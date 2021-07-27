Today's Racing News: Despite rain and non-runners Goodwood set to be glorious on day one

Good morning all! It's a Glorious Tuesday morning, and although the full focus is over at Goodwood, there is racing from around the country to keep you punting.

Galway continues their excellent seven-day meeting while Beverley and Yarmouth see you through the afternoon. Jumps meetings from Perth and Worcester see you right through the evening.

Money Talk - Goodwood Market movers

Money Talk continues to highlight the Betfair Sportsbook big-money moves to keep you in the loop. This section will now highlight market moves between 1:00 am and 9:00 am.

15:00 Goodwood - Creative Force 11/4 into 11/5

17:20 Goodwood - Urban Violet 10/3 into 5/2

17:45 Galway - Emaniya 4/1 into 7/2

This morning's big market mover is Creative Force, with stablemate Space Blues taking a walk in the market. The three-year-old receives weight from his elders and looks to back up a fine effort in the July Cup now over today's more suitable distance.

The market says no!

Which horses at the head of the market are on the drift on the Betfair Sportsbook this morning?

15:00 Goodwood - Space Blues 7/4 out to 11/4

Mark your card - Tuesday

The Betfair Sportsbook are paying extra places on five races from Goodwood today!

First thing is first when it comes to Goodwood - If you're drawn in the car park, forget about it. It doesn't matter how well-handicapped the horse is or how much you really like its chances, seriously forget about it.

Goodwood's 13:50 Unibet "You're On" Chesterfield Cup Handicap has been won by a four-year-old seven of the last ten runnings there are three that line-up today - It's Good To Laugh, Lucander and Dream With Me.

Two for thirteen is the record of three-year-olds that have contested the 15:00 Lennox Stakes; however, the exciting Creative Force will look to down stablemate Space Blue's who has been a revelation over this seven-furlong trip.

Stradivarius will bid for a massive fifth consecutive Goodwood Cup Stakes at 15:35 - surely this dog has had his day and must be taken on?

Elsewhere.

If you're looking for a three-year-old weight allowance, look no further than Yarmouth's 14:15, for which they receive a huge 12lbs.

Berkshire can emerge from the shadows

There is no better place to look today for a punt than Goodwood and Berkshire Shadow 2.01/1 is becoming a favourable price to score in the Vintage Stakes at 14:25.

A further step up in trip on the back of his excellent 6f Coventry Stakes win at Royal Ascot looks a good move given he is from a family of middle-distance horses.

No. 1 (5) Berkshire Shadow SBK 7/4 EXC 2.82 Trainer: Andrew Balding

Jockey: Oisin Murphy

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 4lbs

OR: 107

Undefeated in two starts, he has looked extraordinarily straightforward, and he can confirm the form with four of these rivals and should have too much strength at the death for danger Lusail.

Timeform hoping to celebrate with a jar or two in Ireland

The Timeform team off up their three best bets from day two at Galway.

Race of the day

The 15:35 2m Al Shaqab Goodwood Cup Stakes will see favourite Stradivarius bid for an impressive fifth win in the race. However, there must be value in taking him on at the head of the market in the feature race of the day.

No. 10 (1) Stradivarius (Ire) SBK 2/1 EXC 3.4 Trainer: John & Thady Gosden

Jockey: Frankie Dettori

Age: 7

Weight: 9st 9lbs

OR: 121

Stradivarius, unbeaten in four visits to this Goodwood track, returned with an excellent victory at Ascot before suffering a surprise defeat at the same venue last time.

The air of invincibility has now evaporated, but that doesn't mean he isn't to be respected, although taking sub 2/1 odds about him isn't my bag when he looks on his way down.

Saying that, he has cast away most in this field previously, and there may be a lack of improver to knock him off his perch in this field.

No. 9 (10) Spanish Mission (Usa) SBK 15/2 EXC 9.6 Trainer: Andrew Balding

Jockey: William Buick

Age: 5

Weight: 9st 9lbs

OR: 117

Spanish Mission finished ahead of today's favourite at Ascot last time, and that was a career-best effort on the figures.

The soft ground may be a concern given he was pulled out on this surface before and finished well behind Trueshan on his only start on soft.

He is building a progressive profile, and drying ground will bring him into the mix.

No. 2 (5) Away He Goes (Ire) SBK 66/1 EXC 65 Trainer: Ismail Mohammed

Jockey: Jim Crowley

Age: 5

Weight: 9st 9lbs

OR: 111

One from outside of the box may be Away He Goes, who wasn't beaten far in the Dubai Gold Cup by Subjectivist on his penultimate start and had Spanish Mission in behind to suggest he may be over-priced.

He is relatively unexposed and has shaped as though these staying trips could see him to good effect.

He needs to improve, but outside the favourite, this division is not strong, and this is a wide-open contest with many having negatives, so it may pay to roll the dice at a price of 67.066/1.

Five for Ryan Moore

Ryan Moore will be hoping to start the meeting off with a bang and he offers his thoughts on all five of his rides here.

Final Word

It's no surprise that the new Racing League has caused a stir amongst trainers and fans of late, some suggesting it segregates this sport more than it already is.

In all honesty, any change will upset the applecart.

Trainer Grant Tuer's comments on Sunday were justified, although since reading further into the debate, perhaps unbalanced.

Nevertheless, I will be writing a tipping column for the next seven Thursday's, hoping to find you all some gold within the Racing League - so stay tuned!

