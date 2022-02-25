Today's Racing News: Exeter's Devon National set to be a classic stamina test

Yes, a good day's racing ahead. I am at Exeter today for the Devon National Handicap Chase, the feature race in today's column, hosting hospitality guests - if you're around, say hello. Elsewhere around the country, there's a hot class three handicap at Lingfield, competitive action at Wolverhampton and some quality mares on show at Warwick.

Let's get to it.

Money Talk

Money Talk continues to highlight the Betfair Sportsbook big-money moves to keep you in the loop. This section highlights market moves between 1:00 am and 9:00 am.

15:30 Lingfield - Menai Bridge 16/5 into 3/1

16:45 Wolverhampton - Okaidi 9/1 into 7/1

17:15 Wolverhampton - Glorious Charmer 11/2 into 5/1

The morning market drifters !

Which horse is the Betfair Sportsbook market suggesting to Lay?

16:05 Lingfield - Bulleit 11/4 out 3/1

Mark your card

The Betfair Sportsbook is paying extra places today!

It's just a two runner affair in the opening contest at Lingfield, the 13:45 Novice Stakes. Mhajim is 1/3, while his rival, who has to give away seven pounds and finished behind him on debut here at Lingfield, Rogue Mission, is 9/4. However, Rogue Mission's trainer and jockey combo are 50% in the last 21 days, and he did win here last time out and will appreciate the step up in trip.

In the 14:55 at Lingfield, jockey Rhys Clutterbuck is profitable £31.88 to a £1 level stake when riding for Gary Moore and has an 18% strike rate on the all-weather. Today they partner with, Reckon I'm Hot 7.513/2.

Jockey Kieran O'Neil has a 43% strike rate when riding for owner Burton Lodge Racing Club. Today they partner with Smart Connection 3.02/1 in the 16:40 Handicap at Lingfield.

In the 13:00 at Exeter, Bellatrixsa 2.47/5 is four pounds well-in on her future handicap mark and drops markedly back in distance to 2m for the first time since March 2021 and is turned out quickly (nine days later).

Trainer Nicky Henderson has a 27% strike rate over fences at Exeter. Today he runs Grand Mogul 3.02/1 in the 13:35 Handicap Chase.

In the 16:20 National Hunt Flat race at Exeter, Largy Train 3.02/1, who looked potentially very useful when last seen makes his first start for Paul Nicholls. Nicholls has a 50% strike rate when partnering with jockey Ben Bromley.

Trainer Venetia Williams has a 50% strike rate at Warwick this season (four from eight) and sends Eleanor Bob 2.47/5 in the 15:05.

Jockey Adam Farragher will partner with Sea Formula 4.03/1 in the 17:45 at Wolverhampton for Sunderland Holding, and together the partnership have a 50% strike rate.

Roger Varian has booked Callum Shepherd for the ride on Robert Walpole 3.02/1 in the 18:45 at Wolverhampton, and the pair have a 50% strike rate at Wolverhampton.

Horses for courses

This section highlights horses that have won twice or more at today's tracks and could be in with a chance today.

15:30 Lingfield - Menai Bridge - Has won here twice (100%)

15:50 Exeter - Samuel Jackson - Has won here twice (40%)

17:15 Wolverhampton - Hot Hot Hot - Has won here twice (40%)

Weighted to go well

"Weighted to go well" highlights horses running that are more than 10lbs below their last winning handicap mark.

14:20 Lingfield - Too Shy Shy - Has won off 69 runs off 55

15:50 Exeter - Volcano - Has won off 125 runs off 114

17:10 Lingfield - Sweet Bertie - Has won off 77 runs off 58

19:15 Wolverhampton - Cityzen Serg - Has won off 82 runs off 70

Form Watch

This section highlights a trainer, owner or jockey who is in excellent current form and their runners or rides for the day.

Trainer Jeremy Scott has been operating at a 30% strike rate in the last 14 days, and today he has just one runner across the cards. He sends De Young Warrior 3.55/2 to Exeter in 13:35, who bids for a hattrick of wins.

Furthest traveller

Today's furthest traveller is trainer Nick Kent. His runner goes in the 15:50 at Exeter, Who's In The Box 13.012/1. The trainer has made the 286-mile journey for the Devon National.

Race of the day

We head to Exeter for the 15:50 Devon National Handicap Chase, in which a field of 13 goes to post for the stiff test over a stamina-sapping 3m6 1/2f. Plenty in here with chances, including last year's winner and the 2018 and 2019 winner.

No. 7 Classic Ben (Ire) SBK 8/1 EXC 9.6 Trainer: Stuart Edmunds

Jockey: Ciaran Gethings

Age: 9

Weight: 11st 0lbs

OR: 122

I like the chances of two in here. The first is Classic Ben, who was going great guns before coming down three out here at Exeter on his last visit. He has fallen a long way in the handicap down to a career-low mark and given he usually comes on for his seasonal return. His latest effort was a step back in the right direction, and the last time he tackled a marathon like this, he was running in class 2 company off eight pounds higher.

He does find trouble getting his head in front, but he ticks plenty of boxes for this contest today, including the ground, track and trip and is weighted to go well in this company.

No. 8 Pemberley (Ire) SBK 5/1 EXC 7 Trainer: Emma Lavelle

Jockey: Tom Bellamy

Age: 9

Weight: 10st 8lbs

OR: 116

Pemberley is the other horse that I fancy, he has been knocking on the door of late, and he caught the eye at Lingfield, making swift headway before coming down at the 16th. The winner of that race has since gone in again, and his second at Plumpton in the Sussex National on his penultimate start not only reads well but was a track too sharp for him.

He has stamina in abundance and has been given a real chance by the handicapper, leaving him on the same mark as his excellent Sussex National second.

He arrives here on the up and is unexposed.

No. 3 Captain Drake (Ire) SBK 12/1 EXC 17.5 Trainer: Harry Fry

Jockey: Bryan Carver

Age: 9

Weight: 11st 5lbs

OR: 127

The well-handicapped Captain Drake has come in for plenty of market support overnight, and his latest run over hurdles should have put him spot-on for a crack at this.

He scored here in January 2020, and he goes well at this time of year, so he is feared the most.

Big race verdict

This is a cracker and highly competitive, but I like my chances with Classic Ben and Pemberley, who both hold solid claims, are out and out stayers with very workable handicap marks and have conditions to suit.

Final Word

I hope you have had a good punting week. That's all from me until Sunday's Cheltenham Focus column, but I will leave you with a fancy for Saturday in the Eider at Newcastle. Rath An Luir 11.010/1 has always been a staying prospect for Rose Dobin, who won this contest in 2016, and her unexposed and well-handicapped nine-year-old should relish this extreme stamina test. He looks a good each-way bet on Saturday to claim some cash!

Have a great weekend, until Sunday, be lucky.

Follow Daryl Carter on Twitter @DarylCarter7