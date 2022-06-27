</iframe</noscript> <div class="layout" style="background-color:#FBFBFB"> <div class="layout__mobile_advert"> </div> <header class="layout__header"> <nav id="services_navigation"> <ul class="services_nav"> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com">Betting.Betfair </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Podcasts </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair Sportsbook </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/">Exchange How-to </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/">Betfair Exchange </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/">Safer Gambling </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item" style="margin-left: auto;"><a href="https://register.betfair.com/account/registration?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&returnURL=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fdaily-racing-news%2Ftodays-racing-news-class-act-danzeno-to-wipe-the-floor-with-young-pretenders-at-windsor-270622-1081.html">Join</a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"><a href="https://identitysso.betfair.com/view/login?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fdaily-racing-news%2Ftodays-racing-news-class-act-danzeno-to-wipe-the-floor-with-young-pretenders-at-windsor-270622-1081.html">Log in</a></li> <li class="services_nav__item services_nav__item--toggle"><a class="full_nav_link" href="#full_navigation"><span>Menu</span></a></li> </ul> </nav> <div class="header"> <a class="header__logo" href="https://betting.betfair.com/"> <p style="position: static; top: 0; left: 0; margin: 0;"><img src="https://betting.betfair.com/images/bettingbetfairlogoblack.png" alt="Betting.Betfair" width="200" height="24"></p> <p>Betting.Betfair</p> </a> <div class="header__nav"> <nav class="main_navigation"> <ul class="menu"> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/">Football</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Football</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/summer-transfer-news-and-odds-all-the-latest-betting-on-premier-league-transfers-and-rumours-300522-204.html">Summer Transfer News and Odds: Betting suspended on De Jong to United</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/copa-libertadores-tips-tight-tussle-in-brazil-palmeiras-to-perform-in-paraguay-230622-1057.html">Copa Libertadores Tips: Tight tussle in Brazil & Palmeiras to perform in Paraguay</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/the-jokers-bet-of-the-day/sunday-football-tips-rely-on-the-norwegians-for-goals-250622-840.html">Sunday Football Tips: Rely on the Norwegians for goals</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Football</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/">Football Tips</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/">Premier League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/championship/">Championship</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/">Champions League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/fa-cup/">FA Cup</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/spanish-football/">Spanish Football</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/italian-football/">Italian Football</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/german-football/">German Football</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/french-football/">French Football</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/europa-league/">Europa League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/world-cup-2022/">World Cup 2022</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item menu__item--active"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/">Horse Racing</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Horse Racing</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/horse-racing-tips-rhys-williams-fancies-kentucky-to-come-home-in-front-at-pontefract-270622-1066.html">Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams fancies Kentucky to come home in front at Pontefract</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-news/todays-racing-news-class-act-danzeno-to-wipe-the-floor-with-young-pretenders-at-windsor-270622-1081.html">Today's Racing News: Class act Danzeno to wipe the floor with young pretenders at Windsor</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-multiple/daily-racing-multiple-tips-cole-and-balding-to-provide-the-windsor-cheer-for-monday-270622-134.html">Daily Racing Multiple: Cole and Balding to provide Windsor cheer on Monday</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Horse Racing</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/">Horse Racing Tips</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-news/">Daily Racing News</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/itv-races/">ITV Races - Tony Calvin</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/kevin-blake-1/">Kevin Blake</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/royal-ascot/">Royal Ascot</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/ryan-moore/">Ryan Moore</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/paul-nicholls/">Paul Nicholls</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/bets-of-the-day/">Bets of the Day</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/daily-racing-multiple/">Daily Racing Multiple</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/ante-post/">Ante-Post</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/">Cricket</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Cricket</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-tips/cricket-betting-tips-in-play-angles-after-day-four-of-england-v-new-zealand-1-260622-194.html">Cricket Betting Tips: In-play angles after day four of England v New Zealand</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-tips/cricket-betting-tips-in-play-angles-after-day-three-of-england-v-new-zealand-4-250622-194.html">Cricket Betting Tips: In-play angles after day three of England v New Zealand</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-tips/ireland-v-india-first-t20-tips-irish-can-be-lucky-at-big-prices-250622-194.html">Ireland v India First T20 Tips: Irish can be lucky at big prices</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Cricket</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-tips/">Cricket Tips</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/indian-premier-league---ipl/">Indian Premier League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/pakistan-super-league/">Pakistan Super League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/big-bash/">Big Bash</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/england-cricket/">England</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/australia-cricket/">Australia</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/india-cricket/">India</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/new-zealand-cricket/">New Zealand</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/south-africa-cricket/">South Africa</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/pakistan-cricket/">Pakistan</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/sri-lanka-cricket/">Sri Lanka</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/multiples/">Multiples Tips</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/">Tennis</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Tennis</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/wimbledon/wimbledon-2022-betting-bet-5-get-5-with-ace-betfair-offer-220622-204.html">Wimbledon 2022 Betting: Bet 5 Get 5 with ace Betfair offer</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/wimbledon/atp-wimbledon-day-one-tips-bublik-should-get-past-injury-doubt-fucsovics-260622-778.html">ATP Wimbledon Day One Tips: Bublik should get past injury doubt Fucsovics</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/wimbledon/wta-wimbledon-day-one-tips-van-uytvanck-to-continue-raducanus-difficulties-260622-778.html">WTA Wimbledon Day One Tips: Van Uytvanck to continue Raducanu's difficulties</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Tennis</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/australian-open-betting/">Australian Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/french-open-betting/">French Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/wimbledon/">Wimbledon</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/us-open/">US Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/events/">Events</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/atp-tour-finals-betting/">ATP Tour Finals</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/davis-cup-betting/">Davis Cup</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/">Golf</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Golf</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/the-punters-de-brief-travelers-championship-result-and-review-wild-swings-as-xander-schauffele-and-haotong-li-triumph-270622-721.html">The Punter's De-Brief: Wild swings as Xander Schauffele and Haotong Li triumph</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/the-punters-in-play-tips-rory-strikes-again-240622-167.html">The Punter's In-Play Blog: Xander shoots clear at River Highlands</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/golf-tips-best-bets-for-travelers-championship-and-bmw-international-open-210622-204.html">Golf Tips: Best bets for Travelers Championship and BMW International Open</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Golf</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/">The Punter</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/">Golf Bets</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/european-tour/">DP World Tour</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/pga-tour/">PGA Tour</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-form-guide/">Golf Form Guide</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-masters/">US Masters</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-open/">The Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-open/">US Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-pga-championship/">US PGA Championship</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/ryder-cup/">Ryder