Money Talk

Money Talk continues to highlight the Betfair Sportsbook big-money moves to keep you in the loop. This section highlights market moves between 1:00 am and 9:00 am.

Mark your card

Trainer William Haggas sends one runner to Thirsk today, where he has a 30% strike rate. Pink Crystal 2.68/5 is a potential improver now switched to turf for the first time at 16:00.

At Ascot at 16:50, trainer Marcus Tregonning has booked Ryan Moore for the ride on Al Azhar 3.55/2, and the pair boast a 25% strike rate when teaming up.



In the 18:25 at York, only one horse priced at double-figure odds has landed this prize in the last ten years. It could pay to look closer to the top of the market, and Good Earth 5.04/1 looks to rattle off a hattrick of wins for trainer Michael Herrington.

Interestingly jockey Ben Curtis has a 27% strike rate when riding in field sizes of five or less runners and today is on La Trinidad 3.02/1 in the 17:55 at York - a field of just four runners.

Backing all of Saeed bin Suroor's horses at York on the back of a 250-day lay-off or more would have yielded a profit of £18 to a £1 level stake and a 26.7% strike rate. Today he saddles the returning Marching Army 3.55/2 at 19:55.

In the 18:10 at Newmarket, trainer George Scott saddles Coco Jack 4.57/2 and has a 21% strike rate with handicap debutants, with his horses returning an excellent 48% ROI.

Trainer Roger Varian has a 20% strike rate with horses running first time after a gelding operation. A positive stat for today's runner Open Champion 7.06/1 in the 19:40 at Newmarket.

Horses for courses

This section highlights the best bets from horses that have won twice or more at today's tracks.

13:10 Thirsk - Gullane One - Has won here twice (40%)

17:55 York - La Trinidad - Has won here twice (15%)

19:55 York - The Flying Ginger - Has won here twice (40%)

Weighted to go well

"Weighted to go well" highlights horses running that are more than 10lbs below their last winning handicap mark.

15:05 Ascot - Mancini - Has won off 91 runs off 72

19:05 Chepstow - Iconic Knight - Has won off 70 runs off 60

20:05 Chepstow - Pop Dancer - Has won off 80 runs off 67

Furthest traveller

Today's furthest traveller is trainer Michael Dodds with his runner Haveagomecca 4.03/1 at Ascot in the 17:25. The trainer has made the 264-mile journey for this his only runner on the card. Dodds has booked Tom Marquand for just the fourth time in his career (0-3).

Race of the day

Today's feature race comes from York and is the 19:25 British Stallion Studs EBF Lyric Fillies' Stakes, where a small but select field of seven head to post.

No. 1 (6) Achelois (Ire) SBK 2/1 EXC 3.4 Trainer: Andrew Balding

Jockey: David Probert

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 6lbs

OR: -

Achelois is turned out fairly quickly after running a blinder 13 days ago in the John Smiths Handicap over course and distance and is today back in against her own sex up in grade. She has previously found it twice tough at Listed level, but her latest performance recorded a career-best effort, and she must be respected despite tackling less exposed sorts today.

Still, she may struggle to give away the weight to some promising fillies who also arrive on an upward curve, but she sets the standard.

No. 7 (4) Judith SBK 15/8 EXC 3.1 Trainer: John & Thady Gosden

Jockey: Robert Havlin

Age: 3

Weight: 8st 11lbs

OR: -

Judith arrives on the back of two good successes and had plenty in hand when scoring at Newmarket over the potentially useful Al Nafir. Her debut win at Ascot has worked out tremendously well, and she again scored with plenty in hand. It's hard to know where her ceiling is, but it would be folly to say that today's contest is it, and she makes plenty of appeal even at short odds with a step forward needed.

No. 6 (7) Poptronic SBK 11/4 EXC 4.1 Trainer: K. R. Burke

Jockey: Sam James

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: -

Poptronic continues to improve and has now recorded three victories from four outings, with her sole defeat on debut. She is a real grinder, and this trip is likely to prove the minimum for her going forward. She may lack the class of Judith, but she is not one to take lightly and the most likely to find any chinks in the armour of the Gosden horse.

