Today's Racing News: Hardy four-year-old to steal Market Rasen show

Thursday sees four meetings from around the country headlined by Market Rasen, who hold a seven-race car full of quality. Wincanton is the second meeting - that's where I will be today hoping to claim some cash - while Newcastle and Thurles both hold competitive meetings.

Money Talk continues to highlight the Betfair Sportsbook big-money moves to keep you in the loop. This section highlights market moves between 1:00 am and 9:00 am.

14:00 Thurles - Kilkenny Star 11/2 into 4/1

14:55 Market Rasen - The Cincinnati Kid 4/1 into 11/4

15:07 Newcastle - Kensington Art 11/4 into 9/4

The market says LAY!

Which horse is the Betfair Sportsbook market suggesting to Lay?

14:15 Wincanton - Royal Pretender 10/11 OUT 1/1

The Betfair Sportsbook is paying extra places today!

Market Rasen's 12:52 Pertemps Network Mares' Handicap Hurdle sees trainer Nicky Henderson saddle his only runner of the day with Go Chique 4.57/2. The trainer boasts a 29% strike rate at this venue and a 30% strike rate over hurdles.

There is a Pertemps Qualifier at Market Rasen at 13:22, where Teecomponents Lad 4.57/2 will bid for back to back victories in the race but Jesuitique 2.68/5 looks a progressive horse to keep on side.

The exciting Hardy Du Seuil 3.259/4 will take on four rivals in the 13:52 Pertemps Network Novices' Limited Handicap Chase. Gavin Sheehan will take the ride for trainer Jamie Snowden, and the pair have been operating at a 27% strike rate in the last 14 days.

In the 14:22 at Market Rasen, Adam Wedge, and Evan Williams will look to continue their 17% strike rate in the last 21 days with Heronord 2.0 1/1 , who was unlucky to fall when looking the winner at Taunton last time. Redemption on the cards?

In the bumper at 15:25 at Market Rasen, trainer Dr Richard Newland will look to enhance his 100% record with his runner Heron Creek 13.012/1. The trainer is two for two in NHF races at this venue.

Trainer Paul Nicholls saddles just two runners at Wincanton. Both run in races that the trainer has won twice and three times. 14:15 Time To Tinker 2.111/10 and 15:15 Thyme White 2.56/4.

Trainer Donald McCain sends a rare runner to Wincanton with Armattiekan 1.910/11 in the 14:45 Join Racing TV Now Handicap Chase, and he is three for four (75%) over fences at this venue.

If you're heading to Newcastle, be sure to keep a close eye on Dinsdale 8.07/1 in the 15:07 Live Casino, Games Slots At Vickers.Bet Handicap Hurdle. He hasn't run over obstacles for 1,158 days, but his trainer Michael Scudamore has had eight winners from just 32 runners here.

Jr back in the saddle for Dad

Jockey Jonjo O'Neill Jr returns from injury today after tearing a ligament in his shoulder less than four weeks ago.

O'Neill Jr returns with two rides at Market Rasen: 13:52 Orrisdale 4.57/2 and 15:25 Springwell Bay 1.84/5.

Horses for courses

This section highlights horses that have won twice or more at today's tracks and could be in with a chance today.

12:17 Market Rasen - Socialist Agenda - Has won here twice (100%)

13:22 Market Rasen - Giovanni Change - Has won here twice (50%)

14:37 Newcastle - Ascot De Bruyere - Has won here four times (40%)

Weighted to go well

"Weighted to go well" highlights horses running that are more than 10lbs below their last winning handicap mark.

13:07 Newcastle - Mamoo - Has won off 100 runs off 88

13:07 Newcastle - On We Go - Has won off 82 runs off 73

Form Watch

This section highlights a trainer, owner or jockey who is in excellent current form and their runners or rides for the day.

Trainer Sue Smith is operating at a 31% strike rate in the last 14 days. Today she sends Small Present 9.08/1 to Market Rasen in the 13:22 and Tumbling Dice 4.57/2 to Newcastle in the 13:37 - quick fire double, anyone?

Furthest traveller

Today's furthest traveller is trainer Michael Scudamore with his runner Dinsdale 7.06/1 at Newcastle in the 15:07. The trainer has made the 279-mile journey for one runner on the card today.

Race of the day

The 13:52 Pertemps Network Novices' Limited Handicap Chase is a cracking race for a Thursday afternoon. All five come into this contest at Market Rasen, and all hold some potential for the future over fences and splitting them for a punt means taking a bit of a chance.

No. 5 Hardy Du Seuil (Fr) SBK 7/2 EXC 5 Trainer: Jamie Snowden

Jockey: Gavin Sheehan

Age: 4

Weight: 10st 8lbs

OR: 129

It may pay to take a chance on four-year-old Hardy De Seuil, who went with plenty of zest on what was effectively his chasing bow at Carlisle (fell at first at Wetherby). He made some sloppy jumping mistakes in the early part of the race but warmed to his task throughout, and even a blunder at the third last did not stop his momentum.

He clearly possesses a big engine, and it was no easy task on paper despite it being a two runner race, but he brushed aside the 1/5f with ease and the time figure married up well to the 119 rated winner later on the card.

He would have learnt a good deal from that outing, and his jumping is likely to improve, and with the nine-pound four-year-old allowance now entering a handicap off of this fair opening mark of 129, he could take some stopping.

No. 4 Sam Barton SBK 2/1 EXC 3.2 Trainer: Emma Lavelle

Jockey: Tom Bellamy

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 2lbs

OR: 128

Sam Barton is a likeable type and is probably the one the money is likely to come for, but he had little excuses at Ascot on his debut outing after jumping well on the whole but seemingly lacking the pace to get involved.

That would concur with how he performed over hurdles, but he is entitled to improve for fitness and the experience, so he shouldn't be passed over lightly.

He gets first-time cheek-pieces today, but the good ground is an unknown given all of his starts have come on soft/heavy ground.

No. 3 Orrisdale (Ire) SBK 8/1 EXC 11 Trainer: Jonjo O'Neill

Jockey: Jonjo O'Neill Jr.

Age: 7

Weight: 11st 3lbs

OR: 129

Orrisdale looked as though he would run out a comfortable winner on his latest start at Newton Abbot but for coming down at the final flight and that race can be viewed positively given the runner-up and third filled the first and second positions at Warwick yesterday.

Frustratingly for connections, he is up five pounds in the weights today, and he must tackle a faster surface which is not sure to suit, despite the fact that he has won a bumper on similar ground.

He looks a dour stayer and could still be ahead of the handicapper, but backers would surely rather the mud was flying to be filled with confidence.

He could be a low key National type and may lack the pace of one or two of these.

Timeform offer up three of their best at Market Rasen

The Timeform team offer their NAP, NB and each way shout.

Final Word

It was great to see headline selection Edwardstone get off the mark over fences yesterday. He is a strapping sort with considerable potential and a sharp turn of foot. He is like a bulldozer and does nothing flashy, so he is probably is underappreciated in all he has achieved.

On the same Warwick card yesterday, Dan Skelton wasn't kidding when he said they are focusing on quality over quantity this season, with Hartur D'oudairies and West Balboa looking very smart horses to keep on side, the former surely a graded performer in the making.

Plenty to take out of yesterday's racing action, and if you haven't seen Hartur D'oudairies' performance, you can watch that and all of yesterday's racing back here.

I am off to Wincanton this morning hoping to land a bit of cash with Amarillo Sky and Thahab Ifraj, so until tomorrow, be lucky.