Cup</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/">Politics</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Politics</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/politics-live-the-latest-odds-moves-tips-and-analysis-on-betfairs-politics-markets-110122-171.html">Politics Live: Grim market signals for Boris Johnson after Super Thursday nightmare</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/boris-johnson-betting-pm-backed-to-leave-this-year-after-by-elections-defeats-240622-204.html">Boris Johnson: PM backed to leave this year after by-elections defeats</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/by-elections-betting-odds-boris-johnson-rules-out-resigning-as-bettors-back-tory-losses-230622-204.html">By-Elections Betting: Johnson rules out resigning as bettors back Tory losses</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Politics</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/us-politics/">US Politics</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/brexit/">Brexit</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/">UK Politics</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/general-election/">General Election</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/general-politics-betting/">General Politics Betting</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/french-politics/">French Politics</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/specials/">Specials</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Specials</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/specials/love-island/love-island-2022-betting-odds-jacques-oneill-is-new-favourite-to-be-winning-male-220622-204.html">Love Island 2022: Jacques O'Neill new favourite for top male</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/specials/love-island/love-island-betting-odds-davide-and-amber-favourites-to-leave-next-200622-204.html">Love Island: Davide and Amber favourites to leave next</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/specials/love-island/love-island-2022-gemma-owens-odds-to-win-massively-drift-as-she-couples-up-with-davide-080622-6.html">Love Island 2022: Gemma Owen's odds to win massively drift as she couples up with Davide</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Specials</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/specials/spoty/">Sports Personality of the Year</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/specials/eurovision-song-contest/">Eurovision Song Contest</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/specials/oscars/">Oscars</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/specials/strictly-come-dancing/">Strictly Come Dancing</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/specials/im-a-celebrity/">I'm a Celebrity</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/">Rugby</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Rugby</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-union/six-nations-cheat-sheet-best-bets-for-wales-v-france-england-v-ireland-and-italy-v-scotland-010322-624.html">Six Nations Cheat Sheet: Best bets for Wales v France, England v Ireland and Italy v Scotland</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-union/six-nations-betting-france-odds-on-for-grand-slam-but-wales-and-england-await-030322-204.html">Six Nations Betting: France odds-on for Grand Slam but Wales and England await</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-union/six-nations-betting/six-nations-cheat-sheet-best-bets-for-england-v-wales-scotland-v-france-and-ireland-v-italy-180222-624.html">Six Nations Cheat Sheet: Best bets for England v Wales, Scotland v France and Ireland v Italy</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Rugby</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-world-cup/">Rugby World Cup</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-union/six-nations-betting/">Six Nations</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-league/super-league/">Super League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/aviva-premiership/">Aviva Premiership</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/european-champions-cup/">European Champions Cup</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-league/">Rugby League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-union/">Rugby Union</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/formula-one/">Formula 1</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/">Other Sports</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Other Sports</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/darts/Dutch-darts-masters-tips-Dutch-dominance-to-continue-240622-1133.html">Dutch Darts Masters Tips: Dutch dominance to continue</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/darts/dutch-darts-masters-tips-noppert-to-capitalise-on-mvgs-early-return-230622-1133.html">Dutch Darts Masters Tips: Noppert to capitalise on MvG's early return</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/boxing/oleksandr-usyk-v-anthony-joshua-odds-lots-to-like-about-reigning-champ-for-rematch-210622-746.html">Oleksandr Usyk v Anthony Joshua: Lots to like about reigning champ for rematch</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Other Sports</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/athletics/">Athletics</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/gaa-1/">GAA</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/boxing/">Boxing</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/darts/">Darts</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/esports/">eSports</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/ufc/">UFC</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> </ul> </nav> </div> </div> <nav id="features_navigation"> <ul class="features_navigation"> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/itv-races/">Tony Calvin Tips</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/bets-of-the-day/rhys-williams/">Rhys Williams Tips</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/">Horse Racing Tips </a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/daily-racing-multiple/">Daily Racing Multiple</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-news/">Today's Racing News</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/results/">Racing Results & Replays</a> </li> </ul> </nav> </header> <div class="takeover_adverts"> <div class="takeover_adverts__main"> </div> <div class="takeover_adverts__left"> </div> <div class="takeover_adverts__right"> </div> </div> <main class="layout__main layout__main--padding"> <div class="features_nav_carousel"> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/itv-races/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Copy of 1280x720_TONY_CALVIN.178x100.png');"> <div><h4>Tony Calvin Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/bets-of-the-day/rhys-williams/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Rhys.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Rhys Williams Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/images/Cheltenham-field-at-start-1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Horse Racing Tips </h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/daily-racing-multiple/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Cheltenham two horse finish Strong Glance winning 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Daily Racing Multiple</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-news/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Racing Betfair ad.220x147.jpg');"> <div><h4>Today's Racing News</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/results/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Cheltenham-winner-crosses-line-1280.220x124.gif');"> <div><h4>Racing Results & Replays</h4></div> </a> </div> </div> <header class="entry_header"> <h1 class="entry_header__title">Today's Racing News: Class act Danzeno to wipe the floor with young pretenders at Windsor</h1> <ul class="entry_header__meta"> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/authors/daryl-carter/">Daryl Carter</a></li> <li><time datetime="2022-06-27">27 June 2022</time></li> <li>4 min read</li> </ul> <script type="application/ld+json"> { "@context": "http://schema.org", "@type": "Article", "headline": "Today's Racing News: Class act Danzeno to wipe the floor with young pretenders at Windsor", "name": "Today's Racing News: Class act Danzeno to wipe the floor with young pretenders at Windsor", "description": "Today's racing comes from Southwell, Pontefract, Windsor and Musselburgh. On hand with all your daily stats, info and betting news is our man Daryl Carter...", "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-news/todays-racing-news-class-act-danzeno-to-wipe-the-floor-with-young-pretenders-at-windsor-270622-1081.html", "mainEntityOfPage": "https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-news/todays-racing-news-class-act-danzeno-to-wipe-the-floor-with-young-pretenders-at-windsor-270622-1081.html", "datePublished": "2022-06-27T08:51:00+01:00", "dateModified": "2022-06-27T10:15:00+01:00", "thumbnailURL": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/WIndsor races 1280 .320x180.jpg", "articleBody": "Today's racing comes from Southwell, Pontefract, Windsor and Musselburgh. On hand with all your daily stats, info and betting news is our man Daryl Carter... Money Talk Money Talk continues to highlight the Betfair Sportsbook big-money moves to keep you in the loop. This section highlights market moves between 1:00 am and 9:00 am. Mark your card The Betfair Sportsbook is paying extra places today! Jockey Tom Marquand heads to Windsor today for just one ride. He teams up with Willam Haggas on handicap debutant Qoya [2.8] in the 19:15. Marquand and Haggas have a 33% strike rate (11-33) when teaming up at Windsor but are just one from six in handicaps. Jockey Jim Crowley also has just the one ride today, which comes on Level Up [5.5] for Amanda Perrett in the 17:15 at Windsor. There's just one runner on the Windsor card for trainer Roger Varian who has a 28% strike rate at this venue. He saddles Devoted Poet [2.0] at 19:45. Jockey William Buick heads to Pontefract today for the first time since July last year. He partners with Michael Dods for just the second time in his career on board Haveagomecca [5.0] 14:15. The pair are 2-4 50% and 100% here at Pontefract. Charlie Appleby's horses are usually well found in the market when he heads to Pontefract, and it's no different for Changing Colours [1.7] in the 14:45. Appleby's horses are 35% here. Horses for courses This section highlights the best bets from horses that have won twice or more at today's tracks. 