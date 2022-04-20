Today's Racing News: Elliott out to claim Nicholls in Perth feature with The Goffer

Money Talk

Money Talk continues to highlight the Betfair Sportsbook big-money moves to keep you in the loop. This section highlights market moves between 1:00 am and 9:00 am.

At Ludlow in the opening 13:00 Novice Hurdle, Just That Man 3.02/1 has scored here twice and returns to the track after flying too high at Aintree last time. This race lacks depth, and thanks to this horses' two victories, John O'Shea has a 40% strike rate at this venue this season. Kevin Brogan takes the ride and has a 40% strike rate for the trainer.

In the 13:40 at Catterick, Val De Travers 1.910/11 turns out quickly under a penalty after impressing at Nottingham on his first start this season. He looks a good way ahead of the handicapper for trainer Michael Appleby.

In the 14:15 at Catterick, Where's Diana 13.012/1 was as big as 29.028/1 when the Betfair Sportsbook opened and has seen plenty of market support. Trainer Rogel Fell has had just one three-year-old five-furlong sprinter in the last two years, and this is his second.

Gordon and Nicholls out to raid Perth and enhance excellent strike rates

Trainer Gordon Elliott has a 28% strike rate with runners at Perth. Today he sends a team of five runners. Laffite 7.06/1 in the 13:50 is partnered by Brian Hughes, and the trainer and jockey combo has a 21% strike rate.

Sean Bowen partner's Coach Carter 2.111/10 for Elliott in the 15:00, The Goffer 5.04/1 in the 15:35 and Daphne Moon in the 16:10 at Perth. They have an 18% strike rate, and the latter has been backed 16/1 into 17/2.

Horses for courses

This section highlights the best bets from horses that have won twice or more at today's tracks.

16:30 Catterick - Obee Jo - Has won here twice (33%)

16:50 Lingfield - Hackbridge - Has won here four times (33%)

18:00 Lingfield - The Defiant - Has won here twice (100%)

Weighted to go well

"Weighted to go well" highlights horses running that are more than 10lbs below their last winning handicap mark.

13:40 Catterick - Spanish Angel - Has won off 81 runs off 59

14:40 Ludlow - Broken Quest - Has won off 128 runs off 117

17:05 Catterick - Able Handy - Has won off 84 runs off 66

Furthest traveller

Today's furthest traveller is trainer Paul Nicholls who has made the 434-mile journey to Perth today with three runners. Nicholls has an excellent 35% strike rate when sending runners here, and today saddles Amenon 2.111/10 13:50, Ubetya 5.59/2 14:25 and Complete Unknown 3.7511/4 15:35.

Tony Calvin looking to raid Sandown on Saturday

The National Hunt season really does come to a close at Sandown on Saturday - it has been huffing and puffing since Cheltenham and Aintree - so that is where I am going to focus on for this ante-post column.

Race of the day

We take a closer look at the 15:35 Gold Castle 'National Hunt' Novices' Hurdle at Perth, where a small but competitive field of six runners heads to post, and only one of these has run over today's 3m trip.

No. 1 Mahler Mission (Ire) SBK 7/1 EXC 8.4 Trainer: John McConnell, Ireland

Jockey: Tom Scudamore

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 5lbs

OR: -

That runner is Mahler Mission, who won the Grade 2 River Don at Doncaster before finishing a creditable seventh in the Grade 1 Albert Bartlett at the Cheltenham Festival.

He won well at Doncaster in what was a steadily run race when tackling today's trip for the first time and was subsequently given a rating of 141. That form has taken a few knocks, and considering a couple of fancied runners failed to give their running that day; his official rating looks inflated. His stamina was seemingly exposed in the Albert Bartlett when asked to go a good gallop, and he arrives with questions to answer over this distance.

