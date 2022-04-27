Today's Racing News: Clan he do it again? It's the Punchestown Gold Cup

Money Talk

Money Talk continues to highlight the Betfair Sportsbook big-money moves to keep you in the loop. This section highlights market moves between 1:00 am and 9:00 am.

Mark your card

The Betfair Sportsbook is paying extra places today!

At Ascot, in the opening 13:50, last year's second Mostawaa 6.511/2 and third Repertoire 8.07/1 return to the race off of seven and 11 pounds lower handicap marks. The latter has a good record when fresh. Punters might also want to consider History Writer 17.016/1, who is 14 pounds lower than his last turf start and 21 pounds lower than his Royal Hunt Cup eighth over course and distance last term.

In the 15:35 at Ascot, trainer Ian Williams has an 18% strike rate with horses returning to the track within 11 days at Ascot (3-16) and today sends recent Musselburgh Queens Cup winner Enemy 5.59/2.

In the 17:10 at Ascot, there is very little pace on in this 5f sprint, but high drawn numbers when the stalls are stand side have an advantage.

At Pontefract in the 15:50, new trainer Gemma Tutty is looking for her first win, and she saddles Tangled 4.57/2, who makes a rare start without the usual hood. It would be fitting should he land her first winner, given Tutty rode him in 19 of his 23 races for the yard.

In the opening 15:40 at Punchestown, David Pipe sends a rare runner to Ireland in Thanksforthehelp 5.59/2 who makes his handicap debut in a first-time tongue-tie and steps up in distance. Owner JP McManus has won this race the last twice, including with a British trained runner who made the journey over. Interesting?

Nice to see that price, nice

In the 17:20 at Punchestown, Albert Bartlett winner The Nice Guy 3.55/2 looks like an attractive price, given he has beaten four of his 11 rivals and his yard has won this five times in the last ten years.

He won with any amount in hand at Cheltenham and is one of the leading lights in the three-mile division, which has lacked depth this term. He can maintain his unbeaten record with a victory today.

In the 19:05 Grade A Chase at Punchestown, Fancy Foundations 7.513/2 makes his handicap debut off an opening mark of 134 and returns to a right-handed track for which all four of his career victories have come.

Horses for courses

This section highlights the best bets from horses that have won twice or more at today's tracks.

15:10 Pontefract - Quoteline Direct - Has won here three times (21%)

19:15 Brighton - Rivas Rob Roy - Has won here twice (20%)

19:25 Musselburgh - The Gloaming - Has won here twice (50%)

Weighted to go well

"Weighted to go well" highlights horses running that are more than 10lbs below their last winning handicap mark.

16:30 Wolverhampton - Vivency - Has won off 70 runs off 58

18:15 Musselburgh - Hachert - Has won off 59 runs off 49

19:50 Brighton - Anglo Saxson - Has won off 70 runs off 50

Furthest traveller

Today's furthest traveller is trainer is again Mark Johnston, who is a regular in this section, so he may have to start being ignored from now on unless over 400 miles. Today though, he sends three runners 296 miles to Brighton.

Paul Nicholls couldn't be happier with his man Clan

With Paul Nicholls' stable in fine form he couldn't be happier as he sends Clan Des Obeaux to Punchestown on Wednesday with high hopes of winning the Gold Cup again...

Race of the day

The 17:55 Punchestown Gold Cup is today's feature race, and it looks like a hot renewal of the contest with nine runners - six of which featured at the Cheltenham Festival.

No. 2 Allaho (Fr) SBK 7/4 EXC 2.8 Trainer: W. P. Mullins, Ireland

Jockey: P. Townend

Age: 8

Weight: 11st 10lbs

OR: -

Allaho leads the market on this step up back up to 3m for just the second time over fences (second in RSA, first attempt) and arrives on the back of a demolition job in the Ryanair Chase at the Cheltenham Festival.

There are question marks over his stamina at this trip, but he did win over 3m in a Novice Hurdle, and he may prove to be a stronger animal these days.

Still, the bigger concern is the course.

Allaho ground out a victory here in the John Durkan when a fortunate winner but has been beaten on his three previous runs at this track. He is dominant on his left lead, which saw him jump out to the left when over 2m in the Champion Chase at this venue. He could prove a better horse at this level going left-handed, and his tendency to jump left will arise if tiring in the closing stages here.

No. 5 Galvin (Ire) SBK 7/2 EXC 5.8 Trainer: Gordon Elliott, Ireland

Jockey: Davy Russell

Age: 8

Weight: 11st 10lbs

OR: -

Galvin was caught in a pocket when the Cheltenham Gold Cup turned into a sprint on the home bend, but he stuck to the task gamely and finished with running left. He looks a rock-solid proposition in today's contest and is more reliable than most in this field, with stamina assured.

No. 8 Minella Indo (Ire) SBK 6/1 EXC 7.2 Trainer: Henry de Bromhead, Ireland

Jockey: Robbie Power

Age: 9

Weight: 11st 10lbs

OR: -

Minella Indo ran his best race of the season when second in the Cheltenham Gold Cup, but his finishing effort was lacklustre when in pole position at the final flight. Connections now enlist a first-time tongue-tie which suggests there may be an issue with his breathing. He is also just one for seven when going right-handed, and there is not a lot to recommend a horse that looks as though two seasons of hard races have taken their toll.

Big race verdict

A good race, but doubts surround Allaho, Fakir D'oudairies, Tornado Flyer and Janidil's stamina. While Minella Indo and Al Boum Photo's best days are behind them, Kemboy needs the cheek-pieces to spark a revival. That leaves Clan Des Obeaux and Galvin as my two against the field with valid claims to this thrown. The slight preference is for Galvin from a win perspective, but Clan Des Obeaux is a very fair each-way price also.

Dudman on duty for a second round of ante-post bets

Alan Dudman is on antepost duty again and he has two big prices for the 1000 Guineas on Sunday and Thirsk Hunt Cup on Saturday...

Final Word - O Bob

What on earth has happened to Bob Olinger? Fences would be the first port of call for many. He has looked unnatural from the get-go, and although it's hard to judge a novice so early in his chasing career - given the improvement that can be had from one start to the next - he simply doesn't look comfortable at all, and it's time to draw stumps over fences.

Everything looked like an effort, and yesterday's race was all wrong for him. I would be highly surprised should connections continue over fences with Bob Olinger, and if they do, then it's just stubborn. Bob fitted with a first-time tongue-tie was the first red flag (highlighted in this column yesterday) and the trip was the second. Still, there has to be more to it for that poor performance, given he had easily beaten Lifetime Ambition and Capodanno in the Kildare Novice Chase at the same venue earlier in the season.

The comparison to Samcro and Envoi Allen is starting to creep in, maybe it's too soon to be tarnishing Bob Olinger with that harsh brush, but he will start next season with something to prove. Dysart Dynamo was the other bitterly disappointing performance yesterday at Punchestown. He stopped instantly and was declared clinically abnormal post-race, so there should be forgiveness.

Let's see what today brings. Until tomorrow, be lucky.



Follow Daryl Carter on Twitter @DarylCarter7