Money Talk

Money Talk continues to highlight the Betfair Sportsbook big-money moves to keep you in the loop. This section highlights market moves between 1:00 am and 9:00 am.

Mark your card

Powerhouse owner outfit Godolphin are out in force today at Sandown. They have had a 23% strike rate in the last five years and have four runners across the card today.

It's not often you see Frankie Dettori taking outside rides. Today he rides Han Solo Berger 9.517/2 in the 13:15 at Sandown for Robert Cowell - just his third ride for the trainer since 2018, and his last two finished first and third. Dettori also rides Pure Gold 11.010/1 for David Menuisier at 14:25 - just his second ride for the trainer in the last five years.

Backing trainer Edward Bethall's horse's first time out would have yielded an ROI of 55%. They typically do better than the market expects, with an A/E of 1.62, and today he has two debutants at Doncaster. Oveido 3.55/2 18:25 and Big Cheese 21.020/1 19:25.

Trainer Alan King has a 20% strike rate with runners after a first-time gelding operation (10 winners from 49 runners) and today saddles Jad Mahal 34.033/1 20:25 Doncaster.

Trainer Roger Varian has a 20% strike rate with handicap debutants. Today he runs Kodiac Blue 6.511/2 at 19:08 at Newbury.

Trainer Aidan O'Brien is looking for an eighth straight win at 18:30 at Leopardstown. However, this could go to son Donnacha with Proud And Regal 3.02/1, who looked excellent on debut and is bred to be smart.

Horses for courses

This section highlights the best bets from horses that have won twice or more at today's tracks.

13:15 Sandown - Saaheq - Has won here twice (25%)

16:20 Yarmouth - World Of Windhover - Has won here twice (50%)

17:55 Doncaster - Sound Of Iona - Has won here three times (75%)

Weighted to go well

"Weighted to go well" highlights horses running that are more than 10lbs below their last winning handicap mark.

13:15 Sandown - Saaheq - Has won off 80 runs off 67

17:55 Doncaster - J R Cavagin - Has won off 79 runs off 69

18:55 Doncaster - Gypsy Whisper - Has won off 84 runs off 59

Furthest traveller

Trainer's Mark and Charlie Johnston are today's furthest travellers, having made the 250-mile journey to Sandown with their sole runner Dance In The Grass in the 14:25.

Race of the day

Today's feature race of the day comes from Sandown, and we take a closer look at the 15:35, where a field of eight head to post.

No. 2 (1) Scarlet Dragon SBK 4/1 EXC 6.8 Trainer: Eve Johnson Houghton

Jockey: William Buick

Age: 9

Weight: 9st 7lbs

OR: 83

Scarlet Dragon backers must be frustrated, but he is now nine years old and is not the force of old. He hasn't won since June 2020, but he has shown signs of a revival in his last two starts in Class 4 company, and this is likely his level nowadays. It's hard to pin down his correct trip with wins between 1m2f-2m. He would be a worthy winner, but he is not one to shy away from taking on here.

No. 1 (2) Sweet Reward (Ire) SBK 5/2 EXC 4 Trainer: Jonathan Portman

Jockey: Rob Hornby

Age: 5

Weight: 9st 9lbs

OR: 85

Sweet Reward continues to run well and likes it here at Sandown with two wins and a consistent profile at this venue. His last two efforts have come in Class 2 company, and he drops back in grade today with his recent form easily the best on offer.

He is vulnerable to an improver but has likeable claims in today's contest and his latest time figure performance easily eclipses any of his rivals.

No. 8 (6) Light Up Our Stars (Ire) SBK 6/1 EXC 7.8 Trainer: Scott Dixon

Jockey: John Egan

Age: 6

Weight: 8st 13lbs

OR: 75

Light Up Our Stars has hit fine recent form and arrives on the back of a good victory at Epsom after catching the eye running on at York in a hot handicap on his previous outing.

He is unexposed at this 1m2f trip, and he hasn't had too many tries on turf (2-13), and this is just his second outing for his new yard. He is fascinating should he continue on this upward curve.

Big race verdict

This is a tricky contest, but the form of Sweet Rewards' last two outings, including over course and distance, mean he is hard to ignore with his sights lowered. He is remarkably consistent, and his recent form ties in with a handful of these, including the favourite, so he gets a decisive vote, having clocked the best speed figures.

Timeform offer up three of their best at sunny Sandown

The Timeform team offer their NAP, NB and each way shout.

Final Word

Time for a feel-good story! The 2018 Gold Cup winner Native River gleamed in the sunshine as he chauffeured young 16-year-old student Zara Cox to her prom and the crowd seemingly loved it.

Here's a quick peak at what Native River's been up to lately on his summer holidays. His first public appearance since retirement was to chauffeur his young rider to the local school prom!

pic.twitter.com/N1vpypQXKF -- TomMaloneBloodstock (@TMBloodstock) July 20, 2022

Tom Malone - with who he is spending his retirement - said, "We turned off the main road into the golf complex, and it was probably a half-mile long. There were cars, people, tractors and everything, but he never missed a beat. He marched on ears pricked and was actually last in. Every young person was standing and just paused and went 'wow'.

He continued, "It was the most surreal thing I've seen in a long time. It was like he was standing in the winner's enclosure at Cheltenham. It was something to behold, and I had a lump in my throat watching it. He loved it, and even when I took him home, he got his dance going. He loves life and is a real character."

What a heartwarming story to see the old boy Native River enjoying his retirement!

Until tomorrow, be lucky.

Follow Daryl Carter on Twitter @DarylCarter7