13:45 Pontefract - Gulf Of Poets - Has won here twice (67%)16:45 Pontefract - Round The Island - Has won here six times (26%)20:30 Musselburgh - How Bizarre - Has won here three times (12%) Weighted to go well "Weighted to go well" highlights horses running that are more than 10lbs below their last winning handicap mark. 16:45 Pontefract - Mr Orange - Has won off 70 runs off 5219:00 Musselburgh - Red Force One - Has won off 81 runs off 67 Furthest traveller Today's furthest traveller is trainer Michael Appleby who has made the 294-mile journey from his base to Musselburgh with two runners. He saddles Val De Travers [5.5] at 19:30 and Glasstrees [9.0] at 20:00. Race of the day Today's feature race is Windsor's 18:15 Sprint Handicap, where a small but competitive field of six head to post and an old-timer could offer some value off of a workable handicap mark. [raceEntry:https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/racecards/27-june-2022/windsor/57/3/#danzeno] Danzeno has an excellent record second time after a break, scoring four times and finishing in the money a further five. His latest run should have put him spot-on for this, and connections look to have found a good opportunity for him to be competitive. He is usually seen in top-end handicaps or highly competitive conditions races, but given his age, this looks more like his bag. He must face two improving three-year-olds, but his form figures in races like today with seven or fewer runners read 1112221122211, and he simply can't be ignored at double-figure odds. [raceEntry:https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/racecards/27-june-2022/windsor/57/3/#witch-hunter-fr] Witch Hunter will prove popular and arrives on the back of a short break following a defeat to El Cabello on the AW over seven furlongs. He drops back to six furlongs today and returns to turf for his handicap debut off of an opening mark of 101. It's hard to suggest that mark underestimates him, and he will need to take another step forward to land this. The booking of Ryan Moore is eye-catching, and providing he gets a clear run at things; he should be fighting out the finish. [raceEntry:https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/racecards/27-june-2022/windsor/57/3/#indian-creak-ire] Indian Creek likes it here at Windsor and had been knocking on the door before failing to fire last time. He could be worth forgiving. His form has worked out well of late, but he is tough to win with, and there may be one or two with stronger claims. Big race verdict Witch Hunter is greatly feared, but this handicap mark is no gimme, and Danzeno provides a value alternative with his impressive form figures in small fields. The second time out after a break is the time to catch him, and he won't find this as demanding as some of the contests he has seen in the last 12 months. He gets a good vote of confidence to land the spoils. Timeform locked and loaded to fire at Musselbrugh Timeform's Andrew Asquith highlights a NAP, Next Best and Each Way selection at Musselburgh on Monday. Read Timeform tips here. Final Word - Don't tap out It's been a stressful weekend and a very stressful month. Still, I am not here to bitch and moan and bore you with self-pity party because that ain't me. Acknowledging a rough run of tipping luck and writing it down is an excellent coping mechanism to try and move on and out of the lull dip - its variance. Everyone goes through it, but try telling that to any tipster desperate for a winner looking to get back to normality, and there may be one or two who need to know they are not alone. Many people will be able to relate, so it's worth writing. The good times as a tipster are great, but the bad times are callous - don't get me wrong, I absolutely adore my job, and I am very, very grateful, and I am sure any tipster reading this is also. Still, the reality of what any tipster goes through on a losing run is below, and it takes some extreme mental strength, and it might be interesting to hear. While you celebrate winners with all the followers on social media and in person, you suffer the terrible times alone, pulling your hair out and throwing around old bits of paper as the 30th horse gets beaten a head while you try and work out what's gone wrong. Again, it's variance, but the relentless drive and ego inside of your mind are telling you you're better than variance, and you are in control. It's silly, but that's what the brain does. It will blow your confidence apart no matter how many years you have been in the game, how many times you hear the word variance, and how many times you hear "it will turn". All good times, even recent ones, seem like a world away when you're struggling for results. You start looking at a race card with a heavy breath and an eye roll drained with part of you unsure of what you are even looking for anymore. Every tip counts from here on in as you realise the P/L for the month is getting ever worse. Tipsters will naturally do things differently during these periods through no fault of their own. They won't take the chance on the 18/1 shot they would have a month ago - and when that one wins, more frustration sets in (Amaysmont). They will drift towards the head of the market, looking for comfort in a short price winner rather than their usual price point. They will up their points on shorter-priced selections looking for the one or two that will turn things around. One winner will boost the confidence, but then you're frustrated for backing at the top of the market when it inevitably and predictably goes pear-shaped. The world is watching, or that's how it feels. Many are waiting to jump on your back and kick you when you're down, which becomes more evident in the tipster's minds the longer the poor run continues. You shy away from posting on social media, just wanting to lock yourself away until things get back to normal! It's embarrassing and tough to deal with, but it does turn around. Do I work harder? Do I take a break? The mental strength it takes for any tipster to continuously put their neck on the line knowing they will be wrong 90% of the time should be commended, given the reality is that they don't know when a bad run will end. Perhaps someone needed to read this today? Or maybe my own bad run has meant I needed to write it? Every tipster goes through the same thing, and it is normal to have felt all of the ways above, and the more years that go by, trust me, the easier it is to deal with. You're not rubbish. It's just variance, bloody variance, so don't tap out! Until tomorrow, be lucky. Follow Daryl Carter on Twitter @DarylCarter7", "image": { "@type": "ImageObject", "url": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/WIndsor%20races%201280%20.jpg", "height": 720, "width": 1280 }, "publisher": { "@type": "Organization", "name": "Betting.Betfair", "logo": { "@type": "ImageObject", "url": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/_v2/img/betfairlogoblack.png" }, "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/" }, "author": "Daryl Carter" } </script> </header> <div class="two_column_layout"> <main class="entry_main"> <div class="entry_img"> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/WIndsor races 1280 .728x410.jpg" srcset="//betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/WIndsor races 1280 .450x253.jpg 450w, //betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/WIndsor races 1280 .600x338.jpg 600w, //betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/WIndsor races 1280 .728x410.jpg 728w" alt="Windsor runners around the bend"> <figcaption class="entry_img__caption">Windsor is the home of our feature race today.</figcaption> </div> <div class="entry_actions"> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="https://promotions.betfair.com/prs/exchange-acq-uk-bau-money-back20-newvi-generic?rfr=2573">Join</a> </div> <div> <a class="button btn--market" data-market_full="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=31553064&raceTime=1656350100000&dayToSearch=20220627&marketId=924.313886440" data-contextual_info='{"blog_name":"Horse Racing UK","category_label":"Daily Racing News","market_id":"https:\/\/www.betfair.com\/sport\/horse-racing\/meeting?eventId=31553064&raceTime=1656350100000&dayToSearch=20220627&marketId=924.313886440","entry_title":"Today\u0027s Racing News: Class act Danzeno to wipe the floor with young pretenders at Windsor"}' href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=31553064&raceTime=1656350100000&dayToSearch=20220627&marketId=924.313886440">View market</a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--twitter"> <a href="https://twitter.com/intent/tweet/?text=Today%27s%20Racing%20News%3A%20Class%20act%20Danzeno%20to%20wipe%20the%20floor%20with%20young%20pretenders%20at%20Windsor&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fdaily-racing-news%2Ftodays-racing-news-class-act-danzeno-to-wipe-the-floor-with-young-pretenders-at-windsor-270622-1081.html" target="_blank" title="Twitter"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--facebook"> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fdaily-racing-news%2Ftodays-racing-news-class-act-danzeno-to-wipe-the-floor-with-young-pretenders-at-windsor-270622-1081.html" target="_blank" title="Facebook"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--reddit"> <a href="https://www.reddit.com/submit/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fdaily-racing-news%2Ftodays-racing-news-class-act-danzeno-to-wipe-the-floor-with-young-pretenders-at-windsor-270622-1081.html" target="_blank" title="Reddit"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--reddit">Reddit</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--whatsapp"> <a href="https://api.whatsapp.com/send?text=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fdaily-racing-news%2Ftodays-racing-news-class-act-danzeno-to-wipe-the-floor-with-young-pretenders-at-windsor-270622-1081.html" target="_blank" title="WhatsApp"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--whatsapp">WhatsApp</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--telegram"> <a href="https://t.me/share/url?