No. 3 Complete Unknown (Ire) SBK 5/2 EXC 3.75 Trainer: Paul Nicholls

Jockey: Harry Cobden

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 3lbs

OR: -

Complete Unknown represents a trainer with a great record here and one that scored in this contest last year. He steps up in trip, which could prompt improvement on the back of a good handicap win at Sandown last time, but it will need to. He looks progressive, but this is the deepest contest he has faced to date, and his price looks short enough for one that's simply won a handicap off a mark of 126.

No. 2 The Goffer (Ire) SBK 6/1 EXC 7.8 Trainer: Gordon Elliott, Ireland

Jockey: Sean Bowen

Age: 5

Weight: 11st 5lbs

OR: -

The Goffer was badly hampered in the Martin Pipe, so it's to his credit he ran as well as he did for as long as he did. That wasn't his true running, and he is better judged on his Grade 3 win at Thurles and his Maiden Hurdle win at Navan, in which both races have strength in depth to the form.

It's easy to argue he sets the form standard in this contest, and he was undone by a slow pace when held up at the rear of the field behind Gerri Colombe at Thurles when trying 2m7f. He should appreciate this trip, and the market has underestimated the Irish raider.

Big race verdict

A trappy heat but one to view positively with many of these, including Famous Bridge, having upwardly mobile profiles. Still, the market has slightly overestimated the strength of the British handicapping form and, in turn, underestimated the Irish. The Goffer has earned his rating of 138, and those towards the top of the ratings usually come to the fore in this contest and with the form to back up his claims, he looks the one to side with.

Salisbury sizzlers from Timeform

Timeform's Andrew Asquith highlights a NAP. Next Best and Each Way selection at Salisbury on Wednesday.

Twilight Heir has ideal conditions to bounce back to form

I like the chances of Twilight Heir 9.08/1 in the 19:30 at Lingfield today. He has dropped ten pounds in the weights in four runs for his new yard down to a mark of 75 but has been better than the bare result on a couple of occasions, and it may be worth forgiving his latest poor effort at Doncaster now switched back to the all-weather.

No. 1 (4) Twilight Heir SBK 17/2 EXC 10 Trainer: Seamus Durack

Jockey: Cieren Fallon

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 7lbs

OR: 75

The four-year-old looked in need of the run on his first start for this yard at Southwell on the back of a 214-day break and then was slowly away from the gates here at Lingfield and lost all chance at the start but ran with plenty of promise to suggest he is one worth following.

He was a big eye-catcher next time at Kempton when he stepped up to 7f for the first time. He travelled strongly on the bridle behind the leaders, but before he could make his challenge, the door was slammed closed on him (twice), and he had no chance to recover.

His latest run at Doncaster was too bad to be true, and there's a case to suggest that it came too soon, just nine days after his Kempton run. Looking at his profile, he is a horse that is at his best with time between his races, so this turf run - his third in four weeks - may have seen him over the top.

He has now had more than three weeks to recover, switches back to the all-weather at a track he scored at in February last year and is reunited with Cieren Fallon, who rode him to victory that day. This is also a drop into a Class 5 contest for the first time in his career off his lowest handicap mark, and he is drawn well for a prominent position from stall four in a race that lacks pace angles. Providing Fallon reverts to prominent tactics (as he did when he last rode), he could be in pole position to attack, and he is certainly weighted to win.

Final Word - Racing or wedding?

The Jumps season comes to a close on Saturday, with Sandown's finale card looking like an excellent day in the sun for racegoers with plenty of beer to go along with it (drink responsibly). I already have my ticket to attend the meeting on Saturday, but I have a friend's wedding on Sunday, so I am debating whether or not to go.

There's something about being at a racecourse when the sun is shining, watching quality racing action with a pal or two and having a few shandies.

I mean, who gets married on a Sunday, right? Plus, I played my part by making a fool of myself on the stag do for others' entertainment - yes, I am that guy - and seeing all those people again within the space of four weeks is not my ideal scenario.

I have a big decision to make, but I am sure it will be easier once we have final declarations for Saturday and I can see who is attending the wedding on Sunday.

Until tomorrow, be lucky.



