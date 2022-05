Money Talk

Money Talk continues to highlight the Betfair Sportsbook big-money moves to keep you in the loop. This section highlights market moves between 1:00 am and 9:00 am.

Mark your card

At Lingfield in the 13:15, The Whipmaster 2.01/1 returns to the track quickly after his Sandown romp and will look for a hattrick of wins under a penalty.

Also returned to the track quickly is George Boughey's Simply Sondheim 1.910/11 in the 13:50 at Lingfield. He scored at Hamilton five days ago, and William Buick is again in the saddle.

Trainer Ruth Carr is looking for her third win in four years in the 16:40 at Redcar with her runner Captain Claret 11.010/1.

In the 14:35 at Redcar, trainer Alice Haynes is 2-4 50% with handicap debutants, and today runs Lady Honore 26.025/1.

In the 17:25 at Ayr, Broadhaven 19.018/1 has switched trainers to Mike Smith, and interestingly, the trainer has a 79% ROI with horses running first time after switching to his yard. A/E of 2.32 means they run far better than the market suggests.

Trainer Hugo Palmer makes the 216-mile journey to Ayr for one runner today. Lordman 8.515/2 runs in the 18:30. It was a poor race today's favourite won last time out, he could be worth taking on.

Horses for courses

This section highlights the best bets from horses that have won twice or more at today's tracks.

17:15 Redcar - Dirchill - Has won here twice (33%)

17:25 Ayr - Hajjam - Has won here three times (23%)

19:10 Windsor - Lawn Ranger - Has won here three times (43%)

Weighted to go well

"Weighted to go well" highlights horses running that are more than 10lbs below their last winning handicap mark.

17:25 Ayr - Hajjam - Has won off 78 runs off 65

18:00 Ayr - Red Force One - Has won off 81 runs off 66

19:10 Windsor - Lawn Ranger - Has won off 90 runs off 79

Furthest traveller

Today's furthest traveller is trainer Archie Watson who has made the 357-mile journey to Ayr with his sole runner on the card Arctic Emperor 2.56/4 19:00.

Race of the day

Today's race of the day is Windsor's 19:10, where a competitive field of seven head to post and the market is headed by recent stylish course winner Silver Gunn.

No. 3 (4) Silver Gunn (Ire) SBK 7/4 EXC 2.8 Trainer: Marco Botti

Jockey: Neil Callan

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: 88

Silver Gunn looked better than ever when scoring here on his second start after a gelding operation, and on that evidence, there could be a good deal more to come.

He was hit with an eight pounds rise for that run and is now forced up into a Class 3 contest for the third time in his career- the other twice resulted in heavy defeats, but there are possible excuses.

He needs to back that effort up again proven quality in this field, so he is probably short enough at his current odds of 15/8. He has a likeable attitude and should be involved in the business end.

No. 2 (7) Imperial Sands (Ire) SBK 5/1 EXC 6.8 Trainer: Archie Watson

Jockey: Kieran Shoemark

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 7lbs

OR: 93

Imperial Sands had to sit and wait behind a wall of horses at Newmarket last time in a stronger contest than this, and that was his best effort on turf. He remains completely unexposed on the grass, and if he is able to translate even his form in defeat on the all-weather surface (rated six pounds higher there) today to this contest, he could prove extremely tough to beat.

This is just his second go at ten furlongs and his second attempt down in a Class 3 race, so there are stacks of positives off of a workable handicap mark.

No. 1 (6) Lucander (Ire) SBK 7/2 EXC 4.8 Trainer: Ralph Beckett

Jockey: Rob Hornby

Age: 5

Weight: 9st 10lbs

OR: 96

Lucander was badly hampered over a furlong out on seasonal return at Newmarket just as his rider was about to get after him, so judging him on that effort alone is unwise. Today he returns to the scene of his Novice win, and he drops into a Class 3 contest for just the third time in his career - the other two resulted in a second at York to one that is now 14 pounds higher in the handicap and a narrow 1/4 length third where the winner is nine pounds higher, the second 18 pounds higher and the fourth 23 pounds higher.

This is a much more straightforward task than any of his assignments last season, and with his latest run under his belt, he may be the one to side with in calmer waters.

Big race verdict

A good race this, and no doubt the market leader will drift in the betting this morning. It could pay to take a chance on Lucander, who takes a drop in grade, which could just see him to best effect and on the balance of his form, is on a very workable handicap mark. He won't get many better opportunities than this to score this term and has to be of significant interest, given he is two pounds lower than his 2020 Cambridgeshire second.

Final Word - The week ahead

There's not a whole on this week until we hit Thursday, when the highlight of the day is the Zetland Gold Cup at Redcar, and that gets the ball rowling into Friday and Saturday at Epsom.

The end of the week looks as though it will be a cracker, and I can't wait. As for the Derby picture, it is still a little muddled in my head. The weather will surely play a big part in proceedings, but the final field is unlikely to change much from what we see in the ante-post markets.

For me, Epsom brings some of the most competitive handicap action of the season, and that's where the focus will be to try and earn a few quid. Caradoc is entered on Friday. He has cost me a fair few pieces of silver in the past but keeps on reeling me in and, no doubt, a few others. He ran well at Epsom last season and must be on the radar.

Time to get the head down and have a good look at the cards. Until tomorrow, be lucky!