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fdaily-racing-news%2Ftodays-racing-news-class-act-danzeno-to-wipe-the-floor-with-young-pretenders-at-windsor-270622-1081.html&text=Today%27s%20Racing%20News%3A%20Class%20act%20Danzeno%20to%20wipe%20the%20floor%20with%20young%20pretenders%20at%20Windsor" target="_blank" title="Telegram"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--telegram">Telegram</span></a> </div> </div> <div class="entry_body has-odds"> <p class="entry_body__intro">Today's racing comes from Southwell, Pontefract, Windsor and Musselburgh. On hand with all your daily stats, info and betting news is our man Daryl Carter...</p> <div class="entry_body__quote"> <blockquote><p>"He must face two improving three-year-olds, but his form figures in races like today with seven or fewer runners read 1112221122211, and he simply can't be ignored at double-figure odds."</p> <p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=31553064&raceTime=1656350100000&dayToSearch=20220627&marketId=924.313886440">Back Danzeno each way in the 18:15 at Windsor @ <b class="inline_odds" title="14/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">15.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">14/1</span></b></a></p></blockquote> </div> <div class="entry_body__content"> <div class="editor"> <h2>Money Talk<h2></h2><p>Money Talk continues to highlight the Betfair Sportsbook big-money moves to keep you in the loop. This section highlights market moves between 1:00 am and 9:00 am.</p><p><img alt="Copy of Betfair Market Movers Social Template 1200x628 (38).png" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/Copy%20of%20Betfair%20Market%20Movers%20Social%20Template%201200x628%20(38).600x314.png" width="1200" height="628" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></p><h2>Mark your card</h2><h2></h2><p>The <strong>Betfair Sportsbook is paying extra places</strong> today!</p><p><img alt="Betfair Pontefract.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/Betfair%20Pontefract.600x338.jpg" width="1280" height="720" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></p><p>Jockey<strong> Tom Marquand heads to Windsor today for just one ride</strong>. He teams up with Willam Haggas on handicap debutant <strong>Qoya </strong><b class="inline_odds" title="9/5"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.8</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">9/5</span></b> in the <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=31553064&raceTime=1656353700000&dayToSearch=20220627&marketId=924.313886450">19:15</a>. Marquand and Haggas have a <strong>33% strike rate </strong>(11-33) when teaming up at Windsor but are just <strong>one from six in handicaps</strong>.</p><p>Jockey <strong>Jim Crowley also has just the one ride</strong> today, which comes on <strong>Level Up</strong> <b class="inline_odds" title="9/2"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">5.5</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">9/2</span></b> for Amanda Perrett in the <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=31553064&raceTime=1656346500000&dayToSearch=20220627&marketId=924.313886435">17:15 at Windsor</a>.</p><p>There's just <strong>one runner on the Windsor card for trainer Roger Varian</strong> who has a <strong>28% strike rate</strong> at this venue. He saddles <strong>Devoted Poet</strong> <b class="inline_odds" title="1/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">1/1</span></b> at <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=31553064&raceTime=1656355500000&dayToSearch=20220627&marketId=924.313886453">19:45</a>.</p><p>Jockey<strong> William Buick heads to Pontefract today for the first time since July </strong>last year. He partners with Michael Dods for just the second time in his career on board <strong>Haveagomecca <b class="inline_odds" title="4/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">5.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">4/1</span></b> </strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=31553062&raceTime=1656335700000&dayToSearch=20220627&marketId=924.313886399">14:15</a>. The pair are <strong>2-4 50%</strong> and 100% here at Pontefract.</p><p>Charlie Appleby's horses are usually well found in the market when he heads to <strong>Pontefract</strong>, and it's no different for <strong>Changing Colours </strong><b class="inline_odds" title="5/7"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">1.7</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">5/7</span></b> in the <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=31553062&raceTime=1656337500000&dayToSearch=20220627&marketId=924.313886403">14:45</a>. Appleby's horses are<strong> 35% here</strong>.</p><p><img alt="Copy of 600x330_Racing_STAT OF THE DAY (41).png" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/ce973ac1bf3c25b9a612c8b14b38050c2a49876c.600x330.png" width="600" height="330" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></p><h2>Horses for courses</h2><h2></h2><p>This section highlights the best bets from horses that have won twice or more at today's tracks.</p><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=31553062&raceTime=1656333900000&dayToSearch=20220627&marketId=924.313886394">13:45 Pontefract </a>- Gulf Of Poets - Has won here twice (67%)<br><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=31553062&raceTime=1656344700000&dayToSearch=20220627&marketId=924.313886423">16:45 Pontefract</a> - Round The Island - Has won here six times (26%)<br><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=31553061&raceTime=1656358200000&dayToSearch=20220627&marketId=924.313886389">20:30 Musselburgh</a> - How Bizarre - Has won here three times (12%)</p><h2>Weighted to go well</h2><h2></h2><p>"Weighted to go well" highlights horses running that are more than 10lbs below their last winning handicap mark.</p><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=31553062&raceTime=1656344700000&dayToSearch=20220627&marketId=924.313886423">16:45 Pontefract</a> - Mr Orange - Has won off 70 runs off 52<br><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=31553061&raceTime=1656352800000&dayToSearch=20220627&marketId=924.313886370">19:00 Musselburgh</a> - Red Force One - Has won off 81 runs off 67</p><h2>Furthest traveller</h2><h2></h2><p>Today's furthest traveller is trainer <strong>Michael Appleby </strong>who has made the <strong>294-mile journey from his base to Musselburgh </strong>with two runners. He saddles <strong>Val De Travers</strong> <b class="inline_odds" title="9/2"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">5.5</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">9/2</span></b> at <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=31553061&raceTime=1656354600000&dayToSearch=20220627&marketId=924.313886380">19:30</a> and <strong>Glasstrees </strong><b class="inline_odds" title="8/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">9.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">8/1</span></b> at <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=31553061&raceTime=1656356400000&dayToSearch=20220627&marketId=924.313886385">20:00</a>.</p><h2>Race of the day</h2><h2></h2><p>Today's feature race is <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=31553064&raceTime=1656350100000&dayToSearch=20220627&marketId=924.313886440">Windsor's 18:15 Sprint Handicap</a>, where a small but competitive field of six head to post and an old-timer could offer some value off of a workable handicap mark.</p><p> <article class="race_entry" id="danzeno"> <div class="horse"> <a href="/horse-racing/racecards/27-june-2022/windsor/57/3/#danzeno" class="horse__number"> <span>No. <strong>1 (4)</strong></span> </a> <h3 class="horse__name"> <a href="/horse-racing/horse/danzeno/000000364904/">Danzeno</a> </h3> <figure class="horse__silks"> <img src="https://images.timeform.com/silks/opt/00873653.png" alt="Peter Wragg silks" width="52px" height="42px" loading="lazy"> </figure> </div> <div class="market_odds"> <div class="market_odds__sbk"> <abbr title="Sportsbook">SBK</abbr><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing?eventId=31553064&bssId=7634715&action=addAffiliateSelection&bsmId=924.313886440&modules=betslip&raceTime=1656350100000">18/1</a> </div> <div class="market_odds__exc"> <abbr title="Exchange">EXC</abbr><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/horse-racing/market/1.200515504">18.5</a> </div> </div> <ul class="horse_extended"> <li class="horse_extended__trainer"><em>Trainer:</em> <a href="/horse-racing/trainer/michael-appleby/000000007468/">Michael Appleby</a></li> <li class="horse_extended__jockey"><em>Jockey:</em> <a href="/horse-racing/jockey/ray-dawson/000000013199/">Ray Dawson</a></li> <li class="horse_extended__age"><em>Age:</em> 11</li> <li class="horse_extended__weight"><em>Weight:</em> 10st 0lbs</li> <li class="horse_extended__isp"><em>OR:</em> 99</li> </ul> </article> </p><p><strong>Danzeno </strong>has an excellent record second time after a break, scoring four times and finishing in the money a further five. His latest run should have put him spot-on for this, and connections look to have found a good opportunity for him to be competitive.</p><p>He is usually seen in top-end handicaps or highly competitive conditions races, but given his age, this looks more like his bag. He must face two improving three-year-olds, but his form figures in races like today with seven or fewer runners read 1112221122211, and he simply can't be ignored at double-figure odds.