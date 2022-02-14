Today's Racing News: Cannon can fire on Kannapolis at Catterick

Three meetings on Monday where weather watch is a must for punters as the first rain since 1922 falls at race tracks around the country - or so it feels.

Plumpton holds a competitive six-race card, while Catterick is where we head for the race of the day today. Wolverhampton is the all-weather action for flat fans on Monday.

Money Talk

Money Talk continues to highlight the Betfair Sportsbook big-money moves to keep you in the loop. This section highlights market moves between 1:00 am and 9:00 am.

13:00 Catterick - Busy Street 33/1 into 20/1

14:20 Plumpton - Dame Du Soi 14/1 into 10/1

20:00 Wolverhampton - Harbour Vision 10/1 into 7/1

The morning market drifters !

Which horse is the Betfair Sportsbook market suggesting to Lay?

14:55 Plumpton - Sopran 6/4 OUT 2/1

Mark your card

The Betfair Sportsbook is paying extra places today!

In the opening 13:00 at Catterick, trainer Tim Easterby will look for back to back wins in the contest with his runner Sheriff Garrett 8.07/1 and has booked jockey Tom Midgely for which the pair have a 38% strike rate.

In the 13:30 at Catterick, trainer Gillian Boanas is zero from ten over fences at this venue and saddles favourite Just Call Me Al 3.02/1, he could be worth taking on with Can You Call 3.55/2 for Evan Williams, who is three for nine 33% over fences at this venue.

Jockey Kielan Woods is three for three 100% on Omar Maretti 3.412/5, two of which have come here at Catterick. They partner in the 15:15.

Trainer Nicky Henderson has a 30% strike rate over hurdles at Plumpton. Today he sends one runner Full Of Light 2.9 15/8 in the 15:30 Handicap Hurdle.

Trainer Charlie Appleby has a 35% strike rate with three-year-olds at Wolverhampton. Today he runs Show Lights 4.03/1, Carnival Girl 4.3100/30, and Wilow Cove 5.59/2 in the 19:00. Jockey David Probert is on the former, and the pair have a 56% strike rate when teaming up.

The 19:30 at Wolverhampton looks like a highly competitive feature event. Power Of States 5.59/2 will bid for back to back wins off three pounds lower and has the advantage of a seven-pound claimer on board.

Horses for courses

This section highlights horses that have won twice or more at today's tracks and could be in with a chance today.

15:15 Catterick - Omar Maretti - Has won here twice (100%)

17:00 Wolverhampton - You're Cool - Has won here eight times (23%)

19:30 Wolverhampton - Power Of States - Has won here twice (67%)

Weighted to go well

"Weighted to go well" highlights horses running that are more than 10lbs below their last winning handicap mark.

14:20 Plumpton - Dame Du Soi - Has won off 120 runs off 110

17:00 Wolverhampton - Lethal Angel - Has won off 63 runs off 50

Form Watch

This section highlights a trainer, owner or jockey who is in excellent current form and their runners or rides for the day.

Trainer Charlie Longsdon has been operating at a 40% strike rate in the last 14 days. Today he runs Almazhar Garde 6.05/1 in the 15:15 and Stroll On By 3.55/2 in the 15:50, both at Catterick.

The trainer is just two for 23 at this venue, though.

Furthest traveller

Today's furthest traveller is trainer Toby Lawes who sends Kannapolis 3.02/1 to Catterick in the 14:40 and has made the 270-mile journey. This is the trainers only runner of the day and his first runner at the venue.

Race of the day

We head to Catterick for their competitive 14:40 Handicap Hurdle, where a field of eight head to post. Catterick is due some rain between 9 am and 13:00, and with the dead eight runners, punting each way this morning could prove treacherous.

No. 5 Nietzsche SBK 9/2 EXC 6.8 Trainer: Brian Ellison

Jockey: Jonathan Burke

Age: 9

Weight: 11st 8lbs

OR: 124

Nietzsche heads the market and returns to hurdles for the first time since 2019 and drops back to 2m for the first time in two years off of a reduced handicap mark.

He shaped well at Musselburgh over fences in January despite being readily brushed aside by the winner and nothing about this today looks right for him, in all honesty.

He will likely find this test at Catterick too sharp, and it would be no surprise to see him running on at the finish to claim a place. It is rather suspicious to see him at the head of affairs when many others have solid claims to today's throne.

No. 3 Kannapolis (Ire) SBK 2/1 EXC 3.5 Trainer: Toby Lawes

Jockey: Tom Cannon

Age: 7

Weight: 11st 9lbs

OR: 125

One of those is Kannapolis, who ran a screamer on seasonal return off the back of a 394-day absence and is entitled to improve a good deal for that outing. That run was an improved effort, and the form looks strong with the fourth since a winner over fences and the third filling the same spot in the Betfair Hurdle.

He did best of those from on the sharp end of the pace, and he is 15 pounds better off with today's rival Mick Maestro for a half-length defeat at Doncaster at the back end of last season.

He is unexposed in handicaps and has a progressive profile, so there is a lot to like about his chances today.

No. 4 First Impression (Ire) SBK 5/2 EXC 3.85 Trainer: John Quinn

Jockey: Brian Hughes

Age: 5

Weight: 11st 9lbs

OR: 125

First Impression is another unexposed sort, and this is a drop into calmer waters than his latest Musselburgh effort, and while he doesn't look thrown in off this mark, he could easily take another step forward and have a say.

His flat speed will be seen to good effect here at Catterick, but his run style suggests that he will be seen to better effect when stepping up in distance. Still, he ought to be playing a hand in this contest.

Big race verdict

A tricky contest, and no doubt one of the runners will defect, leaving each-way place terms just two places. Kannapolis surely has more to offer, and if building on his latest run, he could take plenty of stopping in this contest. Toby Lawes hopefully will not have a wasted journey with his progressive seven-year-old, who holds excellent claims at the weights and in the form book.

Timeform's Andrew Asquith highlights a NAP, Next Best and Each Way selection at Catterick on Monday...

Final Word

It's a quiet Monday's racing, but hopefully, Kannapolis can pull it out of the bag to kick start the week right. I am currently taking a small break from the world of social media (other than work posts) to try and cleanse the brain on the run-up to Cheltenham. I try and do it every year to avoid any opinions on races as I try to solidify my book of bets for the Festival and make copious notes without outside distractions.

We are at a point now where we are just four weeks (and one day) away from Cheltenham, and we still don't know which way half of the runners will go for what races. That's the current frustration when you have a good handful lined up, but patience is a virtue, and fingers crossed, it will pay off.

Until tomorrow, be lucky.

Follow Daryl Carter on Twitter @DarylCarter7