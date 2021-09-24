Today's Racing News: Friday fantastica at Newmarket, York and Haydock

Welcome to a busy Friday with excellent action from the biggest tracks around the country. Racing comes from Newmarket, York, Haydock, Newcastle and Dundalk on the flat.

Worcester is the jumps meeting in the UK, while Ireland has a mixed card at Listowel.

Mark your card - Newmarket

The Betfair Sportsbook is paying extra places today!

Trainer John Gosden will look for a fourth win in the opening 13:15 Try Our New Super Boosts At Unibet British EBF Maiden Stakes with his representative Spinaround 3.259/4 partnered by Frankie Dettori.

Trainer William Haggas will look to continue his good record in the 13:50 Unibet 3 Uniboosts A Day EBF Rosemary Stakes. Haggas has won the contest three times previously and saddles Ready To Venture 15.014/1.

There are two class droppers in the 14:25 Unibet Princess Royal Stakes. Golden Pass 8.07/1 and Mystery Angel 10.09/1 and three-year-olds have won seven of the last ten runnings.

In the 15:00 Unibet Rockfel Stakes, favourite Majestic Glory 3.259/4 ran on the same card as second favourite Girl On Film 6.05/1 when scoring in the Sweet Solera Stakes, and her time figure was five lengths faster.

English 2,000 Guineas runner-up Master Of The Seas 1.90 10/11 returns from a mid-season injury and is favourite for the 15:35 Unibet "You're On" Joel Stakes and will take on owner-mate Benbatl 4.0 3/1 , for which Oisin Murphy rides - the jockey has won the last two renewals.

Prominent racers or those that have led have won the last five runnings of the 16:10 Play Slingo Startburst At Unibet Godolphin Stakes. There looks to be no obvious pace in this small field today, so perhaps in-running punters can get an edge?

Elsewhere around the country

Dreamweaver 3.02/1 will look to make it four wins from five starts at Haydock in the 15:10 Ray Turner Memorial Handicap.

Jockey Dylan Hogan and owner La Tesa Spa have a 60% strike rate when teaming up. They partner today with Geremia 7.06/1 at Haydock in the 15:45.

David Allan is an eye-catching booking when riding for King Power Racing at York. The pair have a 75% strike rate and partner with Lampang 17.016/1 at 14:05.

It's not often you see a Grade 1 winning hurdler running in a handicap, but that's the story for Belfast Banter 9.08/1 at Listowel in the 14:10.

Horses for courses - Newmarket

This section highlights horses that have won twice or more at today's tracks and could be in with a chance today.

14:25 Newmarket - Mystery Angel - Has won here twice (50%)

14:25 Newmarket - Sayyida - Has won here twice (50%)

15:00 Newmarket - Majestic Glory - Has won here twice (100%)

15:35 Newmarket - Master Of The Seas - Has won here three times (75%)

15:35 Newmarket - Accidental Agent - Has won here twice (50%)

16:40 Newmarket - Turntable - Has won here twice (50%)

Elsewhere today...

14:05 York - Mr Wagyu - Has won here twice (50%)

14:05 York - Muscika - Ha won here twice (45%)

14:40 York - Firmament - Has won here three times (20%)

14:40 York - La Trinidad - Has won here twice (50%)

15:10 Haydock - Dreamweaver - Has won here three times (75%)

18:00 Newcastle - Harry George - Has won here four times (57%)

19:30 Newcastle - Bobby Joe Leg - Has won here four times (27%)

19:30 Newcastle - Brazen Bolt - Has won here three times (43%)

20:30 Newcastle - Royal Advice - Has won here three times (60%)

Weighted to go well

"Weighted to go well" highlights horses running that are more than 10lbs below their last winning handicap mark.

17:30 Newcastle - Red Stripes - Has won off 64 runs off 45

18:00 Newcastle - Fennaan - Has won off 83 runs off 66

20:30 Newcastle - Canford Bay - Has won off 79 runs off 69

Form Watch

This section highlights a trainer, owner or jockey who is in excellent current form and their runners or rides for the day.

Owner Isa Salman Al Khalifa has had three winners from seven runners in the last 14 days and today runs Instinctive Move 5.04/1 at Haydock in the 14:35.

Furthest traveller

Today's furthest traveller is Daniel and Clair Kubler with Abbey Heights 3.55/2 in the 18:30 at Newcastle. They travel 285 miles with just one runner on the card and have a 27% strike rate in the last 14 days.

Race of the day

We head to Newmarket for today's feature race, the 15:00 Rockfel Stakes where the market suggests this is more wide open than it really is.

No. 7 (7) Majestic Glory SBK 2/1 EXC 3.3 Trainer: Andrew Balding

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 0lbs

OR: -

Majestic Glory rightfully heads the market here after an impressive Sweet Solera Stakes win on the July course last time out, and the form of that race easily sets the standard in today's contest.

That race wasn't all plain sailing for her, given she had to wait for room and showed a good attitude to squeeze through a gap, but she picked up well and won in the style of a good horse.

The form has been well advertised by the runner-up who scored in a Grade 1 in Canada the next time eased down, and the time figure of the performance was the fastest on the Newmarket card.

Today's rival Girl On Film ran on the same card as her Sweet Solera win and was five lengths slower, so she easily sets the standard in more ways than one and should take some wacking in this company so has to be backed.

No. 3 (6) Girl On Film (Fr) SBK 6/1 EXC 7.6 Trainer: Ralph Beckett

Jockey: Frankie Dettori

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 0lbs

OR: -

Girl On Film is open to further improvement after just the one start, and she represents powerful connections with the added benefit of Frankie Dettori up top.

As mentioned above, she will need to improve a good deal to land this contest, but she is a scopey filly who will improve in due course, for all this may come too soon in her career.

No. 4 (9) Hello You (Ire) SBK 17/2 EXC 9.8 Trainer: David Loughnane

Jockey: Rossa Ryan

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 0lbs

OR: -

Hello You caught the eye at Goodwood last time in a race that is likely to work out well going forward. She was denied a clear run at a crucial stage, and her back form with Sandrine and Zain Claudette brings substance to this race.

She is yet to convince over 7f, and this stiff track may not see her to the best effect, but she is a strong candidate should the favourite underperform.

Final Word

Wow, what a week and what a weekend we have to look forward to! That's all from me this week, folks, and I hope I have been of some help in finding some winners.

Tomorrow looks like another busy day for punters.

Jumby in the finale at Newmarket can round off a profitable meeting!

Until Monday, be lucky.