</p><p> <article class="race_entry" id="witch-hunter-fr"> <div class="horse"> <a href="/horse-racing/racecards/27-june-2022/windsor/57/3/#witch-hunter-fr" class="horse__number"> <span>No. <strong>3 (2)</strong></span> </a> <h3 class="horse__name"> <a href="/horse-racing/horse/witch-hunter-fr/000000555224/">Witch Hunter (Fr)</a> </h3> <figure class="horse__silks"> <img src="https://images.timeform.com/silks/opt/00070870.png" alt="Mr William Stobart silks" width="52px" height="42px" loading="lazy"> </figure> </div> <div class="market_odds"> <div class="market_odds__sbk"> <abbr title="Sportsbook">SBK</abbr><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing?eventId=31553064&bssId=26475246&action=addAffiliateSelection&bsmId=924.313886440&modules=betslip&raceTime=1656350100000">5/6</a> </div> <div class="market_odds__exc"> <abbr title="Exchange">EXC</abbr><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/horse-racing/market/1.200515504">2.12</a> </div> </div> <ul class="horse_extended"> <li class="horse_extended__trainer"><em>Trainer:</em> <a href="/horse-racing/trainer/richard-hannon/000000051401/">Richard Hannon</a></li> <li class="horse_extended__jockey"><em>Jockey:</em> <a href="/horse-racing/jockey/ryan-moore/000000007095/">Ryan Moore</a></li> <li class="horse_extended__age"><em>Age:</em> 3</li> <li class="horse_extended__weight"><em>Weight:</em> 9st 9lbs</li> <li class="horse_extended__isp"><em>OR:</em> 101</li> </ul> </article> </p><p><strong>Witch Hunter </strong>will prove popular and arrives on the back of a short break following a defeat to El Cabello on the AW over seven furlongs. He drops back to six furlongs today and returns to turf for his handicap debut off of an opening mark of 101. It's hard to suggest that mark underestimates him, and he will need to take another step forward to land this. The booking of Ryan Moore is eye-catching, and providing he gets a clear run at things; he should be fighting out the finish.</p><p> <article class="race_entry" id="indian-creak-ire"> <div class="horse"> <a href="/horse-racing/racecards/27-june-2022/windsor/57/3/#indian-creak-ire" class="horse__number"> <span>No. <strong>5 (1)</strong></span> </a> <h3 class="horse__name"> <a href="/horse-racing/horse/indian-creak-ire/000000504262/">Indian Creak (Ire)</a> </h3> <figure class="horse__silks"> <img src="https://images.timeform.com/silks/opt/00837250.png" alt="Peter Taplin & Susan Bunney silks" width="52px" height="42px" loading="lazy"> </figure> </div> <div class="market_odds"> <div class="market_odds__sbk"> <abbr title="Sportsbook">SBK</abbr><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing?eventId=31553064&bssId=24244533&action=addAffiliateSelection&bsmId=924.313886440&modules=betslip&raceTime=1656350100000">5/1</a> </div> <div class="market_odds__exc"> <abbr title="Exchange">EXC</abbr><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/horse-racing/market/1.200515504">6.4</a> </div> </div> <ul class="horse_extended"> <li class="horse_extended__trainer"><em>Trainer:</em> <a href="/horse-racing/trainer/mick-channon/000000000066/">Mick Channon</a></li> <li class="horse_extended__jockey"><em>Jockey:</em> <a href="/horse-racing/jockey/silvestre-de-sousa/000000010788/">Silvestre De Sousa</a></li> <li class="horse_extended__age"><em>Age:</em> 5</li> <li class="horse_extended__weight"><em>Weight:</em> 9st 0lbs</li> <li class="horse_extended__isp"><em>OR:</em> 85</li> </ul> </article> </p><p><strong>Indian Creek</strong> likes it here at Windsor and had been knocking on the door before failing to fire last time. He could be worth forgiving. His form has worked out well of late, but he is tough to win with, and there may be one or two with stronger claims.</p><h2>Big race verdict</h2><h2></h2><p>Witch Hunter is greatly feared, but this handicap mark is no gimme, and <strong>Danzeno </strong>provides a value alternative with his impressive form figures in small fields. The second time out after a break is the time to catch him, and he won't find this as demanding as some of the contests he has seen in the last 12 months. He gets a good vote of confidence to land the spoils.</p><h2>Timeform locked and loaded to fire at Musselbrugh</h2><h2></h2><p><img alt="Musselburgh racecourse 1280x720.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/Musselburgh%20racecourse%201280x720.600x338.jpg" width="1280" height="720" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></p><p>Timeform's Andrew Asquith highlights a NAP, Next Best and Each Way selection at Musselburgh on Monday.</p><blockquote><strong><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/musselburgh-racing-tips-ballistic-berry-can-improve-further-260622-790.html">Read Timeform tips here.</a></strong></blockquote><h2>Final Word - Don't tap out</h2><h2><strong></strong></h2><p>It's been a stressful weekend and a very stressful month. Still, I am not here to bitch and moan and bore you with self-pity party because that ain't me.</p><p>Acknowledging a rough run of tipping luck and writing it down is an excellent coping mechanism to try and move on and out of the lull dip - its <strong>variance</strong>. Everyone goes through it, but try telling that to any tipster desperate for a winner looking to get back to normality, and there may be one or two who need to know they are not alone.</p><p>Many people will be able to relate, so it's worth writing. The good times as a tipster are great, but the bad times are callous - don't get me wrong, I absolutely adore my job, and I am very, very grateful, and I am sure any tipster reading this is also. Still, t<strong>he reality of what any tipster goes through on a losing run is below,</strong> and it takes some <strong>extreme mental strength</strong>, and it might be interesting to hear.</p><p>While you celebrate winners with all the followers on social media and in person, you suffer the terrible times alone, pulling your hair out and throwing around old bits of paper as the 30th horse gets beaten a head while you try and work out what's gone wrong. Again, it's <strong>variance</strong>, but the relentless drive and ego inside of your mind are telling you you're better than variance, and you are in control. It's silly, but that's what the brain does.</p><p>It will blow your confidence apart no matter how many years you have been in the game, how many times you hear the word <strong>variance</strong>, and how many times you hear "it will turn". All good times, even recent ones, seem like a world away when you're struggling for results. You start looking at a race card with a heavy breath and an eye roll drained with part of you unsure of what you are even looking for anymore.</p><p>Every tip counts from here on in as you realise the P/L for the month is getting ever worse. Tipsters will <strong>naturally do things differently</strong> during these periods through no fault of their own.</p><p>They won't take the chance on the 18/1 shot they would have a month ago - and when that one wins, more <strong>frustration</strong> sets in (Amaysmont). They will drift towards the head of the market, looking for comfort in a short price winner rather than their usual price point. They will up their points on shorter-priced selections looking for the one or two that will turn things around. One winner will boost the confidence, but then you're frustrated for backing at the top of the market when it inevitably and predictably goes pear-shaped.</p><p>The world is watching, or that's how it feels. Many are waiting to jump on your back and kick you when you're down, which becomes more evident in the tipster's minds the longer the poor run continues. You shy away from posting on social media, just wanting to lock yourself away until things get back to normal! It's embarrassing and tough to deal with, but <strong>it does turn around</strong>. Do I work harder? Do I take a break?</p><p>The mental strength it takes for any tipster to continuously put their neck on the line knowing they will be wrong 90% of the time should be commended, given the reality is that they don't know when a bad run will end.</p><p><strong>Perhaps someone needed to read this</strong> today? Or maybe my own bad run has meant I needed to write it? Every tipster goes through the same thing, and it is normal to have felt all of the ways above, and the more years that go by, trust me, the easier it is to deal with. You're not rubbish. It's just variance, bloody variance, so <strong>don't tap out</strong>!</p><p>Until tomorrow, be lucky.</p><p><a href="https://twitter.com/DarylCarter7" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Follow Daryl Carter on Twitter @DarylCarter7</a></p></h2> </div> </div> <section class="betting_copy"> <div class="editor"> <h2><span>BOOST YOUR ODDS ON THREE HORSES ANY DAY</span></h2> <p><span>Available on the sportsbook only. Max stake £25. Tokens must be used on horse or greyhound racing markets. <a href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=HRMYODDSBOOST">T&Cs apply</a>.</span></p> <p></p> </div> </section> <div class="recommended_bets betslip_goto auto_banners" data-banner_cta="Join"> <h3>Recommended bets</h3> <div class="editor editor--reversed"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=31553064&raceTime=1656350100000&dayToSearch=20220627&marketId=924.313886440">Back Danzeno each way in the 18:15 at Windsor @ <b class="inline_odds" title="14/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">15.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">14/1</span></b></a> </div> </div> <div id="betslip" class="entry_body__extras"> </div> <div class="entry_body__widgets"> </div> <div class="entry_actions"> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="https://promotions.betfair.com/prs/exchange-acq-uk-bau-money-back20-newvi-generic?rfr=2573">Join</a> </div> <div> <a class="button btn--market" data-market_full="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=31553064&raceTime=1656350100000&dayToSearch=20220627&marketId=924.313886440" data-contextual_info='{"blog_name":"Horse Racing UK","category_label":"Daily Racing News","market_id":"https:\/\/www.betfair.com\/sport\/horse-racing\/meeting?eventId=31553064&raceTime=1656350100000&dayToSearch=20220627&marketId=924.313886440","entry_title":"Today\u0027s Racing News: Class act Danzeno to wipe the floor with young pretenders at Windsor"}' href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=31553064&raceTime=1656350100000&dayToSearch=20220627&marketId=924.313886440">View market</a> </div> </div> <div class="entry_share"> <ul class="button_group"> <li class="button_group__twitter"> <a href="https://twitter.com/intent/tweet/?text=Today%27s%20Racing%20News%3A%20Class%20act%20Danzeno%20to%20wipe%20the%20floor%20with%20young%20pretenders%20at%20Windsor&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fdaily-racing-news%2Ftodays-racing-news-class-act-danzeno-to-wipe-the-floor-with-young-pretenders-at-windsor-270622-1081.html" target="_blank" title="Twitter"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__facebook"> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fdaily-racing-news%2Ftodays-racing-news-class-act-danzeno-to-wipe-the-floor-with-young-pretenders-at-windsor-270622-1081.html" target="_blank" title="Facebook"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__reddit"> <a href="https://www.reddit.com/submit/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fdaily-racing-news%2Ftodays-racing-news-class-act-danzeno-to-wipe-the-floor-with-young-pretenders-at-windsor-270622-1081.html" target="_blank" title="Reddit"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--reddit">Reddit</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__whatsapp"> <a href="https://api.whatsapp.com/send?text=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fdaily-racing-news%2Ftodays-racing-news-class-act-danzeno-to-wipe-the-floor-with-young-pretenders-at-windsor-270622-1081.html" target="_blank" title="WhatsApp"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--whatsapp">WhatsApp</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__telegram"> <a href="https://t.me/share/url?