was behind Athmad last time out at Chelmsford, but that came in a first-time hood, and the lack of pace in the race didn't see him to best effect.

The hood comes off today, and the strong likelihood of a pace collapse in this contest should see him in a better light.

He is on the upgrade, and his second over course and distance last November reads extremely well.

No. 3 (6) Star Of St James (Ger) SBK 3/1 EXC 4.8 Trainer: Richard Fahey

Jockey: Connor Murtagh

Age: 5

Weight: 9st 3lbs

OR: 71

Star Of St James stuck to the task well to win here last time out, but there is a suspicion that a truly run race over this distance may see him wanting for stamina at the finish.

He is not the only pace angle today, and pressure on the front end could see him falter. Still, he is a likeable sort who is going the right way and has every right to be involved at the finish.

Big race verdict

This can be fought out between Athmad and Hathlool with a preference for the latter, who looks well-handicapped on the balance of his form and can be forgiven his latest effort in a race that didn't pan out. He will surely go off favourite for this contest now the hood is quickly removed. He could have any amount to come, so he is expected to confirm Wolverhampton form over Athmad in this more suitable scenario.

Timeform offer up three of their best from Dundalk

Timeform's Tony McFadden highlights a NAP, Next Best and Each-Way selection at Dundalk on Monday...

The Timeform team offer their NAP, NB and each way shout.

Cheltenham Festival Focus

Missed yesterday's Cheltenham Festival Focus? Not to worry, click below to see the 5/1 and 10/1 shots added to our ante-post list.

Final Word - The Cheltenham experience

Everyone wants to get off to a flyer at Cheltenham, but it's always wise to keep calm if day one doesn't go your way - this is just the first battle of a four-day war with the bookies, punters must remember.

Form lines are usually forgotten when the action gets going with festival bets by plenty placed on Sunday before the weeks racing. Still, don't be too stubborn and ignore a form line that may have worked out on the first day for something later in the week - you're allowed to bet on more than one horse.

If you're heading to Cheltenham and want to use your Betfair app, just be warned that phone signal and internet connection is a right pain, so it might be wise to place your bets before leaving.

Money will come for the Irish runners in the first. The Supreme Novice Hurdle will likely see British runner's drift in the market, so hold fire on taking a short price if you want the best price.

Spread your bets. Don't stack your accumulators heavy with the same horse. There's always one that is likely to let you down, and you don't want that horse on every slip - again.

Make sure you visit the Pizza truck by the parade ring!

The thread will continue tomorrow, until then, be lucky.

Follow Daryl Carter on Twitter @DarylCarter7