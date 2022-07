Money Talk

Mark your card

The opening 13:50 at Goodwood has been won by Mark Johnston four times in the last ten years, including last term, and today, he saddles Whitefeathersfall 17.016/1. In the same race, Charlie Appleby has three runners but a 28% strike rate with horses wearing a hood and Natural World 17.016/1 sports that headgear today.

In the 14:25 at Goodwood, Royal Scotsman 2.47/5 represents trainer Paul and Oliver Cole, who have a (2-5) 40% strike rate at Goodwood this season, including with this runner who looks to maintain his 100% course record.

Epsom Derby runner-up Hoo Ya Mal 5.59/2 has switched to trainer George Boughey after his heroics on the downs in a big-money sale. He was sold for £1,200,000, and his sire Territories has a (2-7) 28% strike rate with projeny running over 1m2f with a tongue strap - today, he is fitted with a first-time tongue-tie in the 15:00.

Watch the Goodwood draw over five and six furlongs!

In the 16:45 at Goodwood, no winner has come from lower than stall six since 2014, with higher drawn numbers favoured, and seven of the nine placed horses in three races over 5f and 6f on the first day were drawn higher than stall seven.

While two of the three highest drawn runners (stalls six and eight) finished first and second in the Molcombe Stakes yesterday, stalls eight and nine finished first and second in the 16:45 on the same day from ten runners.

It may be no more than interesting that Qatar Racing retained jockey Cieran Fallon sidesteps the sponsored meeting at Goodwood in favour of heading to the 14:05 at Nottingham (a ride he was already booked for before his ban). He rides for William Haggas on Good Measure 2.47/5 among his three daily rides.

Horses for courses

This section highlights the best bets from horses that have won twice or more at today's tracks.

No horse running at Goodwood today has won more than twice at the course.

Weighted to go well

"Weighted to go well" highlights horses running that are more than 10lbs below their last winning handicap mark.

15:07 Stratford - Flying Verse - Has won off 113 runs off 98

16:20 Stratford - Blaze A Trail - Has won off 97 runs off 82

20:00 Epsom - Plymouth Rock - Has won off 74 runs off 60

Furthest traveller

Today's furthest traveller at Goodwood is trainer Michael Dods who has made the 307-mile journey with just one runner in Prairie Falcon 16:10. Dods has had just one winner from 19 runners here at Goodwood.

Race of the day

Today's feature race is Goodwood's 15:35 Qatar Nassau Stakes, where a field of nine go to post with an odds-on favourite that may not handle the track?

No. 7 (9) Nashwa SBK 1/1 EXC 2.22 Trainer: John & Thady Gosden

Jockey: Hollie Doyle

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 0lbs

OR: 114

That horse is Nashwa, who was a good third at Epsom in the Oaks despite hanging down the camber and perhaps not seeing out the 1m4f trip on that occasion before scoring in gusty fashion to land a Group 1 Prix de Diane.

There's little doubting her raw ability, but this sharp and undulating track may not be ideal for her from a wide draw in stall nine, given the tendencies she showed at Epsom, and it was hardly a draw-dropping performance in France.

She is a class act, but today doesn't feel right, and she may be seen to best effect at somewhere like York with a nice long flat home straight.

No. 5 (1) Concert Hall (Ire) SBK 15/2 EXC 10 Trainer: Aidan O'Brien, Ireland

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 0lbs

OR: 110

It isn't easy to be overconfident about the three-year-olds in this field. Still, the persistence of Aidan O'Brien with Concert Hall is intriguing, and she only has a length to find with Nashwa on their meeting in the Epsom Oaks, so she looks well over-priced on that fact alone.

She wasn't seen to best effect in the Belmont Oaks when held up well off the slow gallop, but Ryan Moore gave her an easy time at the finish there when closing to the line.

She is fitted with first-time cheek-pieces today in the hope to help her travel more smoothly through her races, and with a good draw in stall one, she could have track position on the favourite and won't be stopping at the death.

Big race verdict

The older horses set a fair standard, but it's hard to pick between Lilac Road, Dreamloper and Ville De Grace, and they are vulnerable to something taking a step forward. Aristia bouncing back to her best would fall into that above category also, while Fonteyn and the intriguing Johnny Murtagh runner One For Bobby need considering. Still, the preference is for Concert Hall, who may have more to come now fitted with headgear, and her trainer's continued confidence in her is attractive.

Final Word

One of the most bizarre stories came out of Goodwood yesterday as jockey Cieran Fallon was banned for two days for abusive language toward fellow jockey Marco Ghiani at the start of the second race of the day.

Fallon said, "What the f*** did you do that for?" as Ghiani went past his mount, Happy Craft, on the way to post at speed, causing his filly to become fractious and play up at the start.

The pair were overheard by two members of the public and a veterinarian officer at the post. Subsequently, they were reported to the stewards, for which Fallon was found to breach the improper conduct rule and banned for two days.

A real non-story, really, but this does highlight the strange punishment spectrum the Stewards have for jockeys. You can't swear at someone, but you can potentially cause them serious harm with some barging in the race. I've never really seen the issue with swearing, I mean, it's just words, and this happens in every sport, given the high intensity and the passion for winning.

There wasn't a game that went by when I wasn't effing and blinding at my own players or the opposition back in my glory days of semi-professional football. It was the norm, yet young kids stood around the ground watching and hearing - it's part and parcel of life. It's just words.

It's a crazy world. Until tomorrow, be lucky!