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fdaily-racing-news%2Ftodays-racing-news-class-act-danzeno-to-wipe-the-floor-with-young-pretenders-at-windsor-270622-1081.html&text=Today%27s%20Racing%20News%3A%20Class%20act%20Danzeno%20to%20wipe%20the%20floor%20with%20young%20pretenders%20at%20Windsor" target="_blank" title="Telegram"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--telegram">Telegram</span></a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="fb-comments" data-href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-news/todays-racing-news-class-act-danzeno-to-wipe-the-floor-with-young-pretenders-at-windsor-270622-1081.html" data-width="100%" data-numposts="10"></div> <h3 class="section_title">Discover the latest articles</h3> <ul class="related_entries"> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-news/todays-racing-news-net-tuesdays-cash-with-ernie-at-newbury-310522-1081.html">Today's Racing News: Net Tuesday's cash with Ernie at Newbury </a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/Newbury flat 1280x720.728x410.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/Newbury%20flat%201280x720.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-news/todays-racing-news-class-dropper-lucander-has-the-will-to-win-at-windsor-300522-1081.html">Today's Racing News: Class-dropper Lucander has the will to win at Windsor</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/ebce8fb4eb970f5a998a02c3ba0fd44f780099a7.728x410.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/ebce8fb4eb970f5a998a02c3ba0fd44f780099a7.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-news/todays-racing-news-crowleys-haydock-hike-to-prove-fruitful-this-friday-270522-1081.html">Today's Racing News: Crowley's Haydock hike to prove fruitful this Friday</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/Haydock flat racing 1280 .728x410.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/Haydock%20flat%20racing%201280%20.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> </ul> <h3 class="section_title">Read past articles</h3> <ul class="related_entries"> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-news/todays-racing-news-its-curragh-cup-day-but-cash-can-be-collected-at-chester-240622-1081.html">Today's Racing News: It's Curragh Cup day but cash can be collected at Chester</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/2238fc84f08e3a5611af00985ecd947b3063b7c9.728x410.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/2238fc84f08e3a5611af00985ecd947b3063b7c9.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-news/todays-racing-news-raw-ability-ready-to-shine-blue-at-newcastle-230622-1081.html">Today's Racing News: Raw ability ready to shine blue at Newcastle</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/Newcastle all-weather 1280.728x410.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/Newcastle%20all-weather%201280.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-news/todays-racing-news-clith-can-roe-into-the-big-time-with-listed-success-at-carlisle-220622-1081.html">Today's Racing News: Clith can roe into the big time with Listed success at Carlisle</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/Carlisle Bell 1280 .728x410.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/Carlisle%20Bell%201280%20.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> </ul> <div class="entry_category_link"> <a class="button" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-news/">More Daily Racing News</a> </div> </div> </main> <aside class="entry_sidebar"> <section class="story-extra"> <nav class="sidebar_navigation"> <h4 class="section_title">More Horse Racing</h4> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/" class=" "> Horse Racing Tips </a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="" class=" "> </a> </li> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-multiple/" class=" "> Daily Racing Multiple </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/itv-races/" class=" "> ITV Races - Tony Calvin </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/racing-league/" class=" "> Racing League </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/royal-ascot/" class=" "> Royal Ascot </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/ryan-moore/" class=" "> Ryan Moore </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/kevin-blake-1/" class=" "> Kevin Blake </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item on sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-news/" class="active "> Daily Racing News </a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/bets-of-the-day/" class=" "> Bets of the Day </a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/bets-of-the-day/rhys-williams/" class=" "> Rhys Williams </a> </li> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/epsom-derby-and-oaks/" class=" "> Epsom Derby and Oaks </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/ante-post/" class=" "> Ante-Post </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/paul-nicholls/" class=" "> Paul Nicholls </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/bryony-frost/" class=" "> Bryony Frost </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/cheltenham/" class=" "> Cheltenham Tips </a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/cheltenham/gold-cup-day/" class=" "> Gold Cup Day </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/cheltenham/cheltenham-ladies-day-results-tips-odds/" class=" "> Ladies Day </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/cheltenham/st-patricks-day/" class=" "> St Patrick's Day </a> </li> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/grand-national/" class=" "> Grand National Tips </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/betfair-racing-ambassadors/" class=" "> Betfair Racing Ambassadors </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/racecourse-guides/" class=" "> Racecourse Guides </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horse-racing-betting-masterclass/" class=" "> Horse Racing Betting Masterclass </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/" class=" "> Events </a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/breeders-cup/" class=" "> Breeders' Cup </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/betfair-hurdle/" class=" "> Betfair Hurdle </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/dublin-racing-festival-tips/" class=" "> Dublin Racing Festival Tips </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/betfair-chase-at-haydock/" class=" "> Betfair Chase at Haydock </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/betfair-fighting-fifth/" class=" "> Betfair Fighting Fifth </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/betfair-sprint-cup-at-haydock/" class=" "> Betfair Sprint Cup at Haydock </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/betfair-super-saturday/" class=" "> Betfair Super Saturday </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/betfair-tingle-creek-at-sandown/" class=" "> Betfair Tingle Creek at Sandown </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/betfair-weekend-at-ascot/" class=" "> Betfair Weekend at Ascot </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/cambridgeshire/" class=" "> Cambridgeshire </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/champions-day/" class=" "> Champions Day </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/cheltenham-open-meeting/" class=" "> Cheltenham Open Meeting </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/galway-summer-festival/" class=" "> Galway Summer Festival </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/glorious-goodwood-betting/" class=" "> Glorious Goodwood </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/guineas/" class=" "> Guineas </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/prix-de-larc-de-triomphe/" class=" "> Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/punchestown-festival/" class=" "> Punchestown Festival Betting </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/king-george-vi-chase/" class=" "> King George VI Chase </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/newbury-hennessy-gold-cup/" class=" "> Newbury Hennessy Gold Cup </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/newmarket-july-festival/" class=" "> Newmarket July Festival </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/st-leger/" class=" "> St Leger </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/york-ebor/" class=" "> York Ebor </a> </li> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/world-racing/" class=" "> World Racing </a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/world-racing/dubai/" class=" "> Dubai Racing Tips </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/world-racing/usa/" class=" "> USA Racing Tips </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/world-racing/france/" class=" "> French Racing Tips </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/world-racing/australia/" class=" "> Australian Racing Tips </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/world-racing/ireland/" class=" "> Irish Racing Tips </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/world-racing/south-africa/" class=" "> South African Racing Tips </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/world-racing/singapore/" class=" "> Singapore Racing Tips </a> </li> </ul> </li> </ul> </nav> </section> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both"> <div class="widget" data-context="both"> <nav class="sidebar_navigation" style="width: 100%; box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0;"> <h4 class="section_title">Racecards & Results</h4> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item"> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle"></span> <a href="/horse-racing/racecards/" class="">Racecards</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item"> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle"></span> <a href="/horse-racing/results/" class="">Full Results</a> </li> </ul> </nav> </div> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both"> <div class="widget" data-context="both"> <div class="ft_async_tag" style="width: 300px; height: 250px;"> <img src="data:image/png,ft" style="display: none" onerror=' (function(img) { window.ftClick = ""; window.ftExpTrack_5414737 = ""; window.ftX = ""; window.ftY = ""; window.ftZ = ""; window.ftOBA = 1; window.ftContent = ""; window.ftCustom = ""; window.ft300x250_OOBclickTrack = ""; window.ftRandom = Math.random()*1000000; window.ftClick_5414737 = ftClick; if(typeof(ft_referrer)=="undefined"){window.ft_referrer=(function(){var r="";if(window==top){r=window.location.href;}else{try{r=window.parent.location.href;}catch(e){}r=(r)?r:document.referrer;}while(encodeURIComponent(r).length>1000){r=r.substring(0,r.length-1);}return r;}());} var ftDomain = (window==top)?"":(function(){var d=document.referrer,h=(d)?d.match("(?::q/q/)+([qw-]+(q.