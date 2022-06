Money Talk

Money Talk continues to highlight the Betfair Sportsbook big-money moves to keep you in the loop. This section highlights market moves between 1:00 am and 9:00 am.

Mark your card

Jockey Tom Marquand heads to Windsor today for just one ride. He teams up with Willam Haggas on handicap debutant Qoya 2.89/5 in the 19:15. Marquand and Haggas have a 33% strike rate (11-33) when teaming up at Windsor but are just one from six in handicaps.

Jockey Jim Crowley also has just the one ride today, which comes on Level Up 5.59/2 for Amanda Perrett in the 17:15 at Windsor.

There's just one runner on the Windsor card for trainer Roger Varian who has a 28% strike rate at this venue. He saddles Devoted Poet 2.01/1 at 19:45.

Jockey William Buick heads to Pontefract today for the first time since July last year. He partners with Michael Dods for just the second time in his career on board Haveagomecca 5.04/1 14:15. The pair are 2-4 50% and 100% here at Pontefract.

Charlie Appleby's horses are usually well found in the market when he heads to Pontefract, and it's no different for Changing Colours 1.75/7 in the 14:45. Appleby's horses are 35% here.

Horses for courses

This section highlights the best bets from horses that have won twice or more at today's tracks.

13:45 Pontefract - Gulf Of Poets - Has won here twice (67%)

16:45 Pontefract - Round The Island - Has won here six times (26%)

20:30 Musselburgh - How Bizarre - Has won here three times (12%)

Weighted to go well

"Weighted to go well" highlights horses running that are more than 10lbs below their last winning handicap mark.

16:45 Pontefract - Mr Orange - Has won off 70 runs off 52

19:00 Musselburgh - Red Force One - Has won off 81 runs off 67

Furthest traveller

Today's furthest traveller is trainer Michael Appleby who has made the 294-mile journey from his base to Musselburgh with two runners. He saddles Val De Travers 5.59/2 at 19:30 and Glasstrees 9.08/1 at 20:00.

Race of the day

Today's feature race is Windsor's 18:15 Sprint Handicap, where a small but competitive field of six head to post and an old-timer could offer some value off of a workable handicap mark.

No. 1 (4) Danzeno SBK 18/1 EXC 18.5 Trainer: Michael Appleby

Jockey: Ray Dawson

Age: 11

Weight: 10st 0lbs

OR: 99

Danzeno has an excellent record second time after a break, scoring four times and finishing in the money a further five. His latest run should have put him spot-on for this, and connections look to have found a good opportunity for him to be competitive.

He is usually seen in top-end handicaps or highly competitive conditions races, but given his age, this looks more like his bag. He must face two improving three-year-olds, but his form figures in races like today with seven or fewer runners read 1112221122211, and he simply can't be ignored at double-figure odds.

No. 3 (2) Witch Hunter (Fr) SBK 5/6 EXC 2.12 Trainer: Richard Hannon

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 9lbs

OR: 101

Witch Hunter will prove popular and arrives on the back of a short break following a defeat to El Cabello on the AW over seven furlongs. He drops back to six furlongs today and returns to turf for his handicap debut off of an opening mark of 101. It's hard to suggest that mark underestimates him, and he will need to take another step forward to land this. The booking of Ryan Moore is eye-catching, and providing he gets a clear run at things; he should be fighting out the finish.

No. 5 (1) Indian Creak (Ire) SBK 5/1 EXC 6.4 Trainer: Mick Channon

Jockey: Silvestre De Sousa

Age: 5

Weight: 9st 0lbs

OR: 85

Indian Creek likes it here at Windsor and had been knocking on the door before failing to fire last time. He could be worth forgiving. His form has worked out well of late, but he is tough to win with, and there may be one or two with stronger claims.

Big race verdict

Witch Hunter is greatly feared, but this handicap mark is no gimme, and Danzeno provides a value alternative with his impressive form figures in small fields. The second time out after a break is the time to catch him, and he won't find this as demanding as some of the contests he has seen in the last 12 months. He gets a good vote of confidence to land the spoils.

Timeform locked and loaded to fire at Musselbrugh

Timeform's Andrew Asquith highlights a NAP, Next Best and Each Way selection at Musselburgh on Monday.

Final Word - Don't tap out

It's been a stressful weekend and a very stressful month. Still, I am not here to bitch and moan and bore you with self-pity party because that ain't me.

Acknowledging a rough run of tipping luck and writing it down is an excellent coping mechanism to try and move on and out of the lull dip - its variance. Everyone goes through it, but try telling that to any tipster desperate for a winner looking to get back to normality, and there may be one or two who need to know they are not alone.

Many people will be able to relate, so it's worth writing. The good times as a tipster are great, but the bad times are callous - don't get me wrong, I absolutely adore my job, and I am very, very grateful, and I am sure any tipster reading this is also. Still, the reality of what any tipster goes through on a losing run is below, and it takes some extreme mental strength, and it might be interesting to hear.

While you celebrate winners with all the followers on social media and in person, you suffer the terrible times alone, pulling your hair out and throwing around old bits of paper as the 30th horse gets beaten a head while you try and work out what's gone wrong. Again, it's variance, but the relentless drive and ego inside of your mind are telling you you're better than variance, and you are in control. It's silly, but that's what the brain does.

It will blow your confidence apart no matter how many years you have been in the game, how many times you hear the word variance, and how many times you hear "it will turn". All good times, even recent ones, seem like a world away when you're struggling for results. You start looking at a race card with a heavy breath and an eye roll drained with part of you unsure of what you are even looking for anymore.

Every tip counts from here on in as you realise the P/L for the month is getting ever worse. Tipsters will naturally do things differently during these periods through no fault of their own.

They won't take the chance on the 18/1 shot they would have a month ago - and when that one wins, more frustration sets in (Amaysmont). They will drift towards the head of the market, looking for comfort in a short price winner rather than their usual price point. They will up their points on shorter-priced selections looking for the one or two that will turn things around. One winner will boost the confidence, but then you're frustrated for backing at the top of the market when it inevitably and predictably goes pear-shaped.

The world is watching, or that's how it feels. Many are waiting to jump on your back and kick you when you're down, which becomes more evident in the tipster's minds the longer the poor run continues. You shy away from posting on social media, just wanting to lock yourself away until things get back to normal! It's embarrassing and tough to deal with, but it does turn around. Do I work harder? Do I take a break?

The mental strength it takes for any tipster to continuously put their neck on the line knowing they will be wrong 90% of the time should be commended, given the reality is that they don't know when a bad run will end.

Perhaps someone needed to read this today? Or maybe my own bad run has meant I needed to write it? Every tipster goes through the same thing, and it is normal to have felt all of the ways above, and the more years that go by, trust me, the easier it is to deal with. You're not rubbish. It's just variance, bloody variance, so don't tap out!

Until tomorrow, be lucky.

Follow Daryl Carter on Twitter @DarylCarter7