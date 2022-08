Money Talk

Money Talk continues to highlight the Betfair Sportsbook big-money moves to keep you in the loop. This section highlights market moves between 1:00 am and 9:00 am.

Mark your card

The Betfair Sportsbook is paying extra places today!

Trainer Karl Burke has two runners at Southwell today: Last Stand 10.09/1 13:50 and Fast Response 8.515/2 14:20, and backing his runners at this venue in the last five years would have yielded a level stakes profit of £89 to a £1 level stake - by far the trainers most profitable track.

Trainer Sir Michael Stoute has just his third runner at Southwell in the last five years with Tucson Cloud 3.55/2 at 15:50. He is zero for two but has a 30% strike rate with older horses on the AW.

At 14:30 at Lingfield, Ryan Moore takes the ride on Borough 2.68/5, the son of New Bay and backing the sire's two-year-old's who finished in the top four last time out in handicaps would have found one winner from one runner. Backing New Bay's offspring who last ran on the AW and finished in the top three now running in handicaps would have seen ten winners from 22 runners (45.5%).

Trainer William Haggas saddles Day Member 3.7511/4 at 14:40 at Wolverhampton and has a 24% strike rate with handicap debutants.

In the 19:55 at Hamilton Granite City Doc 13.012/1 sees the headgear removed for the first time since May, and all four of his wins have come without headgear. He shaped well at Ayr and is a three-time course winner at Hamilton.

Horses for courses

This section highlights the best bets from horses that have won twice or more at today's tracks.

13:20 Southwell - Ustath - Has won here four times (22%)

15:30 Lingfield - Noble Peace - Has won here six times (21%)

17:55 Hamilton - Zig Zag Zyggy - Has won here four times (24%)

Weighted to go well

"Weighted to go well" highlights horses running that are more than 10lbs below their last winning handicap mark.

13:20 Southwell - Doc Sportello - Has won off 79 runs off 61

17:55 Hamilton - Zig Zag Zyggy - Has won off 80 runs off 60

Furthest traveller

Today's furthest traveller is trainer's Simon And Ed Crisford, who have made the 361-mile journey to Hamilton for their sole runner Makfoul 2.47/5 in the 18:55.

Simon and Ed Crisford have had four runners here, scoring with two (50%).

Timeform hoping rock solid random can come good

Timeform's Andrew Asquith highlights a Nap, Next Best and Each-Way selection at Southwell on Wednesday.

Race of the day

Today's feature race is Lingfield's 14:30 Nursery Handicap, where a small field of six takes to the AW surface in an intriguing race.

No. 3 (4) Borough SBK 7/5 EXC 2.74 Trainer: Ralph Beckett

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 8lbs

OR: 74

Borough is highlighted in the "Mark Your Card" section through sire stats, and although he is crying to go up to six furlongs, his stamina is unlikely to be wasted under Ryan Moore. He caught the eye with a strong finishing effort at Wolverhampton last time, and this track is likely to see him to better effect now switched to Nursery company off of a fair opening mark.

There looks to be a good clip-on in this contest, and he does arrive on an upward curve, having shown race-by-race progression, and that's more than can be said for most. He makes plenty of appeal, with further progress highly likely.

No. 2 (1) One More Olly SBK 11/2 EXC 7.2 Trainer: Richard Hughes

Jockey: Pat Dobbs

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 9lbs

OR: 75

One More Olly seems popular today, and she was impressive on his debut but has taken backward steps the last twice. Perhaps one can easily be forgiven when down the field in the Queen Mary, but her latest defeat at odds-on was hard to find excuses. She could easily bounce back, but she rates a risky proposition with her best form lines now running through one horse on debut.

No. 1 (5) Fragrance SBK 11/2 EXC 8 Trainer: Charlie & Mark Johnston

Jockey: Andrea Atzeni

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 10lbs

OR: 76

Fragrance has had plenty of chances to progress and is yet to take a step forward but will play a big part in proceedings by taking a strong hand in setting the pace. She has some solid form and is rather consistent, so she shouldn't be entirely written off should her rivals not progress or underperform.

Big race verdict

A competitive race, but preference is for the promise of Borough, who looks a likely improver now switched to handicaps and is likely to rate highest of these in time. He will need a good early pace and is expected to finish the strongest. One More Olly needs to bounce back but could have a part to play if on song.

Daryl Carter ante-post tips - It's Betfair Sprint Cup day

Tony Calvin is back on duty later this week, and for the final time this month, Daryl Carter is in the hot seat and looks ahead to Saturday's ITV Racing action, where Betfair sponsor the central meeting at Haydock...

Final Word

I started reviewing the 2021/22 National Hunt season yesterday, and it started getting me all revved up for the new season. I love the flat, and I find it easier to make money, more accessible and quicker to review races, and you don't have to wait three to four weeks to see a horse return to the track.

Still, the National Hunt season allows for big opinions and heated discussions over horses with a view to the season's blue ribbon event - Cheltenham.

You may remember last year's Cheltenham Roarcast and the Jonbon saga. Once I had the ball rolling on Jonbon there was no turning back! It causes plenty of drama but isn't that what it's about?

I have decided that my bets will be far more selective this season. During the flat season, there is good racing - and I mean class 2 or 3 - at least every other day. That's not the case during the National Hunt season, and according to my spreadsheet, I would be foolish to continue to back horses rated lower than 120.

That minimises the pool of horses immediately. Either way, it's getting close now, and I can't wait to shout my mouth off and go against the common consensus regarding Cheltenham!

Until tomorrow, be lucky.



Follow Daryl Carter on Twitter @DarylCarter7