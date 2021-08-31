Today's Racing News: All the Tuesday cash is for jumpers, but Kimifive shouldn't be overlooked at Epsom

It's the calm before the Haydock storm, a three day meeting that will see us through to the weekend starting on Thursday.

Tuesday first, offers up four meetings, two jumps meetings from Newton Abbot and Hexham and two flat meetings from Ripon and Epsom.

Money Talk

Money Talk continues to highlight the Betfair Sportsbook big-money moves to keep you in the loop. This section will now highlight market moves between 1:00 am and 9:00 am.

16:45 Hexham - Art Man 9/2 into 10/3

18:00 Newton Abbot - Easyrun De Vassy 13/2 into 4/1

19:15 Hexham - Regaby 7/2 into 11/4

The market says LAY!

Which horses at the head of the market are on the drift on the Betfair Sportsbook this morning?

18:00 Newton Abbot - Telart 11/4 OUT 3/1

With significant support for both Easyrun De Vassy and Flying Verse, the market continues to push out Telart this morning.

Mark your card - Tuesday

The Betfair Sportsbook is paying extra places today!

Despite the high number of three-year-olds represented in the last ten years of the 13:30 Free Tips Available On attheraces.com Selling Stakes at Ripon, the race has been won for the last seven by four-year-olds. Little Ted 4.03/1 and Yankee Stadium 2.01/1.

Profitable £27 to a £1 level stake at Epsom trainer Charlie Appleby makes the journey for the 14:15 Jim Ferguson Memorial EBF Maiden Stakes with New Mission 2.01/1.

He will take on two rivals, including Mark Johnston's Herbertandflorence 6.05/1 - Mark Johnson has won the race five times in the last ten years, including the last four.

Trainer Eve Johnson Houghton applies the first time tongue-tie to Marselan 13.012/1 in an attempt to win the 15:25 John Akehurst Handicap for the third time.

Nicholls out in force at Newton Abbot

Paul Nichols will look to keep up his impressive 28% strike rate at Newton Abbot with a strong team of four horses, including former Cheltenham Festival winner Eglantine Du Seuil 2.01/1 at 19:30.

Horses for courses

This section highlights horses that have won twice or more at today's tracks and could be in with a chance today.

15:05 Ripon - Marks Choice - Has won here five times (45%)

15:25 Empsom - Otago - Has won here twice (100%)

16:55 Newton Abbot - Cheltenam De Vaige - Has won here three times (60%)

17:15 Hexham - Graystown - Has won here three times (33%)

17:30 Newton Abbot - Chez Hanz - Has won here four times (80%)

17:45 Hexham - Sheriff Garrett - Has won here three times (43%)

Weighted to go well

"Weighted to go well" highlights horses running that are more than 10lbs below their last winning handicap mark.

15:25 Epsom - Pitchcombe - Has won off 74 runs off 59

15:40 Ripon - Magical Effect - Has won off 73 runs off 63

18:30 Newton Abbot - Marble Moon - Has won off 121 runs off 107

Form Watch

This section highlights a trainer, owner or jockey who is in excellent current form and their runners or rides for the day.

The trainer partnership of Michael and David Easterby are operating at a 25% strike rate in the last 14 days. They have Bankawi 12.011/1 in the 15:40 at Ripon today.

Furthest traveller

Trainer Peter Bowen makes the long journey of 427 miles from his base to Hexham today with Kapsize 9.08/1in the 17:15.

Race of the day

There are a few small tricky fields to assess today and none more than the 14:50 Terry Mills Handicap at Epsom, where a field of five goes to post. However, there is stacks of pace, and that could prove significant.

No. 3 (1) Recon Mission (Ire) SBK 7/4 EXC 3.25 Trainer: Tony Carroll

Jockey: Ray Dawson

Age: 5

Weight: 9st 6lbs

OR: 84

Recon Mission caught the eye as he stayed on strongly from a wide draw at Sandown last time, and returning to Epsom, for which he has run two very good races this term, is a big positive.

He has fallen to an attractive handicap mark and now steps back up to six furlongs for the first time since he was rated in the '90s, and on the latest evidence, it looks the right move.

He has never really convinced that he is a strong stayer over this trip, but this is an easy six furlongs, and now later in his career, it may be the trip he needs, so it would be no surprise should he be involved at the finish.

The concern would be the amount of pace on in this race with other front runners in the field, and it may be that he does set this up for a stronger finisher.

No. 5 (4) Spring Bloom SBK 10/3 EXC 4.9 Trainer: Robert Eddery

Jockey: Andrea Atzeni

Age: 4

Weight: 8st 11lbs

OR: 75

Similar concerns come with Spring Bloom, who also steps back up to six furlongs but has looked vulnerable at the finish when attempting this trip, and his record is now zero for six.

Connections apply the first time cheek-pieces, but he didn't react well when fitted with the first time visor last season, and that has to be a concern.

This race also represents a step up in grade and out of class four company for the first time in his career, and with two other front runners in this race, the negatives seem to be stacking up for one so short in the market.

No. 1 (2) Kimifive (Ire) SBK 5/2 EXC 3.8 Trainer: David Bridgwater

Jockey: Tom Marquand

Age: 6

Weight: 9st 10lbs

OR: 88

Delegate This Lord seems to save his best for Bath these days and is hard to predict, so that leaves Kimifive, who was disappointing three days ago at Goodwood but was held up in a very slowly run race over a seven-furlong trip that he probably doesn't get.

Connections apply the cheek-pieces for the first time today, and he takes a drop-in class for the first time since catching the eye at Newmarket over seven furlongs on seasonal reappearance in June 2020.

This is his first attempt at six furlongs down in class since scoring at Windsor in 2018 which also came on the back of a quick turn around (six days).

He arrives with the strongest recent form on offer, including on his sole attempt at this trip this season which came over course and distance behind one now rated 12lbs higher in the handicap, so a four-pound lower mark here shouldn't be beyond him.

This race has the perfect set-up for one who finishes as strongly as he does, and he won't get many better opportunities than this if able to shrug off his latest run, for which he may have excuses.

Timeform off to Antagonize bookies at Ripon with three bets

The Timeform team again head to Ripon today to claim some cash.

Haydock's three day meeting just around the corner

David Cleary is back in the ante-post hot seat for Haydock's Super Sprint and fancies a 10.09/1 chance to bring down a Star.

Final Word

Today is one of those days where thinking outside of the box as a punter can reap the rewards.

However, discipline on days like this is where the money is won and lost in the long term. The bookmakers have had more time than usual to look at these races simply because there is less racing for them to market.

Remember, the reward of patience is patience and something that every punter needs in their arsenal to win long term.

Until tomorrow, be lucky.

Follow Daryl Carter on Twitter @DarylCarter7