Big race verdict

Three-year-olds have an excellent record in this race scoring in the last four and six of the last seven, and Judith makes the most appeal with the promise of more to come after just two outings. She could be potentially top-class, and it's hard to conclude about anything else in the field.

Take a chance on The Flying Ginger bouncing back at York

At York at 19:55, The Flying Ginger 6.05/1 could get the opportunity to dominate this small field on the drop back in trip after shaping like a non-stayer at Pontefract over 1m4f in Listed company last time, and she remians dangerously well-handicapped under today's conditions.

No. 7 (3) The Flying Ginger (Ire) SBK 4/1 EXC 5.7 Trainer: Roger Fell

Jockey: Ben Curtis

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 0lbs

OR: 84

She is a horse that likes to dominate, and she is a horse that seemingly prefers smaller fields. Other than her two efforts in Listed company when having little chance at 28/1 and 40/1 against some top-class performers, she has won both her outings with field sizes of six or less, and she is the only horse in the field that is handicapped to go well under today's conditions of what is a career-low rating since her victory here in 2020.

She is twice a course winner at York, and the drop in trip and the return to this venue, as well as the drop in grade, are all reasons to be positive about her chances today.

The form of her handicap win here in August last year has worked out tremendously well, with the runner-up 21lbs higher and the third nine pounds higher. She gave positive signs on her latest outing that a return to form was imminent.

It's slightly frustrating that market support has come for her, given I was hoping to put up a double-figure price today, but anything 4/1 or bigger seems perfectly reasonable.

Dubai Honour leads Carter's Saturday selections.

The market has the 15:15 at York on Saturday all wrong, and Dubai Honour 3.412/5, who sets the standard on last season's exploits, should be a clear favourite for this contest.

No. 2 (2) Dubai Honour (Ire) SBK 6/4 EXC 2.7 Trainer: William Haggas

Jockey: Stevie Donohoe

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 8lbs

OR: -

The form of his excellent second in the Champion Stakes at Ascot on his last start in Britain easily sets the standard in this contest, and he was unlucky in Hong Kong when caught in a pocket having given the winner the first run.

There's little between him and Dubai Future, who produced a career-best at Royal Ascot (in the region of 10 lengths faster than Claymore over the same trip), but the selection is the stronger stayer as he proved under no more than hand and heels when held up off a sedate gallop in the Sheema Classic. He is readily fancied to score on the Knavesmire with a good gallop looking likely to suit his strong finishing effort.

Hard to let Arc winner go unbacked

In the days feature race, the 15:35 King George at Ascot, it's hard to let the form setter and Prix de l'Arc winner Torquator Tasso 10.09/1 go unbacked at those odds. He needed his reappearance run this term, as he has done three times now, and his form figures outside of that return run read 111212121. I am not convinced that he needs soft ground. He is just a very strong stayer and has a useful turn of foot to boot.

I am yet to be convinced that Mishrif wants 1m4f to be at his best. He showed a bright turn of foot in the Coral-Eclipse, which may be blunted over this longer trip, and he has never really been in love with Ascot.

The Irish Derby form is pretty worthless with Tuesday running ten pounds below her Oaks victory, so taking on Westover is a no brainer in this competitive King George on Saturday.

Emily Upjohn could be anything and is feared the most, but she does need to prove it against the boys and needs a step forward from her Oaks form to play a hand here.

Final Word

I was quite taken by the performance of Proud and Regal winning yesterday at Leopardstown. Jockey Gavin Ryan rode his rivals to sleep on the front end, using his riding brain to keep his horse up to his work right to the line, but I think the after-the-race comments were unjust.

Jane Mangan - who I adore, by the way - sounded as though she had a bet on Pearling Path, who finished a never nearer fifth of five when dissecting the race and perhaps knocking the winner a little too much for my liking.

Still, there was lots of promise from the winner who was making just his second start, was green under pressure, had never led and galloped strongly through the line. It's a race to go and analyses if you have time this weekend, until Monday, though, be lucky.