[qw-]+)+)(q/)?".replace(/q/g,decodeURIComponent("%"+"5C")))[1]:"";return (h&&h!=location.host)?"&ft_ifb=1&ft_domain="+encodeURIComponent(h):"";}()); var ftV_5414737={pID:"5414737",width:"300",height:"250",params:{ftx:window.ftX,fty:window.ftY,ftadz:window.ftZ,ftscw:window.ftContent,ft_custom:window.ftCustom,ft_id:window.ftID||"",ft_idEnabled:window.ftIDEnabled||"",ftOBA:window.ftOBA,ft_domain:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_domain=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_ifb:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_ifb=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_agentEnv:window.mraid||window.ormma?"1":"0",ft_referrer:encodeURIComponent(window.ft_referrer),gdpr:"${GDPR}",gdpr_consent:"${GDPR_CONSENT_78}",us_privacy:"${US_PRIVACY}",cachebuster:window.ftRandom},winVars:{ftClick_5414737:window.ftClick_5414737,ftExpTrack_5414737:window.ftExpTrack_5414737,ft300x250_OOBclickTrack:window.ft300x250_OOBclickTrack},DTimeout:1E3,GTimeout:1E3}, ftPProc=function(d){var c=this;d=JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(d));var f=[],l=function(a,b){b="undefined"===typeof b||isNaN(b)?1:parseInt(b,10);a=a||"";for(var e=0<=b?b:0;e--;)a=encodeURIComponent(a);return a},h=function(a){a=a.constructor==Array?a:[];for(var b=0;b<a.length;b++){var e=a[b].t&&"w"==a[b].t?"winVars":"params",c=d[e][a[b].p],g=l(a[b].n||"",a[b].e),h=l(a[b].v||"",a[b].e);g=(g?g+":":"")+h;""!==g&&(c="undefined"===typeof c||""===c||"o"===a[b].m?"":c+";",d[e][a[b].p]=c+g)}a=!0;for(b=0;b<f.length;b++)if(!f[b].deployed){a=!1;break}a&&k()},k=function(){k=function(){};deployTag()};c.getVars=function(a){return JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(a?"string"===typeof a&&"undefined"!==typeof d[a]?d[a]:{}:d))};c.getSrcString=function(){var a=c.getVars("params"),b=[],e;for(e in a)a.hasOwnProperty(e)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[e]&&""!==a[e]&&b.push(e+"="+a[e]);return b.join("&")};c.deployWinVars=function(){var a=c.getVars("winVars"),b;for(b in a)a.hasOwnProperty(b)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[b]&&(window[b]=a[b])};c.addPProc=function(a){a.deployed=!1;f.push(a)};c.init=function(){d.v=5;var a=[];0===f.length?k():(f.forEach(function(b){a.push(b.id);b.timeout=parseInt(isNaN(b.timeout)?d.DTimeout:b.timeout,10);b.timer=setTimeout(function(){var a={};clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))},b.timeout||d.DTimeout);b.deploy(c.getVars(),function(a){clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))})}),window["ftPPIDs_"+d.pID]=d.v+";"+a.join(","))}},ft5414737PP = new ftPProc(ftV_5414737); var deployTag = function(){deployTag = function(){};clearTimeout(gTimer);ft5414737PP.deployWinVars(); var ftTag = document.createElement("script"); ftTag.id = "ft_servedby_5414737"; ftTag.src = "https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126952;5414737;201;jsappend;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopHorseracingBrandBettingBetfair300x250RacingStatics/?"+ft5414737PP.getSrcString(); ftTag.name = "ftscript_300x250"; img.parentNode.insertBefore(ftTag, img.nextSibling); },gTimer = setTimeout(function(){clearTimeout(gTimer);deployTag();},ftV_5414737.GTimeout);ft5414737PP.init(); })(this); '> </div> </div> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both"> <div class="widget" data-context="both"> <h3 class="section_title" style="width: 100%; box-sizing: border-box;">Lay betting calculator</h3><div class="laybet_calculator"></div> </div> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both"> <div class="widget" data-context="both"> <h3 class="section_title" style="width: 100%; box-sizing: border-box;">Odds Converter</h3><div class="odds_converter"></div> </div> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full"> <div class="widget" data-context="full"> <div class="block"><header class="block__header"><h3>Services</h3></header><div class="block__body sidebar_navigation_ruled"><ul><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/beginner-guides/" target="_blank">Beginners' Guide to Betfair Exchange</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betfair-announcements/whats-new-on-betfair/betfair-exchange-minimum-stake-were-lowering-it-to-1-020222-6.html" target="_blank">Minimum Exchange stake now £1 - details here</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betfair-announcements/whats-new-on-betfair/opta-definitions-shots-and-shots-on-target-061020-204.html" target="_blank">Shots on Target - Definitions</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/money-back-if-your-horse-doesnt-finish-in-top-three-161121-204.html" target="_blank">Money Back if your horse doesn't place - T&Cs</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betfair-announcements/whats-new-on-betfair/line-markets-on-betfair-everything-you-need-to-know-240821-204.html" target="_blank">Line Markets -Everything you need to know as NFL and NBA are added</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betfair-announcements/whats-new-on-betfair/matchme-making-it-easier-get-your-bet-matched-260121-204.html" target="_blank">MatchMe - Making it easier to get your bet matched</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/each-way-golf-betting-calculator/" target="_blank">Each-Way Betting Calculator</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betfair-announcements/whats-new-on-betfair/my-betfair-rewards-choose-your-bonuses-with-new-feature-140619-6.html" target="_blank">My Betfair Rewards</a></li><li><a href="https://support.betfair.com/app/contact_us/" target="_blank">Betfair Customer Support</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/minimum-bet-guarantee-terms-and-conditions-190618-6.html" target="_blank">Minimum Bet Guarantee - Horse Racing</a></li></ul></div></div> </div> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full"> <div class="widget" data-context="full"> <div class="block"><header class="block__header"><h3>Communities</h3></header><div class="block__body block__body--light"><ul class="button_group"><li><a href="https://twitter.com/betfairexchange" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a></li><li><a href="https://www.facebook.com/Betfair" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a></li><li><a href="https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC9XohsLvYWrUqkPUuR3mpTw?view_as=subscriber" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--youtube">YouTube</span></a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/index.xml"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--rss">RSS</span></a></li><li><a href="https://www.instagram.com/betfair" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--instagram">Instagram</span></a></li><li><a href="https://open.spotify.com/show/6Ev5q92RFgvWk49NcObn9c" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--spotify">Spotify</span></a></li><li><a href="https://podcasts.apple.com/ie/podcast/betfair/id1463419538" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--apple_podcasts">Apple Podcasts</span></a></li><li><a href="https://soundcloud.com/betfair-betting-podcast/" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--soundcloud">Soundcloud</span></a></li><li><a href="https://podcasts.google.com/?feed=aHR0cDovL2ZlZWRzLnNvdW5kY2xvdWQuY29tL3VzZXJzL3NvdW5kY2xvdWQ6dXNlcnM6NjIyNDAzOTk0L3NvdW5kcy5yc3M" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--google_podcasts">Google Podcasts</span></a></li></ul></div></div> </div> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full"> <div class="widget" data-context="full"> </div> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both"> <div class="widget" data-context="both"> <nav class="sub-nav"> <h3 class="sub-nav__title">Horse Racing Education</h3> <ul class="sub-nav__list"> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horse-racing-betting-masterclass/betting-masterclass-volume-8-tony-calvin-on-how-he-makes-racing-profitable-080420-166.html">Tony Calvin's guide to making a profit on Horse Racing</a></li> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horse-racing-betting-masterclass/betting-masterclass-volume-9-kevin-blake-on-the-importance-of-the-skill-of-race-reading-210420-288.html">Kevin Blake on the importance of Race Reading</a></li> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/advanced-guides/in-running-betting-on-horse-racing-071119-6.html">How to bet in-running on Horse Racing</a></li> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betfair-announcements/betting-apps/betfair-trading-how-to-spot-a-steamer-231014-696.html">How to spot a 'steamer' in a race</a></li> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/each-way-betting-calculator.html">What is each-way betting?