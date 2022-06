Money Talk

Mark your card

Trainer Edward Bethell has a 27.3% strike rate with first-time-out two-year-olds and today sends Rock Of England 11.010/1 to Thirsk in the 13:20.

In the 15:25 at Thirsk, jockey Lewis Edmunds has been operating at a 28% strike rate and today partners with Back From Dubai 26.025/1, whose trainer has had a 38% strike rate here in the last five years.

Trainer Karl Burke has a 50% strike rate with two-year-olds at Musselburgh this season, and today sends Georgiava 3.55/2 in the 13:40.

Musselburgh's feature race comes at 15:15, and there are stacks of pace in this contest, with all bar class-dropper On A Session 3.02/1 having made the running at least once in their last three outings.

In the 15:50 at Musselburgh, Poet's Dawn 2.89/5 takes a drop into a Class 6 contest for the first time in his career. He is 20 pounds lower in the handicap than this time last year and was only narrowly denied at Carlisle last time, which was a step back in the right direction.

No. 1 (5) Poet's Dawn SBK 5/2 EXC 4.1 Trainer: Tim Easterby

Jockey: David Allan

Age: 7

Weight: 9st 9lbs

OR: 65

He won't be presented too many better opportunities than this, and connections apply first-time cheek-pieces in the hope he sees out his race stronger.

Five of his six wins have come on a right-handed track, and there's not much else you could pin in his favour, and with rain due, the potential of easing in the ground (2-7 on good to soft) will only enhance his chances and hinder his biggest danger Irv.

In the 18:50 at Bath, trainer Saeed bin Suroor saddles course winner Colour Image 4.57/2, and he has a 37% strike rate at this venue.

Horses for courses

This section highlights the best bets from horses that have won twice or more at today's tracks.

16:20 Musselburgh - Primo's Comet - Has won here five times (25%)

17:20 Bath - Pastfact - Has won here four times (31%)

19:00 Kempton - Covert Mission - Has won here twice (50%)

Weighted to go well

"Weighted to go well" highlights horses running that are more than 10lbs below their last winning handicap mark.

15:50 Musselburgh - Poet's Dawn - Has won off 83 runs off 65

18:50 Bath - Eton College - Has won off 86 runs off 74

Furthest traveller

Today's furthest traveller is trainer Lucinda Russell who has made the 377-mile journey to Worcester with Izzy's Champion 21.020/1 at 14:00.

Race of the day

Today's feature race is Thirsk's 16:00, where a competitive field of eight head to post in what looks like a tricky puzzle for punters to solve.

No. 3 (6) Cairn Gorm SBK 10/3 EXC 4.7 Trainer: Kevin Philippart de Foy

Jockey: Cieren Fallon

Age: 4

Weight: 10st 1lbs

OR: 91

Cairn Gorm heads the market on this his second start for his new yard and second start after a wind operation, and according to reports has been working well. He has fallen in the handicap down to a more reasonable handicap mark after being highly tried by former connections at this six-furlong trip last term. He could improve should the wind operation kick into effect, but he was no match for Lequinto at Windsor last time and has never really shown enough pace for six furlongs.

He is hard to warm to from a betting perspective.

No. 5 (2) Aplomb (Ire) SBK 7/1 EXC 8.6 Trainer: Jane Chapple-Hyam

Jockey: Paddy Bradley

Age: 6

Weight: 10st 0lbs

OR: 90

Aplomb is another that has been frustrating to back over the last 18 months, but it was a fair effort at Nottingham last time, and he looks sure to run his race. It's hard to suggest he is ahead of the handicapper, though, and he is more consistent than improving. Something needs to change for him to really flourish, but he is likely to be in the mix with a repeat of his latest run.

No. 4 (3) Rathbone SBK 13/2 EXC 8 Trainer: Kevin Ryan

Jockey: Curtis Wilson-Ruddock

Age: 6

Weight: 10st 1lbs

OR: 91

Rathbone scored in this contest last year and has a real thirst for Thirsk with form figures of 29114. He can be forgiven for his latest effort when the cheek-pieces were switched out for the blinkers. History suggests the effect of that headgear has worn off, but when the cheek-pieces have been reapplied, his form figures read 1 and 2.

He has few questions to answer and has his ideal scenario under a talented jockey who was narrowly denied his first victory here on this horse in May.

He should go close with the cheek-pieces back on today.

Big race verdict

This is competitive, but Rathbone 8.07/1 offers value in this contest with the excuses for his latest run and returning to his favoured Thirsk in a bid to repeat the feat of 12 months ago. With a little luck, his jockey can notch his first victory at the chief expense of Aplomb.

Timeform expecting a masterclass at Kempton

The Timeform team offer their NAP, NB and each way shout.

Final Word

Jockey Ross Coakley had an easy day's graft yesterday as his mount scored in a canter at 1/66 in Brighton's two-runner contest at 15:35 after the withdrawal of Dukedom.

The flat season has fairly flourished this term with good field sizes and competitive action. It brings up the point made at the end of the jumps season about small field sizes and the formation of The Quality Jump Racing Review Group, which was formed in 2021 after 23 of the 28 races at last year's Cheltenham Festival went to horses trained in Ireland. The group had made recommendations, including slimming down the graded programme to avoid small-field, uncompetitive contests.

The suggestion from the group was well received by the racing public. However, the best part of six months later and just three months out from the start of the jumps season, there has been very little noise on whether the recommendations of the group will be implemented.

Latest news on the 5-day Cheltenham Festival consultation:



▪️ Members sent a survey including potential ideas such as owners', family or a non-racing day on the Saturday.



▪️ Local MP says town "stands ready" for fifth day.



Read more with Members' Club Ultimate -- Racing Post (@RacingPost) June 24, 2022

Instead, the focus from the Jockey Club at least seems to be on the potential five-day Cheltenham Festival with a recent survey sent to members last week. No matter the noise from the racing public, it seems as though this is the spearhead of their plan for the future despite the record low field sizes in 2022.

It feels as though, regardless of this "survey", the Jockey Club and partners are full steam ahead and determined to turn the Cheltenham Festival into five days. It's a terrible shame, and the jumps season, other than one or two stand-out moments, is in danger of becoming boring and filled with uncompetitive graded contests throughout the season.

The extra day is just another excuse for trainers and horses to avoid competition. It's easy to become a fan of flat racing, given the ultra-competitive action week on week with multiple festival meetings throughout the year but jumps racing doesn't have that. The odd class two handicap hurdle here and there is not enough to spike new interest, and three runner Grade 2 contests are not the answer either.

The programme needs scrapping and starting again, but this is now just starting to feel like banging your head against a brick wall. Let's hope jumps racing doesn't sink because it's certainly taking on water.

Until tomorrow, be lucky.

Follow Daryl Carter on Twitter @DarylCarter7