Money Talk

Money Talk continues to highlight the Betfair Sportsbook big-money moves to keep you in the loop. This section highlights market moves between 1:00 am and 9:00 am.

Mark your card

The Betfair Sportsbook is paying extra places today!

The opening contest at Goodwood today, the 13:50 Goodwood Handicap, has only seen one favourite score in the last 10 years.

Jockey Ryan Moore teams up with trainer Roger Varian in the 14:25 on Bayside Boy 3.55/2 at Goodwood, and the pair have a 23% strike rate.

In the 15:00 Golden Mile Handicap, no horse drawn higher than stall five has won this race since 2015 and only one double-figure drawn horse in the last 10 years. Noble Dynasty 3.55/2 is a heavily supported favourite - and should win.

In the 16:10 at Goodwood, jockey Jim Crowley is back on 2019 winner Desert Encounter 21.020/1 for the first time since running in Champion Stakes at Ascot in 2020.

In the 17:20 at Goodwood, Caius Chorister 5.59/2 was given a good mention in an interview on Racing TV this week by her trainer, who has the Ebor in mind for his runner. He will need to be winning this well to get a hike in the ratings.

At Newmarket in the 17:10, the exciting Noble Style 1.0 makes his return to action but no William Buick or James Doyle on board as they race at Goodwood. Instead, David Probert takes over but don't fear backers - he has a 38% strike rate for Appleby.

Horses for courses

This section highlights the best bets from horses that have won twice or more at today's tracks.

15:00 Goodwood - Lawful Command - Has won here twice (100%)

15:35 Goodwood - Raasel - Has won here twice (100%)

Weighted to go well

"Weighted to go well" highlights horses running that are more than 10lbs below their last winning handicap mark.

16:50 Southwell - Tathmeen - Has won off 71 runs off 56

18:30 Southwell - Spanish Angel - Has won off 70 runs off 60

Furthest traveller

Today's furthest traveller at Goodwood is trainer Karl Burke with his sole runner of the day Eilean Dubh 15.014/1, in the 15:00.

His runner has a good draw in stall six, is likely to be up with the pace, and certainly has place possibilities so it could be worth the 238-mile trip.

Race of the day

Today's feature race is Goodwood's 15:35 King George Qatar Stakes, and without the usual face of the outstanding Battaash, it looks like a wide-open renewal.

No. 4 (1) Equilateral SBK 11/1 EXC 13.5 Trainer: Charles Hills

Jockey: Kieran Shoemark

Age: 7

Weight: 9st 4lbs

OR: 107

Equilateral would have surely beaten both Raasel and Mitbaahy at Sandown, granted a clear passage (finished on the bridle) before running slightly below par in Ireland next time. This is as weak a race he has contested at the level for a long time, but the draw on the wing in stall one will pose issues for this classy hold-up performer.

There's little doubting his ability, but whether this pans out for him remains to be seen, and it could be that Ryan Moore has chosen stablemate Khaadem.

No. 2 (10) Acklam Express (Ire) SBK 6/1 EXC 8.8 Trainer: Nigel Tinkler

Jockey: Rowan Scott

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 4lbs

OR: 110

Acklam Express had a few of these behind when running a blinder to finish third in the Kings Stand at Royal Ascot, and he returns to the scene of his handicap win in 2020. He is drawn well in stall 10 and will have the rail to help. There are lots to like about his chances here, with a few of his main market rivals drawn low or possibly finding a troubled passage.

There's little reason to think he won't reproduce the Royal Ascot goods, which could be good enough to land this. It's hard to find the negatives.

No. 1 (9) Lazuli (Ire) SBK 7/1 EXC 8.2 Trainer: Charlie Appleby

Jockey: William Buick

Age: 5

Weight: 9st 7lbs

OR: 109

Lazuli has an in-and-out profile and was behind Acklam Express at Royal Ascot, but this tighter-knit scenario should suit him much better. On a going day, he certainly can win this, but it's hard to know what to expect despite him having conditions again in his favour.

Big race verdict

This is tricky, but it's hard to see why Acklam Express won't give his running, and with a good draw down the stands rail and a prominent racing position better suited to this course than at Ascot, he could be tough to peg back. With luck in running, Equilateral is the biggest danger ahead of Lazuli.

Get Moore from Ryan!

Betfair Ambassador Ryan Moore rides four on Friday at Glorious Goodwood and provides exclusive insight on their chances...

Back Bayside Boy to make a splash at Goodwood

I've had to have a rewrite this morning as my headline tip Super Superjack in the opening 13:50 at Goodwood, has been smashed up in the market into 4.03/1 on the Betfair Sportsbook this morning. The value has had the life squeezed out of it, so I am taking a fresh look this morning and opting to side with Bayside Boy 4.03/1 in the 14:25 at Goodwood.

No. 1 (6) Bayside Boy (Ire) SBK 3/1 EXC 4.3 Trainer: Roger Varian

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 3lbs

OR: 112

Bayside Boy gives the impression that we are yet to see the best of him, and he has now had Berkshire Shadow in behind him twice. I am not overly convinced that this track will suit the well-supported favourite Checkandchallenge while the three outsiders need to improve significantly to play a hand here.

Bayside Boy had to wait for a run at a crucial stage in the St James's Palace Stakes at Royal Ascot, but his finishing effort was a strong one, and he has more natural pace than his old rival Berkshire Shadow. He now has his sights lowered after featuring in Group 1 company on his last four starts, and this track could play to his strengths under Moore, and connections' slow approach with him could be about to pay off.

Confidence can be taken in the fact that Roger Varian has expressed that this race is a springboard back into higher graded company in the short future, and he can gain a well-deserved victory.

Final Word - She is good, not great, yet...

Nashwa landed the feature race at Goodwood yesterday and was hailed "A horse of a lifetime" by Hollie Doyle, and I can't help but think that is well over the top praise for the horse who won with ease but beat very little.

Ice cool from @HollieDoyle1 as Nashwa wins the Nassau Stakes.

She's 4/1 from 5/1 for the Breeders Cup Fillies and Mares Turf.

25/1 from 40/1 for the Arc.



pic.twitter.com/UVNHX9pyNt -- Betfair Racing (@BetfairRacing) July 28, 2022

Concert Hall failed to give her running, dropping out like a light, and that's how quickly my following of that horse will go out. That was not her true ability, but still, the classic generation doesn't look all that strong in the fillies department. As for the older horses, Dreamloper was arriving on the back of a disappointing effort in Ireland and has now not stayed 1m2f on two occasions.

The 40/1 outsider Aristia outran her odds to finish second, which gives the form a shakey look to it.

While Lilac Road has now been beaten three times on the back of a break, with her only win coming in a three-runner minor event on the AW and she has run below par.

We are too quick to hail these horses as great. Nashwa is good, but she's not great. The division is poor but put her alongside stable mate Inspiral or Irish 1,000 Guineas winner Homeless Songs, and we will see how great she is. Let's curb our enthusiasm until we see a proper race!

Until tomorrow, be lucky.



Follow Daryl Carter on Twitter @DarylCarter7