Today's Racing News: Fire away those Cheltenham blues with Torpillo at Wincanton

Money Talk

Money Talk continues to highlight the Betfair Sportsbook big-money moves to keep you in the loop. This section highlights market moves between 1:00 am and 9:00 am.

In the opening 13:55 at Plumpton, Nicky Henderson saddles hurdle debutant Fish Cake 2.111/10, a half-sister to the smart Monkfish but showed very little in a bumper at Wincanton. Although this is an ordinary race, she looks rather short in the betting and could be one to lay at the morning odds?

In the 14:30 at Plumpton, The Flying Sofa 2.47/5 has failed to finish outside of the first two at this venue in five visits.

In the 15:40 at Plumpton, Friends Don't Ask 8.07/1, represents trainer Martin Smith who has a 29% strike rate at this venue and can be forgiven his last two runs when 21 pounds out of the handicap last time and needs to go left-handed.

Trainer Alan King has a 32% strike rate over hurdles at Plumpton and today runs Sword Beach 2.56/4 in the 16:50.

Trainer Paul Nicholls has a 32% strike rate over hurdles at Wincanton and he has three chances over the smaller obstacles today. Birds Of Prey 8.07/1 in the 14:20 looks a fair price with a return to form looking imminent after a good run at Taunton last time.

Trainer Nigel Twiston Davies has an 18% strike rate over fences at Wincanton. Jockey Daryl Jacob has just the one ride at this venue as the pair team up with Torpillo 2.4 7/5 in the 14:55.

Max Dynamo 3.55/2 is in the form of his life looking for a four-timer (a three-timer here at Wincanton) and runs in the 16:05 at Wincanton.

Jockey Adam Wedge heads to Southwell today and has a 40% strike rate when riding for owner Alan Rogers. They partner with Clear The Runway2.26/5 in the 13:35.



Jockey Sean Bowen and trainer Martin Keighley partner with Windy Cove 23.022/1 at Southwell in the 15:20, the pair boasts a 44% strike rate.

Horses for courses

This section highlights the best bets from horses that have won twice or more at today's tracks.

13:00 Southwell - Coole Lion - Has won here twice (50%)

16:05 Wincanton - Max Dynamo - Has won here twice (100%)

16:30 Southwell - Miss M - Has won here twice (100%)

Weighted to go well

"Weighted to go well" highlights horses running that are more than 10lbs below their last winning handicap mark.

16:05 Wincanton - Coup De Pinceau - Has won off 131 runs off 121





Furthest traveller

Today's furthest traveller is trainer David Pipe with his runner Miss M 8.515/2 in the 16:30 at Southwell. He has made the 211-mile journey. He has three runners on the card.

Race of the day

We head to Wincanton today for their competitive 14:55 Handicap Chase where a small field of just four line up for this contest.

No. 1 Torpillo (Fr) SBK 13/8 EXC 2.92 Trainer: Nigel Twiston-Davies

Jockey: Daryl Jacob

Age: 7

Weight: 11st 11lbs

OR: 134

Torpillo put in an excellent shift at Sandown on his second start in two years and bumped into a handicap blot. Still, Sandown is not a track that suits him, given his tendency to throw in a mistake or two at his fences, and this Wincanton track should suit him much better, especially if adopting his usual front running tactics.

He arrives here off a much-reduced handicap mark, and he retains all of his old ability on the evidence of his latest run and has pressing claims in this field.

No. 3 The Russian Doyen (Ire) SBK 13/8 EXC 2.7 Trainer: Jeremy Scott

Jockey: Nick Scholfield

Age: 9

Weight: 11st 5lbs

OR: 128

The Russian Doyen bounced back to form at Newbury last time - a course he loves - and he needs to back that effort up away from that venue. Still, he is another that arrives on a reduced handicap mark, but unlike the favourite, he has had opportunities in lower graded races and could find an on song Torpillo too much to handle.

Big race verdict

Both Financier and Glajou needs consideration, but this looks like a good opportunity for Torpillo to get back to winning ways in what is effectively a lesser contest than he has been contesting for quite some time. He should get the run of the race under Daryl Jacob and will be hard to pass.

Final Word

Wow, what a week that was at Cheltenham. It had everything, from outstanding performances to the last fence drama of Galopin Des Champs to the epic story of Rachael Blackmore. From a personal point of view, watching Constitution Hill bound up the Cheltenham hill in excellent fashion was a sight to behold.

When it comes to Cheltenham week, there are always highs and lows. Sire Du Berlais being badly hampered was gutting, but not so much as Langer Dan being brought down early in the Martin Pipe! Still, what an incredible week of racing and everyone in the industry should be proud of what this sport can produce when everyone comes together.

I don't want to see any of this "It's not all about Cheltenham" on the build-up to next year's event because it bloody is! These remarkable four days should be applauded at every opportunity because it brings out the best this sport has to offer.

Well, that's it for another year, and it's time for a short break, so for the rest of this week, the excellent Alan Dudman will be taking over this column, and I will be back next Monday.

Until then, be lucky.

