Today's Racing News: A fabulous Friday at Newbury and Ayr

Today's racing comes from Newbury, Ayr, Kempton and Dundalk on the flat, while jumps fans will be heading to Newton Abbot and Downpatrick.

Money Talk

Money Talk continues to highlight the Betfair Sportsbook big-money moves to keep you in the loop. This section highlights market moves between 1:00 am and 9:00 am.

14:10 Ayr - Project Dante - 10/3 into 11/4

14:55 Newbury - Bolthole - 13/2 into 11/2

15:55 Ayr - Let Me Be - 7/1 into 11/2

20:00 Kempton - Won Love - 18/1 into 14/1

The market says LAY!

Which horse is the Betfair Sportsbook market suggesting to Lay?

18:30 Kempton - King Capella 10/11 OUT 11/10

The market is favouring Beholding as the pair fight for favoritism at the top of the betting this morning. The market suggests to lay King Capella.

Mark your card

The Betfair Sportsbook is paying extra places today!

The 14:10 British EBF Stallions Harry Rosebery Stakes (Listed Race) looks like a cracker for two-year-olds, and the contest has produced two future Group 1 winners from the last ten winners.

The feature race at Ayr is the Bronze Cup at 15:20, where 24 sprinters will go to post. Double figure draws have won seven of the last ten, and don't be afraid of a price - only two horses have won at single-figure odds.

Trainer William Haggas has struck with eight of his last 23 runners (34.8%) at Ayr and today saddles Canonized 8.515/2 at 14:10.

Dalgleish and Fahey to keep on side at Ayr

Trainers Keith Dalgleish and Richard Fahey have won every race on this card over the last ten years except the 15:55, and Dalgleish has two runners in the five runners field. Let Me Be 7.513/2 and Beechwood Jude 10.09/1.

Charlton, Hannon and Appleby to keep on side at Newbury

Trainer Roger Charlton does better than the market expects with first time out two-year-olds at Newbury. He has won the 13:45 for the last three years, but today his only debutant runs in the 13:15, which he won in 2019. Deodar 7.06/1.

Richard Hannon has been a dominant force in the 14:20. He has won the race four times in the last six years and has a 19% strike rate in two-year-old handicaps at Newbury. He saddles Secret Strength 13.012/1.

Charlie Appleby is out in force today at Newbury. He has two strong two-year-old favourites at 13:45 Silk Romance and 14:55 King Of Conquest.

The double pays 3.613/5, and the latter could be a potential Derby candidate.

Jockey James Doyle has a 33% strike rate when teaming up with Roger Charlton, and they combine today with Makram 6.05/1 in the 16:05 at Newbury.

1/33 is the shortest price across the cards today. 16:45 Newton Abbot - Eglantine Du Seuil.

Horses for courses

This section highlights horses that have won twice or more at today's tracks and could be in with a chance today.

15:20 Ayr - John Kirkup - Has won here three times (30%)

16:30 Ayr - Royal Regent - Has won here three times (14%)

17:00 Ayr - Flying Moon - Has won here twice (25%)

18:00 Kempton - Phuket Power- Has won here twice (25%)

20:30 Kempton - Mabo - Has won here twice (40%)

Weighted to go well

"Weighted to go well" highlights horses running that are more than 10lbs below their last winning handicap mark.

15:38 Newton Abbot - Percy - Has on off 122 runs off 103

16:30 Ayr - Dancin Boy - Has won off 75 runs off 65

16:30 Ayr - Al Erayg - Has won off 80 runs off 69

18:00 Kempton - Los Camachos - Has won off 73 runs off 59

20:00 Kempton - Samphire Coast - Has won off 78 runs off 65

Form Watch

This section highlights a trainer, owner or jockey who is in excellent current form and their runners or rides for the day.

Trainer Ed Walker has been operating at a 39% strike rate in the last 14 days. He has sent out seven winners from his last 18 runners. Today he saddles - 14:20 American Star and 15:30 Matthew Flinders at Newbury and 14:45 Tenya Canyon at Ayr.

Furthest traveller

Today's furthest traveller is trainer Keith Dalgleish with Sextant 17.016/1 in the 16:05. He has travelled 376 miles to Newbury.

Race of the day

Newbury's 15:30 Dubai Duty Free Cup Stakes looks a good race to take a look at today. Highly competitive with three Godolphin owned runners heading up the market.

No. 1 (9) Al Suhail SBK 15/4 EXC 5.1 Trainer: Charlie Appleby

Jockey: William Buick

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: -

Al Suhail will be popular after breaking the course record at Haydock on his latest outing. That was a good run and very taking on the eye. He clearly has tones of ability, but he has not been the most consistent, and it is a slight concern that all of his best performances have come in small fields.

Tackling this 15 runner Listed contest will ask a new question, and until he can prove he is not claustrophobic, he may be best watched.

No. 2 (3) D'bai (Ire) SBK 7/1 EXC 9.6 Trainer: Charlie Appleby

Jockey: James Doyle

Age: 7

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: -

D'bai has been frustrating for backers over the years and has been mixing it with the best over this seven-furlong trip, but he has failed to take advantage of some good opportunities.

This represents another good chance for him to get his head in front and is the clear form pick with an unlucky third in this contest last season. He bounced right back to form when second here to Glorious Journey (same horse he was behind in this last term), and on paper, this is an easier task than that one.

He will need some luck in running but deserves to get back in the winner's enclosure.

No. 9 (6) Albasheer (Ire) SBK 9/2 EXC 6 Trainer: Owen Burrows

Jockey: Dane O'Neill

Age: 3

Weight: 8st 13lbs

OR: -

Albasheer is entitled to take a step forward from his reappearance run at Salisbury over six furlongs. He found that trip a little on the sharp side and wanted for fitness at the finish.

The three-year-old had some strong form to his name from three runs at two years, and although this is his toughest task yet, he looks the improver in the field.

He really does have very few negatives to his chances other than will he be good enough?

Timeform looking to Conquest Newbury

The Timeform team have three strong fancies at Newbury today. Check out their selections below.

Read Timeform tips here.

Well-handicapped Sextant to reward Dalgliesh's long journey

I've had a stab at two in the 16:05 at Newbury, Surrey Gold and Sextant. The latter is the one I want to highlight, given his big double-figure price tag for his trainer that makes the 376-mile journey.

No. 4 (7) Sextant SBK 16/1 EXC 17 Trainer: Keith Dalgleish

Jockey: Billy Garritty

Age: 6

Weight: 9st 11lbs

OR: 99

Sextant was rated 108 this time last season, and since starting out with Keith Dalgliesh, he has only tried this optimum trip of 1m4f on three occasions, and two came in Listed company in a visor.

With the visor removed at Haydock, he ran an eye-catching race in a quality small field event for which he was better than the bare result held up off a steady pace, and that was a step back in the right direction.

Inclusive of Billy Garritty's claim, he is now running off a handicap mark of 96. The lowest mark since scoring at Ascot in 2019 (98).

Final Word

That's all from me this week, folks. Stay lucky, and have a great weekend.

Until Monday.

