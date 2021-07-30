Today's Racing News: Everything backed at Goodwood in Golden Mile

It's Friday and racing comes thick and fast up and down the country from Goodwood to Galway and Bangor Dee, Wolverhampton, Newmarket, Bath and Musselburgh in between.

Money Talk

Money Talk continues to highlight the Betfair Sportsbook big-money moves to keep you in the loop. This section will now highlight market moves between 1:00 am and 9:00 am.

15:00 Goodowood - Path Of Thunder 4/1 into 3/1

15:35 Goodwood - Dragon Symbol 3/1 into 11/4

19:40 Bath - Fountain Cross 13/2 into 11/2

An interesting morning betting market at Goodwood with everything being backed in the 15:00 but nothing elsewhere.

The market says no!

Which horses at the head of the market are on the drift on the Betfair Sportsbook this morning?

16:50 Wolverhampton - Send In the Clouds 9/4 out 10/3

17:15 Newmarket - Majestic Glory 7/4 out 9/4

Mark your card - Friday

The Betfair Sportsbook are paying extra places on eight races today!

Goodwood continues with day four of the festival. The opening 13:50 contest , run over 2m4 1/2f, has only been won by one horse in the last decade carrying more than 9st. Only one of winner in that period was rated above 85.

The 15:00 Golden Mile sees four horses running "well-in" on their handicap mark headed by Path Of Thunder, who is due to go up a further 5lbs after today.

Course specialist Battaash bids for a five-timer in the 5f King George at 15:35, while Aidan O'Brien will have his first runner in 10 years in the 16:10 l'Ormarins Queen's Plate Glorious Stakes with Mogul.

Top-class names hoping to be added to roll of honour at Galway

At Galway, the 18:40 Arthur Guinness Chase sees a whole host of top-class horses go to post with the likes of Battleoverdoyen and Samcro hoping to add their names to an illustrious list of winners.

In the finale on the Galway card, Emmet Mullins will look for a third win in four years for owners Mrs A F Mee, who finished second last year for trainer Shark Hanlon.

At Wolverhampton in the 16:18, Saeed bin Surroor will search for back to back wins in the race with his representative and potentially smart recruit Night Hunter.

Timeform looking to take all at Galway

Timeform head to Galway and offer up their three best bests.

Read Timeform Tips here.

Back Ornate to grab an extra place at wild odds

The 15:35 King George is all about Battaash, and whether he will prove to be at the same level he was in 2020, but he only has two-and-three-quarter lengths on 150.0149/1 shot Ornate.

The admirable veteran ran poorly three days ago here, but that is typical of him at this meeting as he tends to go well on his second run in a short space of time here, and the lack of cheek-pieces can also be used as an excuse.

No. 6 (10) Ornate SBK 150/1 EXC 260 Trainer: David C. Griffiths

Jockey: Phil Dennis

Age: 8

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: 95

With the headgear back on today and the drying ground to his liking this might be the time to catch him to go well. He has scored four times when running within nine days of his last run, and today makes the quick turnaround of three.

This is deeper than last year, but he is worth a very small each-way wager to grab a place.

Check out the Timeform runner by runner guide to the King George.

Race of the day

Goodwood's 16:10 l'Ormarins Queen's Plate Glorious Stakes is a tricky race, so hopefully I can shed some light and unravel the mystery a touch.

No. 5 (1) Mogul SBK 11/4 EXC 4.2 Trainer: Aidan O'Brien, Ireland

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 1lbs

OR: 117

As mentioned, Aidan O'Brien, interestingly enough, hasn't had a runner in this contest for the last ten years, but today saddles Mogul.

He was a decisive winner on his last visit to this venue in the Gordon Stakes, but he has failed to live up to the prominent billing as a three-year-old.

Soundly beaten sixth of six in the Coronation Cup at Epsom when last seen, it's hard to know which Mogul will turn up.

He looks vulnerable from a favourites standpoint and one you would instead oppose than back at the current prices.

No. 1 (5) Euchen Glen SBK 6/1 EXC 8.4 Trainer: Jim Goldie

Jockey: Paul Mulrennan

Age: 8

Weight: 9st 4lbs

OR: 116

Euchen Glen saddles a three-pound penalty but arrives here with fewer questions than most to answer after a flawless victory at Sandown, giving plenty of weight away to his rivals.

He is in the form of his life and arrives on the back of a career-best.

It's hard to pick holes in what he has achieved thus far, and the step back up in trip is another source of improvement for the eight-year-old.

He arguably should be favourite, again.

No. 7 (2) Pablo Escobarr (Ire) SBK 12/1 EXC 13.5 Trainer: William Haggas

Jockey: William Buick

Age: 5

Weight: 9st 1lbs

OR: 106

Pablo Escobarr needs a revival, but if he is to get one, then it will surely be at his favoured Goodwood in the first time fitted tongue-tie blinker combination.

His form figures here at Goodwood now read 2111, including in this race last term on his third start after a break such as today.

He is hardly improving, but neither are most of these, and he has all the conditions to get back in the winners enclosure if he fancies it.

Want Moore? Of course you do

Ryan Moore gives his thoughts on his four rides at Goodwood today.

Read Ryan Moore here.

Final Word

Aside from the tipping yesterday, did the Racing League work? I am not entirely sure I see the point of turning an individual sport into a team event. I don't think it works. Other than the points system, there is no other way to turn it into a team event.

I find it all a bit cringeworthy, to be honest, and it's hard enough to identify the runners for someone like me, let alone any newbie.

I just don't see why you need a gimmick to up the prize money for normal day to day racing.

Until tomorrow, be lucky.

Follow DarylCarter7 on Twitter