</a></li> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horse-racing-betting-strategy.html">The basics of Horse Racing betting</a></li> </ul> </nav> </div> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both"> <div class="widget" data-context="both"> <nav class="sub-nav"> <h3 class="sub-nav__title">Timeform Knowledge</h3> <ul class="sub-nav__list"> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/timeform-premium/the-timeform-knowledge-ante-post-betting-231215-43.html">Ante-Post Betting Advice</a></li> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/timeform-premium/the-timeform-knowledge-pool-betting-and-the-placepot-161215-43.html">Pool Betting & Placepot Advice</a></li> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/timeform-premium/simon-rowlands/the-timeform-knowledge-each-way-place-betting-021215-43.html">Each Way & Place Betting Advice</a></li> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/timeform-premium/simon-rowlands/the-timeform-knowledge-staking-and-the-kelly-criterion-181115-43.html">Staking and the Kelly Criterion</a></li> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/timeform-premium/simon-rowlands/the-timeform-knowledge-probability-280915-43.html">Horse Racing Probability Advice</a></li> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/timeform-premium/simon-rowlands/the-timeform-knowledge-how-to-read-a-horse-race-230715-43.html">How to read a Horse race</a></li> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/timeform-premium/the-timeform-knowledge-other-uses-of-timeform-ratings-150615-43.html">How to use Timeform Ratings</a></li> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/timeform-premium/simon-rowlands/the-timeform-knowledge-use-of-statistics-051015-43.html">How to use statistics in Horse Racing Betting</a></li> </ul> </nav> </div> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full"> <div class="widget" data-context="full"> <h3 class="section_title" style="width: 100%; box-sizing: border-box;">Related Sites</h3><div><a href="https://tinyurl.com/n9kappa" target="_blank"><img src="/images/betfair-related.png" alt="Betfair" width="300" height="100" loading="lazy"></a></div><div><a href="https://www.timeform.com/horse-racing/" target="_blank"><img src="https://betting.betfair.com/images/timeform-related.png" alt="Timeform Horse Racing" width="300" height="100" loading="lazy"></a></div><div><a href="https://www.infogol.net/" target="_blank"><img src="https://betting.betfair.com/images/infogol-related.png" alt="Infogol" width="300" height="100" loading="lazy"></a></div> </div> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both"> <div class="widget" data-context="both"> <div class="block"><header class="block__header"><h3>Archive</h3></header><div class="block__body sidebar_navigation_ruled"><ul><li><a href="./archive/">View archives</a></li></ul></div></div> </div> </div> </aside> </div> <nav class="breadcrumb__navigation"> <ol> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/">Home</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/">Horse Racing</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-news/">Daily Racing News</a> </li> <li> Today's Racing News: Class act Danzeno to wipe the floor with young pretenders at Windsor </li> </ol> </nav> <script type="application/ld+json"> { "@context": "http://schema.org", "@type": "BreadcrumbList", "itemListElement": [ { "@type": "ListItem", "position": 1, "item": { "@id": "https://betting.betfair.com/", "name": "Home" } }, { "@type": "ListItem", "position": 2, "item": { "@id": "https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/", "name": "Horse Racing" } }, { "@type": "ListItem", "position": 3, "item": { "@id": "https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-news/", "name": "Daily Racing News" } }, { "@type": "ListItem", "position": 4, "item": { "@id": "https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-news/todays-racing-news-class-act-danzeno-to-wipe-the-floor-with-young-pretenders-at-windsor-270622-1081.html", "name": "Today's Racing News: Class act Danzeno to wipe the floor with young pretenders at Windsor" } } ] } </script> </main> <div class="full_navigation" id="full_navigation"> <div class="full_nav_link full_navigation__toggle"><span></span></div> <nav class="full_navigation__menu full_navigation__menu--primary"> <ul class="menu"> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/">Football</a> </li> <li class="menu__item menu__item--active"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/">Horse Racing</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/">Cricket</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/multiples/">Multiples Tips</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/">Tennis</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/">Golf</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/">Politics</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/specials/">Specials</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/">Rugby</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/formula-one/">Formula 1</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/">Other Sports</a> </li> </ul> </nav> <nav class="full_navigation__menu full_navigation__menu--secondary"> <h3>More from Betfair</h3> <ul class="menu"> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com">Betting.Betfair</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Podcasts</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair Sportsbook</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/">Exchange How-to</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/">Betfair Exchange</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/">Safer Gambling</a> </li> </ul> <ul class="menu"> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://register.betfair.com/account/registration?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&returnURL=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fdaily-racing-news%2Ftodays-racing-news-class-act-danzeno-to-wipe-the-floor-with-young-pretenders-at-windsor-270622-1081.html">Join</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://identitysso.betfair.com/view/login?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fdaily-racing-news%2Ftodays-racing-news-class-act-danzeno-to-wipe-the-floor-with-young-pretenders-at-windsor-270622-1081.html">Log in</a> </li> </ul> </nav> </div> <footer class="layout__footer"> <div class="footer_top"> </div> <footer class="footer_mid"> <div class="footer_mid__column"> <p class="footer_mid__text">WE ARE A SECURE OPERATOR | 18+ Gambleaware.co.uk <br><br> BETFAIR ® and the BETFAIR logo are registered trade marks of The Sporting Exchange Limited. ©The Sporting Exchange Limited. All rights reserved. <br><br> For customers in the UK, TSE Malta LP is licensed and regulated by the Gambling Commission, Licence Number: <a href="https://secure.gamblingcommission.gov.uk/PublicRegister/Search/Detail/39561" target="_blank">000-039561-R-319411-005</a>. Correspondence Address: Triq il-Kappillan Mifsud, St. Venera, SVR 1851, MALTA. Betfair International Plc is licensed and regulated by the <a href="https://www.mga.org.mt/" target="_blank">Malta Gaming Authority</a>. Licence Number: MGA/CL3/454/2008 17th March 2015, Triq il-Kappillan Mifsud, St. Venera, SVR 1851, MALTA. Fixed Odds & Multiples bets are placed with PPB Counterparty Services Limited which is licensed and regulated by the <a href="https://www.mga.org.mt/" target="_blank">Malta Gaming Authority</a>. Licence Number: MGA/CL2/294/2006 12 March 2013, and for customers in the UK, licensed and regulated by the Gambling Commission, Licence Number: <a href="https://secure.gamblingcommission.gov.uk/PublicRegister/Search/Detail/39439" target="_blank">000-039439-R-319330-007</a>.</p> </div> <div class="footer_mid__column footer_mid__column--links"> <div class="footer_mid__links"> <h3>More Betfair</h3> <ul> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betfair-announcements/whats-new-on-betfair/my-betfair-rewards-choose-your-bonuses-with-new-feature-140619-6.html">My Betfair Rewards </a></li> <li><a href="https://tvguide.betfair.com/english-uk/tv/">Live Sport on TV</a></li> <li><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/cashout">Cash Out</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="footer_mid__links"> <h3>More Betfair</h3> <ul> <li><a href="https://tinyurl.com/mmbnsp7">Betfair Corporate</a></li> <li><a href="https://support.betfair.com/app/answers/detail/a_id/5749/">Payment Methods</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="footer_mid__links"> <h3>About</h3> <ul> <li><a href="https://www.betfair.com/aboutUs/Privacy.Policy/">Privacy Policy</a></li> <li><a href="https://www.betfair.com/aboutUs/Cookie.Policy/">Cookie Policy</a></li> <li><a href="https://tinyurl.com/mmbnsp7">About Betfair</a></li> <li><a href="https://support.betfair.com/app/home">Help & Learning</a></li> <li><a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/">Safer Gambling</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="footer_mid__links"> <h3>Pick language</h3> <ul> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/">Global</a></li> <li><a href="https://apuestas.betfair.es">Español</a></li> <li><a href="https://scommesseonline.betfair.it/">Italia</a></li> <li><a href="https://apostas.betfair.com/">Português</a></li> <li><a href="/dk/">Danmark</a></li> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/se/">Sverige</a></li> <li><a href="https://pariuri.betfair.ro" http: pariuri.betfair.com />România</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> </footer> <div class="footer_lower"> <div class="footer_lower__text"> <p>For any queries relating to Betting.Betfair, e-mail <a href="mailto:Copy@betfair.com">Copy@betfair.com</a>. For any other Betfair-related queries, head to <a href="https://support.betfair.com/app/home" target="_blank">customer support</a></p> <p>© Betfair 2007–2022</p> </div> </div> </footer> <nav id="floating_nav"> <ul><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/"><strong>Latest</strong> Tennis</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/"><strong>Latest</strong> Horse Racing</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/"><strong>Latest</strong> Golf</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/"><strong>Latest</strong> Cricket</a></li></ul> </nav> </div> <script type="text/javascript"> /* $(document).ready(function(){ let slidesToKeep = ['.fri']; $('.festival_page_carousel--races').slick('slickFilter', String(slidesToKeep)); });*/ </script> <script defer src="https://static.cloudflareinsights.com/beacon.min.js/v652eace1692a40cfa3763df669d7439c1639079717194" integrity="sha512-Gi7xpJR8tSkrpF7aordPZQlW2DLtzUlZcumS8dMQjwDHEnw9I7ZLyiOj/6tZStRBGtGgN6ceN6cMH8z7etPGlw==" data-cf-beacon='{"rayId":"721e72b43b946fbf","token":"d048f65d27954a24aa6b1d7d2ddcb256","version":"2022.6.0","si":100}' crossorigin="anonymous"></script> </body> </html>